Oversized T-shirts under 500: Top picks curated from the best brands to help you shop on a budget and stay breezy

ByNeha Ravi Khandelwal
Apr 25, 2025 03:00 PM IST

Explore top oversized t-shirts under 500 from the best brands, perfect for staying stylish and comfortable this summer without breaking the bank.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Veirdo®Black Oversized Baggy Fit Drop Shoulder Half Sleeves Round Neck Solid Pure Cotton T-Shirt for Men (OS_100_Black_M) View Details checkDetails

₹379

The Souled Store Original Solids: Black (Oversized) Men Oversized T-Shirts View Details checkDetails

₹499

CHKOKKO Oversized Solid Round Neck Tshirts for Men Golden Brown 2XL View Details checkDetails

₹329

SHODOX®Womens Cotton Blend Oversized Drop Shoulder Solid T-Shirt(Pack of 1) View Details checkDetails

₹349

FYLTR Mens Solid Fit Oversized T-Shirt (FYLSS25MTS-303_Olive Pop View Details checkDetails

₹399

JUNEBERRY® Pure Cotton Oversized Baggy Fit Drop Shoulder Plain Solid Black T-Shirt for Women (OS_J_Black_L) View Details checkDetails

₹379

NOBERO Mens Solid Oversized Fit T-Shirt (1M-TWTS-R0039_Maroon View Details checkDetails

₹449

CHKOKKO Oversized Cotton Solid Round Neck Tshirts for Women Black XL View Details checkDetails

₹399

Veirdo® Oversized Baggy Fit Pure Cotton Drop Shoulder Half Sleeve Latest & Aesthetic Swan White Back Doodle Graphic Printed T-Shirt for Men (L) View Details checkDetails

₹389

LEOTUDE Mens Oversized Half Sleeve Round Neck Cottonblend Tshirt (FS49_BLK_Batman_P_Black_XXL) View Details checkDetails

₹281

JUNEBERRY® Pure Cotton Half Sleeve Printed Oversized Baggy t Shirt for Women | Loose Graphic t Shirts for Women/Girls (GL_OS_BRKRULSTDY_CRK_L) View Details checkDetails

₹399

Veirdo®_Pure Cotton Oversized Loose Baggy Fit Round Neck Half Sleeve Cool Graphic Printed T-Shirt for Men & Boys (Sizes: S to 2XL) (OS_100_MYSTICRK_BG_XXL) View Details checkDetails

₹399

Fabflee Womens Cotton Casual Printed Round Neck,Oversized Style T Shirt|Loose Fit Drop Shoulder|Soft Breathable Top,Trendy Wear|Trendy Graphic Tee (in,Alpha,S,Regular,1,Dark Green) View Details checkDetails

₹279

JUNEBERRY® 100% Pure Cotton Oversized Baggy Fit Round Neck T-Shirt for Women & Girls (Sizes: S to 2XL) (OS_JB_QUITEPLS22_DG_M) Dark Green View Details checkDetails

₹399

Veirdo® Pure Cotton Black Oversized Fit Typographic Printed Half Sleeve T-Shirt for Men (OS_100_SM4013_BK_XXL) View Details checkDetails

₹399

London Hills Women Oversized Tshirt || Oversized Tshirt for Woman Cream_Green View Details checkDetails

₹499

London Hills Oversized Tshirts for Women View Details checkDetails

₹245

LEOTUDE Womens Cottonblend Oversized Round Neck T-Shirt (PO2_GRL_Blue_FIRE_FS28_BLK_P_Multi2_XL) View Details checkDetails

₹498

DENIMHOLIC Cotton Half Sleeve Oversized T-Shirts for Women, Black, Large View Details checkDetails

₹399

SHODOX® Womens Pure Cotton Printed Oversized T-Shirt (Pack of 1) View Details checkDetails

₹419

CHKOKKO Oversized Round Neck Drop Shoulder Printed Polyester Half Sleeves T-Shirt for Women SlateGrey 3XL View Details checkDetails

₹349

MyTees Women Pure Cotton Casual Blah Blah Blah Toons Printed Baggy Tshirt for Women Oversized Round Neck Drop Shoulder Tshirt, Black, Size L Large View Details checkDetails

₹449

Maniac Mens Printed Round Neck 3/4th Sleeve Lavender and White Cotton Oversized T-Shirt View Details checkDetails

₹389

The Souled Store Shroomy Vibes Women and Girls Short Sleeve Round Neck Off-White Graphic Printed Cotton Oversized T-Shirts Graphic Printed Casual Half Sleeves Baggy Loose Fit Drop Shoulder Round View Details checkDetails

₹699

KOTTY Womens Cotton Blend Printed Oversized T-Shirts View Details checkDetails

₹320

The Souled Store So Annoying Women and Girls Short Sleeve Round Neck Off White Graphic Printed Cotton Oversized T-Shirts View Details checkDetails

