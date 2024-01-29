Best microwaves for baking under 20000: Explore top 10 choices for you

Dreaming of fluffy cakes, crispy cookies, and perfectly browned pies, but don't have space for a full-fledged oven? Look no further than the magic of a microwave! In India, where kitchen space often comes at a premium, microwaves have become indispensable culinary companions. But did you know they can be baking powerhouses, too? Uncover top 10 microwaves for baking: Choose your baking ally wisely!(Pixabay)

Gone are the days of soggy bottoms and uneven heating. Modern convection microwaves boast features that rival traditional ovens, offering baking versatility at a fraction of the cost. But with so many options under Rs. 20,000, choosing the right one can be overwhelming. Fear not, baking enthusiasts! This guide delves into the top 10 microwaves, perfect for whipping up delectable treats without burning a hole in your pocket, including the best microwaves for baking under ₹20,000.

We'll navigate you through the essential features to consider, from capacity and power to convection technology and user-friendly settings. We'll also unveil brand recommendations, popular models, and helpful resources to ensure you make an informed decision. So, preheat your excitement because homemade baking bliss is just a button press away with the right microwave by your side!

1. LG 28 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC2846BG, Black)

LG 28 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC2846BG, Black) offers culinary excellence. This sleek appliance combines style with functionality, offering versatile cooking options. With its convection feature, it facilitates baking, grilling, and reheating, ensuring delicious meals every time. The 28-liter capacity accommodates large dishes, perfect for families or gatherings. Its black exterior adds a touch of elegance to any kitchen decor. Equipped with advanced technology, intuitive controls, and multiple cooking modes, the LG microwave promises convenience and precision in every culinary endeavor.

Specifications of LG 28 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC2846BG, Black):

Capacity: 28 liters

Oven Type: Convection

Cooking Modes: Baking, grilling, reheating

Control Type: Touch keypad

Advanced Features: Intuitive controls, multiple cooking modes.

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Versatile cooking options Limited color options Large capacity for family meals May be bulky for small kitchens Sleek and stylish design Higher price range Advanced technology for precision Limited warranty coverage

2. IFB 20 L Convection Microwave Oven (20BC5, Black)

IFB 20 L Convection Microwave Oven (20BC5, Black) ensures versatile cooking capabilities. With its sleek design and advanced features, it's a perfect addition to any kitchen. The convection mode allows for baking, grilling, and reheating, making it ideal for various culinary tasks. Its 20-liter capacity suits small to medium-sized families, while the black finish adds a touch of elegance to your kitchen decor. Equipped with intuitive controls and multiple cooking presets, the IFB microwave simplifies cooking, promising delicious results every time.

Specifications of IFB 20 L Convection Microwave Oven (20BC5, Black):

Capacity: 20 liters

Oven Type: Convection

Cooking Modes: Baking, grilling, reheating

Control Type: Touch keypad

Advanced Features: Multiple cooking presets, intuitive controls.

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Versatile cooking capabilities Limited capacity for large meals Sleek design Limited color options Advanced features Higher price range Easy-to-use controls

3. IFB 20 L Convection Microwave Oven (20SC2, Metallic Silver, With Starter Kit), STANDARD

Indulge in culinary convenience with the IFB 20 L Convection Microwave Oven (20SC2, Metallic Silver, With Starter Kit), STANDARD. Engineered to streamline your cooking journey, this versatile appliance offers a seamless experience. Boasting a convection mode and an array of preset cooking options, it's tailored for baking, grilling, and reheating needs. Its 20-liter capacity caters to small to medium-sized families, while the sleek metallic silver finish elevates your kitchen aesthetics. Complete with a starter kit and intuitive controls, this IFB microwave guarantees delightful meals made effortlessly.

Specifications of IFB 20 L Convection Microwave Oven (20SC2, Metallic Silver, With Starter Kit), STANDARD:

Capacity: 20 liters

Oven Type: Convection

Cooking Modes: Baking, grilling, reheating

Control Type: Touch keypad

Starter Kit: Included

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Versatile cooking capabilities Limited capacity for large meals Stylish metallic silver finish Limited color options Included starter kit Higher price range Easy-to-use touch keypad controls

4. LG 28 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC2887BFUM, Black)

The LG 28 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC2887BFUM, Black) redefines cooking convenience. With its sleek design and advanced features, it's a kitchen essential. The convection mode ensures versatile cooking options, including baking, grilling, and reheating, catering to various culinary needs. Its 28-liter capacity is ideal for families, allowing for ample cooking space. The black finish adds a touch of elegance to any kitchen decor. With intuitive controls and multiple cooking presets, this LG microwave promises delicious meals with ease.

