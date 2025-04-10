Break free from Wi-Fi: Find the best 4G tablets for seamless connectivity on the go

Tired of the limitations of Wi-Fi tethering? Craving internet freedom beyond the confines of your router? Step into a world of seamless connectivity with the power of 4G tablets. Imagine effortlessly browsing, streaming, and staying connected on the go, without the hassle of searching for hotspots. Powerfully portable, always connected: Here are our top picks of 4G tablets.

Find the best 4G tablets that liberate your online experience, whether you’re a student on the move, or a professional looking to work from anywhere, these tablets can give you freedom.

From sleek and powerful Lenovo models to budget-friendly yet feature-rich options from Redmi, we’ll guide you through the top contenders that offer reliable cellular connectivity. Ensure you’re always in touch, productive, and entertained, wherever your day takes you.

Say goodbye to connectivity constraints and embrace the true potential of mobile internet with the perfect 4G tablet.

Loading Suggestions...

Want a tablet that cuts the Wi-Fi cord? The OnePlus Pad Go in a rather fetching Green boasts a stunning 11.35-inch 2.4K display – that's sharp enough to make your telly jealous. Plus, with 4G LTE calling, you're not chained to Wi-Fi when you're out and about. The Dolby Atmos quad speakers create a proper soundscape for your films and tunes. With a generous 8GB of RAM and ample storage, expandable too, it’s built for smooth sailing. For those who value a brilliant screen and staying connected without fuss, this could be one of the best 4G tablets around.

Specifications Battery 8000 mAh Processor MediaTek Helio G99 Screen 11.35-inch (28.85cm) 2.4K (2408x1720) LCD Reasons to buy Impressive 2.4K display with eye care features for comfortable viewing. Excellent audio quality from Dolby Atmos quad speakers. Reasons to avoid Camera specifications are not detailed in the provided information. Oxygen OS 13.2 might have a learning curve for some users. Click Here to Buy OnePlus Pad Go 28.85Cm (11.35 Inch) 2.4K 7:5 Ratio Readfit Eye Care LCD Display,Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers,4G LTE(Calling) + Wi-Fi Connectivity Tablet,8Gb Ram 256 Gb Storage Expandable Up-to 1Tb,Green

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users often praise the vibrant and sharp display, making it great for media consumption. The 4G calling capability is also a big plus for staying connected easily.

Why choose this product?

If a top-notch screen and immersive audio are high on your list, coupled with the convenience of 4G connectivity, the OnePlus Pad Go is a strong contender. It offers a premium feel for both work and play on the move.

Loading Suggestions...

Want a tablet that cuts the Wi-Fi cord? The Lenovo Tab M10 HD in smart Slate Black delivers just that. Imagine staying connected on your travels or video-calling family without hunting for a hotspot, thanks to its 4G LTE and VoLTE calling. The 10.1-inch screen offers a comfortable view for everything from catching up on the news to tackling emails. Need more space for your downloads? The expandable storage has you covered. For those after dependable connectivity and a good-sized screen without a hefty price tag, this could be one of the best 4G tablets for you.

Specifications Battery 4850mAh lithium-ion Camera 5MP primary, 2MP front Processor 2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 quad-core Screen 10.1-inch (25cm) 1280 x 800 touchscreen Reasons to buy Reliable 4G LTE and VoLTE calling for constant connectivity. Decent screen size for comfortable viewing and portability. Reasons to avoid Modest RAM might not suit heavy multitasking. Camera quality is basic for photography enthusiasts. Click Here to Buy Lenovo Tab M10 HD Tablet (10.1-inch(25cm), 2GB, 32GB, Wi-Fi + 4G LTE, Volte Calling), Slate Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers often mention the dependable 4G, making it easy to stay online whilst travelling. Many feel it offers good value for money for general use and watching videos.

Why choose this product?

If staying connected without Wi-Fi and having a straightforward tablet experience are key, the Lenovo Tab M10 HD presents a sensible and budget-friendly option. It’s a solid workhorse for keeping in touch and entertained on your journeys.

Loading Suggestions...

