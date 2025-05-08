Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Best tablets under 15000: Top 7 picks for budget performance from brands like Samsung, Lenovo and more

ByBoudhaditya Sanyal
May 08, 2025 06:19 PM IST

Are you looking for a tablet while being on a budget? We have shortlisted the top 7 tablets under ₹15000 for you. These suggestions are backed by users.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Best overall

Lenovo Tab M11 with Pen| Wi-Fi Connectivity| 8 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM|11 Inch Screen| 90 Hz, 72% NTSC, FHD Display| Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos|Octa-Core Processor |13 MP Rear Camera, Green View Details checkDetails

₹13,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

realme Pad X WiFi Tablet | 4GB RAM 64GB ROM (Expandable), 27.9cm (11 inch) WUXGA+ Display | 6nm SD Processor | Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers | 8340 mAh Battery | Blue Colour View Details checkDetails

₹10,630

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lenovo Tab M11|8 Gb Ram,128 Gb ROM|11 Inch,90 Hz,72% Ntsc,400 Nits Fhd Display|Wi-Fi Only|Micro Sd Support Upto 1 Tb|Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos|Octa-Core Processor|13 Mp Rear Camera,Green View Details checkDetails

₹11,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Honor Pad X9 with Free Flip-Cover 11.5-inch (29.21 cm) 2K Display, Snapdragon 685, 4GB, 128GB Storage, 6 Speakers, Up-to 13 Hours Battery, Android 13, WiFi Tablet, Metal Body, Gray View Details checkDetails

₹12,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Tab with 4G support

Lenovo Tab M10 HD Tablet (10.1-inch(25cm), 2GB, 32GB, Wi-Fi + 4G LTE, Volte Calling), Slate Black View Details checkDetails

₹6,450

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 LTE 3 GB RAM 32 GB ROM 26.42 cm (10.4 inch) with Wi-Fi+4G Tablet (Silver) View Details checkDetails

₹11,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Best value for money

Redmi Pad SE 4G | MediaTek Helio G55| 8.7-inc Display | 6650mAh Battery | 90Hz Smooth Refresh Rate| 4GB, 64GB | 1340 x 800 Display | 1 Billion Colours | Dolby Atmos | Dual Speakers | Urban Grey View Details checkDetails

₹9,390

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

Tablets or tabs hit the sweet spot between mobile phones and laptops. A number of people prefer these devices due to their versatility and multiple use cases. But what happens when one does not want to spend a fortune on buying a device that falls “in the middle” ? The simple answer is budgeting. Tablets under 15,000 are the sweet spot where buyers can expect performance and be future-proof. You might think there are not enough models for tablets under 15000, and to clear that doubt we have curated a list of the top options that you should consider. Best part? These are backed by user reviews. 

Choose the best tablet under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15000 for multiple use cases.
Choose the best tablet under 15000 for multiple use cases.

Loading Suggestions...

The Lenovo Tab M11 is one of the best tablets for creative users who want pen support and a smooth experience on a budget. With 8GB RAM and Dolby Atmos-powered quad speakers, it delivers immersive entertainment. Some users highlight its fantastic pen functionality and audio, though there are mixed opinions on display and battery life. It’s a compelling option for people looking for the best tablets under 15000. Good pen support (for some users)

Specifications

Display
11" FHD, 90Hz, 72% NTSC
RAM/Storage
8GB/128GB
Audio
Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos
Processor
Octa-Core
Camera
13MP Rear

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Strong audio with Dolby Atmos

affiliate-tick

Smooth 90Hz display

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Mixed display and battery feedback

affiliate-cross

Inconsistent pen performance

Click Here to Buy

Lenovo Tab M11 with Pen| Wi-Fi Connectivity| 8 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM|11 Inch Screen| 90 Hz, 72% NTSC, FHD Display| Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos|Octa-Core Processor |13 MP Rear Camera, Green

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers love the pen features and sound but are divided on battery and display quality. Some report excellent functionality, others note poor pen and screen performance.

Why choose this product?

Great choice for students, artists, or casual users who want stylus support with decent performance at an affordable price.

Loading Suggestions...

The realme Pad X is among the best tablets for students thanks to its strong battery life and smooth performance. It’s powered by a 6nm Snapdragon processor and Dolby Atmos quad speakers. Users appreciate its fast charging and sturdy build, though the display receives mixed reviews. Overall, it’s a value-for-money tablet for learning, content consumption, and casual productivity.