Specifications of LG 28 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC2887BFUM, Black):

Capacity: 28 liters

Oven Type: Convection

Cooking Modes: Baking, grilling, reheating

Control Type: Intuitive keypad

Advanced Features: Multiple cooking presets.

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Versatile cooking capabilities Limited color options Ample 28-liter capacity Higher price range Sleek and elegant black finish Intuitive controls and presets

5. Samsung 28L, Convection Microwave Oven with Curd Making(MC28A5013AK/TL, Black, 10 Yr warranty)

Unleash your culinary creativity with the Samsung 28L Convection Microwave Oven with Curd Making (MC28A5013AK/TL, Black, 10 Yr warranty). This versatile appliance revolutionizes cooking, offering a wide range of culinary possibilities. From baking and grilling to curd making, it caters to diverse cooking needs. Its spacious 28-liter capacity makes it perfect for families and gatherings. The sleek black design adds a touch of elegance to any kitchen, while the 10-year warranty ensures long-term reliability and peace of mind. Experience convenience and innovation in every dish with this Samsung microwave oven.

Specifications of Samsung 28L, Convection Microwave Oven with Curd Making(MC28A5013AK/TL, Black, 10 Yr warranty):

Capacity: 28 liters

Oven Type: Convection

Colour: Black

Special Feature: Curd making

Warranty: 10 years

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Versatile cooking options Limited color options Curd making feature Higher price range Spacious 28-liter capacity 10-year warranty for peace of mind

6. Voltas Beko 28 L Convection Microwave Oven, 5 power levels (MC28BD, Black)

Delve into culinary excellence with the Voltas Beko 28 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC28BD, Black). This chic appliance offers versatility and convenience with its 5 power levels, catering to a variety of cooking needs. Boasting a spacious 28-liter capacity, it easily accommodates large dishes, making it ideal for families and gatherings. The sleek black exterior adds a touch of sophistication to any kitchen decor. With advanced features, this microwave oven ensures efficient and precise cooking every time you step into the kitchen.

Specifications of Voltas Beko 28 L Convection Microwave Oven, 5 power levels (MC28BD, Black):

Capacity: 28 liters

Oven Type: Convection

Colour: Black

Power Levels: 5

Control Type: Digital keypad

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Versatile cooking capabilities Limited color options Spacious 28-liter capacity Higher price range 5 power levels for precise cooking Sleek and elegant black design

7. Panasonic 27L Convection Microwave Oven(NN-CD674MFDG,Silver, Rotisserie)

With the Panasonic 27L Convection Microwave Oven (NN-CD674MFDG, Silver, Rotisserie), you may indulge in culinary perfection. Several other cooking possibilities are available with this multipurpose equipment, such as grilling, baking, and rotisserie cooking. Its roomy 27-liter capacity allows it to hold a variety of dish sizes, making it perfect for both social groups and families. A touch of elegance is added to any kitchen by the sleek silver design. With its rotisserie function and cutting-edge features, this microwave oven guarantees tasty, uniformly cooked meals every time.

Specifications of Panasonic 27L Convection Microwave Oven(NN-CD674MFDG,Silver, Rotisserie)

Capacity: 27 liters

Oven Type: Convection

Colour: Silver

Additional Feature: Rotisserie function

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Versatile cooking capabilities Limited color options Rotisserie function for flavorful dishes Higher price range Generous 27-liter capacity Sleek and sophisticated silver design

8. Samsung 28L, Hotblast, Slim Fry, Multi Spit, Convection Microwave Oven with Tandoor and Curd making (MC28A6035QS/TL, Sliver, 10 Yr warranty)

Discover the wonderful world of cooking with the Samsung 28-L Convection Microwave Oven (MC28A6035QS/TL, Silver, 10-Year Warranty). With its many revolutionary features, this multipurpose appliance may be used for Tandoori and Curd making in addition to its Hotblast, Slim Fry, and Multi Spit functions. It is suitable for all types of households due to its large 28-liter capacity, which can accommodate different cooking needs. A modern touch is added to any kitchen environment by its sleek silver appearance. It promises tasty meals for years to come and is backed by a 10-year warranty that guarantees longevity and reliable operation.

