Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is LIVE: Get 50% off on top sunglasses brands; Hot deals, cool shades!

BySamarpita Yashaswini
May 01, 2025 06:00 AM IST

Amazon Summer Sale 2025 is LIVE! Get up to 50% off on sunglasses from John Jacobs, Vogue, Tommy Hilfiger & more. Hot brands, cool deals—shop now!

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

John Jacobs Unisex Transparent Blue Full Rim Square Medium, Sunglasses, Uv Protected, (Size-54) View Details checkDetails

₹2,449

amazonLogo
GET THIS

GUESS None Round Unisex Sunglasses - (GUESS WOMEN S7568 52F 52 SUNGLASSES|52|BROWN GRADED Color Lens) View Details checkDetails

₹4,109

amazonLogo
GET THIS

GUESS Womens Brown Oval 100% Uv Protection (Uv 400) Gold Reflector Mirror Lens Medium Non-Polarized Sunglasses - Gu7389 52C 58 S View Details checkDetails

₹3,019

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Hawkers Mens - Womens Black Square Polarized | 100% UV Protection (UV 400) Grey Lens Small Sunglasses - HJAC22BGTP View Details checkDetails

₹1,699.21

amazonLogo
GET THIS

GUESS Mirrored Cat Eye Women Sunglasses - (GU7591-F 83U 54 S |54| Purple Color Lens) View Details checkDetails

₹3,019

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Eyewearlabs OKNO | Polarized Full Rim Rectangular Branded Stylish Sunglasses For Men & Women | 100% UV Protection Shades | Cricket Sports Cycling Driving | Green Lens | Medium | Tornado View Details checkDetails

₹1,475.59

amazonLogo
GET THIS

John Jacobs | Stylish & Premium | Polarized & 100% UV Protection Sunglasses For Men & Women | Matte Black Grey Full Rim Aviator Medium (Size-59)-Pack of 1 View Details checkDetails

₹1,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

John Jacobs | Gold Transparent Green Square | 100% UV Protected Sunglasses | For Men and Women | Narrow | JJ S13082S View Details checkDetails

₹1,699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

John Jacobs Unisex Transparent Blue Full Rim Square Medium, Sunglasses, Uv Protected, (Size-54) View Details checkDetails

₹2,449

amazonLogo
GET THIS

John Jacobs | Green - Green | Full Rim Square Stylish & Premium Polarized Sunglasses | 100% UV Protected | Women | Wide | JJ S15906 View Details checkDetails

₹2,099

amazonLogo
GET THIS

100% UV Protected Sunglasses For Men & Women | Golden - Brown Full Rim Square | Medium (Size-57) | JJ S12959-C1 View Details checkDetails

₹1,519

amazonLogo
GET THIS

John Jacobs | Black - Grey | Full Rim Rectangular Stylish & Premium Polarized Sunglasses | Polarized and 100% UV Protected | Men & Women | Extra Wide | JJ S15862 View Details checkDetails

₹1,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

GUESS Mirrored Cat Eye Women Sunglasses - (GU7591-F 83U 54 S |54| Purple Color Lens) View Details checkDetails

₹3,019

amazonLogo
GET THIS

GUESS Mirrored Cat Eye Women Sunglasses -(GU7741 01C 57 S |57| Green Color Lens) View Details checkDetails

₹4,429

amazonLogo
GET THIS

GUESS None Round Unisex Sunglasses - (GUESS WOMEN S7568 52F 52 SUNGLASSES|52|BROWN GRADED Color Lens) View Details checkDetails

₹4,109

amazonLogo
GET THIS

GUESS Womens Brown Oval 100% Uv Protection (Uv 400) Gold Reflector Mirror Lens Medium Non-Polarized Sunglasses - Gu7389 52C 58 S View Details checkDetails

₹3,019

amazonLogo
GET THIS

GUESS Mirrored Square Women Sunglasses -(GU7742 01C 53 S |53| Green Color Lens) View Details checkDetails

₹4,429

amazonLogo
GET THIS

GUESS Factory Gradient Aviator Women Sunglasses - (GF6052 28U 57 S |57| Pink Color Lens) View Details checkDetails

₹4,429

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Vogue Eyewear Vogue Women Gradient Brown Lens Irregular Sunglasses - 0Vo4180S, Size_54 View Details checkDetails

₹3,549.56

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Vogue Eyewear Men UV Protected Brown Lens Phantos Sunglasses - 0VO5327S View Details checkDetails

₹3,245.27

amazonLogo
GET THIS

John Jacobs|Uv Protection Non-Polarized Sunglasses For Women|Pink Transparent Grey Solid Full Rim Wayfarer Jj S13313-C3 - Pack Of 1,Large View Details checkDetails

₹1,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Vogue Eyewear Vogue Women Uv Protected Brown Lens Butterfly Sunglasses - 0Vo4199S, Size_58 View Details checkDetails

₹3,549.56

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Vogue Eyewear Women Gradient Grey Lens Phantos Sunglasses - 0VO5509S View Details checkDetails

