Best water purifier for home: 10 options to consider

If you are a health conscious person then you would certainly know the benefits of having a good water purifier at your home. Not only does a good water purifier ensure that you drink pure water, but it also goes a long way in building your immunity. You must have noted that contaminated water tastes bad. Another advantage of having a water purifier at home is that you get not just clean water, but also water that tastes better and more fresh. It is true to say that a good purifier can even enhance the taste of water. Get the best water purifier at home to ensure you drink only clean water. (Pexels)

Water purifiers also support customised filtration options. Since different regions may have varying water quality concerns, a quality water purifier lets you choose the right filtration method for your specific needs, ensuring your water is purified effectively.

This buying guide features some of the best water purifiers on the market, carefully selected to help you make an informed choice for your home. Take a closer look at the selections below to find the perfect water purifier that suits your needs and preferences.



HUL Pureit Copper+ Mineral RO + UV + MF Water Purifier

This water purifier is a powerhouse of water purification. It boasts a 7-stage filtration process, ensuring that your water is not just clean but enriched with essential minerals like copper. The elegant black and copper design adds a touch of sophistication to your kitchen. This versatile unit can be placed on the tabletop or wall-mounted, offering flexibility in installation. With an 8-litre capacity, it's perfect for medium to large-sized families. Say goodbye to harmful microorganisms, heavy metals, and even odor, and enjoy the goodness of pure, copper-infused water.

Specifications:

7-stage purification process

Tabletop or wall-mountable

8-litre water storage capacity

Copper infusion for health benefits

RO, UV, and MF technologies

B07MWBVTLP

Havells Fab UV Storage Water Purifier

This water purifier is a testament to modern water purification technology. Designed with a 5-stage purification process, including copper and zinc treatment, it guarantees safe and healthy drinking water. The transparent 7-litre tank allows you to monitor the water level, while the UV and UF purification methods ensure that even water with a TDS of less than 300 ppm is safe to consume. Note that this purifier may not be suitable for tanker or borewell water, making it ideal for municipal water sources. Its white and green exterior adds a touch of freshness to your kitchen.

Specifications:

5-stage purification process

Transparent 7-litre tank

Copper and zinc treatment

UV and UF purification

Suitable for municipal water

B09NW4LQCK

Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT RO+UV Water Purifier

This water purifier is a powerhouse of water purification. With a robust 4-stage purification process, it effectively removes contaminants, ensuring clean and safe drinking water. This purifier is versatile, suitable for borewell, tanker, and municipal water sources. Its sleek black design adds a touch of sophistication to your kitchen decor. Eureka Forbes, a trusted name in the industry, stands behind this purifier's quality and performance, making it a reliable choice for homes of all sizes.

Specifications:

4-stage purification process

Suitable for borewell, tanker, and municipal water

Elegant black design

RO and UV technologies

B09TB2YC13

KENT Gold Optima Gravity Water Purifier

AQUA D PURE Copper RO Water Purifier

This water purifier is a fully automatic, high-capacity water purifier designed for both home and office use. With a robust combination of RO, UV, UF, and TDS control technologies, it ensures that your water is not just clean but also enriched with essential minerals like copper. The generous 12-liter storage capacity is perfect for large families or office spaces. This purifier is easy to operate, and its efficient design complements any setting. Say goodbye to waterborne contaminants and enjoy the convenience of pure, healthy, and copper-infused water at your fingertips.

Specifications:

RO, UV, UF, and TDS control technologies

12-liter water storage capacity

Fully automatic function

Suitable for home and office use

B0BJ6P3LSK

NATURE TECH Aqua Grand RO+UV+TDS Water Purifier

This water purifier is a technological marvel, offering advanced RO, UV, and TDS control technologies. With a 12-liter capacity, it caters to the needs of larger households. The metallic sheet design not only adds durability but also a touch of sophistication to your kitchen. This electric water purifier ensures that your water is pure, safe, and brimming with essential minerals. Enjoy the convenience of clean water with a simple touch. It's the perfect solution for homes where quality meets technology.

Specifications:

RO, UV, and TDS control technologies

12-liter water storage capacity

Electric operation

Metallic sheet design

B0CBVQ1PCN

HUL Pureit Revito Prime Mineral RO+MF+UV in-Tank Water Purifier

This water purifier boasts a 7-stage purification process, making it one of the most comprehensive purifiers on the market. With an 8-liter capacity and DURAViva technology, it guarantees the highest level of water purity. Its in-tank design optimizes space and ensures that you always have clean water at your disposal. The black finish adds a modern touch to your kitchen decor. Say goodbye to contaminants, microorganisms, and impurities, and welcome pure, healthy, and safe drinking water into your home.

Specifications:

7-stage purification process

8-liter water storage capacity

In-tank design with DURAViva technology

RO, MF, and UV technologies

B0C5Y1P38P

Havells AQUAS Water Purifier

This water purifier is a revolutionary corner-mounting design with patented technology. This purifier goes beyond simple filtration, offering copper, zinc, pH balance, and natural minerals to enhance the quality of your water. With a 5-stage purification process and a transparent 7-liter tank, it's not just functional but visually appealing. The combination of RO and UF purification technologies ensures that your water is free from contaminants. The white and blue design adds a refreshing touch to your kitchen, making it an ideal choice for those who value style and substance.