Specifications of Samsung 28L, Hotblast, Slim Fry, Multi Spit, Convection Microwave Oven with Tandoor and Curd making (MC28A6035QS/TL, Sliver, 10 Yr warranty):

Capacity: 28 liters

Oven Type: Convection

Features: Hotblast, Slim Fry, Multi Spit, Tandoor, Curd making

Colour: Silver

Warranty: 10 years

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Versatile cooking capabilities with multiple features Higher price range Spacious 28-liter capacity Limited color options Tandoor and Curd making functions 10-year warranty for long-term peace of mind

9. LG 28 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC2886BPUM, Floral Purple, Diet Fry)

Introducing the LG 28 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC2886BPUM, Floral Purple, Diet Fry), a perfect blend of style and functionality. This versatile appliance offers a range of cooking options, including baking, grilling, and diet fry. With a generous 28-liter capacity, it accommodates various dish sizes, making it ideal for families. The floral purple design adds a pop of color to any kitchen, enhancing its aesthetic appeal. Equipped with advanced features and innovative technology, this microwave oven promises efficient and healthy cooking for your family.

Specifications of LG 28 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC2886BPUM, Floral Purple, Diet Fry):

Capacity: 28 liters

Oven Type: Convection

Colour: Floral Purple

Additional Feature: Diet Fry

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Versatile cooking capabilities Limited color options Generous 28-liter capacity Higher price range Diet Fry feature for healthier cooking Stylish floral purple design

10. LG 28 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC2887BIUM, Black, Heart Friendly Recipes, 360° Motorised Rotisserie) - 2023 Model

Unveil the LG 28 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC2887BIUM, Black, Heart Friendly Recipes, 360° Motorised Rotisserie) - 2023 Model, a culinary masterpiece designed for modern kitchens. This appliance redefines cooking experiences with its innovative features and elegant design. Offering heart-friendly recipes and a 360° motorized rotisserie, it ensures versatile cooking options for discerning chefs. With a capacious 28-liter capacity, it caters to families of all sizes. The sleek black exterior adds a touch of sophistication to any kitchen space, making it a perfect blend of style and functionality.

Specifications of LG 28 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC2887BIUM, Black, Heart Friendly Recipes, 360° Motorised Rotisserie) - 2023 Model:

Capacity: 28 liters

Oven Type: Convection

Colour: Black

Additional Features: Heart Friendly Recipes, 360° Motorised Rotisserie.

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Versatile cooking capabilities with additional features Higher price range Spacious 28-liter capacity Limited color options Heart-friendly recipes for healthier cooking 360° motorized rotisserie for even cooking

Best 3 features for you:

Products Capacity Oven Type Special Features LG 28 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC2846BG, Black) 28 L Convection With Starter Kit IFB 20 L Convection Microwave Oven (20BC5, Black) 20 L Convection Pre-Programmed Cooking Menus IFB 20 L Convection Microwave Oven (20SC2, Metallic Silver) 20 L Convection Combination Cooking Modes LG 28 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC2887BFUM, Black) 28 L Convection Health Plus Menus Samsung 28L Convection Microwave Oven (MC28A5013AK/TL, Black) 28 L Convection Curd Making (10 Yr warranty) Voltas Beko 28 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC28BD, Black) 28 L Convection 5 Power Levels Panasonic 27L Convection Microwave Oven (NN-CD674MFDG, Silver) 27 L Convection Rotisserie Samsung 28L Convection Microwave Oven (MC28A6035QS/TL, Silver) 28 L Convection Hotblast, Slim Fry, Multi Spit, Tandoor, Curd Making (10 Yr warranty) LG 28 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC2886BPUM, Floral Purple) 28 L Convection Diet Fry LG 28 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC2887BIUM, Black) 28 L Convection Heart Friendly Recipes, 360° Motorised Rotisserie (2023 Model)

Best value for money product:

The best value proposition is the IFB 20 L Convection Microwave Oven (20SC2, Metallic Silver). Its versatile cooking features, express cooking options, and durable stainless steel cavity offer excellent functionality at a budget friendly price, making it a smart investment for budget-conscious consumers.

Best overall product:

The LG 28 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC2887BFUM, Black) is the epitome of excellence. Featuring innovative Diet Fry™ technology, 360° Motorized Rotisserie, and Heart Friendly Recipes, it offers superior cooking performance and versatility. Its advanced features and sleek design surpass expectations and redefine the cooking experience.

How to find the best microwaves for baking under ₹ 20,000?

Consider factors like capacity, oven type (conventional, convection, or combination), special features (such as pre-set cooking menus, defrost options, and child safety locks), and brand reputation. Research online reviews and compare specifications to ensure the chosen microwave meets your cooking needs and budget. Additionally, look for ongoing promotions or discounts to maximize savings on your purchase.

