Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: Massive discounts of up to 50% off on water purifiers, air purifiers and vacuum cleaners

Deals on the best water purifiers on Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: Up to 35% off

Explore the Urban Company Native by UC M2 RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline Water Purifier, a crucial addition to your home during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024. This advanced purifier features a 10-stage purification process combining RO and UV technologies, enhanced with copper and essential minerals. Enjoy up to 35% off and significant savings on this smart home essential. With its 8-litre food-grade tank and 2-year service-free guarantee, it delivers pure, mineral-enriched water suitable for all sources. Benefit from a 2-year warranty covering all filters and electrical components, ensuring peace of mind with every use.

Specifications of Urban Company Native by UC M2 RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline Water Purifier:

Brand: Native by UC

Special Feature: Needs no service for 2 years, Smart IoT features

Dimensions: 33.5L x 25.2W x 54.6H cm

Weight: 8.5 Kilograms

Material: Polypropylene plastic (Food-grade tank)

Check out the HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO+UV+MF AS Water Purifier, a reliable choice for your home available on the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024. This versatile purifier can be wall-mounted or placed on countertops, featuring a robust 7-stage purification system that includes UV sterilisation to eliminate up to 99.9% of harmful bacteria, viruses, and cysts. With a high-speed purification rate of up to 24 litres per hour and a generous 10-litre storage capacity, it ensures you never run out of safe drinking water. Its efficient water-saving technology conserves up to 60% more water compared to traditional RO purifiers.

Specifications of HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO+UV+MF:

Brand: HUL Pureit

Special Feature: RO, RO+

Dimensions: 36L x 29.4W x 48.8H cm

Material: Plastic

Capacity: 10 litres

Purification Method: Ultraviolet

Upgrade your water purification with the AQUA D PURE 4-in-1 Copper RO Water Purifier, an essential addition to your home during the Amazon Sale 2024. This purifier combines RO, UV, UF, and TDS adjustment technologies to ensure comprehensive purification. Equipped with a 12-litre large storage tank and taste adjuster (TDS controller), it adapts to various water sources for optimal taste and purity. Its automatic shut-off function ensures energy efficiency by stopping operation. Ideal for all water supplies, including municipal, borewell, and tanker water, it removes harmful contaminants like bacteria, viruses, pesticides, and heavy metals.

Specifications of AQUA D PURE 4 in 1 Copper RO Water Purifier

Brand: AQUA D PURE

Special Feature: Automatic shut-off

Dimensions: 12L x 12W x 11H cm

Material: Plastic

Capacity: 12 litres

Purification Method: RO, UV, UF, TDS

Deals on the best vacuum cleaners on Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: Up to 50% off

The Eureka Forbes Lvac Voice Nuo Robotic Vacuum Cleaner is a revolution in home cleaning. It is available at a great discount during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024. This smart cleaner combines NextGen AI and LiDar 2.0 navigation technology for precise, efficient cleaning. With 360° real-time home mapping, it navigates seamlessly across Indian homes, tackling various floor types like wood, marble, tile, and carpet with ease. It features a 3S mopping technology for scratch-free cleaning and powerful 2700Pa suction for thorough dirt removal. Ideal for pet owners, its PetPro feature efficiently picks up pet fur and litter.

Specifications of Eureka Forbes Lvac Voice Nuo Robotic Vacuum Cleaner:

Special Feature: Anti-collision, Smart Mapping, Anti-Fall, Auto-Docking

Colour: Black

Battery: Lithium Ion, 3200mAh

Weight: 2.65 Kilograms

Bring home the Dyson V8 Absolute Cord-Free Vacuum Cleaner during the Amazon Sale 2024. This sleek, grey vacuum offers unparalleled versatility and power with its cord-free design and 40-minute runtime, perfect for cleaning all floors and hard-to-reach places. Enjoy a great discount on this lightweight, compact cleaner featuring a HEPA filter for capturing allergens and expelling cleaner air. Engineered with pets in mind, it includes a tool that automatically detangles hair, making it ideal for homes with furry friends. The direct drive cleaner head ensures strong suction for thorough cleaning, while its low noise operation enhances convenience.

