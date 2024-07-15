Amazon exclusive deals on car and bike accessories: Get up to 60% off on car and bike gear

Discover Amazon exclusive deals on car and bike accessories with Amazon's exclusive deals, offering up to 60% off on a wide range of gear. Whether you're upgrading your vehicle's performance, enhancing safety with advanced tech, or simply looking to personalize your ride, this limited-time offer provides an opportunity to shop smart and save big. From reliable car chargers and high-quality bike lights to stylish seat covers and innovative dash cameras, Amazon's curated selection ensures there's something for every driver and rider. Save big on Amazon's exclusive deals for car & bike accessories with discounts up to 60%

This sale isn't just about discounts; it's about equipping your vehicle with top-notch accessories that elevate your driving experience. Whether you're a commuter navigating city streets or an adventure seeker exploring rugged terrain, these deals cater to diverse needs and preferences. With trusted brands and quality assurance, Amazon guarantees both affordability and reliability, making it easier than ever to equip your car or bike with the accessories you've been eyeing. Don't miss out on this opportunity to upgrade your ride and enjoy the convenience of doorstep delivery and Amazon's renowned customer service.

Discover Amazon exclusive deals on car and bike accessories with the Portronics 51W Car Power 16 Fast Car Charger. This charger offers powerful 51W output, featuring dual ports: an 18W USB-A and a 33W Type-C PD for fast charging of iPhone and Android devices. Its smart chip ensures protection against overvoltage, current, and overcharge. Compatible with most cars, this sleek black charger is perfect for all your journeys. The smart chip ensures safety by protecting against overvoltage and overcharging. Don’t miss the incredible Amazon deals and discounts on this essential car accessory.

Specifications of Portronics 51W Car Power 16 Fast Car Charger:

Power Output: 51 Watts (18W USB-A + 33W Type C PD) Connectivity: USB Compatible Devices: Cellular Phones and Tablets Input Voltage: 12 Volts Total USB Ports: 2

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Dual output ports for simultaneous charging Cable length might be short for some users Fast charging with 51W total power Not suitable for devices requiring more than 33W on a single port Safety features with a smart chip Compatibility is limited to devices with USB or Type C connectors

Discover Amazon exclusive deals on car and bike accessories with the AGARO Primo High Power Digital Tyre Inflator. This powerful 120-watt air pump, with a 12V car plug, inflates up to 150 PSI, filling flat tyres to 30 PSI in just 3 minutes. The 13-foot cable provides easy reach to all four tyres, while the built-in digital pressure gauge ensures accurate readings. The compact and portable design includes an emergency LED light for nighttime use. Enjoy Amazon deals and discounts on this essential car accessory, offering convenience and reliability for all your air-inflating needs.

Specifications of AGARO Primo High Power Digital Tyre Inflator for Car & Bike:

Power Output: 120 Watts Maximum Pressure: 150 PSI Cable Length: 13 Feet (4 Meters) Weight: 750 Grams Power Source: Corded Electric (12V Car Plug)

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Quick inflation (flat to 30 PSI in 3 min) Requires a 12V car plug to operate Long cable for easy reach to all tyres May be heavy for some users Digital pressure gauge and auto shut-off Limited to 150 PSI max pressure

The TUSA Tyre Inflator for Car offers rapid inflation capability, quickly inflating a flat tire to 30 PSI in under 4 minutes. Designed for convenience, it connects to your car's 12V outlet and features an easy-to-use interface—simply attach the stem to the tyre valve and activate the compressor with a single press. With a generous 12.10 feet (3.70 meters) cable, it ensures easy access to all four tyres from the ignition point. The smart auto shut-off function allows you to preset the desired pressure level, ensuring worry-free inflation as the compressor automatically stops when the target pressure is reached.

