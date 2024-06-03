Best car phone mount: Top 8 picks to help you go completely handsfree and navigate with your phone while driving

We all love to drive and want to be as comfortable as possible in the process. A lot of times it gets very hard to use your phone for necessities like navigation, changing the songs on your playlist and more because of the dangers of looking down at your phone while driving and letting go of the steering wheel to push around on your mobile screens. Car phone mounts are the perfect solution for this issue. Enjoy a hands-free experience and stay safe with the best car phone mount.(Pexels)

With a car phone mount, you can easily mount your phone and adjust it to a comfortable and easy height which is at eye level making it super easy to spot and use in case you need to change that annoying song on your playlist or glance at your maps for which the next closest u-turn is.

With a car phone mount, you can choose the style of mount that suits you the best and then have your phone placed comfortably for your convenience. They come in a variety of styles and price points and we have curated some of the best-rated car phone mounts to help you find the right one for your needs.

Here are the 8 top-rated car phone mounts:

1.

ELV Car Mount Adjustable Car Phone Holder Universal Long Arm, Windshield for Smartphones - Black

The perfect car phone mount; is easy to install and very reliable in terms of quality and stability. The suction cup design is perfect for users as they do not have to worry about damaging the material on their dashboard by sticking the car phone mount onto it. The suction cup ensures your dashboard stays safe from damage and also provides a stable hold ensuring your phone does not fall during turns and bumps on the road. The ELV car phone mount comes with a one-touch mounting system along with 360-degree rotation making it the perfect choice for you. Now navigate and spot your phone screen with ease and stay safe and distraction-free while you drive.

Specifications of ELV Car Mount Adjustable Car Phone Holder:

Mounting Type: Windshield

Compatible with: Smartphones

Colour: Black

Special Features: Adjustable, Non-Slip, scratch-resistant

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sleek design Adhesive strength may vary Easy installation Mixed opinions on overall quality

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers commend the ELV Car Mount for its sleek design and user-friendly operation. They appreciate its easy installation and versatility. However, some have reservations about its adhesive strength and overall build quality.

Why choose this product?

Choose this product for its stylish appearance and effortless functionality, offering convenient access to device ports and a secure grip.

2.

ESR Magnetic Car Mount (HaloLock), Compatible with MagSafe Car Mount, Magnetic Phone Holder for Car, Air Vent Magnetic Phone Mount for iPhone 15/14/13/12, Car Accessories, Charging Not Supported, Grey

This iPhone mount is the perfect charger plus car phone mount that will leave you feeling very happy with your choice. The easy-to-install car phone mount can be placed on top of the dashboard or fit into the AC vent in the front to ensure your phone can easily be placed on the car phone mount with its super powerful magnetic system. The phone holder comes with a very strong magnet that ensures your phone stays locked in place and can be rotated with ease to switch between landscape and portrait mode for using multiple features like maps, music apps, movie apps and more. A great pick for iPhone users and a must-have if you spend some time on the road every day.

Specifications of ESR Magnetic Car Mount:

Colour: Grey

Compatible Devices: Smartphones

Compatible Phone Models: iPhone 15/14/13/12 Series

Mounting Type: Vent

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Appealing appearance Higher price point Strong stability Limited compatibility with iPhone models

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the ESR Magnetic Car Mount for its sleek design, stability, performance, and ease of use, particularly its compatibility with MagSafe cases. However, some find the price to be on the higher side.

Why choose this product?

Choose this product for its attractive appearance, reliable stability, and compatibility with MagSafe cases, ensuring a secure hold for your smartphone during your travels.

3.

Portronics Clamp Y Adjustable Air Vent Mobile Holder for Car with 360° Rotational, One Click Release Button, Compatible with 4 to 6 inch Devices(Black)

This car phone mount from Potronics comes with a 360-degree rotation and a string and durable clamp to fix your phone onto. The air vent style car phone mount is perfect as it is very easy to install along with providing a quick and durable way to fix your phone to use it with ease. The hands-free driving experience then becomes easy and hindrance-free making this a great gifting idea as well for anyone who has recently bought a new car for themselves. The perfect pick as it is completely value for money and worth the hype.

Specifications of Portronics Clamp Y Adjustable Air Vent Mobile Holder:

Colour: Black

Compatible Devices: Smartphones

Compatible Phone Models: 4 to 6-inch

Mounting Type: Vent

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Secure grip Falls on bumpy roads Easy installation and single-hand operation Vent connectivity may be blocked

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the grip and ease of installation of the Portronics Clamp Y Mobile Holder. However, some have reported issues with stability on bumpy roads and blocked vent connectivity.

Why choose this product?

Choose this product for its secure grip and easy single-hand operation, ensuring convenient usage while driving.

4.

