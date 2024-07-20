Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: Upgrade your refrigerator with offers of up to 55% off

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 brings exciting discounts, with up to 55% off on top-rated refrigerators. Take advantage of up to INR 17,000 off on exchange offers, making it the perfect time to upgrade your kitchen essentials. Whether you're looking for a spacious French door model or a compact single-door fridge, there's a wide range of options to choose from. Enjoy Up to 55% off on top-rated refrigerators. Get up to INR 17,000 off on exchange offers.

Enjoy significant savings on trusted brands known for their quality and innovation in cooling technology. Don't miss this opportunity to enhance your kitchen with reliable appliances that cater to your family's needs. Join Prime now to access these exclusive deals and make the most of Amazon Prime Day 2024.

Find the best deals on refrigerators at the Amazon Prime Day Sale here:

1. Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door refrigerator

The Samsung 653 L Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator offers versatile storage with its Convertible 5-in-1 mode, suitable for large families. It features Wi-Fi connectivity, an energy-efficient Digital Inverter compressor, and SmartThings AI Energy Mode for optimised performance.

Specifications of Samsung 653 L Refrigerator:

Capacity: 653 litres

Energy Star: 3 Star

Special features: Convertible 5-in-1 mode, Wi-Fi Embedded

Warranty: 1 year comprehensive warranty, 20 years on digital inverter compressor

2. LG 322 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator

The LG 322 L Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator offers efficient cooling and spacious storage, ideal for large families. It features a convertible design, Express Freeze, and Multi Air Flow for even cooling distribution.

Specifications of LG 322 L Refrigerator:

Capacity: 322 litres

Energy Star: 3 Star

Special features: Smart Inverter compressor, Convertible Freezer, Multi Air Flow

Warranty: 1 year on product, 10 years on compressor

Also find deals on:

3. Haier 205 L, 3 Star, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator

The Haier 205 L Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator in Marine Rose offers efficient cooling with Diamond Edge Freezing Technology. It's perfect for small families or bachelors, featuring a base stand drawer for additional storage.

Specifications of Haier 205 L Refrigerator:

Capacity: 205 litres

Energy Star: 3 Star

Special features: Diamond Edge Freezing Technology, Stabiliser Free Operation

Warranty: 1 year comprehensive warranty, 10 years on compressor

Also read: Best 400-litre refrigerators for families: Top 8 double-door capacious and versatile options

4. Whirlpool 207 L 5 Star Icemagic Pro Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator

The Whirlpool 207 L Icemagic Pro Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator features Intellisense Inverter Technology for energy efficiency and reliability. Ideal for small families, it includes special features like stabiliser-free operation and up to 7 days of garden freshness.

Specifications of Whirlpool 207 L Refrigerator:

Capacity: 207 litres

Energy Star: 5 Star

Special features: Intellisense Inverter Technology, Stabiliser Free Operation

Warranty: 1 year product warranty, 10 years on compressor

5. Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Double Door Refrigerator

The Samsung 236 L Convertible Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator in Black Matt offers flexible storage with its convertible modes and digital display. Ideal for small families, it ensures powerful cooling and energy efficiency with a Digital Inverter Compressor.

Specifications of Samsung 236 L Refrigerator:

Capacity: 236 litres

Energy Star: 3 Star

Special features: Convertible modes, Digital Inverter Compressor

Warranty: 1 year comprehensive warranty, 20 years on digital inverter compressor

More deals to explore:

6. LG 272 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Compressor Double Door Refrigerator

The LG 272 L Frost-Free Smart Inverter Compressor Double Door Refrigerator in Shiny Steel offers versatile storage and energy efficiency. Ideal for medium-sized families, it features Multi Air Flow Cooling and a convertible design for enhanced convenience.

Specifications of LG 272 L Refrigerator:

Capacity: 272 litres

Energy Star: 3 Star

Special features: Smart Inverter Compressor, Convertible & Multi Air Flow Cooling

Warranty: 1 year on product, 10 years on compressor

7. Godrej 223 L 3 Star Convertible Freezer 6-In-1, Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator

The Godrej 223 L Convertible Freezer 6-In-1 Double Door Refrigerator in Steel Rush features Nano Shield Technology and an Energy Efficient Inverter Compressor for optimal cooling and energy savings. Ideal for small families, it offers precise cooling with Cool Balance Technology and Multi Inverter Technology.

Specifications of Godrej 223 L Refrigerator:

Capacity: 223 litres

Energy Star: 3 Star

Special features: Convertible 6-In-1 mode, Nano Shield Technology, Inverter Compressor

Warranty: 10 years on compressor, 1-year comprehensive warranty

Also read: LG versus Samsung: Comparison guide for two side-by-side refrigerators from these well-known brands

8. Whirlpool 235L 3 Star Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator

The Whirlpool 235L Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator features Intellisense Inverter Technology for efficient cooling. Ideal for medium to large families, it includes advanced features like Microblock Technology and a touch UI for precise temperature control.

