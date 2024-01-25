Best air purifiers under 20000: Top 10 purifiers delivering clean air in budget

With escalating concerns over air quality, the Air Quality Index consistently reaches alarming levels and the quest for breathable, clean air becomes a pressing necessity. The air we breathe directly influences our well-being, and as pollutants proliferate, the demand for effective air purification solutions is at an all-time high. With the ever-increasing pollution levels, investing in a reliable air purifier is no longer a luxury but a vital need of the hour. Best air purifier under 2000: Breathe healthier and cleaner indoor air with affordable purifiers.

Against this backdrop, we present a comprehensive guide to assist you in navigating the realm of air purifiers without burdening your budget. Our focus is on affordability without compromising on the quality of air purification. The article aims to be your go-to resource for making informed choices in selecting a purifier that seamlessly aligns with both your air quality needs and financial considerations.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Air pollution poses various health risks, from respiratory issues to allergic reactions, emphasizing the importance of choosing a reliable air purifier. Our carefully curated list of the top 10 purifiers not only ensures efficient removal of pollutants but also addresses the need for affordability. As we delve into the features, specifications, and performance of each purifier, you'll find a blend of functionality and cost-effectiveness, providing you with the assurance of breathing in cleaner air without straining your budget. Join us in this exploration, and empower yourself to make a conscious and informed decision for a healthier living environment.

1. Eureka Forbes Air Purifier 150 with True HEPA H13 Filter & Surround 360° Air Technology | Removes 99.97% Dust & Particulate Matter | 3-Stage Purification | Covers 200 Sq. Ft. | Minimal Noise

B0CMJ6X9BV

Purify the air in your living space with Eureka Forbes Air Purifier 150, a compact powerhouse with surround 360 degree air intake technology for swift and efficient purification. Covering up to 200 sq. ft., this white marvel operates silently at less than 55dB, featuring a true HEPA H13 filter for removing ultra-fine particles and a 3-stage purification process. With adjustable fan speeds and timer settings, it offers clean air with minimal noise.

Specifications of Eureka Forbes Air Purifier 150 with True HEPA H13 Filter & Surround 360° Air Technology | Removes 99.97% Dust & Particulate Matter | 3-Stage Purification | Covers 200 Sq. Ft. | Minimal Noise

Brand: Eureka Forbes

Colour: White

Floor area coverage: 200 square feet

Noise level: 55 dB

Weight: 2.14 Kilograms

Power source: Corded electric

Control method: Touch

Filter type: HEPA

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 1. Surround 360 degree air technology 1. Limited coverage (ideal for 200 sq. ft.) 2. Advance 3-stage purification 2. Weight may be considered slightly heavy (2.14 kg) 3. True HEPA H13 filter 3. Limited color options (only available in white)

2. Bepure B1 Air Purifier with True HEPA H13 Filtration| Best for Homes & Offices| Area Upto 500 sq ft | Removes 99.97% pollutants by 4 Stage Filtration| Remote control provided for convenience

B0B2RTC5CT

The Bepure B1 Air Purifier is an affordable air purifying solution for homes and offices. In elegant white, this purifier boasts True HEPA H13 Filtration, effectively removing 99.97% of particles through its 4-stage filtration system. Covering areas up to 500 sq ft, it features an i-Sense detection system for real-time air quality monitoring and a wireless remote for convenient control. With a HEPA medical-grade filter and pocket-friendly maintenance, this purifier ensures a breath of fresh air in spaces up to 500 sq ft.

Specifications of Bepure B1 Air Purifier with True HEPA H13 Filtration| Best for Homes & Offices| Area Upto 500 sq ft | Removes 99.97% pollutants by 4 Stage Filtration| Remote control provided for convenience

Brand: BePURE

Colour: White

Floor area coverage: 500 Square Feet

Power source: Corded Electric

Weight: 3.33 Kilograms

Control method: Remote

Filter type: HEPA, activated carbon filtration

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid True HEPA H13 filtration Relatively heavy (3.33 kg) Large coverage area (up to 500 sq ft) Limited color options (only available in white) Air quality monitor with i-sense detection Consideration of initial unit cost Wireless remote control Pocket-friendly maintenance with 3-in-1 filter

Also read: Best year end deals: Avail up to 57% discount of air purifiers, top 9 picks

3. Blue Star Air Purifier AP420OAN|Room Air Purifier with UV Based Microbe Sterilize technology|SensAir|HEPA Filter|Active Carbon|Removes 99.7% Airborne Viruses & Bacteria|592 sq ft Coverage Area

B09F3Q9JFF

The Blue Star Air Purifier is a stalwart defender against airborne impurities. Avialable in pristine white, it employs sensair for astute pollutant detection and purification. The game-changing UV based microbe sterilize technology ensures the permanent deactivation of 99.7% of unseen microorganisms. With a digital PM 2.5 numeric indicator, it provides real-time insights, while the filter change indicator ensures timely maintenance. The touch user interface adds simplicity to operation, making this purifier a blend of efficiency and convenience, perfect for spaces up to 592 sq ft.