Blackstar ( Original ONE Touch USE Technology Magnetic Mobile Phone Holder for Car Dashboard/Car Mount Mobile (World's Strongest and Safest Magnets) - for Use in Car/Bike/Scooter/Office/Home

The Blackstar MX1 is a unique and very aesthetic-looking car phone mount. The magnetic holder comes in a simple strip-like design that can be easily installed on any surface. With an extremely top-quality magnet and design this car phone mount will simply hold your phone based on the magnet's power. The strength of the magnet has been tested by multiple users who claim that the hold is very strong and durable. The aesthetic and simple design also make it a great way to add utility without ruining the look of your cars dashboard. A top-rated pick that you need to explore for your car as well.

Specifications of Blackstar Magnetic Mobile Phone Holder:

Colour: Chrome, Black

Compatible Devices: All Mobile Phones in the World, Tablets, Anything / Any Device can stick on this Magnetic Holder

Compatible Phone Models: iPhone, All Mobiles in the World, Samsung

Mounting Type: Wall Mount

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Fits perfectly in small spaces Mixed opinions on value Performance and ease of installation Magnet strength and stability

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the fit, performance, ease of installation, and magnet strength of the Blackstar Magnetic Mobile Phone Holder. However, opinions are mixed on its value.

Why choose this product?

Choose this product for its compact size, strong magnet, and stylish appearance, providing a secure hold for your mobile device in various settings.

5.

Sounce 360 Rotatable and Retractable Car Phone Holder Multifunctional Car Rearview Mirror Phone Holder, 360 Degree Rotatable Rear View Mirror Phone Mount, for All Mobile Phones

Many times it happens that you want to add a car phone mount but do not want to fix it on your dashboard or add it to your AC vent as you are worried it might damage the car. In that case, a rear-view mirror mount is the perfect solution for you. This car phone mount is adjustable, can be folded and also is equipped with a 360-degree rotation which makes it very easy to operate and use. The ease of installation and usage makes this a top choice along with the fact that this is the safest way to ensure you do not damage any delicate part of the car.

Specifications of Sounce 360 Rotatable and Retractable Car Phone Holder:

Colour: Black

Compatible Devices: Smartphones

Compatible Phone Models: Universal compatibility

Mounting Type: Dashboard

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stylish appearance Some complaints about stability Secure grip and fit One-hand operation

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the appearance, fit, and grip of the Sounce Car Phone Holder. However, some express concerns about its stability.

Why choose this product?

Choose this product for its stylish appearance, secure grip, and convenient one-hand operation, providing a safe and comfortable driving experience.

6.

Hold Up 360°Rotatable and Retractable Car Phone Holder, Multifunctional Rearview Mirror Mobile Holder [Upgraded] Universal Phone Mount for Car Adjustable Rear View Mirror Car Mount for All Smartphones

This 360-degree rotatable and retractable car phone mount holder from Hold Up comes with multiple features like, a 360-degree knob to adjust the rotation and movement, a protection sponge and a retraction button as well. Easy to install and adjust as per your needs this car phone mount is perfect for any car that has a rearview mirror in it. The perfect gift for travel enthusiasts who love to go on road trips and also for the driver who appreciates long drives and great music. The perfect car phone mount as it is durable, sturdy and very easy to use.

Specifications of Hold Up 360 Degree Rotatable and Retractable Car Phone Holder:

Colour: Black

Compatible Devices: Smartphones

Compatible Phone Models: Smart mobile phones

Mounting Type: Dashboard

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Ease of installation Some complaints about noise and fit Value for money Mixed opinions on quality and stability Rotation feature for flexible viewing

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the ease of installation, value, and rotation feature of the Hold Up Car Phone Holder. However, some express concerns about noise, fit, quality, and stability.

Why choose this product?

Choose this product for its easy installation, value for money, and rotation feature, providing flexible viewing options for a safer driving experience.

7.

Spigen Kuel QS11 Quad Car Phone Mount Magnetic Air Vent Phone Holder QNMP Compatible with Most Smartphones - Black

This sleek and easy-to-use design for car phone mounts from Spigen is going to make you want to get one for yourself right away. The sleek air vent mountable design is perfect for minimalists who do not want to use anything bulky to hold their phones. The car phone mount comes with a smooth rotation system ad well and is very simple to install your phone over as well. The perfect choice for all cars making it a great gifting idea as well. Just added it to your party favour good bags for all your dinner guests for the perfect utilitarian gift for all.

Specifications of Spigen Kuel QS11 Quad Car Phone Mount:

Brand: Spigen

Colour: Black

Compatible Devices: Smartphones

Compatible Phone Models: Samsung Series, iPhone Series, Other Smartphones

Mounting Type: Vent

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Ease of use Some complaints about AC vent blocking Sleek design and size Mixed opinions on power and value Magnet strength

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the ease of use, size, and magnet strength of the Spigen Kuel QS11 Quad Car Phone Mount. However, some express concerns about AC vent blocking and differ on power and value.

Why choose this product?

Choose this product for its compatibility with Spigen's QNMP Cases, secure magnetic hold, and ease of use, providing a convenient solution for mounting your smartphone in your car.

8.

