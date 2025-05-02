Save big in Amazon Great Summer Sale: Get budget laptops from HP, Lenovo, and more at up to 45% off
May 02, 2025 02:00 PM IST
The Amazon Great Summer Sale offers significant savings on budget laptops from top brands like HP and Lenovo, with great discounts.
FAQs
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Best ratedHP 15, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U Laptop (8GB LPDDR5, 512GB SSD) Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge, 15.6/39.6cm,FHD, Win 11, Silver, 1.59kg, AMD Radeon Graphics, 1080p HD Camera, fc0154AU View Details
|
₹29,990
|
|
|
Great discountAcer [SmartChoice Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 5-5625U Premium Thin and Light Laptop (16 GB RAM/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) AL15-41, 39.62 cm (15.6) Full HD Display, Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.59 KG View Details
|
₹32,990
|
|
|
Best discountLenovo V15 Intel Celeron N4500 15.6 (39.62 cm) FHD (1920x1080) Antiglare 250 Nits Thin and Light Laptop (8GB RAM/256GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Black/1Y Onsite/1.7 kg), 82QYA00MIN View Details
|
₹22,990
|
|
|
Under 20kPrimebook 4G, 2025(New, WiFi+4G) Android Based MediaTek MT8788 - (PrimeOS) 4G SIM Slot, Thin and Light Laptop (11.6 Inch, 1.065 Kg, Type C, USB, HDMI, MicroSD) (4GB/64GB eMMC Storage, Black) View Details
|
₹13,990
|
|
|
HP 255 Notebook, AMD Athlon Silver 7120U,8GB DDR4, 256GB SSD, 15.6-inch(39.6cm),Anti-Glare, HD Laptop, Radeon Graphics, (Win 11, Silver,1.52kg) G10 View Details
|
₹23,270
|
|
|
HP 255 G10 7000 Series AMD Ryzen 5 Quad Core 7520U 2.8Ghz Upto 4.3Ghz - (8 GB/512 GB SSD/AMD Radeon Graphics) 255 G10 Thin and Light Laptop (15.6 inch, Matt Silver, 1.45 kg) View Details
|
₹28,980
|
|
|
HP 15s, 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U Laptop (8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD) Anti-Glare, 15.6/39.6cm,FHD, Win 11, MS Office 21, Silver, 1.69kg, Intel UHD Graphics, HD Camera, Dual Speakers, fy5006tu View Details
|
₹33,390
|
|
|
HP 15s, 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U Laptop (8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD) Anti-Glare, 15.6/39.6cm, FHD, Win 11, MS Office 21, Silver, 1.69kg, Intel UHD Graphics, HD Camera, Dual Speakers, fy5011TU View Details
|
₹32,990
|
|
|
HP 15, 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, (Win 11, Office 21, Grey, 1.59kg), Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge,15.6-inch(39.6cm), FHD Laptop, Intel UHD Graphics, 1080p FHD Camera, fd0006TU View Details
|
₹36,890
|
|
|
HP Laptop 250R G9 (2024), Intel Core i3 13th Gen 1315U - (8GB/512GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/Windows 11 Home) Thin and Light Business Laptop/15.6 (39.62cm)/Ash Grey/1.57 kg View Details
|
₹30,820
|
|
|
HP 15 AMD Ryzen 3 7320U (8GB LPDDDR5 Ram/512GB NVMe M.2 SSD/Anti Glare, Micro Edge/15.6 (39.6 Cm) FHD/Backlit Keyboard/Win11 Home+MS Office21/ AMD Radeon Graphics, HD Camera/1.59Kg/Silver) Fc0026AU View Details
|
₹29,890
|
|
|
HP 15, AMD Ryzen 5 7520U, 16GB DDR5, 512GB SSD, (Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.59kg), Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge, 15.6-inch(39.6cm), FHD Laptop, AMD Radeon Graphics, 1080p FHD Camera, Backlit KB, fc0156AU View Details
|
₹39,990
|
|
|
HP 15, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U Laptop (16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD) Anti-Glare, 15.6/39.6cm, FHD, Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.69kg, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, HD Camera, Backlit Keyboard, fy5009tu View Details