The Lenovo Tab M10 FHD 3rd Gen in a stylish Storm Grey offers a compelling blend of sharp visuals and seamless connectivity. Its 10.1-inch Full HD display presents crisp and vibrant images, while integrated LTE and voice calling capabilities ensure you remain connected wherever you are. Powered by an octa-core processor and 4GB of RAM, it handles everyday tasks with ease, complemented by dual speakers featuring Dolby Atmos for enhanced audio. For those seeking a reliable tablet that keeps you online without relying on Wi-Fi, this stands out as one of the best 4G tablets available.

Specifications Battery 5100 mAh Camera 8 MP Auto-Focus Rear, 5 MP Auto-Focus Front Processor Unisoc T610 octa-core Screen 10.1-inch FHD (1920*1200) IPS LCD Reasons to buy Sharp Full HD display for enjoyable viewing. Built-in LTE and voice calling for constant connectivity. Reasons to avoid Expandable storage limited to 128GB. Charging speed is relatively slow at 10W. Click Here to Buy Lenovo Tab M10 FHD 3rd Gen| 10.1 Inch (25.65 cm) | 4 GB RAM, 64 GB ROM| Wi-Fi + LTE, Voice Calling | Full HD Display| Dual Speakers| Octa-Core Processor (Storm Grey)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users frequently commend the clear and vibrant display, making it ideal for video watching and web browsing. The integrated 4G and calling functionality are also highly appreciated for their convenience.

Why choose this product?

If a high-quality Full HD screen and the practicality of built-in 4G and voice calling are key considerations, the Lenovo Tab M10 FHD 3rd Gen provides a dependable and satisfying experience for staying connected and entertained on the go.

Loading Suggestions...

The Lenovo Tab M11 in an attractive Green comes bundled with a handy Lenovo Pen, boosting your productivity right out of the box. Its smooth 90Hz 11-inch display makes scrolling and viewing a pleasure, while 4G LTE connectivity keeps you online wherever you roam. Enjoy rich audio from the quad speakers with Dolby Atmos, and capture decent shots with the 13MP rear camera. With a generous 8GB of RAM and expandable storage, this tablet is ready for work and play. For those seeking a versatile and connected tablet with added creative tools, this ranks among the best 4G tablets available.

Specifications Camera 13 MP Rear, 8 MP Front Screen 11-inch 90Hz LCD RAM 8 GB ROM 128 GB (Expandable up to 1 TB) Reasons to buy Includes Lenovo Pen for enhanced productivity and creativity. Smooth 90Hz display and quad speakers with Dolby Atmos for a great multimedia experience. Reasons to avoid Processor details not provided, making performance assessment limited. Click Here to Buy Lenovo Tab M11 with Pen| 4G (LTE) + Wi-Fi | 8 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM (Expandable Upto 1 TB)| 11 Inch Screen, 90 Hz Refresh Rate| Quad Speaker with Dolby Atmos| 13 MP Rear Camera| Google Kids Space, Green,Lenovo Tab M11 with Pen| 4G (LTE) + Wi-Fi | 8 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM (Expandable Upto 1 TB)| 11 Inch Screen, 90 Hz Refresh Rate| Quad Speaker with Dolby Atmos| 13 MP Rear Camera| Google Kids Space, Green

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Feedback often highlights the smooth display and the usefulness of the included pen for note-taking and drawing. The reliable 4G connectivity is also a frequently praised feature.

Why choose this product?

If a smooth display, good audio, and the added functionality of a stylus are important, combined with the freedom of 4G connectivity, the Lenovo Tab M11 with Pen offers a well-rounded and productive mobile experience.

Loading Suggestions...

The Green Lenovo Tab M11, bundled with its Lenovo Pen, offers a smooth 90Hz 11-inch FHD display and seamless 4G LTE connectivity for staying online anywhere. Enjoy rich Dolby Atmos audio and capture moments with the 13MP rear camera. Powered by an octa-core processor with 4GB RAM and 128GB expandable storage, it's a versatile tablet for work and play. If a quality screen and included stylus are key, this is a top contender among best 4G tablets.

