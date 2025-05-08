Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Limited time deals! Last day of Amazon Summer Sale to avail a min 40% off on juicers, mixer grinders, and more

ByAishwarya Faraswal
May 08, 2025 03:00 PM IST

It's the last day of the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025! This is your only chance to grab a new kitchen appliance at a min 40% discount with more bank offers.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

INALSA Electric Juicer Machine 900 Watt Juicer with 3 Inch Big Mouth for Whole Fruits and Veg |2 Year Warranty |Cold Extraction System|304 SS Juicer Mesh|Extra Large Feeding Tube|Anti Drip Nozzle Design|1 L Pulp Collector|1L Juicer Jar View Details checkDetails

₹4,899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Maharaja Whiteline Speedmix Plus Hand Blender with Stainless Steel Blades | Long Lasting Performance with 175 Watts Motor | Detachable Plastic Foot | 2 Year warranty (Turquoise Blue & White) View Details checkDetails

₹647

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AQUA D PURE 4 in 1 Copper RO Water Purifier with 10 Stage Purification Filtration, UV, UF, TDS Adjuster and 12 Liter Large Storage Tank, Suitable for all type of water supply View Details checkDetails

₹4,702

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Faber 6 liter 1500W Air Fryer|Fry, Bake, Roast, Toast, Defrost, Grill & Reheat|360° Rapid Air Cooking, 85% Less Oil|Temperature & Time Control, Non-Stick Fryer Pan, Auto-Off | Sleek Design | (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹4,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AGARO Imperial Espresso Coffee Maker, Coffee Machine, 15 Bars, With Foaming Milk, Frother Wand for Espresso, Cappuccino, Latte and Mocha, Steam Espresso Maker For Home, Adjustable Milk Frothing and Double Temperature Control System, Stainless Steel, 1100W. View Details checkDetails

₹8,625

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lifelong 1800 Watt Induction Stove With Surge Protection, Electric Induction, 7 Preset Indian Menu Options, Auto Shut Off&Temperature Control with Voltage Protection, 1 Year Manufacturers Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹1,099

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Prestige IRIS Toughened Glass-Top 2 Brass Burner LPG Gas Stove | Black | Spill Proof | Ergonomic Knobs | Tri-Pin Brass Burners |Open View Details checkDetails

₹2,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Atomberg Zenova Mixer Grinder | Unique Coarse Mode for Silbatta-like Texture | Intelligent BLDC Motor | Safety Features | 4 Jars including Chopper | Hands-Free Operation (Sand Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹6,699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bosch TrueMixx Pro Mixer Grinder MGM8842DIN 1000 W 4 Jars, Dark Blue View Details checkDetails

₹6,449.67

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Wipro Elato FMG209 800 Watt Mixer Grinder with 4 Jars,Heavy Duty 100% Copper Ball Bearing Motor with 5 Year Warranty,Superfast Grinding,Clip Lids - Hands Free use, 4 Jars Mixer Grinder 800 Watt,Black View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

INALSA Electric Juicer Machine 900 Watt Juicer with 3 Inch Big Mouth for Whole Fruits and Veg |2 Year Warranty |Cold Extraction System|304 SS Juicer Mesh|Extra Large Feeding Tube|Anti Drip Nozzle Design|1 L Pulp Collector|1L Juicer Jar View Details checkDetails

₹4,899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SOLARA Cold Press Juicer for Home, Slow Juicer Cold Pressed, 2 Speeds + Reverse, Easy Clean Masticating Juicer Machine for Fruits & Vegetables, Recipes Included, Orange View Details checkDetails

₹6,433

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AGARO Imperial Slow Juicer, Professional Cold Press Whole Slow Juicer, 240 Watts Power Motor, 3 Strainers, All-in-1 Fruit & Vegetable Juicer, Grey/Black View Details checkDetails