Specifications of Dyson V8 Absolute Cord-Free Vacuum Cleaner:

Special Feature: Lightweight, Compact

Filter Type: HEPA Filter

Capacity: 0.54 litres

Runtime: 40 minutes

Weight: 2.6 Kilograms

Power Source: Corded Electric

Take advantage of this Prime Day Sale 2024 to experience superior cleaning performance and convenience with Philips' advanced vacuum technology. This powerhouse features a durable 1900W motor delivering 370W suction power, ensuring thorough cleaning results on all floor types. This is a lightweight and compact vacuum cleaner equipped with PowerCyclone 5 technology for sustained high suction performance. The MultiClean nozzle seals closely to floors, optimizing cleaning efficiency. With a hygienic dust disposal system and integrated dusting brush, cleaning becomes effortless and hygienic.

Specifications of Philips PowerPro FC9352/01-Compact Bagless Vacuum Cleaner for Home

Special Feature: Wheel, Lightweight, Compact, Bagless

Filter Type: Cloth

Capacity: 1.5 litres

Wattage: 370 Watts

Maximum Suction: 2 Centimetres

Voltage: 1900 Volts

Deals on the best air purifiers on Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: Up to 35% off

Enhance your indoor air quality with the Honeywell Air Touch V2 Air Purifier, designed to create a healthier home environment during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024. This purifier utilises a 3-stage filtration system, including a high-efficiency pre-filter, H13 HEPA filter, and activated carbon filter, effectively removing 99.99% of pollutants and micro-allergens. This air purifier offers a CADR of up to 250 m3/h and a coverage area of 388 sq.ft., ensuring rapid and comprehensive air purification. Enjoy features like real-time PM2.5 level indicators, sleep mode with auto shut-off timer, and a low noise level of 32.5 dB/A for undisturbed operation.

Specifications Honeywell Air Purifier for Home:

Colour: White

Floor Area: 388 Square Feet

Filter Type: Activated Carbon, H13 HEPA

Power Source: Corded Electric

Control Method: Touch

Transform your indoor air quality with Dyson's cutting-edge air purification technology, now at an incredible price for Prime Day. This sleek white purifier from Dyson features advanced HEPA H13 and activated carbon filtration, capturing 99.95% of pollutants as small as 0.1 micron. Take advantage of the Amazon Sale 2024 on this purifier designed for spaces up to 600 square feet, ensuring comprehensive air purification. With a modern remote control for ease of use, this purifier operates quietly, making it ideal for bedrooms, living rooms, and offices.

Specifications of Dyson Air Purifier Tp10 Cool Gen1

Colour: White

Floor Area: 600 Square Feet

Filter Type: HEPA H13 Filter + Activated Carbon Filter

Power Source: Corded Electric

Item Weight: 4.7 Kilograms

Control Method: Remote

Discover the Coway Airmega AIM Professional Air Purifier, a new addition designed for ultimate air quality during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024. This sleek white purifier from Coway features certified HEPA filtration, ensuring it traps 99.99% of viruses and PM 0.1 particles for cleaner air. Enjoy massive savings on this purifier with an extended filter life of 8500 hours and coverage for areas up to 355 square feet. Operate effortlessly with a remote control, making it suitable for bedrooms, living rooms, and offices alike.

Specifications of Coway Airmega Aim Professional Air Purifier:

Brand: Coway

Colour: White

Floor Area: 355 Square Feet

Filter Type: HEPA

Power Source: Electric

Control Method: Remote

FAQs on air purifiers, water purifiers and vacuum cleaners

1. What are HEPA filters?

HEPA filters are high-efficiency filters that can capture over 99% of particles as small as 0.3 microns, including allergens and some viruses.

2. What is the difference between RO and UV water purifiers?

RO (Reverse Osmosis) purifiers remove dissolved impurities, while UV (Ultraviolet) purifiers disinfect water by killing harmful microorganisms.

3. What is the difference between bagged and bagless vacuum cleaners?

Bagged vacuum cleaners use disposable bags to collect dust, while bagless models use dust bins that can be emptied and reused.

4. How do I choose the right vacuum cleaner for pet hair?

Look for vacuum cleaners with strong suction power, HEPA filters, and specialized attachments designed to pick up pet hair effectively.

5. How often should water purifier filters be replaced?

Filters in water purifiers typically need replacement every 6 months to 1 year, depending on usage and water quality.