Specifications Camera 13 MP Rear, 8 MP Front Processor Octa-Core RAM 4 GB ROM: 128 GB (Expandable up to 1 TB) Screen 11-inch FHD (1920 x 1200) 90Hz LCD Reasons to buy Includes Lenovo Pen for enhanced productivity and creativity. Smooth 90Hz FHD display and quad speakers with Dolby Atmos. Reasons to avoid 4GB RAM might be limiting for very heavy multitasking. Click Here to Buy Lenovo Tab M11 with Pen |LTE (4G) + Wi-Fi | 4 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM|11 Inch Screen| 90 Hz, 72% NTSC, FHD Display| Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos|Octa-Core Processor |13 MP Rear Camera, Green,Lenovo Tab M11 with Pen |LTE (4G) + Wi-Fi | 4 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM|11 Inch Screen| 90 Hz, 72% NTSC, FHD Display| Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos|Octa-Core Processor |13 MP Rear Camera, Green

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Feedback frequently highlights the crisp and vibrant FHD display, coupled with the added convenience of the included pen for various tasks. The reliable 4G connectivity is also consistently praised for its utility on the go.

Why choose this product?

If a high-resolution FHD screen, immersive audio, and the added value of a stylus are key factors, combined with the freedom of 4G connectivity, the Lenovo Tab M11 with Pen presents a compelling and versatile mobile solution for both work and leisure.

Loading Suggestions...

The Seafoam Green Lenovo Tab M11 delivers a smooth experience with its 90Hz 11-inch FHD display, covering 72% NTSC for vibrant visuals. Stay connected effortlessly with 4G LTE and Wi-Fi. Enjoy rich audio from quad speakers featuring Dolby Atmos, and capture clear photos with the 13MP rear camera. Powered by an octa-core processor, with 8GB RAM and 128GB expandable storage, this tablet is built for smooth multitasking and entertainment. If a quality screen and reliable connectivity are key, this is a strong contender among the best 4G tablets.

Specifications Camera 13 MP Rear, 8 MP Front Processor Octa-Core RAM 8 GB ROM 128 GB (Expandable up to 1 TB) Reasons to buy Smooth 90Hz FHD display and quad speakers with Dolby Atmos for a great multimedia experience. Ample 8GB RAM for smooth multitasking. Reasons to avoid Lenovo Pen Plus is compatible but sold separately. Click Here to Buy Lenovo Tab M11 | LTE (4G) + Wi-Fi | 8 GB Ram, 128 GB ROM|11 Inch Screen| 90 Hz, 72% Ntsc, FHD Display| Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos|Octa-Core Processor |13 MP Rear Camera,Seafoam Green

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Feedback often praises the smooth and clear FHD display, along with the reliable 4G connectivity for staying online on the go. The ample RAM for smooth performance is also frequently mentioned.

Why choose this product?

If a high-quality FHD screen, immersive audio, and smooth performance are key factors, combined with the freedom of 4G connectivity, the Lenovo Tab M11 offers a compelling and versatile mobile solution for both work and leisure.

Loading Suggestions...

The Arctic Grey Lenovo Tab M9 offers portable connectivity with its built-in 4G and Wi-Fi. Its 9-inch HD display provides clear visuals, and the dual speakers with Dolby Atmos deliver decent audio. Powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 octa-core processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage, it's suitable for everyday tasks and entertainment on the move. If a compact tablet with cellular connectivity is what you're after, this is a noteworthy option among the best 4G tablets.

Specifications Processor MediaTek Helio G80 octa-core RAM 4 GB ROM 64 GB (Expandable up to 128 GB) Screen 9-inch HD (1340x800) IPS Reasons to buy Compact and lightweight design for portability. Built-in 4G and Wi-Fi for versatile connectivity. Reasons to avoid HD display resolution is lower than some competitors. RAM and storage might be limited for heavy users. Click Here to Buy Lenovo Tab M9| WiFi+4G Tablet| 9 Inch (22.86 cm) HD Display| 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage (Expandable Upto 128 GB)| Dual Speaker with Dolby Atmos| Arctic Grey (ZAC60016IN)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Feedback often mentions its compact size and ease of portability, along with the convenience of having both Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity. It's generally seen as a good value option for basic use.

