Amazon Prime Day Sale: Up to 65% off on smart TVs from Redmi, Xiaomi, Sony Bravia, LG, and more; top deals here

Get ready to redefine your viewing experience with the Amazon Prime Day Sale on TVs in India! This highly anticipated event brings you exclusive deals and discounts on a wide range of televisions, ensuring you find the perfect match for your entertainment needs. Whether you're upgrading your living room setup or looking for a sleek addition to your bedroom, here’s everything you need to know about this exciting sale. Amazon Prime Day sale on TV

Amazon Prime Day is a global shopping event exclusively for Prime members, offering blockbuster deals across various categories including electronics, fashion, home appliances, and more. This year, the Amazon Prime Day Sale on TVs is scheduled to start on July 20 and will run for just a day, giving you ample time to explore and select from a plethora of options. During the Amazon Prime Day Sale, expect to find TVs from leading brands such as Samsung, Redmi, Xiaomi, OnePlus, and many more that are renowned for their quality and innovation.

So, check out the deals below:

Immerse yourself in cinematic visuals with the Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inches) X 4K Dolby Vision Series Smart Google TV. Featuring a stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution, this TV delivers crisp, clear images with vibrant colours and detailed contrast. Experience enhanced viewing with Dolby Vision and HDR support, ensuring every scene is lifelike and dynamic. Powered by Google TV, you can access a vast library of entertainment apps, stream your favourite shows, and control your smart home devices seamlessly with the Google Assistant. Its sleek design and slim bezels enhance any living space, making it a perfect blend of style and performance. You can claim 31% off on this TV.

2.Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Ultra HD Smart LED TV:

Get 29% off during sale and elevate your home entertainment with the Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Ultra HD Smart LED TV. Boasting Crystal 4K technology, this TV offers stunning clarity and vivid colours that bring every detail to life. Experience enhanced contrast and HDR-powered brilliance for a cinematic viewing experience. Its sleek and modern design enhances any room decor, while smart features such as built-in voice assistants and multiple HDMI ports provide seamless connectivity. Enjoy access to a wide range of content with smart TV capabilities, including streaming apps, gaming, and more, making it a versatile choice for entertainment enthusiasts.



3.LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV:

The LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV combines compact size with powerful performance. Ideal for smaller spaces, this TV delivers HD Ready resolution, ensuring sharp and detailed visuals for an immersive viewing experience. Enjoy seamless connectivity with built-in Wi-Fi and HDMI ports, allowing you to stream your favourite content effortlessly. LG's webOS platform offers access to a variety of apps, movies, and shows, while the intuitive Magic Remote makes navigation simple and convenient. With its sleek design and Energy Saving Mode, this TV is not only stylish but also eco-friendly, making it a smart choice for your home. You can get 36% off on this TV.

4.Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV:

Experience smart entertainment with the Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV. Powered by Fire TV OS, this TV offers seamless integration with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control and access to a vast selection of apps, including Prime Video, Netflix, and Disney+. Enjoy HD Ready resolution and vibrant colours that enhance your viewing experience. With built-in speakers tuned by Dolby Audio, immerse yourself in clear, immersive sound. Its sleek design and Alexa voice remote add convenience and style to any room, making it a perfect choice for modern households. You can get 50% off on this TV.

5.VW 80 cm (32 inches) Frameless Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV:

Step into the future of entertainment with the VW 80 cm (32 inches) Frameless Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV. Featuring a frameless design, this TV offers an edge-to-edge display that maximizes viewing area and enhances visual immersion. Enjoy HD Ready resolution for crisp, clear images and vibrant colours. Powered by Android TV, you can access a wide range of apps, games, and streaming services. With built-in Google Assistant, control your TV and smart home devices effortlessly using voice commands. Its slim profile and modern aesthetics complement any living space, making it a stylish addition to your home entertainment setup. Avail 56% off on this TV during the sale.

6.OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV:

Elevate your viewing experience with the OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV. Featuring stunning 4K resolution, this TV delivers detailed images with lifelike clarity and vivid colours. Enjoy smooth performance and quick access to a variety of content with Android TV OS and Google Assistant. Dolby Audio enhances sound quality, providing immersive audio to complement the breathtaking visuals. Its sleek design and minimalistic bezels enhance the aesthetics of any room, making it a stylish centerpiece for your entertainment setup.

7.Acer 100 cm (40 inches) Advanced I Series Full HD Smart LED Google TV:

Discover the Acer 100 cm (40 inches) Advanced I Series Full HD Smart LED Google TV, designed to redefine your entertainment experience. Enjoy Full HD resolution for sharp and detailed visuals, ideal for watching movies, sports, and gaming. Powered by Google TV, access a world of apps, games, and streaming services effortlessly. Chromecast built-in allows you to cast your favourite content from your smartphone or tablet to the big screen. With Google Assistant, control your TV and smart home devices with simple voice commands. Its sleek design and advanced features make it a versatile choice for any home. You can get 40% off on this TV.

