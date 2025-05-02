AC blankets at 50% off? Amazon Summer Sale 2025 has everyone talking! Do not miss these deals!

The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is live, and it’s time to upgrade your sleep essentials with breezy, lightweight, and skin-friendly AC blankets at unbeatable prices. Be it if you're curling up for a nap or getting cosy in air conditioning, these blankets are crafted for comfort and designed to look great on your bed. Amazon Great Summer Sale is LIVE: Min 50% off on ac blankets; Chill in style!

From 100% cotton dohars with traditional Jaipuri prints to ultra-light microfiber comforters with floral designs, there's something here for every aesthetic and need. With minimum 50% off, now is the perfect time to invest in cool sleep companions for hot days and chilly nights.

Top 7 AC blankets at 50% off on Amazon Summer Sale 2025:

Loading Suggestions...

Bring home the charm of artisan block designs with the Trance Home Linen Malhaar Red dohar. Made from 100% cotton with a soft 200 TC finish, it’s breathable, reversible, and perfect for hot AC-cooled nights. The elegant Jaipuri print adds a cultural touch to your summer bedding. With the Amazon Summer Sale 2025, enjoy comfort, style, and massive savings in one go.

Specifications Size 84" x 88" (Double Bed) Material 100% Cotton Thread Count 200 TC Design Jaipuri Block Print Click Here to Buy Trance Home Linen 100% Cotton Reversible Dohar Double Bed Size | Jaipuri Printed Artisan Block Design Blanket | Soft Lightweight Ac Comforter Quilt (84X88, Malhaar Red), 200 TC Summer Collection

Loading Suggestions...

This lightweight 150 GSM AC comforter by COZY FURNISH is the summer solution your single bed needs. Designed with cooling microfiber cotton and floral charm, it keeps you cool without feeling bulky. Whether it’s for your home or a thoughtful gift, grab it now at unbeatable prices during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025.

Specifications Size 144 x 220 cm (Single Bed) Material Cooling Microfiber Cotton Blend GSM 150 Pattern Floral Print Click Here to Buy COZY FURNISH Summer Single Bed Blanket 144x220CM, Cooling Microfiber Cotton, Lightweight 150GSM AC Comforter, Soft Breathable Floral Print Quilt, Thin Blanket for Summer, Perfect for Gifting

Loading Suggestions...

Stay cool and stylish with this floral-patterned dohar by Story@Home. Made with 100% cotton and weighing just 150 GSM, it’s perfect for summer AC use. Its olive green and white tones bring a calming, minimalist appeal to your bedroom. Shop smart with the Amazon Summer Sale 2025 and enjoy luxury for less.

Specifications Size 144 x 220 cm (Single Bed) Material 100% Cotton GSM 150 Pattern Floral Click Here to Buy Story@Home Dohar Single Bed 100% Cotton Blankets for Summer | 144x 220CM, 150GSM Ac Comforter and Cooling Blankets for Summer | Olive Green & White | Floral Pattern | Quilt | Ideal for Gifting

Loading Suggestions...

The HOMEKART 220 GSM comforter is your all-season bedding buddy. With three-layered construction and reversible dual-tone shades, this single bed comforter keeps you cosy and stylish. Made for all weather but perfect for summer AC chill, it’s now available at jaw-dropping discounts in the Amazon Summer Sale 2025.

Specifications Size 152 x 220 cm (Single Bed) Material Microfiber GSM 220 Design Solid Plain, Reversible Click Here to Buy HOMEKART 220 GSM Solid Plain Reversible Summer Microfiber AC Comforter/Duvet| All Season Single Size 3 Layered Quilted Blanket for Single Bed (220 cm x 152 cm, Teal Blue and Grey)| TC - 250

Loading Suggestions...

Crafted from 120 GSM pure cotton, this skin-friendly single bed dohar is lightweight, reversible, and ideal for daily use in summer. Its fresh light green shade and breathable fabric offer the right balance of comfort and style. Add it to your summer sleep essentials at half the price during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025.

Specifications Size 152 x 225 cm (Single Bed) Material Pure Cotton GSM 120 Reversible Yes Click Here to Buy BSB HOME Pure Cotton Dohar – Light Green (Single)

Loading Suggestions...

For those who love room to sprawl, this double bed version of the BSB HOME dohar is a summer must-have. The same breathable, soft cotton in a larger format offers cool comfort even on the hottest nights. Enjoy this blend of quality and value thanks to the Amazon Summer Sale 2025.

Specifications Size 220 x 230 cm (Double Bed) Material Pure Cotton GSM 120 Reversible Yes Click Here to Buy BSB HOME Pure Cotton 120 GSM Reversible Soft Lightweight Printed Double Bed Blanket/AC Dohar/Skin Friendly Dohar-220x230 cm-Light Green

Loading Suggestions...

Bigger isn’t always bulkier – this king-size comforter from innovative edge proves it. Perfect for single beds with a taste for luxury, it’s soft, lightweight, and reversible for style versatility. Whether you’re gifting or upgrading your own space, shop smart with massive discounts during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025.

Specifications Size King Size (Single Bed) Material Soft Fabric with Premium Filling Reversible Yes Idea for Summer, AC use, spacious sleeping Click Here to Buy innovative edge Reversible AC Comforter Single Bed King Size Quilt Blanket for Summer

This summer, don't compromise on comfort. With Amazon Great Summer Sale offering minimum 50% off on top-rated AC blankets, there's no better time to level up your sleep setup. Shop now and experience the perfect balance of breathable design and aesthetic appeal – just in time for the season of cool comfort.

Similar stories for you:

Travel smarter, not harder: Your guide to affordable trolley bags under ₹2500

Amazon Summer Sale 2025 starts soon: Enjoy minimum 50% off on stylish men’s wear

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is LIVE: Get 50% off on top sunglasses brands

Amazon Great Summer Sale is LIVE: Min 50% off on ac blankets: FAQs What is an AC blanket? AC blankets are lightweight comforters or dohars designed for air-conditioned rooms. They offer minimal insulation, perfect for summer.

Are cotton or microfiber blankets better for summer? Cotton is more breathable and natural, while microfiber is softer and often lighter – both are great depending on personal preference.

Can I use these AC blankets year-round? Yes, most of them are all-season or reversible, offering comfort during mild winters and cool summers alike.

How do I choose the right blanket size? Choose single size (144–152 cm x 220–225 cm) for one person and double (220 cm x 230 cm or more) for couples or larger beds.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.