Why choose this product?

If you prioritise a smaller, easily portable tablet with the flexibility of both Wi-Fi and 4G connectivity for staying online wherever you are, the Lenovo Tab M9 is a practical and budget-friendly choice.

Loading Suggestions...

The Urban Grey Redmi Pad SE 4G offers a compact design with an 8.7-inch display. Its smooth 90Hz refresh rate makes scrolling and casual gaming feel fluid. Enjoy immersive audio through dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support. With built-in 4G connectivity and a long-lasting 6650mAh battery, it's a great companion for staying connected on the go. Powered by HyperOS, it offers smooth multitasking and handy features. If a portable tablet with cellular connectivity and a smooth display is what you need, this is a strong contender among best 4G tablets.

Specifications Battery 6650 mAh Processor MediaTek Helio G99 RAM 4 GB ROM 128 GB Screen 8.7-inch (22.09cm) 1340 x 800 90Hz LCD Reasons to buy Compact and portable 8.7-inch form factor. Smooth 90Hz refresh rate for enhanced viewing. Reasons to avoid Might get slow. Click Here to Buy Redmi Pad SE 4G|Mediatek Helio G55 8.7-Inc Display Bluetooth | 6650Mah Battery | 90Hz Smooth Refresh Rate| 4Gb, 128GB | 1340 X 800 Display | 1 Billion Colours|Dolby Atmos|Dual Speakers|Urban Grey

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Feedback often highlights its portability and smooth display for the price. The long battery life and 4G connectivity are also appreciated for on-the-go use.

Why choose this product?

If you're looking for a compact and portable tablet with the added benefit of 4G connectivity and a smooth display for everyday tasks and entertainment, the Redmi Pad SE 4G offers good value and convenience.

Loading Suggestions...

The Urban Grey Redmi Pad SE 4G packs a surprising punch in its compact 8.7-inch form. Its 90Hz smooth refresh rate makes scrolling and light gaming feel fluid. Enjoy rich sound through its dual speakers with Dolby Atmos. With integrated 4G connectivity and a long-lasting 6650mAh battery, staying online on the move is a breeze. Powered by HyperOS, it offers a smooth user experience with useful features. If you're after a highly portable tablet with cellular connectivity and a smooth display, this is a compelling option among the best 4G tablets.

Specifications Battery 6650 mAh Processor MediaTek Helio G55 RAM 4 GB ROM 64 GB Reasons to buy Very compact and portable 8.7-inch design. Smooth 90Hz refresh rate for enhanced viewing. Reasons to avoid 64GB storage might be limiting for some users. Click Here to Buy Redmi Pad SE 4G | MediaTek Helio G55| 8.7-inc Display | 6650mAh Battery | 90Hz Smooth Refresh Rate| 4GB, 64GB | 1340 x 800 Display | 1 Billion Colours | Dolby Atmos | Dual Speakers | Urban Grey

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Feedback often highlights its excellent portability and the smooth scrolling experience thanks to the 90Hz display. The long battery life and 4G connectivity are also frequently praised for their convenience.

Why choose this product?

If extreme portability and the convenience of built-in 4G, coupled with a smooth display for everyday use and entertainment, are your priorities, the Redmi Pad SE 4G offers a great balance of features and value.

What are the key features to look for in a 4G tablet for everyday use?

When buying a 4G tablet for everyday tasks like browsing, video calls, and streaming, look for at least 3GB RAM, a quad-core or octa-core processor, a 10-inch HD display, 4G LTE support, and a 5000mAh or higher battery. These features ensure smooth performance, clear visuals, and long-lasting battery life while using mobile data.

How much RAM and storage should a good 4G tablet have in 2025?

A good 4G tablet in 2025 should come with at least 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. This configuration handles multitasking efficiently and offers enough space for apps, files, and media. Tablets with expandable memory via microSD card are ideal for users who store a lot of content offline.

Why is display quality important in a 4G tablet?

