Thursday, Dec 19, 2024
Uncover budget-friendly gaming tablets under 20000 that deliver seamless performance and stunning visuals

Dec 19, 2024 07:00 PM IST

Discover the top 8 gaming tablets under 20000 in 2022 with large displays, lightweight designs, and affordable prices.

Looking for a gaming tablet that offers an immersive experience without exceeding your budget? We’ve got you covered! In this guide, we’ve curated a list of the top 8 gaming tablets under 20000, featuring powerful processors, stunning displays, and long-lasting battery life. Whether you’re a casual gamer or a serious enthusiast, these tablets will elevate your gaming sessions. From popular brands like Xiaomi and Lenovo, each option provides excellent performance and impressive graphics, ensuring a smooth gaming experience. 

Enhance your gaming experience with these budget-friendly tablets under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20000, built for performance.(Pexels)
Enhance your gaming experience with these budget-friendly tablets under 20000, built for performance.(Pexels)

The tablets in this list are designed to handle heavy gaming apps and multitasking, so you can enjoy your favourite games without interruptions. If you’re on the lookout for a tablet that offers a balance of performance, affordability, and quality, our list will help you make the right choice. Keep reading to find the perfect tablet that suits your gaming needs and preferences.

1.

Xiaomi Gaming Tablet

Experience unparalleled gaming performance with the Xiaomi Gaming Tablet. Featuring a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, a crisp display, and immersive speakers, this tablet is a gamer's dream come true.

Specifications of Xiaomi Gaming Tablet

  • Qualcomm Snapdragon processor
  • Crisp display
  • Immersive speakers
  • Long-lasting battery
  • Lightweight design

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Powerful gaming performanceLimited availability of accessories
Crisp and vibrant display 

2.

Xiaomi Gaming Tablet Pro

Step up your gaming experience with the Xiaomi Gaming Tablet Pro. With an enhanced refresh rate, powerful speakers, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, this tablet is designed for serious gamers.

Specifications of Xiaomi Gaming Tablet Pro

  • Enhanced refresh rate
  • Powerful speakers
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon processor
  • Large display
  • Long battery life

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
High refresh rate for smooth gameplaySlightly heavier than other models
Immersive audio experience 

3.

Redmi Gaming Tablet

Get ready for non-stop gaming action with the Redmi Gaming Tablet. Boasting a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, a large battery, and immersive speakers, this tablet delivers exceptional gaming performance.

Specifications of Redmi Gaming Tablet

  • Qualcomm Snapdragon processor
  • Large battery
  • Immersive speakers
  • Sleek design
  • Fast charging support

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Long battery life for extended gaming sessionsSlightly bulky design
Fast charging support 

4.

HONOR Gaming Tablet

Immerse yourself in the world of gaming with the HONOR Gaming Tablet. Featuring a vivid display, Bluetooth connectivity, and a Snapdragon processor, this tablet is perfect for gaming on the go.

Specifications of HONOR Gaming Tablet

  • Vivid display
  • Bluetooth connectivity
  • Snapdragon processor
  • Large screen size
  • Lightweight and portable

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Bluetooth connectivity for wireless gaming accessoriesLimited app support for gaming accessories
Portable and lightweight design 

5.

Lenovo Gaming Tablet

Experience gaming like never before with the Lenovo Gaming Tablet. Boasting powerful speakers, a crisp display, and a lightweight design, this tablet is perfect for gaming enthusiasts.

Specifications of Lenovo Gaming Tablet

  • Powerful speakers
  • Crisp display
  • Lightweight design
  • Android OS
  • Convenient kickstand

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Convenient kickstand for hands-free gamingLimited availability in certain regions
Sleek and lightweight design 

6.

Lenovo Slate Black Tablet

Get ready to elevate your gaming experience with the Lenovo Slate Black Tablet. Featuring Wi-Fi support, a sleek design, and a powerful processor, this tablet is perfect for gaming on the go.

