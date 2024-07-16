Amazon Prime Day Sale on July 20: Exclusive 65% off for Prime Members on refrigerator, washing machine, TV, AC, and more

The much awaited sale of the year, the Amazon Prime Day Sale is here, and in case you are an Amazon Prime member, you can benefit from this sale. The Prime Day sale is expected to begin on July 20 and will last for 24 hours, expected to end on Jul 21, 2024. The ecommerce giant has once again come up with lucrative deals and offers across categories from appliances to gadgets to fashion, beauty, and what not during the sale. Amazon hosts a wide range of appliances to suit your needs and expectations. It also floats a wide range of brands, such as LG, Voltas, Blue Star, Samsung, Redmi, Xiaomi, IFB, and the list is endless. So, we have curated this list with the offers and discounts of these appliances, just to help you pick the right brand and the best of deals. Amazon Prime Day sale: Up to 65% off on appliances

This guide talks about the offers and discounts you can claim on major appliances such as refrigerator, washing machine, TV, AC, and more. And in case you are looking to buy some major appliances for your home, you are at the right place. So, have a look at the deals and offers on appliances.

TVs starting at ₹ 6,999:



The Mi 43-inch X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV is a perfect blend of style and performance. With a stunning 4K display, it delivers vivid and lifelike visuals that make your viewing experience truly immersive. Powered by Android TV, it provides access to a wide range of apps and streaming services, ensuring endless entertainment options. The built-in Google Assistant allows you to control your TV and other smart home devices using voice commands. The sleek design, combined with Dolby Vision and HDR10 support, ensures that every scene is displayed in exceptional clarity and colour accuracy. Whether you are watching movies, playing games, or streaming your favourite shows, the Mi 43-inch X Series TV offers an unparalleled experience.

Specifications of Mi 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV

Screen Size: 43 inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Smart TV Features: Android TV, Google Assistant, Chromecast built-in

Display Technology: LED

HDR: Dolby Vision, HDR10

Audio: 20W speakers, Dolby Audio, DTS-HD

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

Processor: Quad-core

RAM: 2 GB

Storage: 8 GB

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Stunning 4K display Limited internal storage Google Assistant built-in Audio output could be better Wide range of apps and services

2.Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV

The Samsung 55-inch D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV offers a cinematic viewing experience with its Crystal 4K processor, which enhances picture quality and colour accuracy. The sleek and stylish design adds a touch of elegance to any living space. Equipped with Tizen OS, this smart TV provides seamless access to a plethora of apps and streaming platforms. The built-in voice assistants, including Bixby, Alexa, and Google Assistant, make controlling your TV and connected devices easier than ever. With features like HDR10+ and PurColor, the Samsung D Series TV ensures vibrant and lifelike visuals, making it perfect for movie nights and gaming sessions.

Specifications of Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV

Screen Size: 55 inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Smart TV Features: Tizen OS, Bixby, Alexa, Google Assistant

Display Technology: LED

HDR: HDR10+

Audio: 20W speakers, Dolby Digital Plus

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

Processor: Crystal 4K processor

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Crystal 4K processor Higher price point Multiple voice assistants Limited app selection on Tizen OS HDR10+ support

Some more TVs for you:

ACs starting at ₹ 25,990:

The Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC is an efficient and compact air conditioning solution ideal for small rooms. With its energy-efficient 3-star rating, it ensures significant savings on electricity bills. The AC features a high-performance rotary compressor that provides quick and effective cooling. The Coanda airflow technology ensures even distribution of air, creating a comfortable environment throughout the room. Additionally, the AC is equipped with an anti-dust filter that helps maintain clean and healthy indoor air quality. The sleek and modern design of the Daikin Split AC seamlessly blends with any interior decor.

Specifications of Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Split AC

Capacity: 0.8 Ton

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Type: Split AC

Compressor: Rotary

Cooling Capacity: 2600 Watts

Airflow: Coanda airflow technology

Filters: Anti-dust filter

Noise Level: 32 dB (indoor unit)

Power Consumption: 700 Watts

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Energy efficient Suitable only for small rooms Effective cooling No inverter technology Anti-dust filter

The Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3-Star Inverter Split AC combines performance and energy efficiency, making it an excellent choice for medium-sized rooms. Its inverter technology ensures optimal cooling while consuming less power, leading to significant energy savings. The AC features a powerful compressor that provides fast cooling and maintains a consistent temperature. With features like anti-dust filters and a dehumidifier, it enhances indoor air quality and ensures a comfortable living environment. The sleek design and quiet operation of the Lloyd Inverter Split AC make it a great addition to any home.

