Best air purifier brands in India: Complete comparison guide, top 9 picks
Discover the best 9 air purifier brands in India and find the perfect one for your needs with our detailed comparison guide.
With air pollution on the rise, it's crucial to invest in a high-quality air purifier that can effectively eliminate harmful particles. We have compiled a list of the top 9 air purifier brands available in India, each offering unique features to cater to different needs. From Honeywell to Dyson, and MI to Coway, this comprehensive guide will help you make an informed decision based on your specific requirements. Read on to discover the best air purifier for your home or office.
1. Honeywell V3 Activated Carbon Air Purifier
The Honeywell V3 Activated Carbon Air Purifier is equipped with a pre-filter and additional filter for enhanced air purification. With a sleek design and powerful performance, this purifier is ideal for medium to large spaces. Its advanced filtration system effectively removes pollutants, allergens, and odors, ensuring clean and fresh air at all times.
Specifications of Honeywell V3 Activated Carbon Air Purifier
- Coverage Area: 300-500 sq. ft.
- CADR: 300 m3/h
- Power Consumption: 52 W
- Filter Type: HEPA, Activated Carbon
- Noise Level: 35-52 dB
Pros
Cons
Powerful filtration system
May be expensive for some users
Sleek and modern design
2. MI Purifier Efficiency Airpollutants Control
The MI Purifier is designed to efficiently control air pollutants and ensure clean, breathable air in your space. With an integrated smart control system and compatibility with Alexa, this purifier offers convenience and ease of use. Its high-efficiency filter effectively removes PM2.5 particles, dust, and allergens, making it suitable for homes and offices.
Specifications of MI Purifier Efficiency Airpollutants Control
- Coverage Area: 400 sq. ft.
- CADR: 380 m3/h
- Power Consumption: 29 W
- Filter Type: HEPA, Activated Carbon
- Noise Level: 31-58 dB
Pros
Cons
Smart control system
May not be suitable for larger spaces
High-efficiency filter
Also read: Air Purifier Shopping Guide: 10 must-know factors for a wise choice
3. Honeywell V2 Activated Carbon Air Purifier
The Honeywell V2 Activated Carbon Air Purifier features an advanced filtration system with a pre-filter for enhanced performance. Its compact and portable design makes it suitable for smaller spaces, ensuring clean and fresh air at all times. With a powerful CADR and low noise level, this purifier is an excellent choice for bedrooms and offices.
Specifications of Honeywell V2 Activated Carbon Air Purifier
- Coverage Area: 200-300 sq. ft.
- CADR: 200 m3/h
- Power Consumption: 32 W
- Filter Type: HEPA, Activated Carbon
- Noise Level: 30-45 dB
Pros
Cons
Compact and portable design
May not be suitable for larger spaces
Low noise level
4. Dyson Purifier Latest Launch Silver
The Dyson Purifier is a cutting-edge air purification system designed to remove harmful particles and pollutants from the air. With its innovative technology and sleek design, this purifier offers unmatched performance and style. Equipped with a HEPA and activated carbon filter, it effectively captures allergens, bacteria, and odors, ensuring a clean and healthy environment.
Specifications of Dyson Purifier Latest Launch Silver
- Coverage Area: 600 sq. ft.
- CADR: 400 m3/h
- Power Consumption: 40 W
- Filter Type: HEPA, Activated Carbon
- Noise Level: 35-62 dB
Pros
Cons
Cutting-edge technology
May be expensive for some users
Sleek and stylish design
5. Sharp Purifier FP-F40E-W with H14 HEPA Filter & Cluster Ion Tech
The Sharp Purifier FP-F40E-W is equipped with an H14 HEPA filter and cluster ion technology for advanced air purification. Its high CADR and low noise level make it suitable for various spaces, ensuring clean and fresh air at all times. With its energy-efficient operation and user-friendly design, this purifier is an excellent choice for homes and offices.
Specifications of Sharp Purifier FP-F40E-W with H14 HEPA Filter & Cluster Ion Tech
- Coverage Area: 300-450 sq. ft.
- CADR: 320 m3/h
- Power Consumption: 33 W
- Filter Type: H14 HEPA, Cluster Ion
- Noise Level: 29-50 dB
Pros
Cons
Advanced filtration technology
May not be suitable for very large spaces
Energy-efficient operation
6. Qubo Purifier for Pollutants & Allergens Filtration
The Qubo Purifier is designed to effectively filter pollutants and allergens from the air, ensuring a healthy and clean environment. With its multi-stage filtration system and intelligent sensor technology, this purifier offers superior performance and convenience. Its compact and portable design makes it suitable for various spaces, providing clean and fresh air for enhanced well-being.
Specifications of Qubo Purifier for Pollutants & Allergens Filtration
- Coverage Area: 250 sq. ft.
