Best water purifier: Comprehensive review of our top 10 water filters

In an age where the quality of our drinking water directly impacts our well-being, the search for the best water purifier becomes a critical task to health-conscious households. The pursuit of clean and healthy hydration is met with a myriad of options, making it essential to navigate through the choices intelligently. Our comprehensive review brings to the forefront the top 10 water purifiers, meticulously chosen for their exceptional efficiency, reliability, and innovation. As you embark on this exploration, our primary goal is to equip you with the knowledge necessary to make an informed choice. Best water purifier: Here are some premium water purifiers that not only filter and clean water but also retain its essential minerals.

Amidst the diverse array of best water purifiers in the market, our curated list stands out for its commitment to ensuring the highest standards of water quality. Each purifier is a testament to cutting-edge technology, adeptly eliminating impurities and contaminants, delivering water that transcends conventional standards. Beyond the conventional aspects of taste and clarity, our review delves into the unique features and specifications that distinguish these purifiers as the best in their class.

We believe that understanding the nuances of each purifier is vital for making an educated decision, and that's precisely what our review aims to provide. We emphasize the significance of choosing the best water purifier to underscore the pivotal nature of this decision. Let this guide be your companion in navigating the intricate landscape of water purification, unlocking a world of unparalleled hydration that begins with the assurance of the best water purifier for your household. Your journey towards optimal water quality starts here, with our insightful review as your compass in the realm of clean, healthy, and refreshing hydration.

Let's dive into the details and help you pick the best water filter for your family's daily needs.

1. AQUA D PURE Copper RO Water Purifier with UV, UF and TDS Controller | 12Liter | Fully Automatic Function and Best For Home and Office

AQUA D PURE copper RO water purifier combines elegance with advanced technology. With 8 purification stages, including RO+UV+UF+TDS+Copper, it ensures clean water for homes and offices. The 12-liter storage capacity, purified water level indicator, and automatic shut-off add convenience. The copper filter enhances water quality, and the fully automatic function prevents overflow. This water purifier is perfect for efficient purification with adding elegant design, and the goodness of copper.

Specifications of AQUA D PURE Copper RO Water Purifier with UV, UF and TDS Controller

Brand: Aqua

Capacity: 12 L

Special feature: Automatic shut-off

Installation type: Wall mount or table top

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 8-stage purification Additional cost up to Rs. 500 for installation Automatic shut-off Wall mount or table-top installation may require dedicated space Added benefits of copper

2. Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT RO+UV Water Purifier | 4 Stage Purification | 6L Storage | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | From Eureka Forbes

Aquaguard Sure Delight water purifier ensures purity with 4-stage filtration, removing contaminants like lead, mercury, and bacteria. Suitable for various water sources, it features a taste adjuster for personalized water flavor. With a 6L capacity, LED indicators, and flexible installation options, it's a convenient and efficient choice. Save up to 60% water with its superior technology. Enjoy 7 stages of purification in a compact design. Warranty includes 1 year on all parts.

Specifications of Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT RO+UV Water Purifier

Brand: Aquaguard

Capacity: 6 L

Special feature: Energy saving

Installation type: Wall mount or countertop

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Advanced RO+UV technology removes contaminants Higher initial cost compared to basic water purifiers. Saves up to 60% water Consumables not covered by the warranty

3. Urban Company Native M1 Copper Water Purifier | Needs no service for 2 Yrs | 10-stage filtration | RO+UV+UF+MTDS with Copper & Alkaline | 8L capacity | 2 year warranty (Filters included)

Experience pure water like never before with the Urban Company Native M1 water purifier. Boasting a remarkable 10-stage filtration system, including, it delivers 99.99% pure water enriched with essential minerals and the goodness of copper. With a generous 8L capacity and smart rinse technology ensuring no service for 2 years, it's a cost-effective choice. The 2-year on-site warranty, covering filters and membranes, along with free installation by Urban Company, guarantees peace of mind for your family's hydration needs.

Specifications of Urban Company Native M1 Copper Water Purifier

Brand: Urban Company

Capacity: 8 L

Special feature: Integrated UV light

Installation type: Wall mount or countertop

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Extended filter life Large size for compact spaces 2-year zero-cost on-site warranty Limited service coverage by Urban Clap 10-stage purification

4. KENT Gold Optima Gravity Water Purifier (11016) | UF Technology Based | Non-Electric & Chemical Free | Counter Top | 10L Storage | White

Effortlessly ensure clean, chemical-free water with the KENT Gold Optima Gravity water purifier. Boasting UF technology, this countertop unit offers 2 purification stages and a 10L transparent tank made of unbreakable ABS food-grade plastic. The non-electric and chemical-free design, along with a nano-silver carbon for disinfection, makes it an ideal entry-level water purifier. WQA, USA gold seal certified with a 1-year warranty.