₹3,549.56

amazonLogo
GET THIS

John Jacobs | Gold Transparent Green Square | 100% UV Protected Sunglasses | For Men and Women | Narrow | JJ S13082S View Details checkDetails

₹1,699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Tommy Hilfiger Gradient Aviator Mens Sunglasses - (TH 9081 Gungrgn-19 C4 61 S |61| Green Color Lens) View Details checkDetails

₹5,129

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Tommy Hilfiger Solid Square Mens Non-Polarized Sunglasses - (Th 2581 C3 Gunnavbl-33 58 S |58| Blue Color Lens), Small View Details checkDetails

₹3,989

amazonLogo
GET THIS

TOMMY HILFIGER Eyewear | Blue Lens | Silver Frame | Full Rim Navigator Shape Branded Latest and Stylish Sunglasses | 100% UV Protection | Mens Sunglasses| Size Large | TH 871PL C3 S View Details checkDetails

₹4,789

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Tommy Hilfiger Men-Women Aviator Sunglasses View Details checkDetails

₹4,941

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Tommy Hilfiger|Gold Full-rim Frame Aviator Sunglasses|100% UV Protected (Uv 400) Brown Gradient Faded Lens|Mens & Womens | Large 2542 N I Gdbr-34 C4 58 S View Details checkDetails

₹5,469

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Tommy Hilfiger Gradient Square Mens Sunglasses - (TH 2590 C2 gungn-19 61 S |61| Green Color Lens) View Details checkDetails

₹5,319

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lenskart Boost Sports Sunglasses | Black Dual Tone Full Rim | 100% UV Protected | Sunglasses for Men & Women | Large (138 mm and above) | LKB S15360 View Details checkDetails

₹1,249

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lenskart Boost Sports Sunglasses | Yellow Black Grey Full Rim | 100% UV Protected | Sunglasses for Men & Women | Large (138 mm and above) | LKB S15365 View Details checkDetails

₹1,249

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lenskart Boost Sports Sunglasses | Tortoise Brown Half Rim | 100% UV Protected | Sunglasses for Men & Women | Large (138 mm and above) | LKB S15376 View Details checkDetails

₹1,249

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lenskart Boost Sports Sunglasses | Black Yellow Grey Full Rim | Polarized and 100% UV Protected | Sunglasses for Men & Women | Large (138 mm and above) | LKB S15367 View Details checkDetails

₹1,249

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lenskart Boost Sports Sunglasses | Blue Dual Tone Full Rim | 100% UV Protected | Sunglasses for Men & Women | Large (138 mm and above) | LKB S15362 View Details checkDetails

₹1,249

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lenskart Boost Cricket Sunglasses|Rectangular Blue Billion Collection|Matte Blue Yellow Half Rim|100% Uv Protected|For Men & Women|Large (138 Mm And Above)|Lkb S16582 View Details checkDetails

₹1,249

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Eyewearlabs OKNO | Polarized Full Rim Branded Stylish Sunglasses For Men & Women | 100% UV Protection Shades | Cricket Sports Cycling Driving | Black Lens | Medium | Bane View Details checkDetails

₹1,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Eyewearlabs OKNO | Polarized Full Rim Square Branded Stylish Sunglasses For Men & Women | 100% UV Protection Shades | Cricket Sports Cycling Driving | Black Lens | Medium | Hatcher View Details checkDetails

₹999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Eyewearlabs OKNO | Polarized Full Rim Rectangular Branded Stylish Sunglasses For Men & Women | 100% UV Protection Shades | Cricket Sports Cycling Driving | Black Lens | Medium | Camouflage View Details checkDetails

₹1,349

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Eyewearlabs OKNO | Polarized Full Rim Square Branded Stylish Sunglasses For Men & Women | 100% UV Protection Shades | Cricket Sports Cycling Driving | Black Lens | Medium | Eclipse View Details checkDetails

₹1,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Eyewearlabs OKNO | Polarized Full Rim Square Branded Stylish Sunglasses For Men & Women | 100% UV Protection Shades | Cricket Sports Cycling Driving | Orange Lens | Medium | Cypher View Details checkDetails

₹999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Eyewearlabs OKNO | Polarized Full Rim Square Branded Stylish Sunglasses For Men & Women | 100% UV Protection Shades | Cricket Sports Cycling Driving | Black Lens | Medium | Atom View Details checkDetails

₹854

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Hawkers Mens - Womens Transparent Square Polarized | 100% UV Protection (UV 400) Grey Gradient Faded Lens Medium Sunglass - HODR22TGTP View Details checkDetails

₹1,704.75

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Hawkers Mens - Womens Black Square Polarized | 100% UV Protection (UV 400) Blue Reflector Mirror Lens Large Sunglass - HWAI22BLTP View Details checkDetails

₹1,713.63

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Hawkers Womens Black Cateye Polarized | 100% UV Protection (UV 400) Gold Reflector Mirror Lens Small Sunglass - HBEL22BDTP View Details checkDetails