₹13,020

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Havells Nutri Pure New Generation Cold Press Juicer|Low Noise DC Motor 105W,40 RPM|All-in-1 Fruit & Vegetable Juicer|Spiral Auger with SS Prong|Mesh Free filter for Easy Cleaning (Ivory) 105 watts View Details checkDetails

₹8,045

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Philips Viva Collection HR1832/00 1.5-Litre Juicer, Ink Black View Details checkDetails

₹6,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Borosil Primus Plus Juicer, 500 W, Stainless Steel Centrifugal Juicer, 1.25 L Pulp Collector, 64 mm Feed Chute, Silver View Details checkDetails

₹3,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Maharaja Whiteline Speedmix Plus Hand Blender with Stainless Steel Blades | Long Lasting Performance with 175 Watts Motor | Detachable Plastic Foot | 2 Year warranty (Turquoise Blue & White) View Details checkDetails

₹647

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bajaj HB-20 Silent 300W Hand Blender (Green) View Details checkDetails

₹899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

INALSA Hand Blender 1000 Watts with Chopper, Whisker| Variable Speed & Turbo Speed Function|100% Copper Motor|1Liter|Low Noise |Anti-Splash Technology|Home&kitchen|2 Year Warranty (Robot Inox 1000E) View Details checkDetails

₹2,349

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Prestige Hand Blender - ACE View Details checkDetails

₹910

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Orpat HHB-100E WOB 250-Watt Hand Blender (White) View Details checkDetails

₹860

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AQUA D PURE 4 in 1 Copper RO Water Purifier with 10 Stage Purification Filtration, UV, UF, TDS Adjuster and 12 Liter Large Storage Tank, Suitable for all type of water supply View Details checkDetails

₹4,702

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Havells Siphon Water Purifier (Grey & Copper), RO+UF, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 5 Year Free Service, 7 Stage, 6.5L, Suitable for Borewell, Upto 2000 TDS View Details checkDetails

₹8,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Aquaguard Delight NXT Aquasaver 9-Stage Water Purifier | Upto 60% Water Savings | RO+UV+UF+MC Tech | Taste Adjuster | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | India’s #1 Water Purifier View Details checkDetails

₹9,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Havells AQUAS Water Purifier (White and Blue), RO+UF, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 5 stage Purification, 7L Tank, Suitable for Borwell, Tanker & Municipal Water View Details checkDetails

₹6,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Pureit Eco Water Saver RO+UV+MF+Mineral | 7-Stage | 10L | Up to 60% Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Supply | Table Top | Wall Mountable | Black View Details checkDetails

₹10,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF | Water Purifier for Home - 7 L Storage | Free Standard Installation | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water | Black View Details checkDetails

₹7,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

KENT Supreme Alkaline RO Water Purifier | Advanced RO Tech for Sabse Shudh Paani | RO+UV+UF+Alkaline+TDS Control+UV LED Tank | Auto flush | 8L | 20LPH | Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water View Details checkDetails

₹14,099

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Native by UC Urban Company M1 Water Purifier | Needs No Service For 2 Years | RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline | 10-Stage Purifier | 4-in-1 Health Booster | 8L Capacity | 2 Year Warranty (Filters Included) View Details checkDetails

₹13,699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT RO+UV Water Purifier | Free Service Plan worth 2000 | India’s #1 Water Purifier | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | 30x Impurity Removal vs Local Purifiers View Details checkDetails

₹7,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Faber 6 liter 1500W Air Fryer|Fry, Bake, Roast, Toast, Defrost, Grill & Reheat|360° Rapid Air Cooking, 85% Less Oil|Temperature & Time Control, Non-Stick Fryer Pan, Auto-Off | Sleek Design | (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹4,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

PHILIPS Air Fryer NA231/00 with touch panel, uses up to 90% less fat, 1700W, 6.2 Liter, with Rapid Air Technology (Black),Cooking window, Extra Large View Details checkDetails

₹8,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Cookwell Air Fryer - 5L With See Through Window - 1400W (Grey & Black) View Details checkDetails