Display quality affects how comfortably you watch videos, read eBooks, or attend video calls. Look for a minimum HD resolution (1280x800), IPS LCD panel for better colour and viewing angles, and 300+ nits brightness for outdoor visibility. A high-quality display enhances the user experience and reduces eye strain.

Factors to consider when buying a new 4G tablet

Select a screen size that suits your primary usage, whether it's for reading, watching videos, or general browsing, and check the display's resolution for clarity.

Evaluate the tablet's processor and RAM to ensure it can smoothly handle your typical tasks and run your preferred applications without lag.

Consider the battery life to ensure the tablet can last for your intended periods of use, especially if you plan to use it frequently while away from power sources.

Assess the built-in storage capacity for your apps, documents, and media, and check if it offers microSD card expansion for future needs.

Determine your budget and compare the features offered by various brands and models available in the Indian market to find the best value for your money.

Top 3 features of the best 4G tablets

Best 4G tablets Display Size & Type RAM & Storage Audio Quality OnePlus Pad Go 11.35" 2.4K LCD, 7:5 Readfit Eye Care 8GB RAM, 256GB ROM (Expandable up to 1TB) Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos Lenovo Tab M10 HD 10.1" HD Display 2GB RAM, 32GB ROM Basic Stereo Speakers Lenovo Tab M10 FHD 3rd Gen 10.1" Full HD Display 4GB RAM, 64GB ROM Dual Speakers Lenovo Tab M11 with Pen (8GB) 11" FHD, 90Hz, 72% NTSC 8GB RAM, 128GB ROM (Expandable up to 1TB) Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos Lenovo Tab M11 with Pen (4GB) 11" FHD, 90Hz, 72% NTSC 4GB RAM, 128GB ROM Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos Lenovo Tab M11 (4GB) 11" FHD, 90Hz, 72% NTSC 4GB RAM, 128GB ROM Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos Lenovo Tab M11 (8GB) 11" FHD, 90Hz, 72% NTSC 8GB RAM, 128GB ROM Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos Lenovo Tab M9 9" HD Display 4GB RAM, 64GB ROM (Expandable up to 128GB) Dual Speakers with Dolby Atmos Redmi Pad SE 4G (128GB) 8.7" HD, 90Hz, 1340x800, 1B Colors 4GB RAM, 128GB ROM Dual Speakers with Dolby Atmos Redmi Pad SE 4G (64GB) 8.7" HD, 90Hz, 1340x800, 1B Colors 4GB RAM, 64GB ROM Dual Speakers with Dolby Atmos

Similar articles for you

Up to 40% off on best tablets for education! Grab discounts on Samsung, Apple and more in Amazon 'Back to School' Sale

Revolutionize your world with the smartest laptops, tablets, and more that redefine convenience, innovation, and style

Best tablets in 2024: Top 10 options with excellent features, performance, and value for all your needs

Best 5G tablets: Top 9 options for fast internet, smooth streaming, and powerful performance on the go

Best tablets under ₹40000 in India: Top 8 picks that offer great value for money and features

Best tablets under ₹25000 in India: Top 8 compact, efficient and sleek choices for great performance

High-performance tablets: Versatile solutions for seamless computing, education and entertainment experiences

FAQs on best 4G tablets Which 4G tablet offers the best value for money in India right now? Consider the Redmi Pad SE 4G or Lenovo Tab M9 for a good mix of 4G connectivity and useful features at an affordable price.

Can I make regular phone calls with all 4G tablets available in India? Not all. Look for models specifying "VoLTE calling" like some Lenovo or iKall tabs to make standard voice calls over the 4G network.

What's the ideal screen size for a 4G tablet for reading and browsing in India? A 9-inch to 11-inch display provides a comfortable viewing area for reading and web browsing while maintaining decent portability.

How much RAM should I look for in a 4G tablet for smooth multitasking in India? Aim for at least 3GB of RAM for smoother switching between apps. 6GB or 8GB will offer even better multitasking performance.

Where can I reliably purchase 4G tablets with good after-sales service in India? Reputable online platforms like Amazon, as well as brand-specific stores (Lenovo, Samsung, Redmi), generally offer reliable support.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.