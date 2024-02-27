Best water dispenser with refrigerator: Top 6 options to invest in

Best water dispenser with refrigerator comes with advanced filtration systems, ensuring clean and pure drinking water

1. Blue Star Star Hot, Cold and Normal Water Dispenser

Blue Star BWD3FMRGA Star Water Dispenser with Refrigerator offers a sleek solution for your hydration needs. With a 14-liter refrigerator at the bottom, it keeps your beverages cool and easily accessible. The dispenser features three temperature taps hot, plain, and cold, with a 3-liter cooling and 5-liter heating capacity per hour. Crafted with an ABS plastic body and a food-grade stainless steel tank, it ensures durability. The heavy-duty bottle piercer with a bottle holder adds to its practicality. The blue and white design adds a touch of style. Enjoy the convenience backed by a 1-year warranty.

Specifications of Blue Star Star Hot, Cold and Normal Water Dispenser

Colour: Blue

Material: Plastic

Capacity: 14 litres

Brand: Blue Star

Weight: ‎18.7 Kilograms

Wattage: ‎500 Watts

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Convenient 3 temperature taps Limited 14-liter capacity Durable ABS plastic body Slightly larger dimensions Efficient 5-liter heating capacity Plastic material may not appeal to all tastes

2. USHA Instafresh Cooling cabinet Water dispenser

The USHA Instafresh Cooling Cabinet Water Dispenser in white is a versatile addition to any space. With an 18L cooling cabinet featuring a temperature of around 14 degree C, it ensures your beverages stay refreshingly cool. The safety lock on the hot water faucet prevents accidental dispensing, and the compact, sleek design easily fits into any setting. Crafted from eco-friendly Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) material, it boasts a safety mesh for rodent control. This dispenser, also available in red wine, has a cooling capacity of 3L/hr and a heating capacity of 5L/hr, making it a modern and practical choice.

Specifications of USHA Instafresh Cooling cabinet Water dispenser

Colour: White

Material: Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Capacity: 20 L/day

Brand: USHA

Wattage: ‎95 Watts

Item Weight: 19 kg 500 g

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 18L cooling cabinet for beverages Limited 20 L/day capacity Safety lock on hot water faucet Compact design may not suit larger spaces Eco-friendly refrigerant for safety

Also read: Best water purifier: Comprehensive review of our top 10 water filters

3. Voltas Mini Magic Pure-R Water Dispenser

The Voltas Mini Magic Pure-R 500-Watt Water Dispenser is a floor-mounted unit providing hot, normal, and cold water options. With a cooling cabinet capacity of 20 liters and a cold water storage capacity of 3.2 liters, it ensures a constant supply of refreshing water. The dispenser features a hot water dispensing lock and LED indicators. Boasting a non-CFC refrigerant (R134a) for safety, it consumes 86 W for cooling and 500 W for heating. This efficient water dispenser is equipped with three faucets, providing convenience and versatility.

Specifications of Voltas Mini Magic Pure-R Water Dispenser

Type: Floor Mounted

Cabinet Type: Cooling Cabinet

Item Weight: 18 kg 700 g

Capacity: 3.2 L

Wattage: 86 W

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Three faucet options for versatility Relatively higher power consumption Compact design for space efficiency Efficient cooling and heating capacities

4. Amazon Basics Hot, Cold and Normal Water Dispenser with Refrigerator

The Amazon Basics Hot, Cold, and Normal Water Dispenser with Refrigerator combines functionality with convenience. This top-loading, floor-mounted unit boasts a vibrant multicolored design and an 18-liter capacity. With three temperature taps, hot, cold, and normal, it efficiently heats 5 liters per hour and cools 2.5 liters per hour. The body, made of food-grade sturdy plastic, ensures safety and durability. Child-safe, eco-friendly, and service-friendly, it comes with a removable drip tray to collect spillage.