Specifications of TUSA Tyre Inflator for Car:

Maximum Pressure: 150 PSI

Power Source: 12V DC

Cable Length: 12.10 feet (3.70 meters)

Features: Digital Tire Pressure Gauge, LED Light

Warranty: 6 Months (extendable with registration)

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Rapid inflation speed Limited warranty period (6 months) Auto shut-off feature for safety Specific power source (12V DC outlet) LED light for nighttime use

The Frido Ultimate Car Neck Rest Pillow is designed to provide ultimate comfort and support during your car rides. Made with proprietary Hi-Per Foam, this ultrasoft pillow retains its shape and offers consistent support to your neck and head. Its ergonomic design promotes proper posture, relieving neck pain and reducing muscle tension. The washable velvet cover ensures easy maintenance and a luxurious feel, while the adjustable strap makes it a universal fit for all car seats. Whether for daily commuting or long-distance travel, this neck rest pillow is a game-changer for a more comfortable driving experience.

Specifications of Frido Ultimate Car Neck Rest Pillow:

Fill Material: Proprietary Hi-Per Foam Special Features: Adjustable, Removable Cover Colour: Beige Size: Car Neck Pillow Weight: Lightweight and portable

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Ergonomically designed for neck support Only available in beige Universal fit for all car types May not suit all neck sizes Washable and breathable velvet cover Higher price point compared to others

The CrossBeats RoadEye 2.0 Dual Dash Camera provides comprehensive coverage with its 2MP dual-channel recording and 2K resolution. Featuring a 150° wide-angle front and rear camera, it captures every detail on the road. The built-in Wi-Fi allows you to connect the dash cam to your smartphone for live viewing, video playback, and file sharing. The Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) enhance driving safety with lane departure warnings and forward collision alerts. With a high-quality image sensor and F1.8 aperture lens, it delivers superior low-light and night vision.

Specifications of CrossBeats RoadEye 2.0 Dual Dash Camera for Car:

Resolution: 2MP FHD 2K Viewing Angle: 150° Wide Angle (Front & Rear) Display: 3" LCD Connectivity: Wi-Fi & APP (KACAM) Operating Temperature Range: -20°C to 60°C

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Dual-channel recording for complete coverage Only supports specific phone models Built-in Wi-Fi for easy connectivity Installation might require initial setup Superior low-light and night vision Limited to 2K resolution

Explore Amazon exclusive deals on car and bike accessories with the AGARO Supreme High Pressure Washer. Powered by an 1800 Watts motor, it delivers a high pressure of 120 bars to swiftly remove stubborn dirt, oil, and grime. With a flow rate of 6.5 litres per minute and an 8-meter outlet hose, it efficiently covers large surfaces in less time. The adjustable nozzle allows you to control water spray speed from low to high. This portable washer includes a foam bottle for applying foam directly through the machine and features an automatic pump shut-off to conserve energy and prolong pump life.

Specifications of AGARO Supreme High Pressure Washer:

Power: 1800 Watts Maximum Pressure: 120 Bars Flow Rate: 6.5 Litres Per Minute Hose Length: 8 Meters Accessories: Foam bottle, inlet pipe, spray gun extension rod, etc.

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful 1800 Watts motor Requires rest after 15-20 minutes of use High pressure of 120 bars Change of oil required after 150-200 hours Adjustable nozzle for varied spray speeds Heavy weight (9050 grams)

Checkout the Steelbird SBA-7 7Wings ISI Certified Flip-Up Helmet, available in the stylish Dashing Battle Green colour. This helmet is designed for both men and women, featuring a high-impact-resistant thermoplastic shell that meets ISI safety standards. It includes breathable padding with a neck protector for extra comfort during long rides and an Italian design hygienic interior with multiple ventilation for cooling during hot weather. Ideal for motorcycling, this helmet combines safety, comfort, and aesthetic appeal, making it a practical choice for two-wheeler enthusiasts.

Specifications of Steelbird SBA-7 7Wings ISI Certified Flip-Up Helmet for Men & Women:

Certification: ISI Certified

Material: High Impact Resistant Thermoplastic Shell

Sport: Motorcycling

Design: Flip-Up with Inner Smoke Sun Shield

Size: Medium (580MM)

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid ISI certified for safety Limited colour options (Dashing Battle Green) Flip-up design for convenience Specific size (Medium 580MM) Breathable padding for comfort

The AUTOGUYS B29 Mobile Holder for Bikes is a versatile accessory designed for bikers needing reliable phone mounting solutions. Made in India with a solid aluminium body, it ensures durability and stability while riding. This phone holder features a one-click locking mechanism and a firm gripping cradle clamp that minimizes shake and ensures stability. Compatible with smartphones of all sizes, from 3.5 inches to 6.5 inches, it supports 360° rotation for flexible viewing angles. Whether on a bike, scooter, or cycle, this mobile holder provides a secure fit and convenient access to GPS navigation and maps during rides.

