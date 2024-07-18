Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: Enjoy huge savings of up to 44% off on the best microwave deals

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 is set to revolutionise kitchen upgrades with its enticing offers on microwaves. This annual event promises exceptional discounts and the best deals on a diverse array of microwave models from top brands. Whether you're looking to replace an old unit or enhance your culinary experience with advanced features, Prime Day Sale 2024 offers a prime opportunity to do so at significantly reduced prices. Check out the best deals on microwaves during Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024!

Microwaves, essential for modern kitchens, will be featured with substantial price cuts, making them more accessible than ever. From compact models ideal for small spaces to powerful units equipped with innovative cooking technologies, there's something to suit every household's needs and preferences. Expect to find renowned brands showcasing their latest models, ensuring both quality and affordability during this limited-time sale.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 isn't just about savings; it's about upgrading your kitchen with state-of-the-art appliances that enhance convenience and efficiency. Whether you're a culinary enthusiast or simply seeking to streamline daily meal preparation, now is the time to seize the opportunity and secure the best microwave deals available. Don't miss out on transforming your kitchen with the latest in microwave technology at unbeatable prices!

Top deals on solo microwaves ovens:

LG 20 L Solo Microwave Oven

Upgrade your kitchen with the LG 20 L Solo Microwave Oven, a reliable and efficient choice for everyday cooking needs. This microwave features a 20-liter capacity, perfect for small to medium-sized families. With the Health Plus Menu, you can prepare nutritious meals effortlessly, while the Steam Clean function ensures easy maintenance by keeping the interior clean and hygienic. Its sleek black design adds a modern touch to any kitchen decor. Don't miss out on this fantastic deal during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024, where you can enjoy a 16% discount on this versatile appliance. Take advantage of this limited-time offer to enhance your cooking experience with convenience and style. Grab this deal now and transform your kitchen with LG's trusted quality and innovative features.

Specifications of LG 20 L Solo Microwave Oven:

Model: MS2043BP

Type: Solo Microwave Oven

Capacity: 20 litres

Colour: Black

Power Output: 700 watts

Control Type: Tact Dial Type

Display: LED Display

Cavity Material: Anti-bacterial Coating

Dimensions (W x H x D): 455 mm x 260 mm x 335 mm

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Health Plus Menu: Offers a variety of healthy cooking options. Limited Capacity: 20 liters may be insufficient for larger families or bulk cooking. Steam Clean: Easy maintenance with steam cleaning feature. Basic Functions: Lacks advanced features like grilling or convection cooking.

Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven

Enhance your kitchen with the Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven. Ideal for small to medium-sized households, this microwave offers a 20-liter capacity, perfect for reheating, defrosting, and simple cooking tasks. The sleek black design adds a modern touch to any kitchen decor, while its intuitive controls make it easy to use. Featuring 5 power levels and a convenient 30-minute timer, this microwave ensures precise and efficient cooking. The compact size makes it a great fit for limited counter space. During the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024, you can enjoy a fantastic 19% discount on this versatile appliance. Don’t miss this opportunity to enhance your cooking experience with Panasonic’s trusted quality and reliability. Grab this deal now and bring home convenience and efficiency at an unbeatable price.

Specifications of Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven:

Model: NN-SM25JBFDG

Type: Solo Microwave Oven

Capacity: 20 litres

Color: Black

Power Output: 800 watts

Control Type: Mechanical Knob

Display: None

Cavity Material: Painted

Dimensions (W x H x D): 443 mm x 258 mm x 330 mm

Weight: 10.5 kg

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Compact Size: Fits easily in small kitchens or limited counter space. No Digital Display: Lacks a digital display for precise settings. Efficient Power: 800 watts of power for quick and efficient cooking. Basic Functions: Only suitable for simple tasks like reheating and defrosting.

Top 3 features of the best solo microwave ovens during Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024:

Best Solo Microwave Ovens during Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 Capacity Technology Special Features LG 20 L Solo Microwave Oven (MS2043BP, Black) 20 litres Solo Microwave Health Plus Menu, Steam Clean Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-SM25JBFDG, Black) 20 litres Solo Microwave 5 power levels, 30-minute timer, compact design

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: Best deals on solo microwaves ovens:

Top deals on grill microwave ovens:

LG 20 Litre Grill Microwave Oven

Experience convenience and efficiency with the LG 20 L Grill Microwave Oven. Perfect for compact spaces, this microwave combines a sleek black design with robust grilling capabilities, ideal for quick and even cooking. With its 20-litre capacity, it's suitable for a variety of culinary tasks from grilling to reheating. The intuitive controls and multiple power levels ensure versatility in cooking preferences. Currently, during the Amazon Clearance Sale, seize the opportunity to save with an attractive 23% discount. Whether you're cooking for one or preparing a family meal, this microwave offers reliability and style at an affordable price. Upgrade your kitchen today and enjoy the convenience of efficient cooking with the LG 20 L Grill Microwave Oven.