Specifications

Display
11" WUXGA+
RAM/Storage
4GB/64GB (expandable)
Processor
6nm Snapdragon
Battery
8340 mAh
Audio
Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Good battery life and fast charging

affiliate-tick

Good performance for its price

affiliate-tick

Expandable storage

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Display quality considered average by some

affiliate-cross

Limited RAM

Click Here to Buy

realme Pad X WiFi Tablet | 4GB RAM 64GB ROM (Expandable), 27.9cm (11 inch) WUXGA+ Display | 6nm SD Processor | Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers | 8340 mAh Battery | Blue Colour

What are buyers saying?

Appreciated for its reliability, performance, and usefulness in online classes. Mixed reactions to display sharpness.

Why choose this product?

Reliable and durable option for students or remote workers needing long battery life and consistent performance.

Loading Suggestions...

The Lenovo Tab M11 offers a balanced Android tablet experience for entertainment and education. With a bright 400-nit display and Dolby Atmos-powered quad speakers, it’s great for content consumption. Users love its display and sound, though some feel charging and battery life could be better. It’s ideal for daily use and light multitasking.

Specifications

Display
11", 90Hz, 400 nits
RAM/Storage
8GB/128GB
Audio
Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers
Processor
Octa-Core
Camera
13MP Rear

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Vibrant display and colour accuracy

affiliate-tick

Great for education and daily use

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Charging could be faster

affiliate-cross

Battery life mixed

Click Here to Buy

Lenovo Tab M11|8 Gb Ram,128 Gb ROM|11 Inch,90 Hz,72% Ntsc,400 Nits Fhd Display|Wi-Fi Only|Micro Sd Support Upto 1 Tb|Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos|Octa-Core Processor|13 Mp Rear Camera,Green

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Praised for display and sound quality. Reliable for daily use; however, some feedback suggests improvement in charging speed.

Why choose this product?

A dependable mid-range tablet for content, education, and everyday use with an enjoyable multimedia experience.

Loading Suggestions...

The Honor Pad X9 is one of the best tablets under 15000 for entertainment, offering a stunning 2K display, six-speaker setup, and smooth performance. Built for binge-watching and light work, it combines premium design with immersive audio. The battery lasts up to 3 days on normal use, although some users find the screen too large and report missing accessories.

Specifications

Display
11.5" 2K
RAM/Storage
4GB/128GB
Processor
Snapdragon 685
Battery
Up to 13 hours
Audio
6 Speakers

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Premium metal build

affiliate-tick

Immersive 6-speaker surround sound

affiliate-tick

Vivid 2K display

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Size too large for some users

Click Here to Buy

Honor Pad X9 with Free Flip-Cover 11.5-inch (29.21 cm) 2K Display, Snapdragon 685, 4GB, 128GB Storage, 6 Speakers, Up-to 13 Hours Battery, Android 13, WiFi Tablet, Metal Body, Gray

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Praised for sound and display quality. Customers appreciate the design and smooth performance, though charger absence is a downside.

Why choose this product?

Perfect for binge-watching and casual use with a strong display and excellent sound system.

Loading Suggestions...

The Lenovo Tab M10 HD is the best tablet under 15000 for online classes and basic browsing, featuring VoLTE support and a 10.1-inch HD screen. It’s affordable and ideal for children’s learning. However, battery issues, slow charging, and limited RAM may affect performance under heavy use. It’s suited for those needing a basic LTE tablet for light use.

Specifications

Display
10.1" HD
RAM/Storage
2GB/32GB
Connectivity
Wi-Fi + 4G, VoLTE

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

4G VoLTE support

affiliate-tick

Suitable for online classes

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Poor battery and slow charging

affiliate-cross

Low RAM affects performance

Click Here to Buy

Lenovo Tab M10 HD Tablet (10.1-inch(25cm), 2GB, 32GB, Wi-Fi + 4G LTE, Volte Calling), Slate Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Works well for online classes. Users complain about battery and performance. Opinions mixed on value.

Why choose this product?

Great entry-level option for online learning with SIM support.

Loading Suggestions...

The Galaxy Tab A7 is among the best tablets under 15000 for streaming and light multitasking in its price range. With a 10.4-inch display, Dolby Atmos quad speakers, and LTE support, it’s a media favourite. The battery lasts up to two days, and it handles daily tasks well, though the 3GB RAM limits performance under load. A good pick for casual users and students.

Specifications

Display
10.4" WUXGA+
RAM/Storage
3GB/32GB
Audio
Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos
Battery
Up to 2 days
Connectivity
Wi-Fi + LTE

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

LTE support

affiliate-tick

Great sound and display

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Camera quality underwhelming

affiliate-cross

3GB RAM may slow performance

Click Here to Buy

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 LTE 3 GB RAM 32 GB ROM 26.42 cm (10.4 inch) with Wi-Fi+4G Tablet (Silver)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Praised for audio and video playback. Some users report sluggish performance due to lower RAM.