₹3,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

PHILIPS Air fryer for Home, 4.1 Liter, with RapidAir Technology (Black), with additional 1 Yr Warranty by Philips, uses up to 90% less fat (HD9200/90) View Details checkDetails

₹5,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

INALSA Air Fryer for Home|5.5 liter Capacity|Visible Window & Internal Light|1600 W with Smart AirCrisp Technology|6-In-1 Appliance With 8 Preset Menu & Digital Display (Tasty fry DW5.5)Black View Details checkDetails

₹4,849

amazonLogo
GET THIS

COSORI Air Fryer 5 QT (4.7 Litre) Black, 1500W Fast Cooking 9 Preset Menu, 30 Recipes Cookbook, Grill, Broil, Roast, Toast, Bake, Reheat, Defrost, Digital Touch Panel (CAF-L501) View Details checkDetails

₹7,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Instant Pot Air Fryer, Vortex 6 Litre, Touch Control Panel, 360° EvenCrisp Technology, Uses 95% less Oil, 6-in-1 Appliance:Air Fry, Roast, Grill, Bake, Reheat& Dehydrate (Vortex 6 Litre) 1500 W Silver View Details checkDetails

₹11,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

INALSA Air Fryer Oven|16L, 1800W|Stainless Steel Body12-in-1 Functions,Fry,Bake,Grill,Dehydrate,Roast& Reheat|10 Preset|Rotisserie & Convection|Dishwasher Safe Accessories|2Yr Warranty,Aero Crisp 16 View Details checkDetails

₹9,699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AGARO Imperial Espresso Coffee Maker, Coffee Machine, 15 Bars, With Foaming Milk, Frother Wand for Espresso, Cappuccino, Latte and Mocha, Steam Espresso Maker For Home, Adjustable Milk Frothing and Double Temperature Control System, Stainless Steel, 1100W. View Details checkDetails

₹8,625

amazonLogo
GET THIS

INALSA Espresso/Cappuccino 4Cup Coffee Maker 800W- Bonjour (3in1- Espresso,Cappuccino & Latte)|Frothing Function,4Bar Pressure|Multipurpose Control Knob,Removable Drip Tray & Borosilicate Glass Carafe View Details checkDetails

₹3,879

amazonLogo
GET THIS

NESCAFE E | Coffee Maker for Cafe-like Frothy Coffee At Home | Make Espresso, Cappuccino, Latte at Home with E coffee maker View Details checkDetails

₹4,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Morphy Richards New Europa 800-Watt Espresso and Cappuccino 4-Cup Coffee Maker (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹4,100

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AGARO Galaxy Capsule Coffee Maker, Single Shot Espresso, Powerful 20 Bar Pressure, 650ml Water Tank, Automatic Temperature Control, Custom Brewing Volume, Anti Drip, Metal Body, Red. View Details checkDetails

₹7,592

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Ariete Vintage American Coffee Machine 1342, Tempered Glass Carafe, up to 12 Cups, 24 Hour Programming Timer, Auto Shut-Off, Drip-Proof, Heated Plate, 1.5 L Capacity, 2000W, Green View Details checkDetails

₹7,000

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Inalsa Espresso Coffee Machine for Home, Office|15 Bar Pressure|NTC Visible temperature Control Technology With Milk Frother|Double Shot System|3in1- Espresso, Cappuccino & Latte (Espressimo 15) View Details checkDetails

₹7,749

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lifelong 1800 Watt Induction Stove With Surge Protection, Electric Induction, 7 Preset Indian Menu Options, Auto Shut Off&Temperature Control with Voltage Protection, 1 Year Manufacturers Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹1,099

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Prestige Iris Plus 1600 Watts Induction Cooktop with Automatic Voltage Regulator | Indian Menu Option |Anti-Magnetic Wall | Timer with User Pre-set | 1 Year Warranty | Black View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

iBELL SLIM50 Induction Cooktop, 2000W, BIS Certified, LED Display, 2 Yr Warranty, Auto Shut-Off, Over Heat Protection (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,290

