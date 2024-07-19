Amazon Prime Day Sale starts July 20; Amazing deals and offers on electronics, gadgets, furniture, appliances, and more

The much awaited sale of the year, Amazon Prime Day sale, is just a couple of days ahead and is scheduled to begin on July 20. The sale, which will be exclusively for the prime members, will continue for 24 hours and will end the next day, that is on July 21. The ecommerce giant, which hosts a wide catalogue of products from electronics, gadgets, furniture, appliances, fashion, beauty, and many more is offering amazing and lucrative deals on each category. And if you are planning to buy any of these or any other, start wish listing your products now. Amazon Prime Day sale begins tomorrow

To help you find the perfect pick with the most amazing deal, we have curated this list of products from each category. This exhaustive sale copy will help you find the perfect product from among broad categories such as mobiles, washing machines, TV, refrigerators, ACs, coolers, furnitures, and the list is endless. So, have a look at the list below and add any of your chosen one to the cart before the sale ends.

Up to 65% off on smart TV and projectors:

Get ready for an incredible shopping experience with Amazon's massive sale, offering discounts of up to 65% on a wide selection of TVs and projectors! Whether you're looking to upgrade your home entertainment system or set up a cinematic experience in your living room, this is the perfect opportunity to grab the latest technology at unbeatable prices.

Experience entertainment like never before with the Mi 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV. This sleek and modern TV offers stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution, bringing every scene to life with incredible detail and vibrant colours. Powered by the latest Google TV platform, you get seamless access to a vast library of movies, shows, and apps, all easily navigable with the intuitive Google Assistant voice control. The built-in Chromecast allows you to cast your favourite content from your phone directly to the TV. With Dolby Audio and DTS-HD support, immerse yourself in rich, high-quality sound that complements the stunning visuals.

2. LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV



The LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV combines superior picture quality with smart functionality to bring you an unparalleled viewing experience. With its HD Ready resolution, enjoy crisp and clear visuals, perfect for watching your favourite shows and movies. The TV is powered by LG's WebOS, providing a user-friendly interface and access to popular streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney+. The Active HDR technology enhances every scene with vivid colours and fine details, while the 20W speakers with Dolby Audio deliver rich and immersive sound.

Top three features of TV

Best TV Resolution Screen Size Sound Mi 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV 4K Ultra HD 43 inches Dolby Audio, DTS-HD LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV HD Ready (1366x768) 32 inches Virtual Surround Sound

Also Read: Discover best TV brands in India for a great television viewing experience

Some more TVs for you:

Up to 60% off on washing machines:

Looking for the best deal on washing machines? Look no further! Amazon is hosting an incredible sale with discounts of up to 65% on a wide range of washing machines. Whether you need a top-load, front-load, or semi-automatic washing machine, this sale has you covered.

1.Whirlpool 6.5 Kg 5 Star StainWash Royal Plus Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine:

Discover the ultimate in laundry convenience with the Whirlpool 6.5 Kg 5 Star StainWash Royal Plus Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine. Designed to handle all your laundry needs, this washing machine features the advanced Stainwash technology, which removes up to 48 hours old stains with ease. The 5-star energy rating ensures maximum efficiency and significant savings on your electricity bills. With 12 different wash programs, you can tailor each wash to your specific fabric needs, whether it’s delicate silks or sturdy denim. The Express Wash function reduces wash time for lightly soiled clothes, while the Hard Water Wash technology adapts to different water conditions, ensuring a thorough clean every time.

2.LG 7 Kg, 5 Star, Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine:

Achieve superior laundry care with the LG 7 Kg Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine, equipped with Direct Drive Technology and Steam Wash. This innovative appliance offers a 7 Kg capacity, ideal for medium-sized families. The Direct Drive Motor ensures fewer moving parts, reducing wear and tear and increasing durability, all while delivering a powerful yet quiet performance. The Steam Wash feature eliminates allergens and bacteria, providing a hygienic clean that's gentle on your clothes. With a 5-star energy rating, this washing machine is not only eco-friendly but also cost-effective, helping you save on utility bills.



