Best water purifier in India 2023: 10 options to consider

Environmentally, practically, health wise and even cost-wise, investing in a good water purifier goes a long way in ensuring the health of your loved ones and you. Having a water purifier installed at your home and office ensures continuous supply of fresh and clean water. Not only does it reduce the risk of acquiring water-borne diseases, but it also ensures that the taste and odour of the water is up to the mark. It is an absolute necessity these days to have a good water purifier installed at home.



If you were to open Amazon and search for best water purifiers in India 2023, then you would find an array of options. It can indeed get confusing and this is why we are here to help you. In the list below we have curated a list of best water purifiers that offer top-notch performance and efficiency. Get any one of them home today to ensure the well-being of your loved ones and you. A good water purifier promises clean and pure water. (Pexels)

Pure Aqua 12-Liter RO+UV Water Filter Purifier

This water purifier from Pure Aqua, with its advanced RO+UV filtration technology, is designed to provide clean and safe drinking water for your home and kitchen. With a generous 12-liter capacity, it ensures you have a constant supply of purified water. The fully automatic UF+TDS controller makes operation effortless, allowing you to enjoy peace of mind.

Specifications

Capacity: 12 liters

Filtration Technology: RO+UV

Fully Automatic with UF+TDS Controller

Ideal for Home and Kitchen Use

B0CHYXVBT9

AQUA AUDI 14 Ltr RO + UV + UF + ALKALINE + COPPER + TDS CONTROLLER Water Purifier

The AQUA AUDI water purifier is a powerhouse of purification technologies. It combines RO, UV, UF, alkaline, copper, and TDS controller to ensure your water is not only purified but also enriched with essential minerals. The package includes a pre-filter bottle with a filter inside, a bottle key, 5 meters of pipe, tape fitting, and wall-mounted accessories for your convenience.

Specifications

Capacity: 14 liters

Filtration Technology: RO+UV+UF+ALKALINE+COPPER+TDS Controller

Comes with Pre-Filter Bottle and Accessories

B0CHZ5BY9H

HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO+UV+MF Water Purifier

HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver is a wall-mounted or countertop water purifier designed to save water while delivering the highest level of purification. With its mineral RO+UV+MF technology, it ensures that every drop of water you consume is safe and healthy. The black finish adds a touch of elegance to your kitchen.

Specifications

Capacity: 10 liters

Filtration Technology: RO+UV+MF

Eco-Friendly Water Saver Design

Suitable for Wall Mounting or Countertop Use

B08BJN4MP3

AO Smith Z9 Hot+ Normal RO Water Purifier

This AO Smith water purifier is not just about cold water; it also provides hot water, making it a versatile addition to your kitchen. With a 10-liter storage capacity, 8-stage purification, and the Silver Charged Membrane Technology (SCMT), it ensures that your water is free from contaminants and safe for your family, including babies.

Specifications

Capacity: 10 liters

Filtration Technology: 8-Stage RO+SCMT

Provides Hot and Normal Water

Wall-Mount Design

B0755JMLFV

Nexus BRIO 15 Ltr RO + UV + UF + ALKALINE + TDS CONTROLLER Water Purifier

The Nexus BRIO water purifier is a comprehensive solution for your water purification needs. It combines RO, UV, UF, alkaline, and TDS controller technologies to ensure that your water is not just purified but also enriched with essential minerals. The package includes a pre-filter bottle with a filter inside, a bottle key, 5 meters of pipe, tap fitting, and wall-mounted accessories.

Specifications

Capacity: 15 liters

Filtration Technology: RO+UV+UF+ALKALINE+TDS Controller

Comes with Pre-Filter Bottle and Accessories

B0CHYWGLLZ

Faber CUV 8000 Water Purifier

Faber CUV 8000 is a highly efficient water purifier with a 7-liter tank and a 7-stage filtration process. It incorporates pre and post carbon filters, a UF membrane, UV filter, Cu Guard, and features indicators for tank full, low pressure, and purification. It's designed to handle water with a TDS level of up to 500, ensuring the water you drink is pure and safe.

Specifications

Capacity: 7 liters

Filtration Technology: UV+UF+Cu Guard

7-Stage Filtration Process

Suitable for Water up to 500 TDS

B0CHF2Y2GS

Bepure Alken Pro NF Stainless Steel Tank 9L NF+UV Water Purifier

Bepure Alken Pro is a stainless steel tank water purifier with Nano Filtration Technology. It's specifically designed for water with a TDS range of 300 to 800 ppm. This purifier combines NF and UV filtration to ensure the water you consume is free from impurities, making it ideal for households with varying water quality.

Specifications

Capacity: 9 liters

Filtration Technology: NF+UV

Suitable for TDS Range: 300 to 800 ppm

Stainless Steel Tank

B0CHYCL4BP

Havells AQUAS Water Purifier

The Havells AQUAS Water Purifier stands out with its unique corner mounting design, patented for its innovation. It incorporates copper, zinc, pH balance, and natural minerals into its 5-stage purification process. The 7-liter transparent tank lets you monitor water levels, and the RO+UF purification technology ensures clean and safe drinking water.