Specifications of LG 20 Litre Grill Microwave Oven

Capacity: 20 litres

Colour: Black

Type: Grill Microwave Oven

Control Type: Mechanical Knob

Power Levels: Multiple power levels for customised cooking

Cooking Features: Grill function for even grilling and cooking

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Compact Size: Ideal for small kitchens or limited countertop space. Limited capacity may not suit larger meals or families. Grill Function: Offers versatile cooking options beyond basic microwaving. Grill function may require monitoring to achieve desired results

Also Read: Air fryer vs OTG oven: What are the differences? Our comparison with top options

Panasonic 20 Litre Grill Microwave Oven

Discover the Panasonic 20L Grill Microwave Oven for versatile kitchen solutions. This compact oven combines efficient grilling capabilities with a spacious 20-litre capacity, perfect for small to medium-sized meals. With 38 auto cook menus, including presets for various dishes, it offers convenience and ease of use. The sleek white design adds a touch of modernity to any kitchen decor. Currently, during the Amazon Clearance Sale, enjoy a generous 14% discount, making it an affordable addition to your culinary setup. Whether you're reheating leftovers or trying out new recipes, the Panasonic 20L Grill Microwave Oven ensures quick and even cooking results with minimal effort. Upgrade your kitchen today and experience the convenience of advanced microwave technology at a great price.

Specifications of Panasonic 20 Litre Grill Microwave Oven

Capacity: 20 litres

Colour: White

Cooking Technology: Grill Microwave Oven

Auto Cook Menus: 38 auto cook menus

Control Type: Mechanical knobs

Additional Features: Child lock, Defrost function

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Compact Size: Ideal for small kitchens or limited countertop space. Limited capacity may not be sufficient for larger meals or families. Grill Function: Offers versatile cooking options beyond basic microwaving. Grill function may require monitoring to achieve desired results.

Top 3 features of the best grill microwave ovens during Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024:

Best grill microwave ovens during Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 Capacity Cooking Technology Special Features LG 20 Litre Grill Microwave Oven 20 litres Grill Smart Inverter Technology Panasonic 20L Grill Microwave Oven 20 litres Grill Microwave Oven 38 Auto Cook Menus

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: Best deals on grill microwaves ovens:

Top deals on convection microwave ovens from 26L to 31L

Panasonic 27L Convection Microwave Oven

Meet the Panasonic 27L Convection Microwave Oven designed to elevate your cooking experience. This sleek appliance combines the functionality of a convection oven with the versatility of a microwave, ideal for busy kitchens. With features like 360° Heat Wrap for even cooking and Magic Grill for enhanced grilling capabilities, it ensures consistent and delicious results. The black mirror finish adds a touch of elegance to your kitchen decor. Currently, during the Amazon Clearance Sale, enjoy a generous 29% discount, making it an affordable and stylish addition to any culinary setup. Whether you're baking, grilling, or reheating, the Panasonic 27L Convection Microwave Oven offers convenience and efficiency, promising to meet the demands of your daily cooking needs with ease and precision.

Specifications of Panasonic 27L Convection Microwave Oven:

Capacity: 27 litres

Colour: Black Mirror

Cooking Technology: Convection Microwave Oven

Weight: Lightweight design for easy handling

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Advanced Cooking Technologies: Features 360° Heat Wrap and Magic Grill for versatile cooking options. Size and Space: Might be bulky for smaller kitchens or limited countertop space. Large Capacity: 27 litres capacity suitable for families and cooking large dishes. Complexity: Convection microwaves may have a steeper learning curve compared to basic models.

Also Read: Best air fryers: Upgrade to healthier and quicker cooking with top 10 options

Morphy Richards 30 MCGR Deluxe 30L Convection Microwave Oven

The Morphy Richards 30 MCGR Deluxe 30L Convection Microwave Oven is a versatile addition to any kitchen. With its spacious 30-litre capacity, it provides ample room for preparing various dishes. The inclusion of a Motorised Rotisserie allows for convenient and even roasting of meats and vegetables, enhancing cooking versatility. This oven is equipped with 200 Auto Cook Menus, offering a wide array of preset options that simplify the cooking process. Safety is prioritised with a Child Lock feature, preventing unintended use by children. Its sleek black design not only enhances kitchen aesthetics but also ensures durability & ease of maintenance. During the Amazon Clearance Sale, enjoy a 44% discount on the Morphy Richards 30 MCGR Deluxe. Ideal for baking, grilling, or roasting, it offers efficiency and delightful culinary results.

Specifications of Morphy Richards 30 MCGR Deluxe 30L Convection Microwave Oven

Capacity: 30 litres

Cooking Modes: Convection, Grill, Microwave

Design: Sleek black finish for enhanced kitchen aesthetics

Maintenance: Easy to clean and maintain

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Large Capacity: 30 litres provides ample space for cooking various dishes. Size: May be bulky for smaller kitchens or limited countertop space. Versatile Cooking: Offers Convection, Grill, and Microwave modes for diverse cooking needs. Complexity: Advanced features may have a steeper learning curve.