₹499

JUNEBERRY® Round Neck Drop Shoulder Orange Graphic Printed Pure Cotton Oversized T-Shirt for Women/Girls (GL_OS_KPGRWING_OR_XL) View Details checkDetails

₹399

Veirdo® Cotton Black Oversized Fit Half Sleeve Crew-Neck Printed T-Shirt for Men (OS_102_Flower_BK_XXL) View Details checkDetails

₹399

JUNEBERRY® Pure Cotton Oversized Baggy Fit Cool Sassy Graphic Printed White T-Shirt for Women (OS_J_Sassy_WT_L) View Details checkDetails

₹399

JUNEBERRY® Oversize Loose Baggy Fit Drop Shoulder Cool and Stylish Latest Stay Weird Pocket Print Design Lilac Half Sleeve T-Shirt for Women & Girls View Details checkDetails

₹399

JUNEBERRY® Round Neck Drop Shoulder Orange Graphic Printed Pure Cotton Oversized T-Shirt for Women/Girls (GL_OS_KPGRWING_OR_XL) View Details checkDetails

₹399

Summer calls for breezy, laid-back outfits, and oversized t-shirts are the ultimate go-to for effortless style. If you're on a budget, you don’t have to compromise on fashion, as we've curated the best oversized t-shirts under 500 from popular brands. These t-shirts are not just affordable but also offer a relaxed fit that’s perfect for staying cool during hot days.

Cool, comfortable, and budget-friendly oversized t-shirts to help you stay stylish this summer. Shop our top picks under 500.

From basic designs to trendy graphics, you’ll find something to suit every taste. Shop our top picks and update your wardrobe with the best-oversized t-shirts under 500. Trust us, your summer wardrobe just got easier!

Plain oversized t shirts under 500

Keep it simple yet stylish with plain oversized t-shirts under 500. These wardrobe staples offer a relaxed, comfortable fit perfect for summer. Available in various colours, they provide the ultimate versatility, easily pairing with jeans, shorts, or joggers. Crafted from breathable fabrics, they ensure you stay cool all day long while maintaining a minimalist look. Affordable, durable, and easy to style, these t-shirts are a must-have for your collection.

Top picks under 500

Graphic oversized t shirts under 500

Add some fun to your summer wardrobe with graphic oversized t-shirts under 500. These t-shirts feature eye-catching prints and bold designs that let you express your personality. Comfortable and stylish, they are perfect for casual outings, offering a relaxed fit and lightweight fabric to keep you cool. Mix and match with your favourite jeans or shorts for a look that’s both trendy and effortless. Stand out this summer with these cool graphic tees.

Top picks under 500

Oversized t shirts with captions under 500

Stay trendy and expressive with oversized t-shirts with captions under 500. Featuring witty, motivational, or humorous phrases, these t-shirts add a touch of personality to your everyday style. Made with soft, breathable fabric, they provide comfort for all-day wear. These tees are perfect for those who want to make a statement while keeping it casual. Pair them with jeans or shorts for an easygoing yet fashionable look this summer.

Top picks under 500

Cute oversized t shirts under 500

Embrace cuteness and comfort with oversized t-shirts under 500. These adorable t-shirts feature fun designs, vibrant colours, and playful patterns that bring a cheerful vibe to your wardrobe. Soft, breathable fabric ensures all-day comfort while you stay stylish in the heat. Perfect for lounging or casual outings, these t-shirts offer a relaxed fit that pairs well with shorts, jeans, or skirts. Add a touch of fun to your summer look with these cute tees.

Top picks under 500

Similar articles for you

Sit better, work better: Top 8 office chairs to help your efficiency

Best leather recliners: Sink into luxury and comfort with our top 8 picks

Best-selling sofas and recliners: Up to 60% off on Amazon on top-rated picks

Best deals on over size t-shirts: FAQs

  • Where can I find the best deals on oversized t-shirts?

    You can find the best deals on oversized t-shirts on Amazon. Check out Amazon sales, offers, and discounts to get budget-friendly options from popular brands.

  • Are oversized t-shirts available for under 500?

    Yes, there are plenty of oversized t-shirts under 500 available on Amazon. Look for Amazon finds and explore t-shirts from top brands within your budget.

  • What should I look for when buying oversized t-shirts?

    Consider fabric quality, fit, and style when buying oversized t-shirts. Ensure the material is breathable for comfort, and choose colours and designs that suit your style.

  • Are there specific brands offering great deals on oversized t-shirts?

    Yes, several brands offer excellent deals on oversized t-shirts. Popular options include those available through Amazon offers, where you can find Amazon fashion finds at affordable prices.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Fashion / Oversized T-shirts under 500: Top picks curated from the best brands to help you shop on a budget and stay breezy