Specifications of Blue Star Air Purifier AP420OAN|Room Air Purifier with UV Based Microbe Sterilize technology|SensAir|HEPA Filter|Active Carbon|Removes 99.7% Airborne Viruses & Bacteria|592 sq ft Coverage Area

Brand: Blue Star

Colour: White

Floor area coverage: 592 Square Feet

Power source: Corded electric

Weight: 5500 Grams

Control method: Touch

Filter Type: HEPA

4. AGARO Imperial Air Purifier For Home, Bedroom, Green True HEPA Filter H14, Removes 99.99% Pollutants, Bacteria, Virus & PM 0.1 Particles, 7 Stage Filtration, Covers 400 Sq ft, 8500 Hrs Filter Life

B0C6TXHS2D

Breathe in clean air with the AGARO Imperial Air Purifier. It champions the cause of air purity with a green true HEPA H14 filter, capturing a staggering 99.99% of pollutants, bacteria, and viruses. With a 7 stage filtration system, including UV sterilization and anion, it ensures comprehensive purification. The real-time air quality monitoring, color-coded indicators, and adjustable modes (auto and manual) add to its allure. Weighing 8000 grams, it's robust, covering up to 400 sq ft with ease. The remote control and extended filter life of 8500 hours make it a wise investment for a healthier living environment.

Specifications of AGARO Imperial Air Purifier For Home, Bedroom, Green True HEPA Filter H14, Removes 99.99% Pollutants, Bacteria, Virus & PM 0.1 Particles, 7 Stage Filtration, Covers 400 Sq ft, 8500 Hrs Filter Life

Brand: AGARO

Color: White

Control type: Remote control/touch

Weight: 8000 Grams:

Filter type: Green True HEPA H14

Floor area coverage: 400 Square Feet

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Green True HEPA H14 filter trapping 99.99% pollutants Relatively heavy (8000 grams) 7 stage filtration system for comprehensive purification Limited color options (only available in white) Real-time air quality monitoring with color-coded indicators Consideration of unit weight for placement Adjustable purifier modes (auto and manual) Remote control/touch operation

5. Coway AirMega 150 Professional Air Purifier for Home, Longest Filter Life 8500 Hrs, Green True HEPA Filter, Traps 99.99% Virus & PM 0.1 Particles, Manufacturer Warranty of 7 Years (AP-1019C)

B08GJ57MKL

Experience the power of clean air with the Coway AirMega 150 Professional Air Purifier. With a coverage area of 355 sq ft, it operates silently at 22 dB, ensuring peace in your home. Ensuring the longest filter life in the industry, the Coway HEPA filter with 30 mm thickness offers unparalleled protection for up to 8500 hours. The special anti virus green true HEPA filter ensures the removal of 99.99% of viruses and allergens, safeguarding your family.

Specifications of Coway AirMega 150 Professional Air Purifier for Home, Longest Filter Life 8500 Hrs, Green True HEPA Filter, Traps 99.99% Virus & PM 0.1 Particles, Manufacturer Warranty of 7 Years (AP-1019C)

Brand: Coway

Color: White

Floor area coverage: 355 square feet

Noise level: 22 dB

Power source: Corded electric

Weight: 5.5 Kilograms

Control method: Touch

Filter type: Anti virus green true HEPA

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Anti virus green true HEPA filter trapping 99.99% viruses and allergens Relatively heavy (5.5 kilograms) Longest filter life (8500 hours) Limited color options Silent operation (22 dB) Consideration of unit weight for placement

6. SHARP Room Air Purifier FP-F40E-W (White) with Plasmacluster™ Ion Technology, Haze Mode, Odour & Dust Sensor, True HEPA & Deodorizing Filter| Coverage Area: up to 320 ft²

B01B0DT29A

The SHARP room air purifier FP-F40E-W brings a breath of fresh air into your space. Embracing plasmacluster™ ion technology certified by prestigious laboratories, including IIT Delhi, it pioneers nature's way of purification. Employing dual purification with plasmacluster and filters, it emerges as the ideal choice for homes and offices. The HEPA Filter traps 99.97% of allergens and microscopic dust, ensuring a healthier environment. The active carbon filter adds a touch of freshness by deodorizing the air and removing VOCs. With multiple modes, odour and dust sensors, it’s a holistic air-purifying solution for spaces up to 320 sq ft.