Also Read: Bake like pro with best OTG ovens between ₹10000-20000: Top 10 options for you

LG 28 L Convection Microwave Oven

Looking to enhance your cooking experience? Meet the LG 28 L Convection Microwave Oven featuring advanced functionalities like a 360 degree Motorised Rotisserie and Diet Fry for healthier cooking options with minimal oil, all wrapped in a sleek black design to elevate your kitchen aesthetics. Currently, during the Amazon Clearance Sale, enjoy a generous 28% discount, making it an ideal time to upgrade your culinary arsenal without breaking the bank. Whether you're baking, grilling, or reheating, the LG MC2886BRUM promises efficiency, convenience, and delicious results, catering perfectly to your daily cooking needs.

Specifications of LG 28 L Convection Microwave Oven:

Capacity: 28 litres

Colour: Black

Cooking Modes: Convection, Grill, Microwave

Control Type: Touch keypad (Membrane)

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Versatile Cooking: Offers Convection, Grill, and Microwave modes for diverse cooking needs. Size: May be bulky for smaller kitchens or limited countertop space. 360 Degree Motorised Rotisserie: Ensures even roasting of meats and vegetables. Complexity: Advanced features may have a steeper learning curve.

Also Read: Best microwaves for baking under ₹20000: Explore top 10 choices for you

Haier 28L Convection Microwave Oven

Looking to streamline your kitchen with versatile cooking capabilities? Meet the Haier HIL2801RBSJ 28L Convection Microwave Oven, designed to simplify meal preparation with its spacious capacity and multifunctional features. This sleek black appliance not only enhances your cooking experience but also complements modern kitchen aesthetics. Featuring a Rotisserie function for even cooking and various modes including Convection and Grill, it caters to diverse culinary needs effortlessly. Currently, during the Amazon Clearance Sale, take advantage of a significant 35% discount, making it an affordable upgrade for your kitchen. Whether you're baking, grilling, or reheating, the Haier microwave oven ensures convenience and delicious results, making it a practical choice for households seeking efficient cooking solutions without compromising on style or functionality.

Specifications of Haier 28L Convection Microwave Oven

Capacity: 28 litres

Colour: Black

Cooking Modes: Convection, Grill, Microwave

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Versatile Cooking Options: Convection, Grill, and Microwave modes cater to various cooking needs. Size: May be bulky for kitchens with limited countertop space. Rotisserie Function: Ensures even cooking of meats for delicious results. Complexity: Advanced features may require some learning.

Top 3 features of the best convection microwave ovens during Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024:

Best Convection Microwave Ovens during Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 Colour Cooking Modes Special Features Panasonic 27L Convection Microwave Oven Black Mirror Convection, Grill, Microwave 360 Degree Heat Wrap, Magic Grill Morphy Richards 30 MCGR Deluxe 30L Microwave Black Convection, Grill, Microwave Motorised Rotisserie, 200 Auto Cook Menus, Child Lock LG 28 L Convection Microwave Oven Black Convection, Grill, Microwave 360° Motorised Rotisserie, Diet Fry Haier HIL2801RBSJ 28L Convection Microwave Oven Black Convection, Grill, Microwave Rotisserie Function, Stainless Steel Interior, Easy-to-use Control Panel

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: Best deals on convection microwaves ovens from 26L to 31L:

Similar stories for you:

Best microwave brands in India 2024: Top 10 picks for basic and advanced cooking needs

Best Samsung microwave ovens for your kitchen in 2024: Top 8 reliable and advanced choices

Microwave oven buying guide: Tips to buy the right one for your kitchen and the best options to choose from

Looking for the best oven for baking at home? Check out our detailed buying guide to help you choose

FAQs on best deals on microwaves during Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024:

1. What types of microwaves are usually on sale during Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day typically features a wide range of microwaves, including countertop, over-the-range, and convection models. You can find popular brands offering discounts on various sizes and functionalities.

2. How can I find the best microwave deals on Amazon Prime Day?

To find the best deals, regularly check Amazon's Prime Day page and set up notifications for lightning deals. Also, consider subscribing to Amazon's newsletter or following social media channels for updates on exclusive offers.

3. Are there specific times during Amazon Prime Day when microwaves are discounted more?

Yes, Amazon often releases new deals and discounts throughout Prime Day. Generally, keep an eye out for special lightning deals that can offer significant savings for a limited time.

4. What are some key features to look for when buying a microwave during Prime Day?

Look for features like cooking capacity, cooking modes (microwave, grill, convection), ease of use (digital controls), special functions (like sensor cooking or auto defrost), and design that fits your kitchen space and style.

5. Can I expect good warranty options on microwaves during Amazon Prime Day?

Yes, many microwaves featured on Amazon Prime Day come with manufacturer warranties. Be sure to check the product details to understand the warranty terms and coverage before making a purchase.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.