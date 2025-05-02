Save big in Amazon Great Summer Sale: Get budget laptops from HP, Lenovo, and more at up to 45% off

The Amazon Great Summer Sale is the perfect time to snag incredible deals on budget laptops. If you're looking to upgrade without emptying your wallet, the Amazon sale features significant discounts on a wide range of budget laptops from popular brands like HP, Lenovo, and more. Score big on budget laptops this Amazon Great Summer Sale! Find your perfect device now.

This Amazon Great Summer Sale offers a fantastic opportunity to find a reliable and efficient laptop for work, study, or everyday use at a fraction of the regular price. Don't miss out on the chance to save big on your next budget laptop with limited time offers! Explore the Amazon sale today and discover the perfect budget laptop for your needs.

Exclusive offers on budget laptops during Amazon Summer Sale

HDFC Bank Offers:

Flat Discount: Up to INR 750 off on card purchases (min. INR 5000).

EMI Discount (6+ months): 10% off up to INR 1750 on credit/debit cards (min. INR 5000). Additional flat discounts on higher value EMI purchases.

Non-EMI Discount: 10% off up to INR 1250 on credit cards (min. INR 5000). Additional flat discounts on higher value non-EMI purchases.

How to Avail: Select eligible HDFC card at checkout.

Other Offers:

Amazon Pay ICICI Card: Up to 5% cashback.

Amazon Pay Later: INR 50 cashback on INR 199+ orders.

EMI: No Cost EMI (Bajaj Finserv), interest savings on select cards.

Don't miss the HP 15 deal in the Amazon Great Summer Sale! This silver laptop, model fc0154AU, offers a responsive and efficient experience for daily tasks and on-the-go productivity. 1 Its sleek, lightweight design ensures portability, while the anti-glare FHD display provides comfortable viewing. 2 Upgrade your tech affordably during this limited-time Amazon sale!

Specifications RAM 8GB LPDDR5 Processor AMD Ryzen 3 7320U Storage 512GB SSD Display 15.6-inch FHD Anti-Glare Click Here to Buy HP 15, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U Laptop (8GB LPDDR5, 512GB SSD) Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge, 15.6/39.6cm,FHD, Win 11, Silver, 1.59kg, AMD Radeon Graphics, 1080p HD Camera, fc0154AU

Tired of bulky laptops? The Amazon Great Summer Sale brings you the sleek and powerful Acer Aspire Lite! Its premium thin and light design in stylish Steel Gray makes portability a breeze. Experience smooth multitasking and responsive performance for work and play without breaking the bank.

Specifications RAM 16 GB DDR4 Processor AMD Ryzen 5 5625U Storage 512 GB SSD Display 15.6-inch Full HD Click Here to Buy Acer [SmartChoice Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 5-5625U Premium Thin and Light Laptop (16 GB RAM/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) AL15-41, 39.62 cm (15.6) Full HD Display, Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.59 KG

Unlock incredible value during the Amazon Great Summer Sale with the Lenovo V15! This thin and light black laptop offers a practical solution for everyday tasks. Its anti-glare FHD display ensures comfortable viewing, making it ideal for work and browsing on the go. Don't miss this budget-friendly upgrade during the Amazon sale!

Specifications RAM 8GB DDR4 Processor Intel Celeron N4500 Storage 256GB SSD Display 15.6-inch FHD Anti-glare Click Here to Buy Lenovo V15 Intel Celeron N4500 15.6 (39.62 cm) FHD (1920x1080) Antiglare 250 Nits Thin and Light Laptop (8GB RAM/256GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Black/1Y Onsite/1.7 kg), 82QYA00MIN

Step into the future of affordable computing with the Primebook 4G (2025), now featured in the Amazon Great Summer Sale! This new, thin and light laptop offers seamless connectivity with both WiFi and 4G, thanks to its built-in SIM slot. Experience the intuitive Android-based PrimeOS on its portable 11.6-inch display. Perfect for staying connected on the go!

Specifications RAM 4GB Processor MediaTek MT8788 Storage 64GB eMMC Display 11.6 Inch Click Here to Buy Primebook 4G, 2025(New, WiFi+4G) Android Based MediaTek MT8788 - (PrimeOS) 4G SIM Slot, Thin and Light Laptop (11.6 Inch, 1.065 Kg, Type C, USB, HDMI, MicroSD) (4GB/64GB eMMC Storage, Black)

Best HP laptops for you:

Upgrade your everyday computing with the Acer Aspire 3, now available in the Amazon Great Summer Sale! This Pure Silver laptop offers a practical and efficient experience for your essential tasks. Its lightweight design makes it easy to carry around for work or study. Don't miss this value-packed deal!

Specifications RAM 8 GB LPDDR4X SDRAM Processor Intel Core Celeron N4500 Storage 512 GB SSD Display 15.6-inch HD Click Here to Buy Acer [SmartChoice Aspire 3 Laptop Intel Core Celeron N4500 Processor Laptop (8 GB LPDDR4X SDRAM/512 GB SSD/Win11 Home/38 WHR/HD Webcam) A325-45 with 39.63 cm (15.6) HD Display, Pure Silver, 1.5 KG

This sleek and portable Acer Aspire 3 is a smart choice in the Amazon Great Summer Sale! Its Pure Silver finish and lightweight design make it ideal for students and professionals on the move. Experience reliable performance for everyday tasks on its crisp 14-inch HD display. Don't miss this excellent value during the Amazon sale!