Specifications of AUTOGUYS B29 Mobile Holder for Bikes:

Material: Indian Aluminium

Mounting Type: Handlebar

Compatibility: Smartphones (3.5 inches to 6.5 inches)

Features: 360° Rotation, Firm Grip, Anti-Shake Clamp

Colour: Random Colour (Black / Golden)

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Made with durable Indian aluminium Random colours may not match preferences Firm grip and stable clamp Specific to handlebar mounting only Universal fit for all smartphone sizes

Enhance your car's interior with the Solimo Universal PVC Anti Slip Car Mat, designed for comfort and durability. Made from Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), these mats offer a universal fit suitable for small 5-seater cars like Tigor, Zest, Swift, Dzire, Alto K10, and Alto 800, with the ability to trim as needed. Featuring an anti-slip backing, they provide stability and a soft carpet-like feel. The mats also insulate against engine heat, maintaining a comfortable footrest area. They effectively absorb moisture, preventing wet marks and scratches, and are easy to clean with a wet cloth or soap and water.

Specifications of Amazon Brand - Solimo Universal PVC Anti Slip Car Mat:

Material: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Vehicle Service Type: Passenger Car

Fit Type: Universal Fit

Features: Anti-slip backing, Insulating, Easy to Clean

Colour: Black, 3 Piece Set

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Universal fit for various small cars Trimming required for a perfect fit Anti-slip backing for stability Specific to the rear auto part position Insulates against engine heat May not match specific car interiors

Factors to consider while buying car and bike accessories

When buying car and bike accessories, several important factors should be considered to ensure you get products that are safe, functional, and suitable for your needs. Here are some key factors to consider:

Compatibility: Ensure the accessory is compatible with your specific car or bike model. This includes fitment, mounting options, and any compatibility requirements for installation.

Quality and Durability: Look for accessories made from high-quality materials that are durable and long-lasting, especially if they are exposed to outdoor elements or frequent use.

Safety Features: For items like helmets, seat covers, or protective gear, prioritise safety certifications (e.g., ISI for helmets) and features that enhance safety on the road.

Ease of Installation: Choose accessories that are easy to install or come with clear installation instructions. Complex installations may require professional help, adding to overall costs.

Functionality: Assess how well the accessory performs its intended function. For example, a car charger should provide reliable power, and a bike GPS should offer accurate navigation.

Comfort and Convenience: Consider how the accessory enhances comfort and convenience during use. This could include ergonomic designs, adjustable features, or ease of operation.

Brand Reputation and Reviews: Research the brand reputation and read customer reviews to gauge reliability, customer service, and overall satisfaction with the product.

Budget: Set a budget and look for accessories that offer the best value within your price range. Consider long-term savings versus upfront costs, especially for items like maintenance tools or safety equipment.

Warranty and Support: Check for warranty coverage and after-sales support. A good warranty can provide peace of mind and protection against defects or issues after purchase.

Aesthetics: While not critical for functionality, consider how the accessory fits with your vehicle's aesthetics or personal style preferences.

FAQs on car & bike accessories



What should I consider when buying a bike helmet?

Look for safety certifications like ISI. Ensure a comfortable fit and adequate ventilation, and consider features like visor type and weight.

How do I choose the right car charger for my vehicle?

Choose a charger that matches your device's charging needs (e.g., USB ports, fast charging capabilities) and ensure compatibility with your car's power outlet.

What features should I look for in bike lights?

Opt for lights with sufficient brightness (lumens), durable construction (water resistance), multiple modes (e.g., steady, flashing), and easy mounting options.

What are the benefits of using a car dash camera?

Dash cameras provide evidence in case of accidents, monitor driving behaviour, offer theft deterrence, and can lower insurance premiums in some cases.

How do I maintain leather car seat covers?

Clean regularly with a damp cloth and mild soap. Apply a leather conditioner periodically to keep them soft and prevent cracking. Avoid direct sunlight and extreme temperatures.

