Best air purifiers under 5000: Top 6 smart investments for improved breathing

Kanika Budhiraja
Feb 29, 2024 02:48 PM IST

Best air purifiers under ₹5000: Seeking affordable air purifiers for better indoor air? Check out our top 6 budget-friendly picks for healthier breathing.

Indoor air pollution poses a significant health hazard, making air purifiers essential protectors in homes and offices. These small yet powerful devices offer numerous benefits in creating safer, cleaner environments. Air quality is compromised, and respiratory problems get worse from indoor air pollution, which contains a variety of contaminants such as dust, pollen, pet dander, and volatile organic compounds (VOCs). Air purifiers equipped with cutting-edge filtering technology like HEPA filters effectively capture and remove these dangerous particles.

Transform your home affordably with air purifiers and breathe easy, enjoying cleaner, healthier air indoors.
In homes, air purifiers create clean air sanctuaries, offering relief to allergy sufferers and promoting overall health and comfort. In offices, they foster environments conducive to productivity and well-being. Investing in air purifiers reflects a commitment to health, safety, and environmental responsibility. In an increasingly complex world, breathing clean air at home or in the office is a fundamental necessity for thriving in modern society.

So, let's not take risks. Instead, let's make a smart move by investing in the best air purifiers for our homes and offices, ensuring safety from poor air quality. Check out our curated list of top air purifiers on Amazon today and find the perfect one for you and your family's needs. Breathe easy and stay healthy!

1. FULMINARE Air Purifiers for Bedroom

B0CLH2MZTM

Enhance your indoor air quality with the FULMINARE Air Purifier. Featuring an H13 True HEPA filter, it quietly cleanses the air while emitting a gentle night light for peaceful surroundings. Its compact design makes it suitable for any space, from bedrooms to cars, ensuring you breathe fresh air wherever you go. Transform your living spaces into sanctuaries of clean air with FULMINARE Air Purifier – where every breath rejuvenates.

Specifications of FULMINARE Air Purifiers for Bedroom:

Filter Type: H13 True HEPA

Application: Bedroom, Home, Office, Living Room, Car

Special Feature: Night Light

Colour: White

Size: Portable, Small

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
H13 True HEPA FilterLimited Coverage Area
Quiet OperationNight Light Intensity
Portable & Versatile 
Suitable for Pet Owners 

2. Resideo Air Purifier with Remote Control

B07Z3QZ4BL

The Resideo Air Purifier offers advanced air purification with its 3-stage filtration system and AQI sensors. Its digital display provides real-time air quality updates, while the remote control ensures convenient operation. Coverage of up to 60 square meters and activated carbon filtration effectively removes odors and airborne particles, ensuring cleaner and healthier indoor air for your home or office.

Specifications of Resideo Air Purifier with Remote Control:

Type: Air Purifier

Filtration Stages: 3

Coverage Area: 60 sq. meters

Power Consumption: 55 W

Colour: White

Filter Type: Activated Carbon

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Advanced 3-Stage FiltrationHigh Power Consumption
AQI Sensors with Digital DisplayLimited Coverage Area
Remote Control for Convenience 
Activated Carbon Filtration for Odors 

Also Read: Best air purifiers under 20000: Top 10 purifiers delivering clean air in budget

3. Geek Ikuku A6 Air Purifier for Home & Office

B088S6J89G

The Geek Ikuku A6 Air Purifier offers comprehensive air purification with its 3-stage HEPA dust filtration system and ObliqFlow Purification Technology. Its portable airflow design ensures efficient air circulation in both home and office settings. With a digital LED display and touch control interface, managing air quality is intuitive and hassle-free. Experience cleaner, fresher air with the Ikuku A6, enhancing your indoor environment for better health and well-being.

Specifications of Geek Ikuku A6 Air Purifier for Home & Office:

Type: Air Purifier

Filtration Stages: 3-Stage HEPA Dust Filtration

Purification Technology: ObliqFlow

Portability: Portable Air Flow

Display: Digital LED

Control: Touch Control

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
3-Stage HEPA Dust FiltrationLimited Coverage Area
ObliqFlow Purification Technology 
Portable Air Flow 
Digital LED Display with Touch Control 

4. AMERICAN MICRONIC Instruments Imported Air Purifier

B06XGC8J9W

Enhance your indoor air quality with the AMERICAN MICRONIC Imported Air Purifier. Featuring a HEPA filter, activated carbon filter, and ionizer, it effectively removes pollutants for rooms up to 150 square feet. The ivory and grey design adds a touch of elegance to any space. Breathe cleaner, fresher air with confidence, thanks to AMERICAN MICRONIC's commitment to superior air purification technology.