Specifications of Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3-Star Inverter Split AC

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Type: Inverter Split AC

Compressor: Inverter

Cooling Capacity: 5200 Watts

Filters: Anti-dust filter, dehumidifier

Noise Level: 40 dB (indoor unit)

Power Consumption: 1500 Watts

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Inverter technology Slightly higher initial cost Energy efficient Noise level can be noticeable Anti-dust filter and dehumidifier

Some more ACs for you:

Refrigerators at up to 55% off:

5. Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator:

The Samsung 653 L Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator offers a blend of style, convenience, and advanced technology. With its large capacity, it provides ample storage space for all your groceries. The convertible 5-in-1 feature allows you to customize storage according to your needs, ensuring maximum flexibility. The Digital Inverter Compressor ensures energy efficiency and silent operation. The AI-enabled smart features, including remote control and monitoring via the SmartThings app, make managing your refrigerator easier than ever. With its sleek design and modern features, the Samsung Side By Side Refrigerator is an excellent addition to any contemporary kitchen.

Specifications of Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator

Capacity: 653 Litres

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Type: Frost Free, Double Door, Side By Side

Compressor: Digital Inverter

Convertible Feature: 5-in-1

Smart Features: AI-enabled, SmartThings app control

Cooling Technology: Multi-flow

Dimensions: 912 x 1780 x 716 mm

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Large capacity Expensive Convertible 5-in-1 feature Requires significant space AI-enabled smart features

The Godrej 180 L Single Door Refrigerator is a compact and energy-efficient cooling solution, ideal for small families or bachelors. With a 5-star energy rating, it ensures substantial savings on electricity bills. The Turbo Cooling Technology provides rapid and uniform cooling, keeping your food fresh for longer. The refrigerator features a spacious vegetable tray, toughened glass shelves, and an antibacterial gasket, ensuring hygiene and convenience. Its sleek and modern design fits seamlessly into any kitchen space, making it both a practical and stylish choice.

Specifications of Godrej 180 L 5-Star Turbo Cooling Technology Single Door Refrigerator

Capacity: 180 Litres

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Type: Single Door

Cooling Technology: Turbo Cooling Technology

Shelves: Toughened glass shelves

Additional Features: Anti-bacterial gasket, large vegetable tray

Dimensions: 532 x 1192 x 624 mm

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Energy efficient Limited capacity Turbo Cooling Technology Single door may not suit larger families Sleek design

Some more refrigerators for you:

Washing machines at up to 55% off

The LG 8 Kg Direct Drive Washing Machine combines advanced technology and superior performance. With a 5-star energy rating, it ensures maximum energy savings. The Direct Drive Technology reduces noise and vibration, providing a quieter washing experience. The Steam Wash feature eliminates allergens and bacteria, ensuring hygienic and clean clothes. The 6 Motion DD technology uses various washing motions to deliver a thorough and gentle wash. Its user-friendly interface and sleek design make it an excellent addition to any modern home.

Specifications of LG 8 Kg 5 Star Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD Washing Machine

Capacity: 8 Kg

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Technology: Direct Drive, Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Inverter technology Slightly higher initial cost Energy efficient Noise level can be noticeable Anti-dust filter and dehumidifier

The Samsung 8 Kg Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine combines advanced Eco Bubble technology with Super Speed for efficient and quick washing. The Eco Bubble technology creates bubbles that penetrate fabrics quickly, removing dirt effectively even at low temperatures. The machine’s Super Speed feature reduces washing time without compromising on cleaning performance. It also features a soft closing door for added convenience and safety. With a sleek design and user-friendly controls, this washing machine is perfect for modern households looking for both performance and style.

Specifications of Samsung 8 Kg, Eco Bubble Technology with Super Speed, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine

Capacity: 8 Kg

Technology: Eco Bubble, Super Speed

Spin Speed: 700 RPM

Control: Touch panel, LED display

Dimensions: 540 x 850 x 568 mm

Noise Level: 50 dB (wash), 74 dB (spin)

Additional Features: Digital Inverter Technology, Soft Closing Door, Smart Check

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Quick washing with Super Speed Lower spin speed Gentle on fabrics with Eco Bubble Higher water consumption Soft closing door

Some more washing machines for you:

Coolers at up to 53% off:

9.Bajaj PX97 Torque New 36L Personal Air Cooler:

The Bajaj PX97 Torque New 36L Personal Air Cooler is designed to provide efficient cooling for small to medium-sized rooms. With a 36-liter water tank, it ensures long-lasting cooling without frequent refills. The cooler features a powerful air throw and a four-way deflection system, ensuring uniform cooling across the room. It is equipped with Honeycomb cooling pads that provide better water retention and cooling efficiency. The compact and portable design allows for easy movement and placement in different rooms. The Bajaj PX97 Torque is an ideal cooling solution for personal spaces during hot summer days.

