Looking for a gaming tablet that offers an immersive experience without exceeding your budget? We've got you covered! In this guide, we've curated a list of the top 8 gaming tablets under ₹20000, featuring powerful processors, stunning displays, and long-lasting battery life. Whether you're a casual gamer or a serious enthusiast, these tablets will elevate your gaming sessions. From popular brands like Xiaomi and Lenovo, each option provides excellent performance and impressive graphics, ensuring a smooth gaming experience.

The tablets in this list are designed to handle heavy gaming apps and multitasking, so you can enjoy your favourite games without interruptions. If you’re on the lookout for a tablet that offers a balance of performance, affordability, and quality, our list will help you make the right choice. Keep reading to find the perfect tablet that suits your gaming needs and preferences.

Experience unparalleled gaming performance with the Xiaomi Gaming Tablet. Featuring a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, a crisp display, and immersive speakers, this tablet is a gamer's dream come true.

Specifications of Xiaomi Gaming Tablet

Qualcomm Snapdragon processor

Crisp display

Immersive speakers

Long-lasting battery

Lightweight design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful gaming performance Limited availability of accessories Crisp and vibrant display

Step up your gaming experience with the Xiaomi Gaming Tablet Pro. With an enhanced refresh rate, powerful speakers, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, this tablet is designed for serious gamers.

Specifications of Xiaomi Gaming Tablet Pro

Enhanced refresh rate

Powerful speakers

Qualcomm Snapdragon processor

Large display

Long battery life

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High refresh rate for smooth gameplay Slightly heavier than other models Immersive audio experience

Get ready for non-stop gaming action with the Redmi Gaming Tablet. Boasting a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, a large battery, and immersive speakers, this tablet delivers exceptional gaming performance.

Specifications of Redmi Gaming Tablet

Qualcomm Snapdragon processor

Large battery

Immersive speakers

Sleek design

Fast charging support

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Long battery life for extended gaming sessions Slightly bulky design Fast charging support

Immerse yourself in the world of gaming with the HONOR Gaming Tablet. Featuring a vivid display, Bluetooth connectivity, and a Snapdragon processor, this tablet is perfect for gaming on the go.

Specifications of HONOR Gaming Tablet

Vivid display

Bluetooth connectivity

Snapdragon processor

Large screen size

Lightweight and portable

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Bluetooth connectivity for wireless gaming accessories Limited app support for gaming accessories Portable and lightweight design

Experience gaming like never before with the Lenovo Gaming Tablet. Boasting powerful speakers, a crisp display, and a lightweight design, this tablet is perfect for gaming enthusiasts.

Specifications of Lenovo Gaming Tablet

Powerful speakers

Crisp display

Lightweight design

Android OS

Convenient kickstand

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Convenient kickstand for hands-free gaming Limited availability in certain regions Sleek and lightweight design

Get ready to elevate your gaming experience with the Lenovo Slate Black Tablet. Featuring Wi-Fi support, a sleek design, and a powerful processor, this tablet is perfect for gaming on the go.

Specifications of Lenovo Slate Black Tablet

Wi-Fi support

Sleek design

Powerful processor

Large display

Long battery life

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Long battery life for extended gaming sessions Limited color options available Sleek and portable design

Protect your gaming tablet while adding style with the Flip Cover Gaming Tablet. With expandable storage, powerful speakers, and a Snapdragon processor, this tablet is perfect for gaming on the go.

Specifications of Flip Cover Gaming Tablet

Expandable storage

Powerful speakers

Snapdragon processor

Large display

Long battery life

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Expandable storage for large game libraries Limited color options available Powerful speakers for immersive audio

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ features an 11.0-inch display, 8 GB RAM, and 128 GB expandable storage. Ideal for everyday use, it offers Wi-Fi connectivity and comes in a sleek silver design, providing seamless performance and storage flexibility.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Display, Expandable, Wi-Fi Tablet

11.0-inch (27.94 cm) display

8 GB RAM for smooth performance

128 GB ROM, expandable for additional storage

Wi-Fi connectivity for fast internet access

Sleek silver design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Large display for enhanced viewing experience Limited to Wi-Fi connectivity, no cellular option Ample RAM and expandable storage for multitasking and media Expensive compared to other tablets in the same category

Top 3 features of best gaming tablets:

Best Gaming Tablets Processor Display Speakers Xiaomi Gaming Tablet Qualcomm Snapdragon Crisp and vibrant Immersive Xiaomi Gaming Tablet Pro Qualcomm Snapdragon Enhanced refresh rate Powerful Redmi Gaming Tablet Qualcomm Snapdragon Large and vibrant Immersive HONOR Gaming Tablet Snapdragon Vivid and bright Powerful Lenovo Gaming Tablet Powerful processor Crisp and clear Immersive Lenovo Slate Black Tablet Powerful processor Large and vibrant Immersive Flip Cover Gaming Tablet Snapdragon Large and vibrant Immersive Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Display Qualcomm Snapdragon SM6375 Processor Premium Powerful

Best value for money gaming tablet under ₹ 20000:

The Redmi Gaming Tablet offers the best value for money with its powerful Snapdragon processor, large battery, and immersive speakers. It's the perfect choice for gamers looking for an affordable yet high-performance gaming tablet.

Best overall gaming tablet under ₹ 20000:

The Xiaomi Gaming Tablet Pro stands out as the best overall product with its enhanced refresh rate, powerful speakers, and Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. It's the ultimate choice for gamers seeking top-notch performance and immersive gaming experience.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing perfect gaming tablet under ₹ 20000:

Display quality: Look for a tablet with at least a Full HD display (1920x1080) for clear, sharp visuals and smooth gameplay.

Processor and RAM: Choose a tablet with a powerful processor and a minimum of 4-6 GB RAM for smooth multitasking and seamless gaming performance.

Battery life: A long-lasting battery (at least 6000mAh) is essential for uninterrupted gaming sessions.

Storage: Consider a tablet with expandable storage or a minimum of 64 GB internal storage to accommodate games and apps.

Gaming features: Check for features like high refresh rates, low latency, and compatible gaming controls for an enhanced experience.

FAQs on best gaming tablet What is the price range of gaming tablets under 20000? Gaming tablets under 20000 range from 15000 to 20000 INR, offering a variety of options to suit different budgets.

Do gaming tablets under 20000 support high-end games? Yes, gaming tablets under 20000 are equipped to handle high-end games with their powerful processors and large displays.

Are these gaming tablets lightweight and portable? Many gaming tablets under 20000 are designed to be lightweight and portable, making them ideal for gaming on the go.

What are the key features to look for in a gaming tablet under 20000? Key features to consider include the processor, display quality, battery life, and speaker performance to ensure an optimal gaming experience.