Specifications of AMERICAN MICRONIC Instruments Imported Air Purifier:

Type: Air Purifier

Filters: HEPA, Activated Carbon

Ionizer: Yes

Room Size Coverage: Up to 150 sq feet

Colour: Ivory & Grey

Model: AMI-AP1-22Dx

Reasons to Buy

Reasons to Avoid

HEPA, Activated Carbon, and Ionizer FiltersLimited Coverage Area
Suitable for Rooms up to 150 sq feet 
Elegant Ivory & Grey Design 
AMERICAN MICRONIC's Reputation for Quality 

5. Bepure B1 Air Purifier with True HEPA H13 Filtration

B0B2RTC5CT

Breathe clean, pure air with the Bepure B1 Air Purifier. Its True HEPA H13 filtration makes it ideal for spaces up to 500 square feet in homes and workplaces. With 4-stage filtration technology, it removes 99.97% of contaminants, ensuring fresh air. Enjoy cleaner air effortlessly with the Bepure B1 Air Purifier. True HEPA H13 filtration for spaces up to 500 sq ft. 4-stage filtration removes 99.97% of pollutants.

Specifications of Bepure B1 Air Purifier with True HEPA H13 Filtration:

Type: Air Purifier

Filtration: True HEPA H13

Coverage Area: Up to 500 sq ft

Filtration Stages: 4

Pollutant Removal Rate: 99.97%

Control: Remote Control

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
True HEPA H13 FiltrationLimited Coverage Area
Suitable for Homes & Offices 
4-Stage Filtration 
Remote Control for Convenience 

Also Read: Best air purifiers under 3000: Elite 10 choices to enhance air quality

6. Amazon Basics Portable Air Purifier For Car, Home & Office

B0BWMSXZ2W

The Amazon Basics Portable Air Purifier will improve the quality of the air within your home. Its sleek white design and H13 Grade True HEPA Filter make it ideal for use in vehicles, homes, and offices. It also has a smart ionizer function. Take advantage of mobile air purification to stay comfortable and fresh no matter where you are. With the ease of Amazon Basics, breathe in healthier, cleaner air.

Specifications of Amazon Basics Portable Air Purifier For Car, Home & Office:

Type: Portable Air Purifier

Functionality: Smart Ionizer

Filtration Grade: H13 True HEPA

Colour: White

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Portable and VersatileLimited Coverage Area
Smart Ionizer Functionality 
H13 Grade True HEPA Filter 
Suitable for Cars, Home, and Office 

Best 3 features for you

ProductsTypeFunctionalityTechnology Used
FULMINARE Air Purifier for BedroomBedroomH13 True HEPA FilterNight Light
Resideo Air Purifier with Remote ControlHomeRemote ControlAdvanced Filtration System
Geek Ikuku A6 Air PurifierHome & OfficeObliqFlow Purification3-Stage HEPA Filtration
AMERICAN MICRONIC Imported Air PurifierHomeIonizerHEPA & Activated Carbon
Bepure B1 Air PurifierHome & OfficeTrue HEPA H13 Filtration4-Stage Filtration
Amazon Basics Portable Air PurifierCar, Home & OfficeSmart IonizerH13 Grade True HEPA Filter

Best value for money

The Resideo Air Purifier with Remote Control stands out as the best value for money product among the options listed. With its advanced filtration system and convenient remote control functionality, it offers efficient air purification for homes. The combination of features ensures that users can enjoy clean, fresh air without compromising on convenience or effectiveness. Resideo provides an excellent balance of performance and affordability, making it a smart investment for those seeking improved indoor air quality without breaking the bank.

Best overall product

The FULMINARE Air Purifier for Bedroom emerges as the best overall product in the lineup. Its utilization of an H13 True HEPA filter ensures thorough air purification, while the inclusion of a night light adds a soothing ambiance to any bedroom. Compact and versatile, it caters to various spaces, including cars and offices. FULMINARE's commitment to delivering cleaner, fresher air exemplifies its superiority, making it an indispensable choice for those prioritizing health and well-being in their indoor environments.

How to find the best air purifiers under 5000 for your home or office?

To find the best air purifiers under 5000 for your home or office, start by researching reputable brands and models within your budget. Look for features like HEPA filters, coverage area, and additional purification technologies. Consider the size of your space and specific air quality needs. Reading user reviews and expert recommendations can also help narrow down options. Prioritize units with proven performance and reliability. Ultimately, choose an air purifier that effectively addresses your indoor air quality concerns while fitting within your budget constraints for a healthier living or working environment.

