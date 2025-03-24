Best 5G tablets: Top 9 options for fast internet, smooth streaming, and powerful performance on the go

5G tablets offer seamless connectivity, making them ideal for work, entertainment, and communication. With larger screens than smartphones, they provide an immersive experience for streaming, gaming, and browsing. At the same time, they are lighter and more compact than laptops, ensuring easy portability. Experience seamless connectivity and performance with the best 5G tablets for work and entertainment.

These tablets are perfect for messaging, emails, and video chats, keeping you connected on the go. Whether you're watching movies, attending online meetings, or working remotely, 5G ensures fast and uninterrupted access. Their lightweight design and long battery life make them a great travel companion, offering a smooth and convenient digital experience anytime, anywhere.

We have compiled some of the best options in 5G tablets from leading brands. Check them out here.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ offers a sleek 11-inch display for immersive viewing, making it perfect for streaming, gaming, and productivity. With 8GB RAM and 128GB expandable storage, it ensures smooth multitasking and ample space for apps and media. The tablet’s Wi-Fi + 5G connectivity delivers ultra-fast browsing, while Bluetooth enhances seamless device pairing. Its slim, lightweight design makes it easy to carry, ideal for work and entertainment on the go. Experience vibrant visuals, powerful performance, and uninterrupted connectivity with this feature-packed tablet.

Specifications Model Name Galaxy Tab A9+ Memory Storage Capacity 128GB (Expandable) Screen Size 11.0 inches Display Resolution Full HD Connectivity Wi-Fi + 5G Reasons to buy Large display for immersive viewing 5G connectivity for fast internet Reasons to avoid No S Pen support No AMOLED display Click Here to Buy Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi+5G Tablet, Dark Blue

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers love its smooth performance, large display, and fast 5G connectivity. Some mention the lack of AMOLED but appreciate the value.

Why choose this product?

Fast 5G speeds, smooth multitasking, and a big screen make it perfect for work, entertainment, and staying connected anywhere.

Redmi Pad Pro 5G delivers a premium experience with its large 12.1-inch display, Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor, and powerful 10000mAh battery. Designed for seamless multitasking, it features 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, ensuring smooth performance and ample space for apps and media. With Wi-Fi 6 + 5G, it guarantees ultra-fast connectivity, while Bluetooth enables effortless device pairing. The quad-speaker setup enhances audio quality for immersive entertainment. Ideal for work, gaming, and streaming, this tablet combines speed, efficiency, and long-lasting battery life in a sleek, lightweight design.

Specifications Model Name Redmi Pad Pro 5G Memory Storage Capacity 256GB Screen Size 12.1 inches Display Resolution 2.5K Connectivity Wi-Fi 6 + 5G Reasons to buy Large 2.5K display for better visuals 10000mAh battery for long usage Reasons to avoid No AMOLED screen No fingerprint sensor Click Here to Buy Redmi Pad Pro 5G |Snapdragon 7s Gen 2|30.7cm(12.1) Tablet|33+ Days Standby| 10000mAh|HyperOS|8GB, 256GB|Quad Speakers |Wi-Fi 6 + 5G |Quick Silver

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the big display, powerful battery, and smooth performance. Some mention a lack of AMOLED but appreciate the value.

Why choose this product?

Fast processor, large high-resolution screen, and long battery life make it ideal for entertainment, gaming, and work.

Lenovo Tab P11 5G offers a premium entertainment and productivity experience with its 11-inch 2K display and powerful Snapdragon 750G processor. Designed for seamless multitasking, it features 6GB RAM and 128GB expandable storage, ensuring smooth performance. The JBL quad speakers with Dolby Atmos deliver immersive sound, perfect for streaming and gaming. With Wi-Fi + 5G, ultra-fast connectivity is guaranteed, while Bluetooth enhances wireless convenience. Its sleek Storm Grey finish adds to its appeal, making it a stylish yet functional choice for work and entertainment.

Specifications Model Name Lenovo Tab P11 5G Memory Storage Capacity 128GB (Expandable) Screen Size 11 inches Display Resolution 2K FHD Connectivity Wi-Fi + 5G Reasons to buy 2K display for crisp visuals JBL speakers with Dolby Atmos Reasons to avoid No AMOLED screen No stylus included Click Here to Buy Lenovo Tab P11 5G FHD |11 Inch (27.94 cm)| 6 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM Expandable| Wi-Fi+5G| 2K Display| Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G Processor| JBL Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos (Storm Grey, ZA8Y0082IN)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the display clarity, fast processor, and immersive sound. Some mention missing AMOLED but appreciate the value for money.

Why choose this product?

High-quality display, strong performance, and premium sound make it ideal for work, streaming, and gaming on the go.

Lenovo Tab M10 5G is a powerful and stylish tablet designed for seamless entertainment and productivity. Featuring a 10.6-inch 2K display with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate, it delivers vibrant visuals for an immersive experience. The octa-core processor and 6GB RAM ensure smooth multitasking, while 128GB expandable storage provides ample space. Dual speakers with Dolby Atmos offer rich sound, enhancing movies and gaming. Its Wi-Fi + 5G connectivity and Bluetooth capabilities provide fast, wireless convenience, making it ideal for both work and leisure.

