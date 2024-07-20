 Best 24-inch monitors for your desktop setup: Top 10 picks to choose from to upgrade your setup - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jul 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Best 24-inch monitors for your desktop setup: Top 10 picks to choose from to upgrade your setup

ByAffiliate Desk
Jul 20, 2024 01:12 PM IST

Discover the top 10 24 inch monitors available in the market and find the perfect one for your desktop setup. Compare features to make an informed decision.

When it comes to choosing the right monitor for your desktop setup, the options can be overwhelming. To help you make an informed decision, we've compiled a list of the 10 best 24 inch monitors available in 2022. Whether you're a gamer, designer, or professional, finding the right monitor is crucial for a seamless user experience. From full HD displays to borderless designs, this list has something for everyone.

Get the best monitor for your setup. (Pexels)
Get the best monitor for your setup. (Pexels)

1.

LG FreeSync 24 inch Monitor

The LG FreeSync 24 inch Monitor offers a stunning full HD display with borderless design. With OnScreen control and stabilizer features, it provides a seamless user experience for gamers and professionals alike.

Specifications of LG FreeSync 24 inch Monitor

  • 24 inch full HD display
  • FreeSync technology
  • OnScreen control
  • Stabilizer feature
  • Borderless design

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Stunning display quality

Limited connectivity options

Enhanced gaming experience

2.

Samsung 24 inch FreeSync Monitor

The Samsung 24 inch FreeSync Monitor offers a high-quality display with FreeSync technology for smooth gaming and multimedia experience. Its slim design and full HD resolution make it a great choice for any setup.

Specifications of Samsung 24 inch FreeSync Monitor

  • 24 inch full HD display
  • FreeSync technology
  • Slim design
  • 60.46cm screen size
  • LS24C310EAWXXL model

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Slim and sleek design

Limited adjustability options

Smooth gaming experience

Also read: Amazon Prime Day Sale: Up to 65% off on smart TVs from Redmi, Xiaomi, Sony Bravia, LG, and more; top deals here

3.

Acer 24 inch Full HD Monitor

The Acer 24 inch Full HD Monitor offers a crisp display with backlit technology and advanced features. With a 1920x1080 resolution and widescreen design, it's perfect for multitasking and immersive viewing.

Specifications of Acer 24 inch Full HD Monitor

  • 24 inch full HD display
  • 1920x1080 resolution
  • Backlit technology
  • Widescreen design
  • Advanced display features

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Crisp and clear display

Average sound quality

Enhanced viewing experience

4.

Samsung 24 inch Monitor with FreeSync

The Samsung 24 inch Monitor with FreeSync offers a seamless gaming experience with its advanced features and full HD resolution. The LS24C360EAWXXL model ensures smooth visuals and immersive gameplay.

Specifications of Samsung 24 inch Monitor

  • 24 inch full HD display
  • FreeSync technology
  • LS24C360EAWXXL model
  • Immersive gaming experience
  • Sleek design

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Smooth visuals

Limited connectivity options

Immersive gameplay

5.

Zebronics 23.8 inch LED Monitor

The Zebronics 23.8 inch LED Monitor offers a wide display with enhanced visuals and mountable design. With built-in speakers and sleek finish, it's a versatile choice for various setups.

Specifications of Zebronics 23.8 inch LED Monitor

  • 23.8 inch LED display
  • 60.4cm screen size
  • Mountable design
  • Built-in speakers
  • Sleek finish

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Wide display

Average sound quality

Versatile design

6.

LG 24 inch Monitor with FreeSync

The LG 24 inch Monitor with FreeSync offers a borderless design and stunning visuals for immersive gaming and multimedia experience. With enhanced features and sleek finish, it's a top choice for any setup.

Specifications of LG 24 inch Monitor with FreeSync

  • 24 inch full HD display
  • FreeSync technology
  • Borderless design
  • Enhanced features
  • Sleek finish

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Stunning visuals

Limited adjustability options

Immersive gaming experience

Also read: Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: Upgrade your refrigerator with offers of up to 55% off

7.

BenQ GW2480 Ultra-Slim Monitor

The BenQ GW2480 Ultra-Slim Monitor offers an anti-glare display with advanced intelligence features for a comfortable viewing experience. With ultra-slim design and wide compatibility, it's a versatile choice for any user.

Specifications of BenQ GW2480 Ultra-Slim Monitor

  • 24 inch full HD display
  • Ultra-slim design
  • Anti-glare technology
  • Intelligence features
  • Wide compatibility

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Anti-glare display

Limited adjustability options

Wide compatibility

8.

Lenovo 24 inch Ultraslim Monitor with FreeSync

The Lenovo 24 inch Ultraslim Monitor with FreeSync offers a sleek design and wide compatibility for various setups. With FreeSync technology and reliable warranty, it's a top choice for gaming and professional use.