- CADR: 220 m3/h
- Power Consumption: 28 W
- Filter Type: HEPA, Activated Carbon
- Noise Level: 25-42 dB
Pros
Cons
Multi-stage filtration system
May not be suitable for very large spaces
Intelligent sensor technology
Also read: Made In India air purifier can ‘deactivate’ Covid-19 in a minute?
7. FULMINARE Purifiers with Quality Monitoring & Removes 99.9% Particles
The FULMINARE Purifier is equipped with advanced quality monitoring and air purification technology to effectively remove 99.9% of harmful particles. Its user-friendly design and low noise level make it suitable for various environments, ensuring clean and fresh air at all times. With its compact and stylish appearance, this purifier combines performance and aesthetics for enhanced well-being.
Specifications of FULMINARE Purifiers with Quality Monitoring & Removes 99.9% Particles
- Coverage Area: 200-350 sq. ft.
- CADR: 250 m3/h
- Power Consumption: 30 W
- Filter Type: HEPA, Activated Carbon
- Noise Level: 28-48 dB
Pros
Cons
Advanced quality monitoring
May not be suitable for very large spaces
User-friendly design
8. Coway Professional Air Purifier with Anti-Virus Technology AP-1019C
The Coway Professional Air Purifier is equipped with advanced anti-virus technology for enhanced air purification. Its high CADR and low noise level make it suitable for various spaces, ensuring clean and fresh air at all times. With its user-friendly operation and energy-efficient design, this purifier offers superior performance and convenience for homes and offices.
Specifications of Coway Professional Air Purifier with Anti-Virus Technology AP-1019C
- Coverage Area: 300-500 sq. ft.
- CADR: 350 m3/h
- Power Consumption: 45 W
- Filter Type: HEPA, Activated Carbon
- Noise Level: 32-55 dB
Pros
Cons
Advanced anti-virus technology
May be expensive for some users
Energy-efficient design
9. Rosekm Purifier for Bedroom & Personal Fresheners
The Rosekm Purifier is designed specifically for bedrooms and personal spaces, offering a compact and portable solution for clean and fresh air. Its efficient filtration system and low noise level make it suitable for various environments, ensuring a healthy and comfortable atmosphere. With its user-friendly design and affordable price, this purifier is an excellent choice for personal use.
Specifications of Rosekm Purifier for Bedroom & Personal Fresheners
- Coverage Area: 100-150 sq. ft.
- CADR: 120 m3/h
- Power Consumption: 20 W
- Filter Type: HEPA, Activated Carbon
- Noise Level: 20-40 dB
Pros
Cons
Compact and portable design
May not be suitable for larger spaces
Affordable price
Comparison Table
|Product Name
|Coverage Area
|CADR
|Power Consumption
|Filter Type
|Noise Level
|Honeywell V3 Activated Carbon Air Purifier
|300-500 sq. ft.
|300 m3/h
|52 W
|HEPA, Activated Carbon
|35-52 dB
|MI Purifier Efficiency Airpollutants Control
|400 sq. ft.
|380 m3/h
|29 W
|HEPA, Activated Carbon
|31-58 dB
|Honeywell V2 Activated Carbon Air Purifier
|200-300 sq. ft.
|200 m3/h
|32 W
|HEPA, Activated Carbon
|30-45 dB
|Dyson Purifier Latest Launch Silver
|600 sq. ft.
|400 m3/h
|40 W
|HEPA, Activated Carbon
|35-62 dB
|Sharp Purifier FP-F40E-W with H14 HEPA Filter & Cluster Ion Tech
|300-450 sq. ft.
|320 m3/h
|33 W
|H14 HEPA, Cluster Ion
|29-50 dB
|Qubo Purifier for Pollutants & Allergens Filtration
|250 sq. ft.
|220 m3/h
|28 W
|HEPA, Activated Carbon
|25-42 dB
|FULMINARE Purifiers with Quality Monitoring & Removes 99.9% Particles
|200-350 sq. ft.
|250 m3/h
|30 W
|HEPA, Activated Carbon
|28-48 dB
|Coway Professional Air Purifier with Anti-Virus Technology AP-1019C
|300-500 sq. ft.
|350 m3/h
|45 W
|HEPA, Activated Carbon
|32-55 dB
|Rosekm Purifier for Bedroom & Personal Fresheners
|100-150 sq. ft.
|120 m3/h
|20 W
|HEPA, Activated Carbon
|20-40 dB
Best value for money:
The MI Purifier Efficiency Airpollutants Control offers the best value for money with its high-efficiency filter, smart control system, and affordable price. It is an ideal choice for users looking for a cost-effective yet reliable air purifier.
Best overall product:
The Dyson Purifier Latest Launch Silver stands out as the best overall product with its cutting-edge technology, sleek design, and superior performance. It offers unmatched features and functionality for users seeking the best air purifier in the market.
How to find the perfect air purifier brands:
To find the perfect air purifier brand, consider factors like filtration technology, room size coverage, CADR ratings, noise levels, energy efficiency, and user reviews. Research top brands, compare features, and prioritize your specific air quality needs for optimal purification.