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Glen 2000W Infrared Induction Stove with Grill Rack for Barbecue, Crystal Glass Plate, Digital Display, 3 Preset Cooking Modes, Touch Control, Infrared Cooktop Hot Plate (SA3074_Infra) View Details checkDetails

₹2,846

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Havells Induction Cooktop (Electric Stove) Et-X Ceramic Plate |1900W | Indian Menu Option | Voltage Surge Protector | Auto Shutoff | Over Heat Protection | 2 Years Coil Manufacturing Warranty (Gray) View Details checkDetails

₹2,659

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Prestige IRIS Toughened Glass-Top 2 Brass Burner LPG Gas Stove | Black | Spill Proof | Ergonomic Knobs | Tri-Pin Brass Burners |Open View Details checkDetails

₹2,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Elica Vetro Glass Top 3 Burner Gas Stove (703 CT VETRO BLK) View Details checkDetails

₹3,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Butterfly Smart 3 Burner Glass Top Gas Stove | Manual Ignition | Scratch Resistant Toughened Glass | Brass Burners | Skid-proof Legs | 1 Year Manufacturers Warranty | Black View Details checkDetails

₹3,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Prestige IRIS Toughened Glass-Top 3 Brass Burner LPG Gas Stove | Black Spill Proof Design | Ergonomic Knob | Tri-Pin Burners |Open View Details checkDetails

₹3,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MILTON Premium Red Manual Ignition Glass Top Gas Stove,1-Year Manufacturers Warranty (ISI Certified) (3 Burner) View Details checkDetails

₹2,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sunshine Falcon 4 Burner | Ultra Slim 4 Burner Stainless Steel Gas Stove | Ergonomic Knob, Brass Burner, 5G Technology | Manual Ignition, LPG Ready & PNG Compatible (Silver) View Details checkDetails

₹6,169

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sujata Gas Stove | 9 Years Warranty | 4 Burner Gas Stove Glass Top, SABAF, ISI Certified, LPG & PNG Compatible, 360° Rotating Brass Gas Nozzle, Jumbo Brass Burner (Premium - Black) View Details checkDetails

₹13,778

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Prestige IRIS Toughened Glass-Top 2 Brass Burner LPG Gas Stove | Black | Spill Proof | Ergonomic Knobs | Tri-Pin Brass Burners |Open View Details checkDetails

₹2,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Nutricook Stainless Steel Smart Pot 2 (6 QT | 5.7 Litre), 1000W, 9 In 1 Instant Programmable Electric Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer, Saute Pot, Warm Food, Smart Lid View Details checkDetails

₹6,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Instant Pot 321 6 Litre, Stainless Steel 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Outer Lid, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer, Saute, Yogurt Maker, And Warmer, 6 Litre, Silver View Details checkDetails

₹11,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HAVELLS RISO Plus 1.8 liter 1 Bowl Rice Cooker| 700 W | Indicator Light |3 X Protection | 1 mm Thick inner bowl | SS 304 stainless steel Lid | Cook and Warm function| Drum shape model(Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SOLARA Electric Rice Cooker - Cool Touch MultiPurpose Cooker and Food Steamer, Digital Rice Cooker, 4 Cups (8 Cups Cooked) with Steam & Rinse Basket, 500 Watts, 4 liter Stainless Steel, Black View Details checkDetails

₹3,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AGARO Royal Electric Rice Cooker, 5 Litre Ceramic Coated Inner Bowl, Steam Basket, 6 Preset Cooking Function With Advanced Fuzzy Logic, Keep Warm Function, 1.5Kgs (approx. 10 cups) raw rice, Silver View Details checkDetails

₹3,702

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Preethi Electric Rice Cooker, 2.2 Litre, Double Pan, Anodized and Rustproof Aluminium Pan, White (RC 321) View Details checkDetails

₹3,097

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is ending tonight! The sale continued for 8 days straight and is now wrapping up the deals, making this your final chance to grab top small kitchen appliances at unbeatable prices. Do not delay buying that air fryer, mixer grinder, or juicer,that you were planning buy for so long! 