Specifications of Lenovo Slate Black Tablet

  • Wi-Fi support
  • Sleek design
  • Powerful processor
  • Large display
  • Long battery life

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Long battery life for extended gaming sessionsLimited color options available
Sleek and portable design 

7.

Flip Cover Gaming Tablet

Protect your gaming tablet while adding style with the Flip Cover Gaming Tablet. With expandable storage, powerful speakers, and a Snapdragon processor, this tablet is perfect for gaming on the go.

Specifications of Flip Cover Gaming Tablet

  • Expandable storage
  • Powerful speakers
  • Snapdragon processor
  • Large display
  • Long battery life

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Expandable storage for large game librariesLimited color options available
Powerful speakers for immersive audio 

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ features an 11.0-inch display, 8 GB RAM, and 128 GB expandable storage. Ideal for everyday use, it offers Wi-Fi connectivity and comes in a sleek silver design, providing seamless performance and storage flexibility.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Display, Expandable, Wi-Fi Tablet

11.0-inch (27.94 cm) display

8 GB RAM for smooth performance

128 GB ROM, expandable for additional storage

Wi-Fi connectivity for fast internet access

Sleek silver design

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Large display for enhanced viewing experienceLimited to Wi-Fi connectivity, no cellular option
Ample RAM and expandable storage for multitasking and mediaExpensive compared to other tablets in the same category

Top 3 features of best gaming tablets:

Best Gaming TabletsProcessorDisplaySpeakers
Xiaomi Gaming TabletQualcomm SnapdragonCrisp and vibrantImmersive
Xiaomi Gaming Tablet ProQualcomm SnapdragonEnhanced refresh ratePowerful
Redmi Gaming TabletQualcomm SnapdragonLarge and vibrantImmersive
HONOR Gaming TabletSnapdragonVivid and brightPowerful
Lenovo Gaming TabletPowerful processorCrisp and clearImmersive
Lenovo Slate Black TabletPowerful processorLarge and vibrantImmersive
Flip Cover Gaming TabletSnapdragonLarge and vibrantImmersive
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) DisplayQualcomm Snapdragon SM6375 ProcessorPremiumPowerful

Best value for money gaming tablet under 20000:

The Redmi Gaming Tablet offers the best value for money with its powerful Snapdragon processor, large battery, and immersive speakers. It's the perfect choice for gamers looking for an affordable yet high-performance gaming tablet.

Best overall gaming tablet under 20000:

The Xiaomi Gaming Tablet Pro stands out as the best overall product with its enhanced refresh rate, powerful speakers, and Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. It's the ultimate choice for gamers seeking top-notch performance and immersive gaming experience.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing perfect gaming tablet under 20000:

Display quality: Look for a tablet with at least a Full HD display (1920x1080) for clear, sharp visuals and smooth gameplay.

Processor and RAM: Choose a tablet with a powerful processor and a minimum of 4-6 GB RAM for smooth multitasking and seamless gaming performance.

Battery life: A long-lasting battery (at least 6000mAh) is essential for uninterrupted gaming sessions.

Storage: Consider a tablet with expandable storage or a minimum of 64 GB internal storage to accommodate games and apps.

Gaming features: Check for features like high refresh rates, low latency, and compatible gaming controls for an enhanced experience.

FAQs on best gaming tablet

  • What is the price range of gaming tablets under 20000?

    Gaming tablets under 20000 range from 15000 to 20000 INR, offering a variety of options to suit different budgets.

  • Do gaming tablets under 20000 support high-end games?

    Yes, gaming tablets under 20000 are equipped to handle high-end games with their powerful processors and large displays.

  • Are these gaming tablets lightweight and portable?

    Many gaming tablets under 20000 are designed to be lightweight and portable, making them ideal for gaming on the go.

  • What are the key features to look for in a gaming tablet under 20000?

    Key features to consider include the processor, display quality, battery life, and speaker performance to ensure an optimal gaming experience.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
