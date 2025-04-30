Menu Explore
Amazon Summer Sale 2025 starts soon: Enjoy minimum 50% off on stylish men’s wear

BySamarpita Yashaswini
Apr 30, 2025 10:00 AM IST

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 starts May 1! Get min 50% off on men’s T-shirts, shirts, kurtas, denims, formal wear & more. Style smarter, shop bigger!

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Puma Cotton Mens Classic Fit T-Shirt (687094_Black, Large

₹659

₹659
GET THIS

Peter England Mens Everyday Ditsy Print Slim Fit Full Sleeve Casual Shirt | 100% Cotton Navy

₹736

₹736
GET THIS

See Designs Mens Cotton Embroidered Regular Regular Fit Kurta (Sdkt1095_White_L)

₹1,171

₹1,171
GET THIS

Spykar Men Blue Slim Fit Mid-Rise Casual Jeans (Size: 34)-EMDKN1BD018-Mid Blue

₹1,248

₹1,248
GET THIS

Amazon Brand - Symbol Mens Slim Dress Pants (SY-SS19-MFT-020_Grey_30)

₹799

₹799
GET THIS

Peter England Mens Slim Casual Pants (PCTFSSSFU43846_White

₹1,200

₹1,200
GET THIS

Puma Cotton Mens Letter Print Regular Fit T-Shirt (67040916_Blazing Blue Large)

₹1,132

₹1,132
GET THIS

Allen Solly Cotton Mens Solid Regular FiT-Shirt (Askpcurgf681008_Red XL)

₹699

₹699
GET THIS

Bewakoof Mens Graphic Printed Oversized Fit T-Shirt_620199_Black_L

₹645

₹645
GET THIS

Puma Mens Cotton Letter Print Regular Fit T-Shirt (67040925_Deep Forest L)

₹1,034

₹1,034
GET THIS

The Souled StoreOfficial Popeye: Comic Strip White Color Men Oversized T Shirts for Men Baggy Off-Shoulder Loose Fit Relaxed Drop Shoulder Half Sleeve Round Neck Back Printed

₹649

₹649
GET THIS

Puma Cotton Mens Letter Print Regular Fit T-Shirt (84934899_Medium Gray Heather M), Grey

₹809

₹809
GET THIS

Peter England Mens Slim Fit Full Sleeve Checkered Casual Shirt | 100% Cotton | Premium Twill Weave White

₹899

₹899
GET THIS

Peter England Mens Classic Slim Fit Full Sleeve Oxford Shirt | 100% Cotton Green

₹850

₹850
GET THIS

The Indian Garage Co Mens Checkered Slim Fit Shirt (0822-SH385-01_Brick Red L)

₹635

₹635
GET THIS

Pepe Jeans Linen Mens Regular Fit Solid Shirts Yellow, Small

amazonLogo
GET THIS

U.S. POLO ASSN. Mens Cotton Fs Solid Dobby Regular Fit Shirts (Usshtr0011_Blue_L)

₹1,155.13

₹1,155.13
GET THIS

SOJANYA (Since 1958 Mens Cotton Blend Printed Orange Only Long Kurta Size:40

₹965

₹965
GET THIS

See Designs Cotton Regular Mens Regular Fit Kurta (15049826_Green_L)

₹747

₹747
GET THIS

SOJANYA (Since 1958 Mens Silk Blend Pink Color Striped Design Only Long Kurta

₹876

₹876
GET THIS

SOJANYA (Since 1958 Mens Cotton Linen Purple Checked ONLY Long Kurta Size: 40

₹719

₹719
GET THIS

SOJANYA (Since 1958 Mens Jacquard Silk Pink Self Design ONLY Kurta Size: 38

₹887

₹887
GET THIS

Levis Mens 511 Slim Fit Mid Rise Jeans Mid Indigo|Size: 36

₹1,499

₹1,499
GET THIS

Levis Mens 512 Slim Tapered Fit Mid-Rise Light Fade Stretchable Jeans Blue | Rise Style: Mid Rise

₹1,649

₹1,649
GET THIS

Symbol Premium Mens Cotton Stretch Jeans (Regular Fit Mid Rise) (Dark Blue_34)

₹1,499

₹1,499
GET THIS

Levis Mens 511 Slim Fit Mid-Rise Stretchable Mid Rise Jeans Dark Blue, 38

₹1,470

₹1,470
GET THIS

Spykar Mens Kano Slim Fit Mid-Rise Jeans (Ankle length)

₹1,587

₹1,587
GET THIS

Amazon Brand - Symbol Mens Solid Cotton Formal Shirt | Plain | Full Sleeve - Regular Fit (Available in Plus Size) (Brown_48)

₹699

₹699
GET THIS

Amazon Brand - Symbol Mens Cotton Solid Regular Formal Shirt (AW17MFS229_White1 38)