Specifications RAM 8 GB LPDDR4X SDRAM Processor Intel Core Celeron N4500 Storage 256 GB SSD Click Here to Buy Acer Aspire 3 Laptop Intel Core Celeron N4500 Processor Laptop (8 GB LPDDR4X SDRAM/256 GB SSD/Win11 Home/38 WHR/HD Webcam) A324-45 with 35.56 cm (14) HD Display, Pure Silver, 1.3 KG

Elevate your daily computing with the sleek and efficient ASUS Vivobook Go 14, a fantastic find in the Amazon Great Summer Sale! This thin and light black laptop, model E1404FA-NK325WS, offers a responsive experience powered by the AMD Ryzen 3 7320U processor and 8GB of RAM. The vibrant 14-inch Full HD display makes work and entertainment a pleasure, and with a speedy 512GB SSD, you'll have ample storage and quick boot times.

Specifications RAM 8 GB DDR4 Processor AMD Ryzen 3 7320U Storage 512GB SSD Display 14-inch FHD Click Here to Buy ASUS Vivobook Go 14, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U, Thin and Light Laptop, 14 (35.56 cm) FHD, (8 GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/42WHr /Black/1.38 kg), E1404FA-NK325WS

Grab the efficient Lenovo V15 in the Amazon Great Summer Sale! This thin and light Arctic Grey laptop, powered by AMD Ryzen 3, offers smooth performance for everyday tasks. Enjoy comfortable viewing on its 15.6-inch FHD anti-glare screen.

Specifications RAM 8GB DDR4 Processor AMD Ryzen 3 7320U Storage 512GB SSD Display 15.6-inch FHD Anti-glare Click Here to Buy Lenovo V15 AMD Ryzen 3 7320U 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD 250 Nits Antiglare Thin and Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Arctic Grey/1.63 Kg), 83CQ000XIN

Best Lenovo laptops for you:

Snag the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 in the Amazon Great Summer Sale! This thin and light Cloud Grey laptop is ideal for everyday tasks and comes bundled with Office Home & Student 2024. A great value for students and home users!

Specifications RAM 8GB DDR4 Processor Intel Celeron N4020 Storage 512GB SSD Display 15.6 inch Click Here to Buy Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 Intel® Celeron® N4020 15.6 inch (39.6cm) Thin & Light Laptop (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Office Home & Student 2024/1Yr ADP Free/Cloud Grey/1.54Kg), 82V700L2IN

Don't miss the HP 255 G9 in the Amazon Great Summer Sale! This thin and light black laptop (model 9H237PT) provides efficient performance for your daily computing needs, powered by the AMD Ryzen 3 3250U dual-core processor. With 8GB of RAM and a speedy 512GB SSD, you'll experience responsive multitasking and quick boot times. The 15.6-inch display offers ample screen space for work and entertainment, while its lightweight design at just 1.47 kg makes it easily portable.

Specifications RAM 8 GB DDR4 Processor AMD Ryzen 3 3250U Storage 512 GB SSD Display 15.6 inch Click Here to Buy HP 255 G9 Ryzen 3 Dual Core AMD Ryzen 3 Processor 3250U - (8 GB/512 GB SSD/AMD Radeon Graphics) 9H237PT Thin and Light Laptop (15.6 inch, Black, 1.47 kg)

Get the powerful Lenovo V14 G3 (2024) in the Amazon Great Summer Sale! This thin and light Iron Grey business laptop packs a punch with its 12th Gen Intel Core i3 processor and a generous 16GB of RAM. The sharp 14.0" FHD display is great for work, and with a speedy 512GB SSD and pre-installed Windows 11 and MS Office 2021, you're ready to go. Its portable 1.57 kg design makes it ideal for professionals on the move. Don't miss this excellent deal during the Amazon sale!

Specifications RAM 16GB DDR4 Processor Intel Core i3 12th Gen 1215U Storage 512GB SSD Graphics Intel UHD Graphics Click Here to Buy Lenovo V14 G3 (2024), Intel Core i3 12th Gen 1215U - (16GB/512GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/Windows 11) Thin and Light Business Laptop/14.0 FHD Display/Iron Grey/1.57 kg/MS Office 2021

FAQs on budget laptops What are the common RAM sizes in these budget laptops? Most feature 8GB DDR4 RAM, offering sufficient memory for everyday multitasking. Some models, like the Lenovo V14 G3, boast 16GB for smoother performance.

Which processors can I expect in these affordable laptops? You'll find Intel Celeron and Core i3, as well as AMD Ryzen 3 processors, balancing efficiency and performance for typical usage.

What kind of storage do these laptops typically offer? The majority come with a 512GB SSD, providing fast boot times and ample storage for files and applications. Some entry-level models offer 256GB SSDs.

What screen sizes and resolutions are common among them? Most feature 14-inch or 15.6-inch displays with FHD (1920x1080) resolution, often with an anti-glare coating for comfortable viewing.

Do any of these budget laptops come with pre-installed software? Yes, some models like the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 and Lenovo V14 G3 (2024) include Windows 11 Home and Microsoft Office 2021.

