Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Best office chairs with up to 80% off plus early access for Amazon Prime users
Apr 29, 2025 12:01 PM IST
Amazon Summer Sale 2025 has massive discounts of up to 80% off on office chairs from Green Soul, Vergo and more. Prime members enjoy 12-hour early access.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Green Soul Jupiter Pro (2024 Edition) | Ergonomic Office Chair for Work | 3 Year Warranty | Seat Slider | Multi-Lock Synchro Tilt Recline Mechanism | 4D Armrest | Adjustable Lumbar | High Back | Grey View Details
₹9,490
|
Green Soul Zodiac Pro| Ergonomic Mesh Office Chair with Seat Slider |4D Adjustable Armrests|Synchro Multi-Tilt Mechanism|Adjustable Lumbar Support (White & Teal) 3 Years Warranty View Details
₹11,990
|
Green Soul®| Yoga| Office Chair with 2:1 Smart Synchro Mechanism| 3D Adjustable Headrest| 2D Adjustable Lumbar Support| Strong Nylon Base| High Back Ergonomic Chair for Home & Office (Yoga_HB_Black) View Details
₹5,990
|
Green Soul Ghost Ergonomic Gaming Chair, Multifunctional Computer Chair with Premium PU Leather Upholstery, 4D Armrest, Integrated Footrest, Sturdy Metal Base& 180° Back Recline (Black) View Details
₹15,990
|
Green Soul Leo Superb | Designed for Broad Shoulders | Ergonomic Office Chair for Work | 5 Year Warranty | Multi-Lock Intelli-Adapt Recline | Adjustable Lumbar | White Grey View Details
₹11,990
|
Green Soul Orion | Ergonomic Office Chair for Work with Dual Panel Backrest | Seat Slider | 3D Armrest | 3 Year Warranty | Grey View Details
₹19,990
|
Green Soul Vision Pro Multi-Functional Ergonomic Gaming Chair, with Premium Fabric, 4D Armrests, Integrated Footrest, Sturdy Metal Base & 180° Back Recline (Slate) Installation Provided View Details
₹21,990
|
Green Soul Icon Pro | Office for Work | ErgoLift Back Technology for Targeted Lumbar Care | Convenient IntelliAdapt Recline Mechanism | 5 Years Warranty | Installation | White View Details
₹29,990
|
Vergo Transform Prime Ergonomic High Back Mesh Office Chair | Adjustable Lumbar, Headrest, 2D Armrests, Multi Tilt Lock Mechanism, Metal Base, Chair for Home, Desk, Study (Black Red) (Arrives Faster) View Details
₹8,490
|
Vergo Swift Ergonomic High Back Premium Leatherette Office Executive Boss Chair with Padded Armrests, Cushion Seat, Tilt Lock | Metal Base | Swivel Chair for Work Home Desk (Grey) (Arrives Faster) View Details
₹8,490
|
Vergo Icon Fido Ergonomic High Back Premium Mesh Office Chair | Adjustable Lumbar, Headrest, 4D Armrests, Multi Tilt Lock Mechanism, Aluminum Base | Chair for Desk Computer (Black) (Arrives Faster) View Details
₹17,990
|
Vergo Ease Ergonomic High Back Premium Mesh Office Chair | Adjustable Lumbar, Headrest, 3D Armrests, Auto Weight Tilt Lock Mechanism, Metal Base | Chair for Work Home Study (Black) (Arrives Faster) View Details
₹13,490
|
Vergo Aura Ergonomic High Back Premium Mesh Office Chair | Adjustable Lumbar, 2D Headrest, 3D Armrests, Auto Weight Tilt Lock Mechanism, Aluminum Base | Chair for Work Home (Black) (Arrives Faster) View Details
₹13,990
|
Vergo Transform Classic Ergonomic High Back Mesh Office Chair | Adjustable Lumbar, Headrest, 1D Armrests, Single Tilt Lock Mechanism, Metal Base, Chair for Home Study Desk (Black Red) (Arrives Faster) View Details
₹6,990
|
|
|
beAAtho® Verona Mesh Mid-Back Ergonomic Home Office Chair | 3-Years Limited Warranty | Tilting & Height Adjustable Mechanism, Heavy Duty Metal Base | Ideal for Office Work & Study (Black) View Details
₹3,498
|
beAAtho® Oxford Leatherette Office Chair with 3 Years Warranty | Ergonomic Leather Orthopedic Executive Boss Chair with Spacious Cushioned Seat | Heavy Duty Metal Base | High Back (Brown) View Details
₹7,598
|
beAAtho® Leo Mesh High Back Office Chair with 3 Year Warranty/Study Chair/Computer Chair/Revolving Chair/Desk Chair for Work from Home | Heavy Duty Metal Base | Height Adjustable | (Grey) View Details
₹5,498
|
beAAtho® Amaze Ergonomically Adjustable Executive Mesh Home & Revolving Office Chair. (TILT Mechanism, Adjustable Head & Fixed Arm Rest, Metal Base) (Black, Amaze Eco, High Back) View Details
₹6,299
|