Specifications of Lenovo 24 inch Ultraslim Monitor

  • 24 inch full HD display
  • Ultraslim design
  • FreeSync technology
  • Wide compatibility
  • Reliable warranty

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Sleek design

Average sound quality

Wide compatibility

9.

ZEBRONICS 24 inch Monitor with Mountable Design

The ZEBRONICS 24 inch Monitor offers a mountable design with built-in speakers for a versatile user experience. With 60.96cm screen size and sleek finish, it's a great choice for gaming and multimedia use.

Specifications of ZEBRONICS 24 inch Monitor

  • 24 inch display
  • 60.96cm screen size
  • Mountable design
  • Built-in speakers
  • Sleek finish

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Versatile design

Limited adjustability options

Enhanced visuals

10.

FRONTECH Ultima 24 inch Monitor with 75Hz Refresh Rate

The FRONTECH Ultima 24 inch Monitor offers a high refresh rate and enhanced visuals for gaming and multimedia use. With a sleek design and wide compatibility, it's a top choice for any setup.

Specifications of FRONTECH Ultima 24 inch Monitor

  • 24 inch display
  • 75Hz refresh rate
  • Enhanced visuals
  • Sleek design
  • Wide compatibility

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

High refresh rate

Limited adjustability options

Enhanced visuals

Also read: Amazon Prime Day Sale: Up to 45,000 off on laptops from Lenovo, Dell, Apple, Acer, and more; top deals

24 inch monitor Top Features Comparison:

Product NameDisplay SizeTechnologyDesignFeatures
LG FreeSync 24 inch Monitor24 inchFreeSyncBorderlessOnScreen control, Stabilizer
Samsung 24 inch FreeSync Monitor24 inchFreeSyncSlimLS24C310EAWXXL model
Acer 24 inch Full HD Monitor24 inchBacklitWidescreenAdvanced features
Samsung 24 inch Monitor with FreeSync24 inchFreeSyncSleekLS24C360EAWXXL model
Zebronics 23.8 inch LED Monitor23.8 inchLEDMountableBuilt-in speakers
LG 24 inch Monitor with FreeSync24 inchFreeSyncBorderlessEnhanced features
BenQ GW2480 Ultra-Slim Monitor24 inchAnti-glareUltra-slimIntelligence features
Lenovo 24 inch Ultraslim Monitor with FreeSync24 inchUltraslimFreeSyncReliable warranty
ZEBRONICS 24 inch Monitor with Mountable Design24 inchMountableBuilt-in speakersSleek finish
FRONTECH Ultima 24 inch Monitor with 75Hz Refresh Rate24 inch75Hz Refresh RateEnhanced visualsWide compatibility

Best value for money:

The Acer 24 inch Full HD Monitor stands out as the best value for money with its advanced features and immersive viewing experience. With a widescreen design and crisp display, it offers great value for its price.

Also read:Best laptops under 40000 in July 2024: Presenting the top 9 power-packed performers for you to try

Best overall product:

The LG 24 inch Monitor with FreeSync is the best overall product in this category, offering a borderless design and enhanced features for an immersive gaming and multimedia experience. Its stunning visuals and sleek finish make it a top choice for any setup.

How to find the perfect 24 inch monitor:

When choosing the perfect 24 inch monitor, consider the display size, technology, and design that best fit your needs. Look for advanced features like FreeSync technology and borderless design for an enhanced user experience. Additionally, compare the pros and cons of each product to find the perfect match for your desktop setup.

FAQs on 24 inch monitor

  • What is the price range for 24 inch monitors?

    The price range for 24 inch monitors varies depending on the brand and features. You can find budget-friendly options starting from 10,000, while premium models can go up to 30,000.

  • What are the key features to look for in a 24 inch monitor?

    When choosing a 24 inch monitor, look for features such as FreeSync technology, full HD display, and advanced connectivity options. These features ensure a seamless user experience for gaming, multimedia, and professional use.

  • How do I know if a 24 inch monitor is suitable for my setup?

    To determine if a 24 inch monitor is suitable for your setup, consider the available space, connectivity options, and compatibility with your existing devices. Look for slim designs and mountable options for versatile setups.

  • Are there any new releases in the 24 inch monitor category?

    Yes, there are new releases in the 24 inch monitor category with advanced features and improved displays. Keep an eye out for the latest models from top brands for the most up-to-date technology.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Unlock the power of data-driven insights with IIT Delhi's Data Science & Machine Learning Certificate Program! Click here to know more.

See more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
News / Technology / Best 24-inch monitors for your desktop setup: Top 10 picks to choose from to upgrade your setup
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On