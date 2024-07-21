Amazon Prime Day Sale: Get up to 55% off on ACs from Voltas, Blue Star, Panasonic, Lloyd and more

Amazon Prime Day is not just about exclusive deals on gadgets, clothing, and home essentials; it's also a fantastic opportunity to snag significant discounts on home appliances, particularly air conditioners (ACs). As summer heats up, finding the perfect AC at an unbeatable price can make a huge difference in comfort and savings. Here’s everything you need to know about making the most of Amazon Prime Day when it comes to air conditioners. Top 10 ACs with up to 55% off on Amazon sale

Amazon Prime Day sale which is just a couple of days ahead is scheduled to begin on July 20, continuing for a day, ending on July 21. The ecommerce giant hosts a wide range of offers and deals on all kinds of ACs from split ACs, window AC, inverter AC, convertible AC, hot and cold, and plenty of others.

Mark your calendar, set your alerts, and get ready to cool off with the best AC deals of the year!

The Daikin 1.5 Ton 3-Star Inverter Split AC offers efficient cooling with its advanced inverter technology, making it perfect for medium-sized rooms. This AC features a high-quality rotary compressor and uses R32 refrigerant, which is eco-friendly and ensures optimal cooling performance. With a sleek and modern design, the Daikin Split AC seamlessly blends into any room decor. Its Coanda airflow feature ensures even distribution of air, providing comfort throughout the room. The AC also comes with a PM 2.5 filter to purify the air, making it suitable for those with allergies. With its energy-saving capabilities and quiet operation, the Daikin 1.5 Ton Inverter Split AC is an excellent choice for those looking to beat the heat efficiently and sustainably. During the Amazon Prime Day sale, prime members can avail 37% off on this AC.

Specifications of Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Cooling Capacity: 5280 W

Compressor: Rotary

Refrigerant: R32

Air Filter: PM 2.5 Filter

Noise Level: 35 dB

Power Consumption: 1045 W

Dimensions (Indoor Unit): 299 x 885 x 229 mm

Weight (Indoor Unit): 11 kg

Coanda Airflow: Yes

Warranty: 1 year on product, 5 years on compressor

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Advanced inverter technology Slightly higher power consumption Eco-friendly R32 refrigerant Limited smart features Coanda airflow for even cooling Higher initial cost PM 2.5 air filter for clean air

The Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC is designed to deliver powerful cooling performance while being energy-efficient. This AC features a variable speed compressor which adjusts power based on heat load, making it more energy-efficient and quieter than conventional units. The anti-viral dust filter ensures that the air you breathe is clean and free from harmful particles. With its sleek design and hidden display, the Lloyd Split AC adds a touch of elegance to your room. The golden fins evaporator and condenser enhance durability and improve heat exchange. Additionally, the AC comes with a self-diagnosis function that alerts you in case of any issues, ensuring hassle-free maintenance. During the Amazon Prime Day sale, prime members can avail 42% off on this AC.

Specifications of Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Cooling Capacity: 5200 W

Compressor: Variable Speed

Refrigerant: R32

Air Filter: Anti-viral Dust Filter

Noise Level: 32 dB

Power Consumption: 1050 W

Dimensions (Indoor Unit): 315 x 990 x 225 mm

Weight (Indoor Unit): 12 kg

Golden Fins Evaporator & Condenser: Yes

Warranty: 1 year on product, 5 years on compressor

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Energy-efficient inverter compressor Limited smart features Anti-viral dust filter Slightly heavier indoor unit Sleek design with hidden display Golden fins for durability

3.Carrier 1 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC

The Carrier 1 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC combines cutting-edge technology with superior cooling performance. It features an AI Flexicool technology that adapts the cooling according to room conditions, ensuring maximum comfort with minimal energy consumption. The AC uses an environmentally friendly R32 refrigerant and has a PM 2.5 filter to ensure clean air. With its compact design, it is ideal for small to medium-sized rooms. The high ambient cooling feature allows the AC to cool efficiently even at high temperatures, making it perfect for hot climates. The Carrier Split AC also includes a stabilizer-free operation, which protects the unit from voltage fluctuations. During the Amazon Prime Day sale, prime members can avail 47% off on this AC.