UN1QUE Car Mobile Holder AC Vent Car Mount, Auto Locking Stylish Design Compatible with All Smartphones, Car Phone Holder with 360 Degree Adjustable Viewing Angles, Universal Fit for Cars (PH03 Black)

This car phone mount comes with an auto lock design that ensures your phone is held comfortably in a safe system where it cannot fall. The easy-to-install air vent design is the perfect car phone mount for someone who wants an easy-to-use option. The car phone mount comes with a stable eagle mouth design that locks easily into any air vent making it universally compatible with all cars. The perfect addition to your car accessories to ensure you can have a hands-free driving experience to cruise in peace while your phone stays safe from bumps and turns and can be operated easily at eye level.

Specifications of UN1QUE Car Mobile Holder AC Vent Car Mount:

Brand: UN1QUE

Colour: Black

Compatible Devices: Smartphones

Compatible Phone Models: Smartphones

Mounting Type: Dashboard

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Performance Some complaints about rotation Easy to install Mixed opinions on appearance

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the performance, fit, ease of installation, value, and grip of the UN1QUE Car Mobile Holder AC Vent Car Mount. However, some buyers dislike the rotation feature, and opinions are mixed on its appearance.

Why choose this product?

Choose this product for its excellent performance, secure fit for a wide range of phone sizes, easy installation, and value for money, providing a convenient and reliable solution for mounting your smartphone in your car.

Also read: Steam car washers: Top 6 picks that give your cars efficient cleaning

Why do I need a car phone mount?

A car phone mount helps you keep your hands on the wheel and your eyes on the road, reducing distractions caused by holding your phone or trying to balance it on the dashboard. It promotes safer driving by allowing you to easily access navigation apps, make hands-free calls, and control your music without taking your attention away from driving.

How do I choose the best car phone mount?

When choosing a car phone mount, consider factors such as compatibility with your smartphone model, mounting location preferences (dashboard, windshield, or air vent), ease of installation and adjustment, stability, durability, and additional features like wireless charging capabilities or adjustable viewing angles.

What are the different types of car phone mounts?

There are several types of car phone mounts available, including magnetic mounts, suction cup mounts, CD slot mounts, air vent mounts, and adhesive mounts. Each type has its advantages and limitations, so choose one that best suits your preferences and needs.

Best value for money car phone mount on Amazon:

Portronics Clamp Y Adjustable Air Vent Mobile Holder for Car

The Portronics Clamp Y Adjustable Air Vent Mobile Holder for Car offers a secure grip and easy installation, making it a convenient choice for users. Despite some reported issues with stability on bumpy roads and blocked vent connectivity, it provides a cost-effective solution for hands-free driving. With its durable clamp and 360-degree rotation feature, it ensures a comfortable driving experience without breaking the bank.

Best overall car phone mount on Amazon:

ELV Car Mount Adjustable Car Phone Holder

The ELV Car Mount Adjustable Car Phone Holder stands out as the best overall product. Its sleek design and one-touch mounting system, combined with 360-degree rotation, make it a reliable and user-friendly option. While there are mixed opinions on its adhesive strength and overall quality, its ease of installation and versatility make it a top choice for users seeking a dependable car phone mount.

Top 3 features of the best car phone mounts:

Product Name Type Colour Special features ELV Car Mount Adjustable Car Phone Holder Windshield Black Adjustable, Non-Slip, scratch-resistant ESR Magnetic Car Mount (HaloLock) Vent Grey Magnetic, compatible with MagSafe cases Portronics Clamp Y Adjustable Air Vent Mobile Holder Vent Black Secure grip, Easy installation, Single-hand operation Blackstar Magnetic Mobile Phone Holder Wall Mount Chrome, Black Strong magnet, Compact size, Stylish appearance Sounce 360 Rotatable and Retractable Car Phone Holder Dashboard Black Stylish appearance, Secure grip, One-hand operation Hold Up 360°Rotatable and Retractable Car Phone Holder Dashboard Black Easy installation, Value for money, Rotation feature Spigen Kuel QS11 Quad Car Phone Mount Vent Black Compatibility with Spigen's QNMP Cases, Secure magnetic hold UN1QUE Car Mobile Holder AC Vent Car Mount Dashboard Black Auto lock design, Stable eagle mouth design, Easy-to-install

The best car phone mount: FAQs

1. Are magnetic car phone mounts; safe for my phone?

Magnetic car phone mounts are generally safe for your phone if used with compatible accessories, but some users opt for non-magnetic options to avoid potential risks.

2. Can I use a car phone mount with my phone case on?

Yes, most car phone mounts can accommodate various phone case sizes, though bulky or rugged cases might require larger mounts or adapters.

3. How do I install a car phone mount in my car?

Installation involves cleaning the mounting surface, securely attaching the mount using the provided tools and adjusting it for optimal viewing.

4. Are there any legal restrictions on using a car phone mount?

Laws vary by region, so familiarize yourself with local regulations for compliance. In many places, using a hands-free device like a car phone mount is encouraged or required while driving to improve road safety.