Amazon Great Summer Sale ends today! Grab the best deals now.
Amazon Great Summer Sale ends today! Grab the best deals now.

We have noticed some really appealing deals on everything from those essential cooking items to some genuinely clever gadgets that can make life a little easier. And it's across some of the brands we actually trust like Crompton, Agaro, Insala, Prestige, Philips, Havells and many more.

With prices likely to bounce back tomorrow, today is the best time to make the purchase. Don’t let these offers slip away. Head to Amazon now and make the most of the Great Summer Sale before it wraps up tonight.

Last day deals are here! Grab discounts on small kitchen appliances on Amazon Great Summer Sale

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 deals on mixer grinders at up to 60% off

It’s the last day of the Amazon Summer Sale, and the ideal time to invest in the best mixer grinder. Amazon Sale 2025 is offering up to 60% off on top brands like Crompton, Philips and more! Hard to believe, right?

These Amazon deals on mixer grinders cover options with powerful motors, multiple jars, and sturdy designs, ideal for grinding spices, making chutneys, or preparing daily masalas. During the Amazon Sale even premium models that usually cost a lot are now available at budget-friendly prices.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Summer Sale 2025: Up to 60% off on juicers

The last day of Amazon Summer Sale is here, and it’s your final call to grab amazing deals on juicers. From cold press juicers for nutrition lovers to centrifugal ones for quick results, the Amazon sale 2025 has it all. 

These Amazon Great Summer Sale offers include reliable models from top brands like Inalsa, Havells, Borosil and more. Fresh juice at home not only saves money in the long run but also adds more convenience to your routine. These last-day deals won’t last beyond tonight, and popular picks are already selling out fast.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Great Summer Sale deals on blenders, up to 55% off

On the last day of Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025, blenders are available at up to 55% off, and the deals are too good to ignore. This Amazon sale brings you compact and full-size blenders from trusted brands, all packed with features that make everyday kitchen tasks quicker and easier. 

You’ll find models with high-speed motors, multiple jars, and easy-clean designs, perfect for busy mornings or summer drink cravings. These Amazon sale 2025 offers are perfect for families looking to bring home something useful without spending too much.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Up to 80% off on water purifiers at Amazon Sale 2025

Water purifiers are seeing some of the biggest discounts yet, up to 80% off on the last day of Amazon Sale! Clean drinking water is essential, especially during the summer, and this is a smart chance to bring home a good purifier at a much lower price. 

The Amazon Sale 2025 has deals on all kinds of models, RO, UV, and purifiers with extra filters that make water safer for the whole family. Don't miss the chance to save big on something that protects your family’s health every single day. Check the sale before it’s too late, stocks are moving fast.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Best deals on air fryer with up to 70% discount on Amazon Summer Sale 2025

Enjoy up to 70% off on top air fryer models, making it the perfect moment to cook your favourite crispy snacks with less oil. From small, compact options to larger ones for the whole family, these Amazon sale deals have something for everyone. 

Air fryers are flying off the shelves, so don't miss out on these last day deals. Air fryers are a saviour when you are craving crispy fries, chicken wings, or even desserts, because they cook faster and healthier. Grab yours before the Amazon Great Summer Sale wraps up for the year and save big on a kitchen must-have.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Coffee maker deals at up to 50% off during Amazon Summer Sale 2025

Coffee lovers, this one's for you! It’s the last day of Amazon Summer Sale 2025, and you can grab coffee makers at up to 50% off, perfect for starting your day right. Anytime you crave a strong espresso or a creamy cappuccino, you can have it with just a push of a button!