Specifications of SHARP Room Air Purifier FP-F40E-W (White) with Plasmacluster™ Ion Technology, Haze Mode, Odour & Dust Sensor, True HEPA & Deodorizing Filter| Coverage Area: up to 320 ft²

Brand: SHARP

Color: White

Dimensions: 20.9D x 38.3W x 54H Centimeters

Floor area coverage: 320 Square Feet

Power source: Corded Electric

Weight: 13.03 Pounds

Control method: Touch

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Plasmacluster™ ion technology certified by laboratories including IIT Delhi Heavier compared to other models (13.03 pounds) Dual purification with plasmacluster and filters Limited color options (only available in white) HEPA filter traps 99.97% allergens and microscopic dust Consideration of unit weight for placement Active carbon filter for deodorizing and removing VOCs Multiple modes (auto, haze), odour sensor, dust sensor

7. Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier for Home 4- India's only Allergy Care Certified - Equipped with Ionizer & Laser Sensor - True HEPA Filter - Traps 99.99% Viruses & PM 0.1 - Covers 516 Sq.Ft - OLED Touch screen

B0C1P45C31

The Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 4 is one of the best and most preferred in the category. It proudly holds the title of being the world's first TUV allergy care certified air purifier. With triple-layer filtration and 360-degree air intake, it effectively filters out common allergens, providing superior indoor air quality. Boasting a fast purification rate and a large coverage area of up to 516 sq.ft, it's ideal for living rooms and bedrooms. The addition of negative air ionization keeps your home fresh, while smart app control ensures convenient operation. The LED display provides real-time data, and its energy-efficient design makes it a powerhouse in purification with minimal energy consumption.

Specifications of Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier for Home 4- India's only Allergy Care Certified - Equipped with Ionizer & Laser Sensor - True HEPA Filter - Traps 99.99% Viruses & PM 0.1 - Covers 516 Sq.Ft - OLED Touch screen

Brand: Xiaomi

Colour: White

Floor area coverage: 516 Square Feet

Power source: Corded electric

Weight: 5600 Grams

Control method: Remote

Filter type: Triple layer

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid TUV allergy care certified for superior quality Limited color options (only available in white) Triple layer filtration Remote control method (may prefer touch controls) 360-degree filtration with improved air suction Fast purification with CADR of 400 m3/hour Large coverage area (up to 516 sq.ft)

Also read: Air Purifier Shopping Guide: 10 must-know factors for a wise choice

8. acerpure Pro Air Purifier for Home, 4 in 1 HEPA filter with 4 layer protection, Smart Sensor, Negative Ion Generator eliminates pollutants, germs, bacteria and more, Safety Lock, 25dB Quiet, AP551-50W

B09M365JXN

The Acerpure Pro Air Purifier stands as a fortress against impurities. With a robust CADR of 324 CMH, it ensures a constant flow of filtered fresh air. Its 4-in-1 filter, comprising Pre-filter, activated carbon filter, HEPA 13 main filter, and HEPA Plus+, guarantees a pollution-free home. The negative ion generator captures ultrafine dust and PM1.0, creating a healthy living space. In the quiet mode, it transforms into the perfect environment for a serene night's sleep. With a DC motor, it not only delivers high purification performance but also saves energy and money. The safety lock ensures protection against accidental touches by children and pets, while the smart sensor and LCD display offer real-time air quality data for a worry-free experience.

Specifications of acerpure Pro Air Purifier for Home, 4 in 1 HEPA filter with 4 layer protection, Smart Sensor, Negative Ion Generator eliminates pollutants, germs, bacteria and more, Safety Lock, 25dB Quiet, AP551-50W

Brand: Acer

Colour: White

Floor area coverage: 538 Square Feet

Noise level: 25 dB

Power source: Corded electric

Weight: 4220 Grams

Control method: App

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid CADR of 324 CMH for filtered fresh air Limited control method (only app-controlled) 4-in-1 filter Negative Ion Generator for capturing ultrafine dust and PM1.0 Quiet Mode for reduced noise (25 dB)

KENT 15008 Alps+ UV Air Purifier | Highly Efficient HEPA Technology | Smart Air Purifier | Cleaner Air Every Time | UV LED That Kills Bacteria & Viruses

B08Q9G5J74

The KENT 15008 Alps+ UV Air Purifier has a UV LED Light that killa all bacteria, viruses, and germs to ensure the air you breathe is pure and safe. The HEPA dust collection technology, coupled with a high CADR of 4m3/hr, swiftly purifies the indoor air. Real-time monitoring of PM 2.5 levels provides a comprehensive view of air quality. The activated carbon filter adds another layer of defense by removing odors and formaldehyde. Its user-friendly design makes it safe and convenient, fitting seamlessly into your lifestyle. With a high purifying capacity, it can instantly purify the air in rooms up to 430 sq. ft.

