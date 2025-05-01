Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is LIVE: Get 50% off on top sunglasses brands; Hot deals, cool shades!
May 01, 2025 06:00 AM IST
Amazon Summer Sale 2025 is LIVE! Get up to 50% off on sunglasses from John Jacobs, Vogue, Tommy Hilfiger & more. Hot brands, cool deals—shop now!
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
John Jacobs Unisex Transparent Blue Full Rim Square Medium, Sunglasses, Uv Protected, (Size-54) View Details
|
₹2,449
|
|
|
GUESS None Round Unisex Sunglasses - (GUESS WOMEN S7568 52F 52 SUNGLASSES|52|BROWN GRADED Color Lens) View Details
|
₹4,109
|
|
|
GUESS Womens Brown Oval 100% Uv Protection (Uv 400) Gold Reflector Mirror Lens Medium Non-Polarized Sunglasses - Gu7389 52C 58 S View Details
|
₹3,019
|
|
|
Hawkers Mens - Womens Black Square Polarized | 100% UV Protection (UV 400) Grey Lens Small Sunglasses - HJAC22BGTP View Details
|
₹1,699.21
|
|
|
GUESS Mirrored Cat Eye Women Sunglasses - (GU7591-F 83U 54 S |54| Purple Color Lens) View Details
|
₹3,019
|
|
|
Eyewearlabs OKNO | Polarized Full Rim Rectangular Branded Stylish Sunglasses For Men & Women | 100% UV Protection Shades | Cricket Sports Cycling Driving | Green Lens | Medium | Tornado View Details
|
₹1,475.59
|
|
|
John Jacobs | Stylish & Premium | Polarized & 100% UV Protection Sunglasses For Men & Women | Matte Black Grey Full Rim Aviator Medium (Size-59)-Pack of 1 View Details
|
₹1,799
|
|
|
John Jacobs | Gold Transparent Green Square | 100% UV Protected Sunglasses | For Men and Women | Narrow | JJ S13082S View Details
|
₹1,699
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
John Jacobs | Green - Green | Full Rim Square Stylish & Premium Polarized Sunglasses | 100% UV Protected | Women | Wide | JJ S15906 View Details
|
₹2,099
|
|
|
100% UV Protected Sunglasses For Men & Women | Golden - Brown Full Rim Square | Medium (Size-57) | JJ S12959-C1 View Details
|
₹1,519
|
|
|
John Jacobs | Black - Grey | Full Rim Rectangular Stylish & Premium Polarized Sunglasses | Polarized and 100% UV Protected | Men & Women | Extra Wide | JJ S15862 View Details
|
₹1,399
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GUESS Mirrored Cat Eye Women Sunglasses -(GU7741 01C 57 S |57| Green Color Lens) View Details
|
₹4,429
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GUESS Mirrored Square Women Sunglasses -(GU7742 01C 53 S |53| Green Color Lens) View Details
|
₹4,429
|
|
|
GUESS Factory Gradient Aviator Women Sunglasses - (GF6052 28U 57 S |57| Pink Color Lens) View Details
|
₹4,429
|
|
|
Vogue Eyewear Vogue Women Gradient Brown Lens Irregular Sunglasses - 0Vo4180S, Size_54 View Details
|
₹3,549.56
|
|
|
Vogue Eyewear Men UV Protected Brown Lens Phantos Sunglasses - 0VO5327S View Details
|
₹3,245.27
|
|
|
John Jacobs|Uv Protection Non-Polarized Sunglasses For Women|Pink Transparent Grey Solid Full Rim Wayfarer Jj S13313-C3 - Pack Of 1,Large View Details
|
₹1,799
|
|
|
Vogue Eyewear Vogue Women Uv Protected Brown Lens Butterfly Sunglasses - 0Vo4199S, Size_58 View Details
|
₹3,549.56
|
|
|
Vogue Eyewear Women Gradient Grey Lens Phantos Sunglasses - 0VO5509S View Details
|
₹3,549.56
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tommy Hilfiger Gradient Aviator Mens Sunglasses - (TH 9081 Gungrgn-19 C4 61 S |61| Green Color Lens) View Details
|
₹5,129
|
|
|
Tommy Hilfiger Solid Square Mens Non-Polarized Sunglasses - (Th 2581 C3 Gunnavbl-33 58 S |58| Blue Color Lens), Small View Details
|
₹3,989
|
|
|
TOMMY HILFIGER Eyewear | Blue Lens | Silver Frame | Full Rim Navigator Shape Branded Latest and Stylish Sunglasses | 100% UV Protection | Mens Sunglasses| Size Large | TH 871PL C3 S View Details