Specifications of Amazon Basics Hot, Cold and Normal Water Dispenser with Refrigerator

Colour: Multicolour

Multicolour Material: ABS Plastic and Steel

ABS Plastic and Steel Capacity: 18 litres

18 litres Brand: Amazon Basics

Amazon Basics Style: Top Loading with refrigerator

Top Loading with refrigerator Item Weight: 15 kg 100 g

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Top-loading design for easy use Slightly longer activation time for normal water Efficient heating and cooling capacities Some water temperature variations after long periods of non-use Sturdy ABS plastic and steel construction

5. Blue Star Water Dispenser with Refrigerator

The Blue Star Water Dispenser with Refrigerator offers a perfect blend of style and functionality. With three taps providing hot, cold, and normal water options, its elegant grey color adds a touch of sophistication. This floor-mounted dispenser features push-type taps for durability, and the hot water faucet comes with a child lock for safety. The 15-liter refrigerator capacity, along with 2.5 liters per hour cooling and 5 liters per hour heating capacities, makes it efficient and compact. With a long-lasting plastic front panel, bimetal sensors for overheating protection, and eco-friendly refrigerant R134A, this Blue Star dispenser is a reliable and eco-conscious choice.

Specifications of Blue Star Water Dispenser with Refrigerator

Colour: Multicolour (Grey)

Multicolour (Grey) Material: Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Capacity: 15 litres

15 litres Brand: Blue Star

Blue Star Item Weight: 16 kg 400 g

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Elegant grey color for a sophisticated look Plastic material may not appeal to all tastes Efficient 15-liter refrigerator capacity Relatively lower water capacity (15 litres) Child lock on hot water faucet for safety

Also read: Best Pureit water purifiers: Top 9 optimal choices for safe drinking water

6. Voltas hot and Cold Black Water dispenser

The Voltas Hot and Cold Black Water Dispenser with refrigerator is a versatile addition to your space. Operating on non-CFC refrigerant and featuring a cooling cabinet, it ensures efficient cooling. With a size classified as medium, this dispenser is both practical and sleek. The MINIMAGIC model provides a combination of hot and cold water options, making it suitable for various preferences. Its black color adds a touch of modernity, and the inclusion of a refrigerator further enhances its functionality.

Specifications of Voltas hot and Cold Black Water dispenser

Colour: Black

Black Material: Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Capacity : 1 litres

: 1 litres Brand: Voltas

Voltas Item Weight: 16 kg 100 g

Top 3 features for you

Product Weight Capacity Material Blue Star BWD3FMRGA Star 16.5 kg 14 litres Plastic, Stainless Steel USHA Instafresh 19.5 kg 20 L/day Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Voltas Mini Magic water dispenser 18.2 kg (Gross) / 16.5 kg (Net) 20 litres Plastic Amazon Basics Hot, Cold 15,1 kg 18 litres ABS Plastic, Steel Blue Star BWD3FMRGA-G water dispenser 16.4 kg 15 litres Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Voltas Hot and Cold water dispenser 16.1 kg 1 litre Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Also read: Best water purifiers: Top 10 options under ₹10000

Best value for money

The Amazon Basics Hot, Cold, and Normal Water Dispenser with Refrigerator offer excellent value for money. With a top-loading design, 18-liter capacity, and three temperature options, it provides versatile functionality. The sturdy ABS plastic and steel construction ensure durability, while the LED indicators and eco-friendly features add to its appeal. Despite some temperature variations after prolonged non-use, its efficient heating and cooling capacities make it a cost-effective choice for everyday use.

Best overall product

The Blue Star BWD3FMRGA Star Water Dispenser with Refrigerator stands out as the best overall product. Its 14-liter refrigerator, three temperature taps, and durable ABS plastic body with a stainless steel tank make it a reliable and stylish choice. The efficient 5-liter heating capacity and 1-year warranty enhance its value. Despite a slightly larger size, the convenience of three temperature options and the heavy-duty bottle piercer make it the top pick for users seeking a combination of functionality and design.

How to find the best water dispenser with refrigerators

To find the best water cooler dispenser with refrigerators, consider crucial factors such as capacity, material, and additional features. Assess the size to ensure it suits your space and family's needs. Opt for durable materials like ABS plastic or stainless steel for longevity and safety. Evaluate cooling and heating capacities for efficient performance. Look for user-friendly features such as LED indicators, child safety locks, and removable drip trays. Compare warranty offers and ensure eco-friendly refrigerants. By prioritizing these aspects, you can select a water dispenser with a refrigerator that seamlessly integrates convenience, efficiency, and durability into your daily life.