Specifications of Whirlpool 235L Refrigerator:

Capacity: 235 litres

Energy Star: 3 Star

Special features: Intellisense Inverter Technology, Microblock Technology, Touch UI Inside Refrigerator

Warranty: Manufacturer's warranty applies

More deals to explore:

9. Samsung 363 L, 2 Star, Convertible 5-in-1 Double Door Refrigerator

The Samsung 363 L Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator in Elegant Inox offers powerful and lasting cooling. Ideal for small to medium families, it features a spacious design with easy-clean surfaces and enhanced hygiene for food preservation.

Specifications of Samsung 363 L Refrigerator:

Capacity: 363 litres

Energy Star: 2 Star

Special features: Convertible 5-in-1 mode, Digital Inverter with Display

Warranty: Manufacturer's warranty applies

10. Haier 237 L, 3 Star, 8 In 1 Convertible, Bottom Mounted Double Door Refrigerator

The Haier 237 L 8 in 1 Convertible Bottom Mounted Double Door Refrigerator in Moon Silver features Twin Inverter Technology for energy efficiency and stable cooling. Perfect for medium-sized families, it offers versatile storage options and Turbo Icing for rapid cooling.

Specifications of Haier 237 L Refrigerator:

Capacity: 237 litres

Energy Star: 3 Star

Special features: 8-in-1 Convertible mode, Twin Inverter Technology, Turbo Icing

Warranty: 1 year comprehensive warranty, 10 years on compressor

Top 3 features of the best refrigerators available at the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024:

Best Refrigerator on Amazon Capacity Energy Rating Special Features Samsung 653 L, 3 Star Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator 653 litres 3 Star Convertible 5-in-1 mode, Digital Inverter, Wi-Fi Enabled LG 322 L 3-Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator 322 litres 3 Star Convertible, Multi Air Flow Cooling, Smart Diagnosis Haier 205 L 3 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator 205 litres 3 Star Diamond Edge Freezing Technology, Base Stand with Drawer, Stabiliser Free Operation Whirlpool 207 L 5 Star Icemagic Pro Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator 207 litres 5 Star Intellisense Inverter Technology, Magic Chiller, Micro Block Technology Samsung 236 L, 3 Star Convertible Digital Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator 236 litres 3 Star Convertible 5-in-1 mode, Digital Inverter, Power Cool, All Round Cooling LG 272 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Compressor Double Door Refrigerator 272 litres 3 Star Convertible & Multi Air Flow Cooling, Smart Inverter Compressor, Express Freeze Godrej 223 L 3 Star Convertible Freezer 6-In-1 Refrigerator 223 litres 3 Star 6-In-1 Convertible mode, Nano Shield Technology, Inverter Compressor Whirlpool 235L 3 Star Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator 235 litres 3 Star Intellisense Inverter Technology, Microblock Technology, Touch UI Samsung 363 L, 2 Star Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter Double Door Refrigerator 363 litres 2 Star Convertible 5-in-1 mode, Digital Inverter with Display, Coldest Freezer Haier 237 L, 3 Star 8 In 1 Convertible Bottom Mounted Double Door Refrigerator 237 litres 3 Star 8 In 1 Convertible mode, Twin Inverter Technology, Turbo Icing

More articles for you:

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: Exclusive pre-deals on headphones and earphones with discounts of up to 75% off

Amazon Prime Day on July 20: Exclusive 65% off on appliances for Prime Members

Amazon exclusive deals on car and bike accessories: Get up to 60% off

Amazon Sale on TV: Get the best smart TVs at up to 56% discount from brands like LG, MI and more

Amazon Prime Day Sale deals on refrigerators: FAQs

What are the benefits of buying a refrigerator during the Amazon Prime Day Sale?

Amazon Prime Day Sale offers significant discounts and exclusive deals on refrigerators, allowing you to save money on top brands and models. It's a great opportunity to upgrade your kitchen appliances at a lower cost.

How can I ensure I get the best deal on a refrigerator during the Amazon Prime Day Sale?

To get the best deal, regularly check Amazon's website for updates on discounts and lightning deals. Also, consider setting up alerts and joining Prime to access early deals and exclusive offers.

Are there specific brands or models recommended for purchase during the Amazon Prime Day Sale?

Amazon Prime Day Sale typically features a wide range of brands and models, including top-rated options in various capacities and configurations. Researching customer reviews and comparing features can help you find the right refrigerator for your needs.

What are the warranty options available for refrigerators purchased during Amazon Prime Day Sale?

Warranty details vary by product and manufacturer. Generally, refrigerators purchased during Amazon Prime Day Sale come with standard manufacturer warranties. It's advisable to check the specific warranty terms and conditions listed on the product page before making a purchase.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.