|
₹4,789
|
|
|
Tommy Hilfiger Men-Women Aviator Sunglasses View Details
|
₹4,941
|
|
|
Tommy Hilfiger|Gold Full-rim Frame Aviator Sunglasses|100% UV Protected (Uv 400) Brown Gradient Faded Lens|Mens & Womens | Large 2542 N I Gdbr-34 C4 58 S View Details
|
₹5,469
|
|
|
Tommy Hilfiger Gradient Square Mens Sunglasses - (TH 2590 C2 gungn-19 61 S |61| Green Color Lens) View Details
|
₹5,319
|
|
|
Lenskart Boost Sports Sunglasses | Black Dual Tone Full Rim | 100% UV Protected | Sunglasses for Men & Women | Large (138 mm and above) | LKB S15360 View Details
|
₹1,249
|
|
|
Lenskart Boost Sports Sunglasses | Yellow Black Grey Full Rim | 100% UV Protected | Sunglasses for Men & Women | Large (138 mm and above) | LKB S15365 View Details
|
₹1,249
|
|
|
Lenskart Boost Sports Sunglasses | Tortoise Brown Half Rim | 100% UV Protected | Sunglasses for Men & Women | Large (138 mm and above) | LKB S15376 View Details
|
₹1,249
|
|
|
Lenskart Boost Sports Sunglasses | Black Yellow Grey Full Rim | Polarized and 100% UV Protected | Sunglasses for Men & Women | Large (138 mm and above) | LKB S15367 View Details
|
₹1,249
|
|
|
Lenskart Boost Sports Sunglasses | Blue Dual Tone Full Rim | 100% UV Protected | Sunglasses for Men & Women | Large (138 mm and above) | LKB S15362 View Details
|
₹1,249
|
|
|
Lenskart Boost Cricket Sunglasses|Rectangular Blue Billion Collection|Matte Blue Yellow Half Rim|100% Uv Protected|For Men & Women|Large (138 Mm And Above)|Lkb S16582 View Details
|
₹1,249
|
|
|
Eyewearlabs OKNO | Polarized Full Rim Branded Stylish Sunglasses For Men & Women | 100% UV Protection Shades | Cricket Sports Cycling Driving | Black Lens | Medium | Bane View Details
|
₹1,299
|
|
|
Eyewearlabs OKNO | Polarized Full Rim Square Branded Stylish Sunglasses For Men & Women | 100% UV Protection Shades | Cricket Sports Cycling Driving | Black Lens | Medium | Hatcher View Details
|
₹999
|
|
|
Eyewearlabs OKNO | Polarized Full Rim Rectangular Branded Stylish Sunglasses For Men & Women | 100% UV Protection Shades | Cricket Sports Cycling Driving | Black Lens | Medium | Camouflage View Details
|
₹1,349
|
|
|
Eyewearlabs OKNO | Polarized Full Rim Square Branded Stylish Sunglasses For Men & Women | 100% UV Protection Shades | Cricket Sports Cycling Driving | Black Lens | Medium | Eclipse View Details
|
₹1,599
|
|
|
Eyewearlabs OKNO | Polarized Full Rim Square Branded Stylish Sunglasses For Men & Women | 100% UV Protection Shades | Cricket Sports Cycling Driving | Orange Lens | Medium | Cypher View Details
|
₹999
|
|
|
Eyewearlabs OKNO | Polarized Full Rim Square Branded Stylish Sunglasses For Men & Women | 100% UV Protection Shades | Cricket Sports Cycling Driving | Black Lens | Medium | Atom View Details
|
₹854
|
|
|
Hawkers Mens - Womens Transparent Square Polarized | 100% UV Protection (UV 400) Grey Gradient Faded Lens Medium Sunglass - HODR22TGTP View Details
|
₹1,704.75
|
|
|
Hawkers Mens - Womens Black Square Polarized | 100% UV Protection (UV 400) Blue Reflector Mirror Lens Large Sunglass - HWAI22BLTP View Details
|
₹1,713.63
|
|
|
Hawkers Womens Black Cateye Polarized | 100% UV Protection (UV 400) Gold Reflector Mirror Lens Small Sunglass - HBEL22BDTP View Details
|
₹1,964.71
|
|
|
Hawkers Mens - Womens Black Square Polarized | 100% UV Protection (UV 400) Blue Reflector Mirror Lens Small Sunglass - HJAC22BLTP View Details
|
₹1,964.71
|
|
|
Hawkers Womens Brown Square Uv Protection (Uv 400) Brown Gradient Faded Lens Medium Sunglasses - 110029 View Details
|
₹1,709.16
|
|
|
Hawkers Mens - Womens Black Round Polarized | 100% UV Protection (UV 400) Grey Lens Small Sunglass - HMMI22BGMP View Details
|
₹1,749
|
|