₹549

₹549
GET THIS

Raymond Men Slim Fit Poly Viscose Blend Flat Front Formal Trouser Dark Blue

₹1,199

₹1,199
GET THIS

Park Avenue Mens Regular Trouser (PMTX07246-B4_Blue

₹1,034

₹1,034
GET THIS

Park Avenue Mens Smart Fit Poly Viscose Blend Flat Front Checks Pattern Green Formal Trouser (Size: 34)-PMTX07572-N4

₹1,079

₹1,079
GET THIS

Van Heusen Mens Slim Fit Pants (VDTFEPOFW10140_Khaki_38)

₹1,125.71

₹1,125.71
GET THIS

Marks & Spencer Mens Crease Resistant Slim Fit Flexi Low Rise Waist Trouser (34) Grey

₹1,151.32

₹1,151.32
GET THIS

Bewakoof Mens Solid Oversized Fit Cotton Blend Cargo Pants_609843_Beige_34

₹1,299

₹1,299
GET THIS

Peter England Mens Slim Casual Mid Rise Pants (PATFCSSFF57683_Cream, 34

₹1,150

₹1,150
GET THIS

Van Heusen Mens Slim Casual Pants (VDTFEPOFX13198_Khaki_30)

₹1,199

₹1,199
GET THIS

PUMA Mens Regular Track Pants (58673151 Black_M)

₹1,229

₹1,229
GET THIS

Nike Men As Cl Ft Cuffed Regular Fit Mid Rise Pants Nfs-Cz2855-063-Xl-Dk Grey Heather/White

₹1,299

₹1,299
GET THIS

Adidas Mens Shorts (HZ8992_GRESIX

₹1,149

₹1,149
GET THIS

adidas Polyester Mens Striped Regular Fit T-Shirt (JJ4206_Black S)

₹749

₹749
GET THIS

Adidas Mens Geometric Fitted T-Shirt (HZ8963_White/Black

₹1,199

₹1,199
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

Men, your summer wardrobe refresh is officially on! The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 starts May 1, and it's bringing a wardrobe revolution with it, think minimum 50% off on all your fashion favourites! From laid-back tees to boss-mode formal wear, this sale is your one-stop style upgrade at sizzling-hot discounts.

Amazon Summer Sale 2025 starts soon: Enjoy minimum 50% off on stylish men’s wear
Amazon Summer Sale 2025 starts soon: Enjoy minimum 50% off on stylish men’s wear

So if you’re prepping for a vacation, levelling up your work wardrobe, or just want to look sharp in the heat, Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 has it all. Dive into top styles, refresh your go-to outfits, and own the summer season without sweating the price tag. Mark your calendars — May 1 is when style meets steal!

Top deals for you:

Must-have men's wear at 50% off during Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025:

T-shirts at minimum 50% off on Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025

Keep it cool, casual, and cotton. T-shirts are the ultimate summer OGs— and now they’re yours at 50% off. If you love basics or bold prints, you’ll find the perfect tee to chill, vibe, or even power nap in (no judgement). Get ready to live in them all season long!

Shirts at minimum 50% off on Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025

From crisp white classics to breezy summer florals, shirts are where form meets function. Button up, roll the sleeves, and let your collar pop! These shirts are now as affordable as they are stylish — all thanks to the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 starting May 1.

Kurtas and kurta sets at minimum 50% off on Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025

Go ethnic, go epic. These breathable, beautiful kurtas and sets are the perfect choice for festivals, family dinners, or just flexing your desi swag. With 50% off, you can go from “that's nice” to okay wow!".

Denims at minimum 50% off on Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025

No wardrobe is complete without them. Classic, ripped, dark-wash or light — denim is that one friend who never lets you down. And now with a 50% off tag, you’ve got zero excuses to not add that extra pair you’ve been eyeing!

Formal wear at minimum 50% off on Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025

Meetings, interviews, or weddings — make an impression in sleek formal wear that screams “promotion material.” From blazers to tailored trousers, the fit is sharp and the price is even sharper. Power dressing just got more affordable with Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 starting May 1.

Pants at minimum 50% off on Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025


Slim fits, relaxed fits, joggers, chinos — pants are having a moment. And guess what? They’re all up for grabs at 50% off. Stock up on styles for office days, chill days, and every day in between. Because you can never have enough pants!

Sportswear at minimum 50% off on Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025

Time to break a sweat and break free from boring gym clothes. Get stylish, performance-ready activewear that works hard while looking cooler than ever. Be it for your morning run or your couch marathons — this 50% off deal is a game-changer!

Your summer wardrobe deserves an upgrade, and your wallet deserves a break. Good news? You get both. The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 starts May 1 — be there, dress sharp, and save smarter.

Amazon Summer Sale 2025 starts soon: Get minimum 50% off on men’s wear: FAQs

  • When does the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 begin?

    It starts on May 1, so get your wishlist ready and your shopping fingers warmed up!

  • Can I return items bought during the sale?

    Absolutely! Amazon’s return policy remains active during the sale — shop stress-free!

  • Are there branded options available in the sale?

    Yes! You'll find top brands and trending styles all slashed down for the summer.

  • What is the minimum discount offered on men’s wear?

    You’ll enjoy a minimum of 50% off across all categories including T-shirts, denims, formal wear, and more.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