From easy-to-use drip machines to espresso makers for the real coffee connoisseurs, there's something for everyone at amazing prices. Don’t miss your chance to save big and enjoy cafe-style coffee from the comfort of your kitchen.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Great Summer Sale offers on induction cooktops, up to 70% off

With discounts of up to 70% off, you can upgrade your kitchen with an energy-efficient and easy-to-use cooktop at an unbeatable price. Amazon sale deals on induction cooktops feature top brands known for quality, safety, and durability. 

Plus, with fast heat-up times and precise temperature control, cooking your favourite meals has never been easier. But hurry, these last day deals are only available until midnight! Don’t miss out on these huge savings during the Amazon Great Summer Sale.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Summer Sale 2025 deals on gas stoves at up to 60% off

It’s the last day of Amazon Summer Sale 2025, and the up to 60% off deals on gas stoves are too good to pass up! From compact 2-burner stoves for smaller kitchens to spacious 4-burner models for larger families, the Amazon sale has plenty of options that fit your cooking needs. 

These high-quality stoves come with features like durable burners, easy-to-clean surfaces, and sleek designs that add style to your kitchen. Don’t miss out on the best deals of the season during the Amazon Sale. 

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Electric cookers at up to 50% off on Amazon Sale 2025

Say goodbye to long hours in the kitchen and hello to quick, hassle-free cooking. These electric cookers are perfect for preparing everything from perfectly cooked rice to delicious stews, all at the push of a button. 

With Amazon sale prices dropping by half, it’s the best time to invest in a quality cooker that makes your daily meals easier. From compact models to larger ones, there’s a deal for every home. Remember, this is the last day of the Amazon Sale, don't miss these deals.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Exclusive bank offers on kitchen appliances during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025

  • Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card: Get 5% unlimited cashback
  • HDFC Bank: Avail up to 4,500 instant discount on credit card & EMI purchases
  • SBI Credit Card: Get a 10% instant discount on credit card and EMI transactions
  • RBL Bank: Save 7.5% instantly on credit card & EMI payments
  • OneCard: Get up to 3,500 instant discount on credit card & EMI purchases
  • No Cost EMI: Available on select cards and payment options

Similar articles for you

Grab Samsung and Apple tablets with up to 60% discount on Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025

Amazon Summer Sale 2025 is LIVE: Min 40% off on water purifiers from Aquaguard, HUL and more with additional bank offers

Amazon Summer Sale 2025: Massive discounts revealed with up to 80% off on water purifiers from Aquaguard, Kent, and more

Save big on budget laptops from HP, Lenovo, and more: Grab up to 45% off in Amazon Great Summer sale

Amazon Summer Sale brings the coolest and best ACs from Lloyd at up to 40% off: Top picks with advanced cooling

FAQs on Amazon Great Summer Sale

  • When does the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 end?

    The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 ends today! It’s the last day of the sale, so make sure to grab your favourite deals before they’re gone.

  • Can I find discounts on small kitchen appliances during the sale?

    Yes! The Amazon Summer Sale offers great deals on a wide range of small kitchen appliances, including air fryers, coffee makers, blenders, and more, with discounts of up to 70%.

  • What are the best small kitchen appliances for a compact kitchen?

    For a compact kitchen, look for multi-functional appliances like a blender, air fryer, toaster oven, or a compact food processor. These take up less space and still provide great performance.

  • Are induction cooktops better than gas stoves?

    Induction cooktops are more energy-efficient and safer, as they don't heat the surrounding area. They are perfect for smaller kitchens, but you'll need compatible cookware (magnetic-based).

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Unmissable Offers in Amazon Sale (May 2025) Grab amazing deals on summer appliances, laptops, large & kitchen appliances, gadgets and more in Amazon Great Summer Sale (2025).
Unmissable Offers in Amazon Sale (May 2025) Grab amazing deals on summer appliances, laptops, large & kitchen appliances, gadgets and more in Amazon Great Summer Sale (2025).
News / Technology / Limited time deals! Last day of Amazon Summer Sale to avail a min 40% off on juicers, mixer grinders, and more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 08, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On