Specifications of KENT Gold Optima Gravity Water Purifier (11016)

Brand: Kent

Capacity: 10 L

Special feature: Unbreakable plastic tank

Installation type: Wall mount or countertop

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 0.1 micron hollow fiber hydrophilic UF membrane 10L storage might be insufficient for larger households. No chlorine, bromine, or iodine used Filtration elements need manual replacement Unbreakable ABS food-grade plastic tank

5. Havells AQUAS Water Purifier (White and Blue), RO+UF, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 5 stage Purification, 7L Tank, Suitable for Borwell, Tanker & Municipal Water

The Havells AQUAS water purifier in white and blue ensures pristine drinking water through 100% RO and UF purification. With a 5-stage purification process and a 7L tank, it's suitable for various water sources. The convenient removable transparent tank allows for easy cleaning, and the hygiene zero splash water flow controller faucet adds an extra layer of cleanliness. Its compact design with 3-way mounting provides flexibility in installation. Enjoy the benefits of copper, zinc, and minerals, contributing to a refreshing taste.

Specifications of Havells AQUAS Water Purifier (White and Blue)

Brand: Havells

Capacity: 7 L

Special feature: 5 stage purification

Installation type: Wall mount or countertop

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Dual purification through RO and UF Insufficient storage Accommodates different spaces. Easy to clean

6. HUL Pureit Advanced RO + MF 6 Stage 7Litre wall mounted/counter top water Purifier, Black

This black wall-mounted/counter-top water purifier from HUL boasts a 7-liter capacity and a 6-stage purification system, including reverse osmosis and micro filtration. Engineered with food-grade plastic, it handles TDS up to 2000 ppm. The smart auto-shut off feature, power saving mode, and advanced voltage fluctuation guard ensure optimal performance. Compact dimensions of 30L x 22.2W x 36H centimeters make it versatile for any space, delivering 100% pure RO water.

Specifications of HUL Pureit Advanced RO + MF 6 Stage 7Litre wall mounted

Brand: HUL

Capacity: 7 L

Special feature: 6 stage purification

Installation type: Wall mount or countertop

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Treats water from borewell, tanker, or tap. Installation is a bit complicated Boasts voltage fluctuation guard.

7. AQUA D PURE Copper + Alkaline RO Water Purifier 12L RO+UV+UF Copper+Bio-Alkaline +TDS Control+UV Purified Water with Goodness of Copper and Alkaline RO Water Purifier, Black

Aqua RO water purifier is the perfect solution for pure and alkaline drinking water. This 12L purifier employs an advanced 8-stage purification process ensuring every drop is safe and sweet. The triple-layered RO+UV+UF protection removes impurities, microorganisms, and heavy metals, offering comprehensive water safety. Its versatility extends to purifying various water sources, including borewell, tanker, and tap water, with a TDS control system for mineral retention. With a daily capacity of 285 liters, flexible installation options, and additional features like membrane protection, this is one of the best water purifier for large households.

Specifications of AQUA D PURE Copper + Alkaline RO Water Purifier 12L RO+UV+UF Copper+Bio-Alkaline +TDS Control+UV Purified Water with Goodness of Copper and Alkaline RO Water Purifier, Black

Brand: Aqua

Capacity: 12 L

Special feature: 8 stage purification

Installation type: Wall mount or countertop

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 8-stage purification for thorough filtration. Additional Rs. 500 for technician installation. Suitable for various water sources. Not budget-friendly Adjust TDS levels to retain essential water minerals

8. Faber CUV 8000 Water Purifier | UV+UF+Cu Guard |7L Tank, 7 Stage Filtration, Pre & Post Carbon, UF Membrane, UV Filter, Cu Guard, Tank Full, Pressure & Purification Indicator | Upto 500 TDS | (Black)

Faber CUV 8000 water purifier offers safe drinking water through advanced UV and UF purification in its unique 7-stage filtration system. This 7-liter capacity purifier includes features like UV and UF filters, copper guard technology, and activated carbon for healthier, tastier water. Its convenient indicators for tank full, ongoing purification, and low pressure make it user-friendly. However, note that it does not include an RO filter. The absence of RO makes it water-efficient, and the copper component promotes a healthy metabolism.

Specifications of Faber CUV 8000 Water Purifier | UV+UF+Cu Guard |7L Tank, 7 Stage Filtration, Pre & Post Carbon, UF Membrane, UV Filter, Cu Guard, Tank Full, Pressure & Purification Indicator | Upto 500 TDS | (Black)

Brand: Faber

Capacity: 7 L

Special feature: 7 stage purification

Installation type: Wall mount or countertop

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Advanced filtration No RO filter Copper guard technology Relies on UV filtration only Easy to use

9. Royal Aquafresh Copper Audy Sedimentation 12 Ltr RO+UV+UF+TDS 14 Layer Waterpurification Advance Technology Electric Water Purifier (1 Year Warranty On Pump & SMPS)

Experience advanced water purification with the Royal Aquafresh copper audy sedimentation water purifier. With a 12-liter capacity and 14-layer filtration including RO, UV, UF, and TDS technologies, it ensures clean and healthy hydration. The off-white, wall-mount design with a compact 20x40x50 cm dimension adds convenience to your space.