Why choose this product?

Good pick for multimedia and communication needs with LTE functionality.

Loading Suggestions...

The Redmi Pad SE is the best tablet under 15000 for travellers and casual users, offering portability with an 8.7-inch display and a large 6650mAh battery. It’s ideal for watching videos, basic tasks, and reading. Users love its compact form and find it an effective laptop alternative. However, performance may lag behind premium models.

Specifications

Display
8.7", 1340 x 800, 90Hz
Processor
MediaTek Helio G55
RAM/Storage
4GB/64GB
Audio
Dolby Atmos Dual Speakers
Battery
6650mAh

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Compact and portable

affiliate-tick

Long battery life

affiliate-tick

Smooth refresh rate

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Smaller display not for everyone

Click Here to Buy

Redmi Pad SE 4G | MediaTek Helio G55| 8.7-inc Display | 6650mAh Battery | 90Hz Smooth Refresh Rate| 4GB, 64GB | 1340 x 800 Display | 1 Billion Colours | Dolby Atmos | Dual Speakers | Urban Grey

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Great for media consumption on-the-go. Works well for travel. Not suitable for heavy multitasking.

Why should you choose it?

Compact, travel-friendly, and perfect for watching content anywhere.

Which tablet is best for online classes and video calls?

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 or realme Pad X offer good displays, reliable battery life, and solid audio—making them great for students attending virtual classes.

Which tablet supports note-taking or drawing with a stylus?

The Lenovo Tab M11 with Pen is ideal, offering stylus support and a responsive FHD 90Hz display for smooth writing and sketching.

What’s a good budget tablet for basic use like browsing or YouTube?

The Lenovo Tab M10 HD or Redmi Pad SE 4G are affordable options, perfect for casual use like streaming, light apps, or reading.

I want a tablet with strong audio and display for entertainment. What’s best?

Answer: Go for the Honor Pad X9 or Samsung Galaxy Tab A7—both offer immersive sound systems and vibrant screens for binge-watching or music.

Top features of the best tablet under 15000

Best tablet under 15000DisplayRAM / StorageProcessorBatterySpeakersKey Features
Lenovo Tab M11 (with Pen)11', FHD, 90Hz, 72% NTSC8GB / 128GBOcta-CoreMixed reviewsQuad, Dolby AtmosPen support, good audio, mixed display & battery feedback
realme Pad X11', WUXGA+4GB / 64GB (expandable)6nm Snapdragon8340 mAhQuad, Dolby AtmosGood battery, fast charging, ideal for students, average display
Lenovo Tab M11 (no Pen)11', FHD, 90Hz, 400 nits8GB / 128GBOcta-CoreMixedQuad, Dolby AtmosGreat display & sound, educational focus
Honor Pad X911.5', 2K4GB / 128GBSnapdragon 685~13 hours6 SpeakersMetal body, large screen, best-in-class build quality
Lenovo Tab M10 HD10.1', HD2GB / 32GBUnknownPoorBasicBudget-friendly, good for online classes, weak battery and performance
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 LTE10.4', FHD3GB / 32GBOcta-CoreUp to 2 daysQuad, Dolby AtmosGreat display & sound, average camera, gets sluggish
Redmi Pad SE 4G8.7', 1340x800, 90Hz4GB / 64GBMediaTek Helio G556650 mAhDual, Dolby AtmosCompact, good for travel & media, slight performance lag

Similar articles for you:

10 best Voltas AC to consider in 2025: Top picks for reliable performance and powerful cooling in extreme temperatures

Limited time deals! Last day of Amazon Summer Sale to avail a min 40% off on juicers, mixer grinders, and more

Lowest ever prices on Samsung TVs! Grab up to 65% off before Amazon Summer Sale 2025 ends tonight – Last hour deals!

Last hours to grab air coolers from Crompton, Bajaj and more with up to 59% off! Amazon Great Summer Sale Ends Tonight!

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Unmissable Offers in Amazon Sale (May 2025) Grab amazing deals on summer appliances, laptops, large & kitchen appliances, gadgets and more in Amazon Great Summer Sale (2025).
Unmissable Offers in Amazon Sale (May 2025) Grab amazing deals on summer appliances, laptops, large & kitchen appliances, gadgets and more in Amazon Great Summer Sale (2025).
News / Technology / Best tablets under 15000: Top 7 picks for budget performance from brands like Samsung, Lenovo and more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 08, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On