Specifications of Bajaj PX97 Torque New 36L Personal Air Cooler

Tank Capacity: 36 Litres

Cooling Technology: Honeycomb cooling pads

Air Throw Distance: 70 feet

Power Consumption: 100 Watts

Speed Settings: 3 (High, Medium, Low)

Dimensions: 45.5 x 43.5 x 82 cm

Weight: 11.2 Kg

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Efficient cooling Suitable only for small to medium rooms Compact and portable Frequent maintenance required Low power consumption

The Crompton Ozone Desert Air Cooler is designed for large spaces, offering powerful and effective cooling with its 75-liter water tank capacity. It features Honeycomb cooling pads and an ice chamber for enhanced cooling efficiency. The air cooler has a high air delivery rate, ensuring quick and uniform cooling throughout the room. With a motorized and auto-swing louver system, it provides multi-directional air flow. The sleek design, along with easy mobility and user-friendly controls, makes the Crompton Ozone Desert Air Cooler a perfect cooling solution for hot summer days.

Specifications of Crompton Ozone Desert Air Cooler

Tank Capacity: 75 Litres

Cooling Technology: Honeycomb cooling pads, ice chamber

Air Delivery: 4200 m3/hr

Power Consumption: 190 Watts

Speed Settings: 3 (High, Medium, Low)

Dimensions: 61 x 40.5 x 120 cm

Weight: 14.5 Kg

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Large water tank Bulky size High air delivery rate Higher power consumption Multi-directional air flow

Some more coolers for you:

Factors to consider before buying appliances on Amazon Prime Day Sale:

When shopping for appliances during Amazon Prime Day, it's essential to consider several factors to ensure you get the best deals and make well-informed purchases. Here are key points to keep in mind:

1. Research and Compare Prices

Before Prime Day starts, research the regular prices of the appliances you're interested in. Use price comparison tools and track price histories to ensure the discount is genuine and not artificially inflated.

2. Read Reviews and Ratings

Check customer reviews and ratings to gauge the quality and reliability of the appliance. Look for detailed reviews on Amazon and other review sites like Consumer Reports or Wirecutter to understand the pros and cons from real users.

3. Consider Your Needs and Space

Assess your specific needs and the space available in your home. For instance, if you need a washing machine, consider the capacity, energy efficiency, and dimensions to ensure it fits your laundry area and meets your household’s requirements.

4. Energy Efficiency

Energy-efficient appliances can save you money on utility bills in the long run. Look for the ENERGY STAR label or check the energy rating to ensure the appliance uses less electricity or water.

5. Warranty and Customer Service

Check the warranty details and the availability of customer service for the appliance. A good warranty can save you from unexpected repair costs. Ensure the manufacturer has a good reputation for customer service and support.

6. Delivery and Installation Costs

Factor in delivery and installation costs when calculating the total price. Some Prime Day deals might offer free delivery and installation, which can add significant value to your purchase.

7. Return Policy

Understand the return policy for Prime Day purchases. Ensure you can return the appliance if it doesn’t meet your expectations or if there’s an issue with it. Amazon’s return policy is usually good, but double-check the specifics for larger items.

8. Prime Membership Benefits

Make sure your Prime membership is active to take advantage of the exclusive deals. Consider using the free trial if you’re not already a member, but remember to cancel if you don’t wish to continue the membership after the trial period.

9. Lightning Deals and Time-Sensitive Offers

Prime Day features Lightning Deals and other time-sensitive offers. Keep an eye on these deals and act quickly if you find a significant discount on an appliance you need. Set reminders and use the Amazon app to get notified.

10. Bundled Offers and Discounts

Look for bundled offers and additional discounts. Sometimes, buying an appliance during Prime Day might come with discounts on related accessories or products.

11. Financing Options

Amazon often offers special financing options during Prime Day. Check if there are interest-free instalment plans or Amazon Pay Later options available to spread out the cost of expensive appliances.

FAQs for Appliances on Amazon Prime Day Sale



1. What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is an annual shopping event exclusively for Amazon Prime members, offering special deals, discounts, and promotions on a wide range of products, including appliances.

2. When does Amazon Prime Day take place?

Prime Day typically occurs in mid-July. This year, it is happening on July 20 and 21.

3. Do I need an Amazon Prime membership to access Prime Day deals?

Yes, an Amazon Prime membership is required to access Prime Day deals. You can sign up for a free trial if you are not already a member.

4. Can I return appliances bought on Prime Day?

Yes, appliances purchased on Prime Day are subject to Amazon's standard return policy. Ensure you check the return window and conditions for the specific appliance you're purchasing.

5. Are there financing options available for appliance purchases on Prime Day?

Amazon often provides financing options such as interest-free instalment plans or special financing through Amazon Pay Later. Check the product page for available financing options.