|
₹46,790
|
|
|
Acer [SmartChoice Aspire 3 Laptop Intel Core Celeron N4500 Processor Laptop (8 GB LPDDR4X SDRAM/512 GB SSD/Win11 Home/38 WHR/HD Webcam) A325-45 with 39.63 cm (15.6) HD Display, Pure Silver, 1.5 KG View Details
|
₹22,990
|
|
|
Acer Aspire 3 Laptop Intel Core Celeron N4500 Processor Laptop (8 GB LPDDR4X SDRAM/256 GB SSD/Win11 Home/38 WHR/HD Webcam) A324-45 with 35.56 cm (14) HD Display, Pure Silver, 1.3 KG View Details
|
₹20,980
|
|
|
Stylish choiceASUS Vivobook Go 14, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U, Thin and Light Laptop, 14 (35.56 cm) FHD, (8 GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/42WHr /Black/1.38 kg), E1404FA-NK325WS View Details
|
₹28,990
|
|
|
Lenovo V15 AMD Ryzen 3 7320U 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD 250 Nits Antiglare Thin and Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Arctic Grey/1.63 Kg), 83CQ000XIN View Details
|
₹25,990
|
|
|
Lenovo V15 G4 (2024), AMD Ryzen 3 7320U Quad Core - (8GB/512GB SSD/AMD Radeon Graphics/Windows 11 Home) Thin and Light Business Laptop/15.6 FHD Display/Arctic Grey/1.57 kg/MS Office 2021 View Details
|
₹26,770
|
|
|
Lenovo IdeaPad 3, Intel Core i3-1215U, 12th Gen, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD, 14/35.5cm, Windows 11, MSOffice 2021, Arctic Grey, 1.43Kg, 82RJ00FUIN, 1 Year Warranty, 3months Game Pass, Thin& Light Laptop View Details
|
₹32,990
|
|
|
Lenovo V15 G3 (2024), Intel Core i3 12th Gen 1215U - (16GB/512GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/Windows 11 Pro) Thin and Light Business Laptop/15.6 FHD Display/Iron Grey/1.7 kg/MS Office 2021 Pro Plus View Details
|
₹31,630
|
|
|
Lenovo V15 AMD Ryzen 3 7320U 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD 250 Nits Antiglare Thin and Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Arctic Grey/1.63 Kg), 83CQ000XIN View Details
|
₹25,990
|
|
|
Lenovo V15 G4 AMD Athlon Silver 7120U Laptop 8GB LPDDR5 Ram, 512 GB SSD PCIe, Windows 11 Lifetime Validity,15.6 FHD Screen, AMD Radeon 610M, Silver, 1 Year Brand Warranty View Details
|
₹24,990
|
|
|
Lenovo V14 G3 (2024), Intel Core i3 12th Gen 1215U - (16GB/512GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/Windows 11 Home) Thin and Light Business Laptop/14.0 FHD Display/Iron Grey/1.57 kg/MS Office View Details
|
₹30,670
|
|
|
Lenovo V15 G4 AMD Ryzen 5 7520U 15.6 inch FHD Thin & Lite Laptop, AMD Graphics, 16GB DDR5 5500Mhz Ram, 512GB SSD NVMe, Windows 11, Dolby Audio, Arctic Grey, 1 Year Onsite Brand Warranty View Details
|
₹34,990
|
|
|
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Core i3 12th Gen 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD Thin & Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/Windows 11/MSO 21/1Yr ADP Free/3months Game Pass/Arctic Grey/1.63Kg), 82RK00VTIN View Details
|
₹34,990
|
|
|
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 Intel® Celeron® N4020 15.6 inch (39.6cm) Thin & Light Laptop (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Office Home & Student 2024/1Yr ADP Free/Cloud Grey/1.54Kg), 82V700L2IN View Details
|
₹25,690
|
|
|
HP 255 G9 Ryzen 3 Dual Core AMD Ryzen 3 Processor 3250U - (8 GB/512 GB SSD/AMD Radeon Graphics) 9H237PT Thin and Light Laptop (15.6 inch, Black, 1.47 kg) View Details
|
₹23,490
|
|
|
Lenovo V14 G3 (2024), Intel Core i3 12th Gen 1215U - (16GB/512GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/Windows 11) Thin and Light Business Laptop/14.0 FHD Display/Iron Grey/1.57 kg/MS Office 2021 View Details
|
₹31,930
|
|
