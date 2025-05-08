Best tablets under 15000: Top 7 picks for budget performance from brands like Samsung, Lenovo and more

Tablets or tabs hit the sweet spot between mobile phones and laptops. A number of people prefer these devices due to their versatility and multiple use cases. But what happens when one does not want to spend a fortune on buying a device that falls “in the middle” ? The simple answer is budgeting. Tablets under ₹15,000 are the sweet spot where buyers can expect performance and be future-proof. You might think there are not enough models for tablets under ₹15000, and to clear that doubt we have curated a list of the top options that you should consider. Best part? These are backed by user reviews.
Loading Suggestions...
The Lenovo Tab M11 is one of the best tablets for creative users who want pen support and a smooth experience on a budget. With 8GB RAM and Dolby Atmos-powered quad speakers, it delivers immersive entertainment. Some users highlight its fantastic pen functionality and audio, though there are mixed opinions on display and battery life. It’s a compelling option for people looking for the best tablets under ₹15000. Good pen support (for some users)
Lenovo Tab M11 with Pen| Wi-Fi Connectivity| 8 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM|11 Inch Screen| 90 Hz, 72% NTSC, FHD Display| Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos|Octa-Core Processor |13 MP Rear Camera, Green
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Customers love the pen features and sound but are divided on battery and display quality. Some report excellent functionality, others note poor pen and screen performance.
Why choose this product?
Great choice for students, artists, or casual users who want stylus support with decent performance at an affordable price.
Loading Suggestions...
The realme Pad X is among the best tablets for students thanks to its strong battery life and smooth performance. It’s powered by a 6nm Snapdragon processor and Dolby Atmos quad speakers. Users appreciate its fast charging and sturdy build, though the display receives mixed reviews. Overall, it’s a value-for-money tablet for learning, content consumption, and casual productivity.
realme Pad X WiFi Tablet | 4GB RAM 64GB ROM (Expandable), 27.9cm (11 inch) WUXGA+ Display | 6nm SD Processor | Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers | 8340 mAh Battery | Blue Colour
What are buyers saying?
Appreciated for its reliability, performance, and usefulness in online classes. Mixed reactions to display sharpness.
Why choose this product?
Reliable and durable option for students or remote workers needing long battery life and consistent performance.
Loading Suggestions...
The Lenovo Tab M11 offers a balanced Android tablet experience for entertainment and education. With a bright 400-nit display and Dolby Atmos-powered quad speakers, it’s great for content consumption. Users love its display and sound, though some feel charging and battery life could be better. It’s ideal for daily use and light multitasking.
Praised for display and sound quality. Reliable for daily use; however, some feedback suggests improvement in charging speed.
Why choose this product?
A dependable mid-range tablet for content, education, and everyday use with an enjoyable multimedia experience.
Loading Suggestions...
The Honor Pad X9 is one of the best tablets under ₹15000 for entertainment, offering a stunning 2K display, six-speaker setup, and smooth performance. Built for binge-watching and light work, it combines premium design with immersive audio. The battery lasts up to 3 days on normal use, although some users find the screen too large and report missing accessories.
Honor Pad X9 with Free Flip-Cover 11.5-inch (29.21 cm) 2K Display, Snapdragon 685, 4GB, 128GB Storage, 6 Speakers, Up-to 13 Hours Battery, Android 13, WiFi Tablet, Metal Body, Gray
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Praised for sound and display quality. Customers appreciate the design and smooth performance, though charger absence is a downside.
Why choose this product?
Perfect for binge-watching and casual use with a strong display and excellent sound system.
Loading Suggestions...
The Lenovo Tab M10 HD is the best tablet under ₹15000 for online classes and basic browsing, featuring VoLTE support and a 10.1-inch HD screen. It’s affordable and ideal for children’s learning. However, battery issues, slow charging, and limited RAM may affect performance under heavy use. It’s suited for those needing a basic LTE tablet for light use.
Lenovo Tab M10 HD Tablet (10.1-inch(25cm), 2GB, 32GB, Wi-Fi + 4G LTE, Volte Calling), Slate Black
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Works well for online classes. Users complain about battery and performance. Opinions mixed on value.
Why choose this product?
Great entry-level option for online learning with SIM support.
Loading Suggestions...
The Galaxy Tab A7 is among the best tablets under ₹15000 for streaming and light multitasking in its price range. With a 10.4-inch display, Dolby Atmos quad speakers, and LTE support, it’s a media favourite. The battery lasts up to two days, and it handles daily tasks well, though the 3GB RAM limits performance under load. A good pick for casual users and students.
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 LTE 3 GB RAM 32 GB ROM 26.42 cm (10.4 inch) with Wi-Fi+4G Tablet (Silver)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Praised for audio and video playback. Some users report sluggish performance due to lower RAM.
Why choose this product?
Good pick for multimedia and communication needs with LTE functionality.
Loading Suggestions...
The Redmi Pad SE is the best tablet under ₹15000 for travellers and casual users, offering portability with an 8.7-inch display and a large 6650mAh battery. It’s ideal for watching videos, basic tasks, and reading. Users love its compact form and find it an effective laptop alternative. However, performance may lag behind premium models.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.