₹1,964.71

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Hawkers Mens - Womens Black Square Polarized | 100% UV Protection (UV 400) Blue Reflector Mirror Lens Small Sunglass - HJAC22BLTP View Details checkDetails

₹1,964.71

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Hawkers Womens Brown Square Uv Protection (Uv 400) Brown Gradient Faded Lens Medium Sunglasses - 110029 View Details checkDetails

₹1,709.16

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Hawkers Mens - Womens Black Round Polarized | 100% UV Protection (UV 400) Grey Lens Small Sunglass - HMMI22BGMP View Details checkDetails

₹1,749

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

It’s time to turn up the heat and turn down the glare! The Amazon Summer Sale 2025 is live, and it’s bringing the ultimate eyewear extravaganza your way. From designer sunnies to bold, Instagram-worthy frames, Amazon is offering up to 50% off on some of the most iconic sunglasses brands in the game.

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is LIVE: Get 50% off on top sunglasses brands; Hot deals, cool shades!
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is LIVE: Get 50% off on top sunglasses brands; Hot deals, cool shades!

So if you’re hitting the beach, brunching with the gang, or just chasing sunsets, now’s your chance to snag the coolest shades without burning your wallet. With brands like John Jacobs, Guess, Vogue Eyewear, Tommy Hilfiger, Lenskart Boost, Eyewear Labs, and Hawkers all a part of the sale, you're not just getting discounts—you’re getting a whole vibe.

 

Top sunglasses deals for you:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Top sunglasses brands at 50% off only on Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025:

John Jacobs at 50% off on Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025

Modern, minimal, and magnetic—John Jacobs is for those who speak fashion fluently without uttering a word. These sunnies are your passport to effortless cool. With clean lines, bold edges, and a price that won’t make you blink (thanks, Amazon Summer Sale 2025!), you’ll be throwing shade—in style.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Guess at 50% off on Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025

Glam meets playful with Guess sunglasses. Think retro flair, oversized drama, and Hollywood dazzle. Whether you’re poolside or people-watching, these shades scream confidence. And with the Amazon Summer Sale 2025, you don’t need to guess twice—just add to cart.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Vogue Eyewear at 50% off on Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025

Curated for the trendsetters and crafted for the bold, Vogue Eyewear is like a catwalk for your face. These aren’t just sunglasses—they’re a statement. Embrace your inner diva and strut through summer, with 50% off deals that feel like front-row seats to fashion week.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Tommy Hilfiger at 50% off on Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025

All-American prep meets European flair. Tommy Hilfiger sunglasses are timeless, polished, and effortlessly chic. Whether you're going for casual brunch or yacht-core realness, Tommy brings that “I’ve got this” vibe. And thanks to Amazon Summer Sale 2025, it’s finally affordable to look this put together.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Lenskart Boost at 50% off on Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025

Tech meets trend in Lenskart Boost’s range of sporty-cool sunglasses. Lightweight, durable, and made for everyday adventures, these shades are perfect for urban explorers. Bonus? The summer sale discounts are just as sharp as the frames themselves.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Eyewearlabs at 50% off on Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025

Eyewearlabs is sleek, smart, and surprisingly affordable. Their designs punch above their price tag and deliver that effortless fashion-forward aesthetic. This Amazon Summer Sale 2025 is your chance to get luxe looks for less.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Hawkers at 50% off on Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025

Bold, edgy, and influencer-approved—Hawkers are for the rebels and rule-breakers. With mirror lenses, neon pops, and oversized frames, they’re built for maximum impact. Get ready to go viral without spending viral-level money, only on Amazon Summer Sale 2025.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

 

Don't let the sun outshine your style. The Amazon Summer Sale 2025 is your one-stop destination for swoon-worthy sunglasses at unbeatable prices. Whether you’re revamping your summer wardrobe or just need a fresh pair to slay your selfies, this sale has your name written all over it. Shop now before your favourite styles vanish with the sun!

 

Similar stories for you:

Black sarees: The ultimate guide to rocking classic glamour in 2025!

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is LIVE: Office chairs at up to 80 % off

Amazon Summer Sale: Get sofa sets, bed, mattresses, recliners, and more at a minimum of 50% off

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is LIVE: Get 50% off on top sunglasses brands; Hot deals, cool shades! FAQs

  • When does the Amazon Summer Sale 2025 end?

    The exact dates may vary, but the sale is currently live—so hurry and shop before the best deals disappear!

  • Are these sunglasses original and branded?

    Absolutely! All products sold during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025 are 100% authentic and backed by brand warranties where applicable.

  • Can I return sunglasses bought during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025?

    Yes, most items follow Amazon’s return policy. Please check individual product pages for specific return conditions.

  • Are all sunglasses eligible for the 50% discount?

    Select styles from top brands like John Jacobs, Vogue Eyewear, Guess, and more are available at up to 50% off.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Fashion / Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is LIVE: Get 50% off on top sunglasses brands; Hot deals, cool shades!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On