Specifications of KENT 15008 Alps+ UV Air Purifier | Highly Efficient HEPA Technology | Smart Air Purifier | Cleaner Air Every Time | UV LED That Kills Bacteria & Viruses

Brand: KENT

Color: White

Floor area coverage: 430 Square Feet

Power source: Corded Electric

Weight: 8 Kilograms

Control method: Touch

Filter type: Activated carbon

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid UV LED Light for eliminating bacteria and viruses Limited filter type (Activated Carbon only) Real-time monitoring of PM 2.5 in indoor air Relatively heavy (8 kilograms) Activated Carbon filter removes odors and formaldehyde App-controlled (may prefer physical controls)

Voltas VAP26TWV Air Purifier with 6 Stage Filteration, White, Normal (Prefilter, Activated Carbon Filter, Anti-Bacterial Filter, H-13 HEPA Filter, UVC LED, Ionizer)

B08LH87G2L

The Voltas VAP26TWV Air Purifier is a powerhouse of purification in a compact design. With its 6 stage filtration system, including a pre-filter, activated carbon filter, anti-bacterial filter, H-13 HEPA filter, UVC LED, and ionizer, it ensures every breath you take is pure. The multicolor LED & Digital PM 2.5 indicator keeps you informed about the Air Quality Index. Despite its size, it boasts a commendable CADR of 200 m³/hour, efficiently delivering fresh air. Designed for spaces up to 24 square meters, it's ideal for bedrooms, small living rooms, or offices. The inclusion of a dust sensor, 3 step speed control, and filter change indicator adds convenience to the purification process.

Specifications of Voltas VAP26TWV Air Purifier with 6 Stage Filteration, White, Normal (Prefilter, Activated Carbon Filter, Anti-Bacterial Filter, H-13 HEPA Filter, UVC LED, Ionizer)

Brand: Voltas

Color: White

Floor area coverage: 24 square meters

Weight: 4.6 Kilograms

Control method: Touch

Filter type: HEPA

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stage filtration for comprehensive purification Limited control features (basic 3-step speed control) Multicolor LED & Digital PM 2.5 Indicator for AQI Dust sensor & filter change Indicator for user convenience



Top 3 features for you

Air purifier model Floor area coverage Control method Special feature Eureka Forbes Air Purifier 150 200 sq ft Touch True HEPA H13 filter & surround 360 degree air technology Bepure B1 Air Purifier 500 sq ft Remote i-sense detection system & 4-stage filtration Blue Star Air Purifier AP420OAN 592 sq ft Touch UV based microbe sterilize technology & sensAir technology AGARO Imperial Air Purifier 400 sq ft Remote/Touch 7 stage filtration & green true HEPA filter H14 Coway AirMega 150 Professional 355 sq ft Touch Longest filter life 8500 Hrs & anti virus green true HEPA filter SHARP Room Air Purifier FP-F40E-W 320 sq ft Touch Plasmacluster™ ion technology & dual purification system Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 4 516 sq ft Remote TUV allergy care certified & triple layer filtration acerpure Pro Air Purifier 538 sq ft App 4-in-1 HEPA filter & negative ion generator KENT 15008 Alps+ UV Air Purifier 430 sq ft Touch UV LED light & real-time PM 2.5 monitoring Voltas VAP26TWV Air Purifier 24 sq meters Touch 6 stage filtration & multicolor LED & digital PM 2.5 indicator

Best value for money

For those seeking optimal value, the Blue Star Air Purifier AP420OAN stands out. With its advanced UV based microbe sterilize technology, SensAir technology, and a spacious coverage area of 592 sq ft, it offers a perfect blend of efficiency and performance at a reasonable price. The dual purification system and real-time pollutant detection make it a cost-effective choice for safeguarding your indoor air quality.

Best overall product

The Coway AirMega 150 Professional Air Purifier claims the title of the best overall product. With a generous coverage area of 355 sq ft, it ensures a constant supply of clean air. The unique anti virus green true HEPA filter, coupled with the longest filter life of 8500 hours, provides unmatched protection. The whisper-quiet operation at 22 dB and the manufacturer's warranty of 7 years add to its appeal. For those prioritizing longevity, efficiency, and comprehensive purification, the Coway AirMega 150 is the pinnacle of air purification technology.

How to find the best air purifier under 20k

When searching for an air purifier under 20k, consider your room size, preferred features, and filtration technology. Look for models with HEPA filters for effective particle removal and additional features like UV sterilization or ionization for comprehensive purification. Check the CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate) to ensure sufficient airflow. Choose a model with a suitable coverage area and noise level for your living space. Reading user reviews and expert opinions can provide insights into performance and durability. Brands like Blue Star and Voltas offer reliable options within this budget, combining affordability with effective air purification.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.