Specifications of Royal Aquafresh Copper Audy Sedimentation 12 Ltr RO+UV+UF+TDS 14 Layer Waterpurification Advance Technology Electric Water Purifier (1 Year Warranty On Pump & SMPS)

Brand: Royal Aquafresh

Capacity: 12 L

Special feature: 14 stage purification

Installation type: Wall mount or countertop

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 14-layer filtration for pure water. Not very durable Easy installation Only 6 months warranty applicable

10. AO Smith Z9 Hot+ normal RO |Baby-Safe Water |Hot Water |10 L Storage|8-Stage Purification |100%RO+SCMT (Silver Charged Membrane Tech.)|Wall mount Water Purifier

This wall-mountable water purifier from the premium brand AO Smith offers 8-stage purification, including 100% RO+SCMT for baby-safe water. Its patented side stream RO Membrane ensures impurity-free water, and one-touch dispensing adds convenience. Enjoy hot water at the touch of a button with three temperature modes. The 10-liter storage capacity, MIN-TECH for natural taste, and high recovery rate make it a versatile choice. Benefit from a 1-year comprehensive warranty and flexible installation options.

Specifications of AO Smith Z9 Hot+ normal RO |Baby-Safe Water |Hot Water |10 L Storage|8-Stage Purification |100%RO+SCMT (Silver Charged Membrane Tech.)|Wall mount Water Purifier

Brand: AO Smith

Capacity: 10 L

Special feature: 8 stage purification

Installation type: Wall mount or countertop

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Baby safe water Touch buttons may not work for a long time 3 temperature modes Saves 2 times more water than other purifiers

Best 3 features for you

Product Names Installation Type Capacity Special feature AQUA D PURE Copper RO Water Purifier with UV, UF and TDS Controller | 12Liter | Fully Automatic Function and Best For Home and Office Wallmount/countertop 12 L Fully automatic Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT RO+UV Water Purifier | 4 Stage Purification | 6L Storage | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | From Eureka Forbes Wallmount/countertop 6 L Suitable for all water sources Urban Company Native M1 Copper Water Purifier | Needs no service for 2 Yrs | 10-stage filtration | RO+UV+UF+MTDS with Copper & Alkaline | 8L capacity | 2 year warranty (Filters included) Wallmount/countertop 8 L Integrated UV light KENT Gold Optima Gravity Water Purifier (11016) | UF Technology Based | Non-Electric & Chemical Free | Counter Top | 10L Storage | White Countertop 10 L Ultra filtration Havells AQUAS Water Purifier (White and Blue), RO+UF, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 5 stage Purification, 7L Tank, Suitable for Borwell, Tanker & Municipal Water Wallmount 7 L Water flow controller HUL Pureit Advanced RO + MF 6 Stage 7Litre wall mounted/counter top water Purifier, Black Wallmount/countertop 7 L Micro filtration AQUA D PURE Copper + Alkaline RO Water Purifier 12L RO+UV+UF Copper+Bio-Alkaline +TDS Control+UV Purified Water with Goodness of Copper and Alkaline RO Water Purifier, Black Wallmount 12 L TDS control Faber CUV 8000 Water Purifier | UV+UF+Cu Guard |7L Tank, 7 Stage Filtration, Pre & Post Carbon, UF Membrane, UV Filter, Cu Guard, Tank Full, Pressure & Purification Indicator | Upto 500 TDS | (Black) Wallmount 7 L UF membrane Royal Aquafresh Copper Audy Sedimentation 12 Ltr RO+UV+UF+TDS 14 Layer Waterpurification Advance Technology Electric Water Purifier (1 Year Warranty On Pump & SMPS) Wallmount 12 L Copper audy segmentation AO Smith Z9 Hot+ normal RO |Baby-Safe Water |Hot Water |10 L Storage|8-Stage Purification |100%RO+SCMT (Silver Charged Membrane Tech.)|Wall mount Water Purifier Countertop 10 L Baby safe water

Best value for money

The Urban Company Native M1 Copper Water Purifier stands out as the best value for money with its innovative features and cost-saving benefits. Priced at ₹14,249, it offers a remarkable 2-year filter life, eliminating the need for service and saving users up to ₹18,000 in ownership and maintenance costs. The 8-liter food-grade tank, integrated UV light, and 2-year zero-cost on-site warranty further enhance its value. With free installation by Urban Company, this water purifier delivers advanced purification.

Best overall product

The AQUA D PURE water purifier is the best overall product, priced at ₹4,849. Its advanced 8-stage purification guarantees safe and sweet water. With triple-layered RO+UV+UF protection, it purifies all types of water, even up to 2000 PPM TDS. Boasting a purification capacity of 285 liters per day and features like longer filter life, high-speed purification, and TDS control, this purifier offers exceptional value. The flexible installation, aesthetic design, and one-year warranty contribute to its status as the top choice for clean and cost-effective drinking water.

How to find the best water purifier

To find the best water purifier, assess your water quality, considering sources like tap, borewell, or tanker. Identify contaminants and choose a purifier with relevant filtration technology. Evaluate features like purification stages, capacity, and maintenance. Read user reviews, check certifications, and compare prices for a well-informed decision on the ideal water purifier.