Specifications

Capacity: 7 liters

Filtration Technology: RO+UF

Corner Mounting Design (Patented)

Copper, Zinc, pH Balance, and Natural Minerals

B0B4981KGD

Tech Aqua 12-Liter RO+UV Water Filter Purifier

Tech Aqua's 12-liter water purifier combines RO and UV technologies for thorough water purification. The fully automatic UF+TDS controller ensures hassle-free operation, while the alkaline feature enhances the taste of your drinking water. It's a perfect fit for your home, delivering clean and safe water.

Specifications

Capacity: 12 liters

Filtration Technology: RO+UV

Fully Automatic with UF+TDS Controller

Alkaline Water Purifier

B0CHW6V8LX

Shine Aqua 12-Liter RO+UV Water Filter Purifier

Shine Aqua's 12-liter water purifier is an excellent choice for your home and kitchen. With RO and UV filtration technologies, it guarantees clean and safe drinking water. The fully automatic UF+TDS controller ensures convenient and efficient operation, making it a valuable addition to any household.

Specifications

Capacity: 12 liters

Filtration Technology: RO+UV

Fully Automatic with UF+TDS Controller

B0CHW5KRH5

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Pure Aqua 12-Liter RO+UV Water Filter Purifier Fully Automatic UF+TDS Controller 12-liter Capacity RO+UV Filtration Technology AQUA AUDI 14 Ltr RO+UV+UF+ALKALINE Water Purifier RO+UV+UF+ALKALINE+COPPER+TDS Controller 14-liter Capacity with Pre-Filter Bottle Included Comprehensive Water Purification HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO+UV Water Purifier Mineral RO+UV+MF Technology Wall-Mounted or Countertop Design Water Saving Eco-Friendly Design AO Smith Z9 Hot+ Normal RO Water Purifier 8-Stage Purification with SCMT (Silver Charged Membrane Tech.) Hot and Normal Water Dispensing 10-liter Storage Capacity Nexus BRIO 15 Ltr RO+UV+UF+ALKALINE Water Purifier RO+UV+UF+ALKALINE+TDS Controller 15-liter Capacity with Pre-Filter Bottle Included Comprehensive Water Purification Faber CUV 8000 Water Purifier 7-Stage Filtration Process UV+UF+Cu Guard Technology Suitable for Water up to 500 TDS Bepure Alken Pro NF Stainless Steel Tank Water Purifier Nano Filtration Technology Ideal for TDS Range 300 to 800 ppm Stainless Steel Tank Havells AQUAS Water Purifier First Corner Mounting Design (Patented) Copper+Zinc+pH Balance+Natural Minerals 5-Stage Purification with RO+UF Technology Tech Aqua 12-Liter RO+UV Water Filter Purifier Fully Automatic UF+TDS Controller with RO Alkaline 12-liter Capacity RO+UV Filtration Technology Shine Aqua 12-Liter RO+UV Water Filter Purifier Fully Automatic UF+TDS Controller 12-liter Capacity RO+UV Filtration Technology

Pros and cons of each product

Product Name Pros Cons Pure Aqua 12-Liter RO+UV Water Filter Purifier - Fully automatic operation with UF+TDS controller - May require regular filter replacements AQUA AUDI 14 Ltr RO+UV+UF+ALKALINE Water Purifier - Comprehensive purification with multiple technologies - May be bulky due to its capacity HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO+UV Water Purifier - Water-saving design - Limited color options AO Smith Z9 Hot+ Normal RO Water Purifier - Provides hot and cold water - Hot water feature may not be needed by everyone Nexus BRIO 15 Ltr RO+UV+UF+ALKALINE Water Purifier - Comprehensive purification with multiple technologies - May be bulky due to its capacity Faber CUV 8000 Water Purifier - 7-stage filtration for thorough purification - Limited tank capacity Bepure Alken Pro NF Stainless Steel Tank Water Purifier - Nano Filtration Technology for specific TDS ranges - Stainless steel tank may be heavy and expensive Havells AQUAS Water Purifier - Unique corner mounting design with a transparent tank - Corner mounting may not suit all kitchen layouts Tech Aqua 12-Liter RO+UV Water Filter Purifier - Fully automatic operation with UF+TDS controller - May require regular filter replacements Shine Aqua 12-Liter RO+UV Water Filter Purifier - Fully automatic operation with UF+TDS controller - May require regular filter replacements

Best value for money

The AO Smith Z9 Hot+ Normal RO Water Purifier stands out as the best value for money option in this category. It not only provides a comprehensive 8-stage purification process but also offers the convenience of both hot and normal water dispensing. This feature-rich water purifier ensures the safety of your drinking water while also catering to your hot water needs, making it a cost-effective choice for households seeking both purification and convenience.

Best overall product

The Havells AQUAS Water Purifier earns the title of the best overall product in this category. Its innovative corner mounting design, along with a transparent tank, adds a touch of elegance to your kitchen while ensuring purity through its 5-stage purification process. With features like copper and zinc infusion, pH balance, and natural minerals, it provides comprehensive water purification for your family.

How to find the best water purifier?

To find the best water purifier from the options listed, consider your specific needs and priorities. Look for features like comprehensive purification technologies, capacity, and any additional benefits like hot water dispensing. Assess the pros and cons to match them with your requirements. The AO Smith Z9 is great for those seeking value for money, while the Havells AQUAS is the top choice for overall features and innovation.