Specifications of Carrier 1 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC

Capacity: 1 Ton

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Cooling Capacity: 3600 W

Compressor: Inverter

Refrigerant: R32

Air Filter: PM 2.5 Filter

Noise Level: 33 dB

Power Consumption: 950 W

Dimensions (Indoor Unit): 295 x 800 x 220 mm

Weight (Indoor Unit): 8 kg

AI Flexicool Technology: Yes

Warranty: 1 year on product, 10 years on compressor

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid AI Flexicool technology for adaptive cooling Only suitable for small to medium-sized rooms High ambient cooling Higher initial cost PM 2.5 filter for clean air Slightly higher power consumption Stabilizer-free operation

The Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC is designed for high efficiency and superior cooling performance. With its 5 Star energy rating, it ensures significant energy savings while providing powerful cooling. The AC features a high EER rotary compressor and uses eco-friendly R32 refrigerant. The advanced air purification system, including a dust filter and anti-microbial protection, ensures that the air in your home is clean and healthy. The 4-way auto louvre and high ambient cooling make this AC suitable for various room sizes and conditions. Additionally, the stabilizer-free operation protects the unit from voltage fluctuations, adding to its durability. During the Amazon Prime Day sale, prime members can avail 45% off on this AC.

Specifications of Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Cooling Capacity: 5200 W

Compressor: High EER Rotary

Refrigerant: R32

Air Filter: Dust and Anti-microbial Filter

Noise Level: 33 dB

Power Consumption: 890 W

Dimensions (Indoor Unit): 290 x 940 x 200 mm

Weight (Indoor Unit): 11 kg

4-Way Auto Louvre: Yes

Warranty: 1 year on product, 5 years on compressor

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid 5 Star energy rating for high efficiency Slightly higher initial cost Advanced air purification system Limited smart features Stabilizer-free operation Heavier indoor unit High ambient cooling Noisy at higher speeds

5.Cruise 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC:

The Cruise 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC offers a perfect blend of performance and efficiency. Featuring a digital inverter compressor, this AC adjusts its speed according to the cooling requirement, ensuring energy savings and consistent temperature control. The unit uses eco-friendly R32 refrigerant, and its dual filtration system keeps the air free from dust and allergens. With a sleek and stylish design, the Cruise Split AC adds a modern touch to any room. It also comes with a turbo cooling mode for quick cooling and a dehumidifier function for added comfort during humid seasons. The self-cleaning feature ensures low maintenance and long-lasting performance. During the Amazon Prime Day sale, prime members can avail 39% off on this AC.

Specifications of Cruise 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Cooling Capacity: 5100 W

Compressor: Digital Inverter

Refrigerant: R32

Air Filter: Dual Filtration System

Noise Level: 32 dB

Power Consumption: 1050 W

Dimensions (Indoor Unit): 300 x 900 x 225 mm

Weight (Indoor Unit): 10 kg

Turbo Cooling Mode: Yes

Warranty: 1 year on product, 5 years on compressor

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Digital inverter for energy efficiency Slightly heavier indoor unit Eco-friendly R32 refrigerant Limited smart features Turbo cooling mode for quick cooling Higher initial cost Self-cleaning feature

6.LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC:

The LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC is designed to deliver powerful and efficient cooling with its advanced DUAL Inverter Compressor technology. This AC not only cools your room quickly but also operates quietly, making it perfect for a peaceful environment. With a 3-star energy rating, it ensures energy savings without compromising on performance. The AC features a sleek design that blends seamlessly with modern interiors. It comes equipped with features like auto-clean, stabilizer-free operation, and a low refrigerant detection system, ensuring longevity and optimal performance. Whether it's the peak of summer or the chilly monsoon, the LG 1.5 Ton DUAL Inverter Split AC promises consistent and comfortable cooling throughout the year. During the Amazon Prime Day sale, prime members can avail 52% off on this AC.

Specifications of LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC:

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Star Rating: 3 Star

Inverter Technology: DUAL Inverter

Cooling Feature: 4-Way Swing

Filters: HD Filter with Anti-virus Protection

Refrigerant: R32

Energy Consumption: Low

Noise Level: Low

Dimensions (Indoor Unit): 998 x 345 x 210 mm

Dimensions (Outdoor Unit): 770 x 545 x 288 mm

Warranty: 1 year on product, 10 years on compressor

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid DUAL Inverter technology for efficient cooling Moderate energy efficiency with 3 Star rating HD Filter with Anti-virus Protection for better air quality Higher initial cost Smart diagnosis for easy maintenance Requires professional installation

7.Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Magicool Inverter Split AC

The Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 3 Star Magicool Inverter Split AC is crafted to provide exceptional cooling performance while ensuring energy efficiency. Powered by the advanced Magicool technology, this AC can cool even at extreme temperatures of up to 55°C. The 3-star energy rating makes it an eco-friendly choice, reducing electricity bills significantly. It features a Turbo Cool function for instant cooling and a self-clean function to prevent the growth of harmful microorganisms within the unit. The sleek and modern design of the AC complements any home decor, while the multi-directional airflow ensures uniform cooling throughout the room. Enjoy a comfortable indoor environment with the Whirlpool Magicool Inverter Split AC. During the Amazon Prime Day sale, prime members can avail 48% off on this AC.