Specifications:

5-stage purification process

Corner-mounting patented design

Copper, zinc, pH balance, and natural minerals

Transparent 7-liter tank

RO and UF purification technologies

B0B4981KGD

Faber XUV 8000 Water Purifier

This water purifier is a powerhouse of water filtration with a 7-stage purification process. It combines UV, UF, and alkaline technologies to ensure that your water is not just clean but also enriched. With a 7-liter tank, it's suitable for various water sources, including those with up to 500 TDS. The pre and post carbon filters, UF membrane, UV, and alkaline filters guarantee the highest level of water purity. The water level and tank full indicators add to the convenience. The black design adds a modern touch to your kitchen, making this purifier a stylish and functional addition to your home.

Specifications:

7-stage purification process

7-liter water storage capacity

UV, UF, and alkaline technologies

Pre and post carbon filters

Water level and tank full indicators

B0B5DZHTZ4

Pros and Cons table

Product Name Pros Cons HUL Pureit Copper+ Mineral RO + UV + MF Water Purifier 7-stage purification for clean water, Copper infusion for health benefits, Versatile placement options Relatively lower water storage capacity, Premium price Havells Fab UV Storage Water Purifier 5-stage purification with copper and zinc, Transparent tank for easy monitoring, Suitable for low TDS water Not suitable for tanker or borewell water, Limited tank capacity Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT RO+UV Water Purifier Suitable for various water sources, Stylish design, Effective 4-stage purification Limited features compared to some competitors KENT Gold Optima Gravity Water Purifier Chemical-free UF technology, Non-electric operation, Decent water storage capacity Limited purification compared to RO+UV models Livpure GLO PRO+ RO+UV+Taste Enhancer Water Purifier RO+UV purification for high-quality water, Taste enhancer for improved water quality, Suitable for different sources Limited water storage capacity, May require periodic filter replacement AQUA D PURE Copper RO Water Purifier Fully automatic operation, Comprehensive filtration with UV, UF, and TDS control, Suitable for home and office use Relatively higher price, May not fit smaller spaces NATURE TECH Aqua Grand RO+UV+TDS Electric Water Purifier Advanced technology with metallic sheet construction, Large water storage capacity, Effective purification May be bulky for some spaces, Higher initial cost HUL Pureit Revito Prime Mineral RO+MF+UV Water Purifier In-tank 7-stage purification for convenience, DURAViva technology for long-lasting performance, Adequate storage Moderate water storage capacity, Premium pricing Havells AQUAS Water Purifier Patented corner mounting design, Copper+Zinc+pH Balance+Natural Minerals technology, Transparent tank Limited tank capacity compared to some rivals, Pricey for the features offered Faber XUV 8000 Water Purifier 7-stage filtration including UV and Alkaline, Water level & tank full indicator, Suitable for moderate TDS levels May not be suitable for high TDS water sources, Pricey

Best value for money

The KENT gold optima gravity water purifier stands out as the best value for money in this category. It offers chemical-free UF purification, non-electric operation, and a decent 10L water storage capacity, all at an affordable price. While it may not have all the advanced features of some other models, it provides effective purification and convenience without breaking the bank.

Best overall product

The Faber XUV 8000 water purifier takes the title of the best overall product in this category. It boasts a comprehensive 7-stage filtration process, including UV and Alkaline purification, a water level & tank full indicator for convenience, and is suitable for water with up to 500 TDS. This model combines top-notch features for optimal water purification.

How to find the best water purifier?

When selecting the best water purifier from the options listed, consider your specific needs. If you're on a budget and looking for value, the KENT Gold Optima is a great choice. For comprehensive purification and advanced features, the Faber XUV 8000 excels. It's essential to assess factors like water source, storage capacity, and your budget to make the right choice.





Three best features

Water purifier Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 HUL Pureit Copper+ Mineral RO + UV + MF Water Purifier 7-stage purification Copper infusion for health benefits Tabletop/Wall mountable design Faber XUV 8000 Water Purifier 7-stage filtration UV, UF, and Alkaline purification Water level & tank full indicator Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT RO+UV Water Purifier 4-stage purification Suitable for various water sources Stylish black design Havells Fab UV Storage Water Purifier 5-stage purification Copper+Zinc technology for enhanced purity Transparent 7L tank for easy monitoring KENT Gold Optima Gravity Water Purifier UF technology for chemical-free purification Non-electric operation 10L water storage capacity Livpure GLO PRO+ RO+UV+Taste Enhancer Water Purifier RO+UV purification Taste enhancer for improved water quality Suitable for different water sources AQUA D PURE Copper RO Water Purifier Fully automatic function UV, UF, and TDS controller for comprehensive filtration Suitable for home and office use NATURE TECH Aqua Grand RO+UV+TDS Electric Water Purifier Advance technology with metallic sheet construction 12 liters water storage Effective RO, UV, and TDS purification HUL Pureit Revito Prime Mineral RO+MF+UV Water Purifier In-tank 7-stage purification DURAViva technology for long-lasting performance 8L water storage capacity Havells AQUAS Water Purifier Patented corner mounting design Copper+Zinc+pH Balance+Natural Minerals technology Transparent 7L tank, RO+UF purification