Specifications Model Name Lenovo Tab M10 5G Memory Storage Capacity 128GB (Expandable) Screen Size 10.6 inches Display Resolution 2K (2000x1200) Connectivity Wi-Fi + 5G Reasons to buy 90Hz display for smooth visuals Dolby Atmos speakers for immersive sound Reasons to avoid No AMOLED panel No included stylus Click Here to Buy Lenovo Tab M10 5G |10.6 inch (26.9cm)| 6 GB, 128 GB Expandable|Wi-Fi+ 5G | 90 Hz, 2K Display (2000x1200)|Dual Speakers with Dolby Atmos |Android 13 | Octa-Core Processor (Abyss Blue, ZACT0030IN)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the display clarity and performance. Some mention the lack of AMOLED but appreciate the smooth refresh rate and 5G support.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for entertainment and work, with a high-refresh 2K display, Dolby Atmos sound, and 5G connectivity for fast performance.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ is a sleek and efficient tablet designed for entertainment and productivity. Its 11-inch display offers a crisp viewing experience, while 8GB RAM ensures smooth multitasking. The 128GB expandable storage provides ample space for apps and media. Equipped with Wi-Fi + 5G connectivity and Bluetooth, it allows seamless communication and fast data access. The powerful processor enhances speed, making it ideal for work and play. Its lightweight design, immersive sound, and long battery life make it perfect for on-the-go users.

Specifications Model Name Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ Memory Storage Capacity 128GB (Expandable) Screen Size 11 inches Display Resolution Full HD+ Connectivity Wi-Fi + 5G Reasons to buy Large display for immersive viewing 5G connectivity for fast internet Reasons to avoid No AMOLED screen No bundled stylus Click Here to Buy Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi+5G, Tablet, Silver

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its smooth performance and fast 5G connectivity. Some wish for an AMOLED display but love the multitasking capabilities.

Why choose this product?

Great for entertainment and work, featuring a large display, 5G support, expandable storage, and smooth Bluetooth connectivity.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ is a powerful tablet with an 11-inch display, delivering sharp visuals for entertainment and work. With 8GB RAM and 128GB expandable storage, it ensures smooth performance and ample space for files. The Wi-Fi + 5G connectivity allows fast internet access, while Bluetooth enhances wireless connectivity for accessories. Its lightweight design, Dolby Atmos speakers, and long battery life make it a versatile companion for streaming, gaming, and productivity. The powerful processor ensures lag-free multitasking, making it an excellent choice for users seeking performance and convenience.

Specifications Model Name Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ Memory Storage Capacity 128GB (Expandable) Screen Size 11 inches Display Resolution Full HD+ Connectivity Wi-Fi + 5G Reasons to buy 5G connectivity for fast browsing Smooth multitasking with 8GB RAM Reasons to avoid No AMOLED display No bundled stylus Click Here to Buy Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi+5G, Tablet, Gray

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the smooth performance, 5G speed, and display quality. Some miss an AMOLED screen but enjoy its overall value.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for entertainment and work, offering fast 5G, large display, powerful performance, and seamless Bluetooth connectivity.

Redmi Pad Pro 5G features a large 12.1-inch 2.5K display, delivering sharp visuals for immersive entertainment and productivity. Powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2, it ensures smooth multitasking, while the 10000mAh battery offers extended usage. Wi-Fi 6 and 5G connectivity provide seamless internet access, and Bluetooth enables effortless pairing with accessories. Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos enhance the audio experience, making it ideal for streaming, gaming, and video calls. Running on HyperOS, it offers a user-friendly interface, making it a great choice for work and leisure.

Specifications Model Name Redmi Pad Pro 5G Memory Storage Capacity 128GB (Expandable) Screen Size 12.1 inches Display Resolution 2.5K Connectivity Wi-Fi 6 + 5G Reasons to buy Large display for better productivity High-capacity 10000mAh battery Reasons to avoid No AMOLED display No fingerprint sensor Click Here to Buy Redmi Pad Pro 5G |Snapdragon 7s Gen 2|30.7cm(12.1) Tablet|33+ Days Standby| 10000mAh|HyperOS|8GB, 128GB|Quad Speakers |Wi-Fi 6 + 5G |Graphite Grey

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the large screen, smooth performance, and 5G speed. Some wish for an AMOLED display but appreciate its battery life.

Why choose this product?

Perfect for work and entertainment with a large display, long battery life, fast 5G, and immersive quad speakers.

Apple iPad 11″ delivers power and portability with its A16 chip, ensuring smooth performance for multitasking and creative work. The 11-inch Liquid Retina Display offers vibrant visuals, ideal for streaming, designing, and gaming. With Wi-Fi 6 and 5G connectivity, it ensures fast internet access anywhere. Bluetooth support enables seamless pairing with accessories like keyboards and AirPods. The 12MP front and back cameras provide high-quality video calls and photography, while all-day battery life keeps you productive throughout the day. Touch ID ensures secure access, making it a reliable and premium choice for professionals and entertainment enthusiasts.