Specifications of Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Magicool Inverter Split AC:

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Compressor: Inverter

Cooling Capacity: 5200 W

Power Consumption: 1100 W

Airflow: Multi-directional

Refrigerant: R32

Special Features: Turbo Cool, Self-clean, 6th Sense FastCool Technology

Noise Level: 32 dB (Indoor Unit)

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Advanced Magicool technology Slightly noisy compared to others Effective cooling at high temperatures No Wi-Fi or smart connectivity Energy-efficient with 3-star rating Requires professional installation Self-clean function Limited advanced features

8.Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC:

The Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC combines advanced technology and smart features to provide superior cooling and energy efficiency. With a 5-star energy rating, this AC ensures maximum savings on electricity bills. The Inverter Compressor adjusts power based on the room temperature, providing consistent cooling while consuming less power. Equipped with Wi-Fi connectivity, you can control the AC from your smartphone using the Panasonic Comfort Cloud app. The AC also features an air purification system that removes allergens, dust, and harmful particles, ensuring clean and healthy air. The sleek design, along with features like auto-restart and sleep mode, makes this AC a perfect addition to any modern home. During the Amazon Prime Day sale, prime members can avail 29% off on this AC.

Specifications of Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC:

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Compressor: Inverter

Cooling Capacity: 5300 W

Power Consumption: 980 W

Airflow: 4-way swing

Refrigerant: R32

Special Features: Wi-Fi connectivity, Air purification, Auto-restart, Sleep mode

Noise Level: 30 dB (Indoor Unit)

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Smart Wi-Fi connectivity Higher price point Superior energy efficiency with 5-star rating Requires stable internet connection for smart features Advanced air purification system Professional installation needed Quiet operation May have a learning curve for app usage

The Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC is an excellent choice for those seeking reliable and efficient cooling without breaking the bank. With a robust cooling capacity and a 3-star energy rating, this AC ensures you stay comfortable while keeping your electricity bills under control. Its fixed speed compressor delivers consistent cooling performance, making it ideal for medium-sized rooms. The AC features an easy-to-clean filter, multiple fan speeds, and an eco mode for added convenience and energy savings. Its compact design fits neatly into any window space, providing a hassle-free cooling solution. Enjoy a cool and comfortable indoor environment with the Voltas Fixed Speed Window AC. During the Amazon Prime Day sale, prime members can avail 29% off on this AC.

Specifications of Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Window AC:

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Compressor: Fixed Speed

Cooling Capacity: 5000 W

Power Consumption: 1450 W

Airflow: 2-way swing

Refrigerant: R22

Special Features: Eco mode, Turbo mode, Easy-to-clean filter

Noise Level: 54 dB (Indoor Unit)

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Affordable and efficient cooling Higher noise level 3-star energy rating Fixed speed compressor less efficient than inverter models Easy to install and maintain Basic features, lacks advanced technology Compact design fits most windows Uses R22 refrigerant, which is less eco-friendly

The Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Fixed Speed Window AC is designed to provide top-notch cooling performance while ensuring energy efficiency. With its 5-star energy rating, this AC promises significant savings on electricity bills. The fixed speed compressor offers reliable and consistent cooling, perfect for medium to large-sized rooms. It features a clean air filter that traps dust and allergens, ensuring a healthier indoor environment. The AC also comes with multiple cooling modes and a remote control for ease of use. Its sturdy build and sleek design make it a durable and stylish addition to any home. Stay cool and comfortable with the Lloyd Fixed Speed Window AC, designed for optimal performance and energy efficiency. During the Amazon Prime Day sale, prime members can avail 42% off on this AC.