Top three features of washing machine

Best Washing Machine Type Capacity Energy Ratings Whirlpool 6.5 Kg 5 Star StainWash Royal Plus Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine Fully Automatic Top Load 6.5 Kg 5 Star LG 7 Kg, 5 Star, Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine Fully Automatic Front Load 7 Kg 5 Star, Direct Drive

Also Read: Best top load washing machines in India: Top 10 options to consider

Some more washing machines:

Up to 55% off on AC:



Are you feeling the summer heat and looking for a way to stay cool without breaking the bank? Look no further! Amazon's spectacular sale offers up to 65% off on a wide range of air conditioners. Whether you're upgrading your old unit or investing in your first AC, this sale has something for everyone. Let's explore some of the unbeatable deals and top picks available:

1.Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC:

Stay cool and comfortable with the Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC. This advanced air conditioner features a powerful inverter compressor that adjusts power based on the heat load, ensuring efficient cooling and reduced energy consumption. With a 1.5-ton capacity, it is perfect for medium-sized rooms, providing rapid and uniform cooling. The built-in Wi-Fi connectivity allows you to control the AC remotely via the Panasonic Smart AC app, offering convenience at your fingertips. The 3-star energy rating ensures balanced performance and energy savings.

2.LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC:

Experience unparalleled cooling with the LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC. Designed to deliver efficient performance, this air conditioner comes with a dual inverter compressor that offers faster cooling, reduced noise, and enhanced durability. The 1.5-ton capacity makes it suitable for medium to large rooms, providing consistent and even cooling throughout. With a 5-star energy rating, this AC ensures maximum energy efficiency, helping you save on electricity bills. The unit features a high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter that captures dust and allergens, ensuring clean and healthy air.

Top three features of AC

Best AC Capacity Cooling Power Energy Ratings Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter 1.5 Ton 17230 British Thermal Units 3 Star energy efficiency rating LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC 1.5 Ton 1.28 Kilowatts 5 Star energy efficiency rating

Some more ACs for you:

Also Read: Top 10 AC brands in India that ensure cooling comfort

Up to 55% Off on Refrigerators:

Get ready to beat the heat and upgrade your kitchen with Amazon's exclusive sale on refrigerators! For a limited time, enjoy up to 65% off on a wide range of top-brand refrigerators. Whether you're looking for a sleek, modern design or a high-capacity fridge to store all your essentials, Amazon has got you covered.

1.Whirlpool 184 L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator:

The Whirlpool 184 L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator combines style, efficiency, and functionality to meet your cooling needs. With its 184-liter capacity, this refrigerator is perfect for small families or bachelors. The Direct-Cool technology ensures efficient cooling with low energy consumption, while the 2-star rating makes it an economical choice. The refrigerator features toughened glass shelves that can hold heavy pots and pans, providing ample storage flexibility. The large vegetable crisper keeps your fruits and vegetables fresh for longer, and the door racks offer convenient storage for bottles and condiments.





2.LG 322 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator:

Upgrade your kitchen with the LG 322 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator, designed for modern homes. With a spacious 322-liter capacity, this refrigerator is ideal for medium to large families. The Smart Inverter Compressor ensures energy efficiency, quieter operation, and longer-lasting performance. The frost-free technology prevents ice build-up, eliminating the need for manual defrosting. The multi-air flow system ensures uniform cooling throughout the refrigerator, keeping your food fresh and healthy.

Top three features of refrigerator

Best Refrigerator Capacity Cooling Power Energy Ratings Whirlpool 184 L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator 184 litres Direct-Cool technology 2 Star LG 322 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator 322 litres Frost-Free technology 3 Star

Some more Refrigerators for you:

Also Read: Top 10 highly-effective Whirlpool refrigerators to check out

Up to 65% off on microwave ovens:

Upgrade your kitchen with the latest microwave ovens, now available at unbeatable prices on Amazon! For a limited time, enjoy up to 65% off on a wide range of microwave ovens from top brands. Whether you're looking for a compact microwave for quick meals or a high-tech model with advanced features, this sale has something for everyone.