Specifications Model Name Apple iPad 11″ Memory Storage Capacity 128GB Screen Size 11 inches Display Resolution Liquid Retina Display Connectivity Wi-Fi 6 + 5G Cellular Reasons to buy Powerful A16 chip for smooth performance Stunning Liquid Retina Display Reasons to avoid No expandable storage option Premium pricing Click Here to Buy Apple iPad 11″: A16 chip, 27.69 cm (11″) Model, Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, Wi-Fi 6 + 5G Cellular, 12MP Front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Blue

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the smooth performance, vibrant display, and 5G speed. Some feel storage should be expandable but love the premium build.

Why choose this product?

Perfect for work, creativity, and entertainment with a powerful chip, stunning display, fast connectivity, and long battery life.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE offers a 10.9-inch vibrant display, making it ideal for entertainment and productivity. Its IP68 rating ensures durability, protecting it from dust and water. With 6GB RAM and 128GB expandable storage, it delivers smooth multitasking. The in-box S Pen enhances creativity and efficiency, while Bluetooth connectivity ensures seamless pairing with accessories. The tablet's Wi-Fi support provides reliable internet access, making it a great choice for students and professionals. Its sleek Mint design adds a stylish touch, making it both functional and visually appealing for everyday use.

Specifications Model name Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Memory storage capacity 128GB (expandable) Screen size 10.9 inches Display resolution 2304 x 1440 pixels Operating system Android Reasons to buy IP68 water and dust resistance S Pen included for creativity Reasons to avoid No 5G connectivity Slightly heavier design Click Here to Buy Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE, S Pen in-Box, 27.69 cm (10.9 inch) Display, RAM 6 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, Mint

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its bright display, smooth performance, and S Pen functionality. Many appreciate its durability and stylish design, making it a solid everyday tablet.

Why choose this product?

Perfect for work and creativity with an S Pen, durable IP68 design, and smooth performance, offering great value in a stylish, compact form.

Is there such thing as a 5G tablet?

Yes, 5G tablets exist, offering ultra-fast connectivity for seamless streaming, gaming, and work. They combine portability with high-speed internet, making them ideal for professionals, students, and entertainment on the go.

Which is the best 5G tab?

The best 5G tablet in India depends on needs. The Apple iPad 11" offers premium performance, while the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ and Redmi Pad Pro 5G provide great value with strong features.

How do I add 5G to my tablet?

To add 5G to your tablet, ensure it supports cellular connectivity. Insert a 5G SIM card, activate a compatible plan, and enable mobile data in settings for fast internet access.

Top 3 features of best 5G Tablets

Best 5G Tablets Operating System Compatible Devices Special Features Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ (Dark Blue) Android Samsung Devices Expandable Storage, Bluetooth Redmi Pad Pro 5G (Quick Silver) HyperOS Redmi Devices 10000mAh Battery, Quad Speakers Lenovo Tab P11 5G (Storm Grey) Android Lenovo Devices JBL Quad Speakers, 2K Display Lenovo Tab M10 5G (Abyss Blue) Android 13 Lenovo Devices 90Hz Display, Dolby Atmos Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ (Silver) Android Samsung Devices Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ (Gray) Android Samsung Devices 5G Connectivity, Touch ID Redmi Pad Pro 5G (Graphite Grey) HyperOS Redmi Devices 33+ Days Standby, Wi-Fi 6 Apple iPad 11' (Blue) iPadOS Apple Devices A16 Chip, Liquid Retina Display Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Android Samsung Devices S Pen support, IP68 rating

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best 5G tablets

Display and performance: Choose a tablet with a high-resolution display, preferably 2K or higher, for an immersive experience. A powerful processor, such as Snapdragon or Apple’s A-series, ensures smooth performance.

Connectivity and network support: Ensure the tablet supports multiple 5G bands for better coverage. Dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth compatibility enhance connectivity.

Battery life and charging: Look for a tablet with at least a 7000mAh battery and fast-charging capabilities for uninterrupted use.

Storage and expandability: Opt for a model with at least 128GB storage and expandable memory if needed.

Audio and multimedia: Quad-speaker setups with Dolby Atmos enhance sound quality.

FAQs on 5G tablets What is a 5G tablet? A 5G tablet is a device that supports 5G networks, offering faster internet speeds and lower latency.

Can I use a 4G SIM in a 5G tablet? Yes, most 5G tablets are backward compatible with 4G SIMs but won’t achieve 5G speeds.

Do all tablets support 5G? No, only specific models with 5G-enabled chipsets and network compatibility support 5G connectivity.

Is a 5G tablet worth buying? Yes, if you need faster downloads, smoother streaming, and better connectivity for work or entertainment.

How do I activate 5G on my tablet? Insert a 5G SIM, enable mobile data, and select the 5G network mode in settings.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.