beAAtho Dusk Ergonomic High Back Office Chair | 2D Adjustable Arm & Headrest, Lumbar Support, Single Lock Synchro, Metal Base | Revolving Mesh Chair - Home & Office | 3 Years Warranty (Black) View Details
₹5,998
|
beAAtho® Zen Leatherette Executive Office Chair | High Back Revolving Chair with Integrated Lumbar Support | Ergonomic & Comfortable Seating | 3-Year Warranty | Adjustable Height |Grey View Details
₹8,999
|
beAAtho Dusk Ergonomic High Back Office Chair | 2D Adjustable Arm & Headrest, Lumbar Support, Single Lock Synchro, Metal Base | Revolving Mesh Chair - Home & Office | 3 Years Warranty (White-Grey) View Details
₹5,998
|
beAAtho® Berlin Orthopedic Boss Chair -3-Year Warranty | Breathable Fabric Executive Office Chair | Ergonomic High- Back Chair-Cushioned Seat & Armrests | Metal Base. (Fabric, Grey) View Details
₹6,998
|
GODREJ INTERIO Curv Chair Premium Mesh Wide Back Ergonomic Chair for Work from Home/Study Chair, 1 Year Warranty, Height Adjustable Chair, Heavy Duty PP Base, DIY Installation (Black) View Details
₹5,990
|
GODREJ INTERIO Chair Virtue Leatherette Ergonomic Study Chair (Black), 1-Year Warranty, Cushioned Back, Knockdown View Details
|
|
GODREJ INTERIO Prime High Back Ergonomic Premium Cushioned Office Chair/Study Chair/Revolving Chair, 1 Year Warranty, Adjustable Armrest and Height, Heavy Duty Chrome Plated Steel Base (Saddle Brown) View Details
|
|
|
|
GODREJ INTERIO Motion Mesh High Back Ergonomic Office Chair for Work from Home/Study Chair, Extraordinary Flexibility and Sterling Quality, Active Seating, 1 Year Warranty, Black Ink with White Body View Details
|
|
|
|
Da URBAN® Merlion Office Chair,High Back Mesh Ergonomic Home Office Desk Chair with 3 Years Warranty, Adjustable Armrests,Adjustable Lumbar Support,Tilt Lock Mechanism (Grey) View Details
₹5,590
|
Da URBAN® Prisma High Back Revolving Mesh Office Executive Ergonomic Chair with Adjustable Headrest and Tilt Lock, Long Day Comfort, (Black) View Details
₹5,591
|
Da URBAN® Spectrum Pro High Back Mesh Ergonomic Office Chair with 3 Years Warranty, Adjustable Armrests,3D Adjustable PU Pads Handrest, Cool Gel Pu Foam Adjustable Lumbar Support (Grey) View Details
|
|
Da URBAN® Windsor High Back Revolving Leatherette Ergonomic Home & Office Executive Chair with 3 Years Warranty, High Comfort Seating, Height Adjustable Seat & Heavy Duty Metal Base (Black) View Details
₹7,124
|
Da URBAN® Milford Mid Back Revolving Leatherette Ergonomic Home & Office Executive Chair with High Comfort Seating, Height Adjustable Seat & Heavy Duty Metal Base (Tan) View Details
₹5,159
|
DROGO Premium Ergonomic Office Chair for Work from Home, High Back Computer Chair with Adjustable Seat, Lumbar Support & Headrest, Flip-up Armrest & Recline | Mesh Chair for Office/Home (Black) View Details
₹15,599
|
DROGO Premium Ergonomic Office Chair for Work from Home, High Back Computer Chair with Mesh, Flip-up Armrest, Recline, Adjustable Seat & Lumbar Support | Mesh Chair for Office (Marshal Lite Blue) View Details
₹8,490
|
DROGO Onyx Gaming Chair with Premium PU Leather, Armrests, Adjustable Neck & Lumbar Support Pillow | Computer Chair for Study | Ergonomic Office Chair for Work from Home with Footrest & Recline(Black) View Details
₹9,990
|
DROGO Ergonomic Office Chair for Work from Home, High Back Computer Chair with Adaptive Lumbar Support, 4D Armrest, Recline, Adjustable Height & Headrest, Mesh Chair for Office/Home (Black) View Details
₹21,990
|
DROGO Lumina Pro Ergonomic Premium Leatherette Office Chair for Work at Home, Computer Chair with Fixed Armrest, Adjustable Seat, Rocking, Breathable Mesh, Leather Headrest & Lumbar Support (Brown) View Details
₹8,999
|
DROGO Premium Ergonomic Office Chair for Work from Home, High Back Computer Chair with Adjustable Seat, Headrest, Flip-up Armrest, Lumbar Support & Recline | Mesh Chair for Office/Home (Black) View Details
₹13,990
|
DROGO Premium Ergonomic Office Chair for Work from Home, High Back Computer Chair with Breathable Mesh, Adjustable Seat, Rocking & Winged Back | Mesh Chair for Office (Flip Up Armrest, Black) View Details
₹6,999
|
DROGO Ergonomic Office Chair for Work from Home, Computer Chair with Breathable Mesh, Adjustable Seat, Footrest, 3D Armrest, 2D Headrest & Lumbar Support | Mesh Chair for Office/Home (Grey) View Details
₹18,990
|