1.Samsung 28L, Hotblast, Slim Fry, Multi Spit, Convection Microwave

Discover versatile cooking with the Samsung 28L Convection Microwave Oven, featuring Hotblast, Slim Fry, and Multi Spit functionalities. This powerful microwave combines convection cooking with microwave energy, allowing you to bake, grill, and roast with ease. The Hotblast technology ensures faster cooking times by blowing hot air through multiple air holes, cooking your food evenly and quickly. The Slim Fry technology enables you to enjoy healthier fried foods with minimal oil, while the Multi Spit function allows you to prepare perfectly roasted meats. The 28-liter capacity is ideal for large families or those who love to entertain.

2.LG 20 L Grill Microwave Oven:

The LG 20 L Grill Microwave Oven is your perfect kitchen companion for quick and efficient cooking. With a 20-liter capacity, this microwave is ideal for small families and bachelors. The grill function allows you to prepare deliciously grilled dishes, from kebabs to toasted sandwiches, with ease. The microwave features multiple power levels, enabling you to choose the perfect setting for different types of food. The auto cook menu offers a range of pre-programmed recipes, simplifying the cooking process. The anti-bacterial cavity reduces the growth of bacteria inside the microwave, ensuring your food is hygienic.

Top three features of microwave ovens

Best Microwave Ovens Capacity Installation Energy Ratings Samsung 28L Hotblast Convection Microwave Oven 28 litres Countertop or built-in options 5-star energy efficiency LG 20 L Grill Microwave Oven 20 litres Countertop Energy-saving performance

Some more microwave ovens for you:

Minimum 50% off on furniture:

Get ready to transform your home with Amazon's spectacular furniture sale! For a limited time only, enjoy up to 50% off on a wide range of stylish and functional furniture pieces. Whether you're looking to revamp your living room, upgrade your bedroom, or add some flair to your dining area, this sale has something for everyone. Here’s why you should take advantage of this incredible offer:

1.Home Centre Emily 5 Seater Fabric Sectional Sofa Set:

Redefine comfort and style in your living room with the Home Centre Emily 5 Seater Fabric Sectional Sofa Set. This contemporary sofa set is designed to offer maximum comfort with its plush cushioning and soft fabric upholstery. The sectional design provides ample seating space for family and guests, making it perfect for entertaining or relaxing. The high-quality fabric is durable and easy to clean, ensuring the sofa looks great for years to come. The sturdy wooden frame offers excellent support and longevity, while the modern design complements a variety of interior decor styles.

Transform your bedroom into a haven of comfort and style with the Wakefit Bed. Designed with meticulous attention to detail, this bed combines aesthetics and functionality to provide you with the ultimate sleeping experience. Crafted from high-quality engineered wood, the Wakefit Bed is built to last, offering exceptional durability and stability. The contemporary design features clean lines and a sleek finish that seamlessly blends with any decor style. The bed includes a spacious headboard with built-in storage, perfect for keeping your essentials within reach.

Top three features of furniture

Best Furniture Material Weight Size Home Centre Emily 5 Seater Fabric Sectional Sofa Set Fabric 46 Kg 5 Seater, Sectional Wakefit Bed Engineered Wood 92 Kg Queen Size, Storage Option

Some more furniture options for you:

Amazon Sale FAQ

1. When does the sale start and end?

The sale begins on July 20 and ends on July 21.

2. What products are included in the sale?

The sale includes a wide range of products across categories such as electronics, fashion, home decor, furniture, and more. Specific details can be found on the sale page.

3. How much discount can I expect?

Discounts vary by product and category. During this sale, you can find discounts ranging from 10% up to 50% or more on select items.

4. Are there any additional bank offers or cashback options?

Yes, there may be additional bank offers, cashback options, or EMI schemes available during the sale. Check the product listings for more details.

5. How can I find the best deals during the sale?

To find the best deals, visit the sale page regularly, use filters to sort products by discount percentage, and consider adding items to your wish list for quick access.