Specifications of Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Fixed Speed Window AC:

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Compressor: Fixed Speed

Cooling Capacity: 5200 W

Power Consumption: 1350 W

Airflow: 2-way swing

Refrigerant: R32

Special Features: Clean air filter, Remote control, Multiple cooling modes

Noise Level: 50 dB (Indoor Unit)

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High energy efficiency with 5-star rating Fixed speed compressor less efficient than inverter models Reliable and consistent cooling Higher initial cost compared to lower star-rated models Clean air filter for healthier air Higher noise level than split ACs Easy to use with remote control Limited advanced features

Top Three features of ACs on Amazon Prime Day sale:

Product Capacity Star Rating Cooling Features Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Technology, Power Chill Operation, Econo Mode Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC 1.5 Ton 3 Star Clean Air Filter, Auto Restart, Multi-Fold Evaporator Carrier 1 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC 1 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Technology, High Ambient Cooling, Auto Cleanser Voltas 1.5 ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC 1.5 Ton 5 Star High Ambient Cooling, Advanced Air Purifier, Stabilizer Free Operation Cruise 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC 1.5 Ton 3 Star Turbo Cool Mode, Anti-Dust Filter, Self Diagnosis LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC 1.5 Ton 3 Star Dual Inverter Compressor, Ocean Black Fin, Low Gas Detection Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Magicool Inverter Split AC 1.5 Ton 3 Star 6th Sense FastCool Technology, Self-Clean Function, Intellisense Inverter Technology Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Connectivity, Shield Blu Technology, Twin Cool Inverter Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Window AC 1.5 Ton 3 Star High Ambient Cooling, Eco Mode, Anti-Dust Filter Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Fixed Speed Window AC 1.5 Ton 5 Star Energy Efficient Rotary Compressor, Clean Air Filter, Auto Restart

Best value for money AC on Amazon

The LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC offers outstanding value for money. It features Dual Inverter Compressor technology, ensuring efficient cooling and energy savings. The Ocean Black Fin provides durability and protection from dust, smoke, and chemicals. Additionally, its low gas detection feature ensures timely maintenance, enhancing the longevity and performance of the AC. Priced competitively and packed with advanced features, this model is perfect for those seeking both quality and affordability.

Best overall AC on Amazon

The Daikin 1.5 Ton 3-Star Inverter Split AC stands out as the best overall air conditioner on Amazon. Its inverter technology ensures energy efficiency and consistent cooling, while the Power Chill Operation offers rapid cooling even in extreme heat. The Econo Mode optimizes power consumption, making it ideal for energy-conscious users. Known for its reliability and superior performance, Daikin provides a seamless cooling experience, making it the top choice for anyone looking to invest in a high-quality air conditioner.

Factors to consider while buying the best AC on Amazon Sale

Finding the best AC during the Amazon sale involves several key steps. First, assess your cooling needs based on the room size and climate conditions. Look for units with appropriate capacities to ensure efficient cooling. Next, consider the energy efficiency of the AC by checking its star rating; higher ratings indicate better energy savings. Pay attention to the cooling features offered, such as inverter technology, rapid cooling modes, and air purification functions, which enhance performance and comfort. Additionally, read customer reviews to gain insights into real-world performance and reliability. Set alerts for price drops and use comparison tools to evaluate different models. Lastly, take advantage of bundle offers and exchange deals to maximize savings. By following these steps, you can confidently choose the best air conditioner that meets your needs and budget during the sale.

FAQs on best ACs

Q: What capacity of AC should I buy for my room?

A: The capacity of the AC should match the size of the room for efficient cooling. Generally, a 1-ton AC is suitable for rooms up to 120 sq. ft., 1.5-ton for rooms between 120-180 sq. ft., and 2-ton for rooms larger than 180 sq. ft.

Q: What is the importance of an inverter AC?

A: Inverter ACs are energy-efficient as they adjust the compressor speed based on the cooling requirement, reducing power consumption and providing consistent cooling.

Q: How do I maintain my AC for optimal performance?

A: Regularly clean or replace filters, ensure the outdoor unit is free from obstructions, schedule professional servicing annually, and check for refrigerant levels to maintain optimal AC performance.

Q: What is the benefit of a high star rating?

A: A high star rating indicates better energy efficiency, leading to lower electricity bills. A 5-star AC consumes significantly less power than a 3-star AC, providing long-term savings.

Q: Can I install a split AC myself?

A: It's recommended to have a professional install a split AC to ensure proper setup, avoid potential damage, and maintain the warranty.

Q: Are smart ACs worth the investment?

A: Smart ACs offer convenience and energy savings by allowing remote control and scheduling through apps and voice assistants. They can integrate with other smart home devices, enhancing overall home automation.