8.TCL 80.04 cm (32 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less HD Ready Smart Android LED TV:

Immerse yourself in stunning visuals with the TCL 80.04 cm (32 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less HD Ready Smart Android LED TV. Featuring a bezel-less design, this TV offers a sleek and modern look that enhances your viewing experience. Enjoy HD Ready resolution for clear and vibrant images, perfect for movies, shows, and gaming. Powered by Android TV, access a wide range of apps, games, and content on the Google Play Store. The built-in Chromecast allows you to cast your favourite movies and videos from your smartphone to the TV effortlessly. With Google Assistant, control your TV and smart devices with ease, making it a smart choice for your home entertainment. You can get 48% off on this TV.

9.Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV:

Experience superior picture quality with the Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV. Featuring 4K Ultra HD resolution, this TV delivers stunning clarity, vibrant colours, and detailed contrast for a cinematic viewing experience. Enjoy smooth and responsive performance with Google TV OS and access a wide range of apps, games, and streaming services. Dolby Audio enhances sound quality, providing immersive audio to complement the breathtaking visuals. Its sleek design and slim bezels add a touch of elegance to any living space, making it a standout choice for entertainment enthusiasts. Get 42% off on this TV.

10.Kodak 100 cm (40 inches) 9XPRO Series Full HD Certified Android LED TV:

Upgrade your home entertainment with the Kodak 100 cm (40 inches) 9XPRO Series Full HD Certified Android LED TV. Featuring Full HD resolution, this TV delivers crisp and clear visuals with vibrant colours and sharp details. Powered by Android TV, access a wide range of apps, games, and content on the Google Play Store. Chromecast built-in allows you to cast your favourite movies, shows, and photos from your smartphone to the TV screen effortlessly. With Google Assistant, control your TV and smart home devices with simple voice commands. Its sleek design and advanced features make it a versatile choice for your living room or bedroom. Get 43% off on this TV.

Top three features of TV during Amazon Prime Day Sale:

Best TV Screen Size Resolution Refresh Rate Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inches) X 4K Dolby Vision Series 55 inches 4K Dolby Vision 60Hz Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) D Series Crystal 4K 65 inches 4K UHD 60Hz LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32 inches HD Ready (1366x768) 60Hz Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV 32 inches HD Ready (1366x768) 60Hz VW 80 cm (32 inches) Frameless Series HD Ready Android TV 32 inches HD Ready (1366x768) 60Hz OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart TV 43 inches 4K Ultra HD 60Hz Acer 100 cm (40 inches) Advanced I Series Full HD Google TV 40 inches Full HD (1920x1080) 60Hz TCL 80.04 cm (32 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less HD Ready TV 32 inches HD Ready (1366x768) 60Hz Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV 55 inches 4K Ultra HD 60Hz Kodak 100 cm (40 inches) 9XPRO Series Full HD Android TV 40 inches Full HD (1920x10 60Hz

Best value for money TV on Amazon

The Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV stands out as the best value for money TV on Amazon. It offers essential smart features, HD picture quality, and seamless integration with Alexa for voice controls, all at an affordable price point. Ideal for smaller spaces or secondary viewing areas, it delivers solid performance without compromising on quality or functionality.

Best overall TV on Amazon

The Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inches) X 4K Dolby Vision Series Smart Google TV is crowned as the best overall TV on Amazon. With its expansive 55-inch screen, stunning 4K Dolby Vision display, and smooth 60Hz refresh rate, it provides an immersive viewing experience. Smart features powered by Google offer seamless access to a variety of apps and services, making it a versatile choice for both entertainment and everyday use.

How to find the best TV

Finding the best TV involves considering several key factors to match your viewing preferences and budget. Start by determining your screen size preference based on room size and viewing distance—larger screens for spacious rooms and smaller screens for compact spaces. Next, prioritize resolution—opt for 4K Ultra HD for crystal-clear picture quality, especially for larger screens, or Full HD for smaller screens where detail clarity matters less.

Consider the TV's refresh rate, typically 60Hz or higher for smooth motion handling, crucial for sports and action-packed content. Smart features like built-in streaming apps (Netflix, Prime Video), voice control compatibility (Alexa, Google Assistant), and connectivity options (HDMI, USB) enhance usability. Lastly, read user reviews for insights into real-world performance, reliability, and customer service.

FAQ on Best TV

1. What screen size should I choose?

Select based on room size and viewing distance; larger screens for spacious rooms, smaller for compact spaces.

2. What is the difference between HD Ready, Full HD, and 4K Ultra HD?

HD Ready (720p) offers basic HD quality, Full HD (1080p) provides sharper images, while 4K Ultra HD (2160p) delivers the highest resolution and detail.



3. How important is the refresh rate of a TV?

Higher refresh rates (e.g., 60Hz or more) offer smoother motion for fast-paced content like sports and action movies.



4. Are smart features necessary in a TV?

Smart features provide access to streaming apps, voice controls, and connectivity options, enhancing convenience and entertainment choices.



5. What are some popular brands known for TV quality?

Brands like Samsung, LG, Sony, and Xiaomi are renowned for their quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction in TV technology.

