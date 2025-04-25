Oversized T-shirts under 500: Top picks curated from the best brands to help you shop on a budget and stay breezy
Apr 25, 2025 03:00 PM IST
Explore top oversized t-shirts under 500 from the best brands, perfect for staying stylish and comfortable this summer without breaking the bank.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Veirdo®Black Oversized Baggy Fit Drop Shoulder Half Sleeves Round Neck Solid Pure Cotton T-Shirt for Men (OS_100_Black_M) View Details
|
₹379
|
|
|
The Souled Store Original Solids: Black (Oversized) Men Oversized T-Shirts View Details
|
₹499
|
|
|
CHKOKKO Oversized Solid Round Neck Tshirts for Men Golden Brown 2XL View Details
|
₹329
|
|
|
SHODOX®Womens Cotton Blend Oversized Drop Shoulder Solid T-Shirt(Pack of 1) View Details
|
₹349
|
|
|
FYLTR Mens Solid Fit Oversized T-Shirt (FYLSS25MTS-303_Olive Pop View Details
|
₹399
|
|
|
JUNEBERRY® Pure Cotton Oversized Baggy Fit Drop Shoulder Plain Solid Black T-Shirt for Women (OS_J_Black_L) View Details
|
₹379
|
|
|
NOBERO Mens Solid Oversized Fit T-Shirt (1M-TWTS-R0039_Maroon View Details
|
₹449
|
|
|
CHKOKKO Oversized Cotton Solid Round Neck Tshirts for Women Black XL View Details
|
₹399
|
|
|
Veirdo® Oversized Baggy Fit Pure Cotton Drop Shoulder Half Sleeve Latest & Aesthetic Swan White Back Doodle Graphic Printed T-Shirt for Men (L) View Details
|
₹389
|
|
|
LEOTUDE Mens Oversized Half Sleeve Round Neck Cottonblend Tshirt (FS49_BLK_Batman_P_Black_XXL) View Details
|
₹281
|
|
|
JUNEBERRY® Pure Cotton Half Sleeve Printed Oversized Baggy t Shirt for Women | Loose Graphic t Shirts for Women/Girls (GL_OS_BRKRULSTDY_CRK_L) View Details
|
₹399
|
|
|
Veirdo®_Pure Cotton Oversized Loose Baggy Fit Round Neck Half Sleeve Cool Graphic Printed T-Shirt for Men & Boys (Sizes: S to 2XL) (OS_100_MYSTICRK_BG_XXL) View Details
|
₹399
|
|
|
Fabflee Womens Cotton Casual Printed Round Neck,Oversized Style T Shirt|Loose Fit Drop Shoulder|Soft Breathable Top,Trendy Wear|Trendy Graphic Tee (in,Alpha,S,Regular,1,Dark Green) View Details
|
₹279
|
|
|
JUNEBERRY® 100% Pure Cotton Oversized Baggy Fit Round Neck T-Shirt for Women & Girls (Sizes: S to 2XL) (OS_JB_QUITEPLS22_DG_M) Dark Green View Details
|
₹399
|
|
|
Veirdo® Pure Cotton Black Oversized Fit Typographic Printed Half Sleeve T-Shirt for Men (OS_100_SM4013_BK_XXL) View Details
|
₹399
|
|
|
London Hills Women Oversized Tshirt || Oversized Tshirt for Woman Cream_Green View Details
|
₹499
|
|
|
London Hills Oversized Tshirts for Women View Details
|
₹245
|
|
|
LEOTUDE Womens Cottonblend Oversized Round Neck T-Shirt (PO2_GRL_Blue_FIRE_FS28_BLK_P_Multi2_XL) View Details
|
₹498
|
|
|
DENIMHOLIC Cotton Half Sleeve Oversized T-Shirts for Women, Black, Large View Details
|
₹399
|
|
|
SHODOX® Womens Pure Cotton Printed Oversized T-Shirt (Pack of 1) View Details
|
₹419
|
|
|
CHKOKKO Oversized Round Neck Drop Shoulder Printed Polyester Half Sleeves T-Shirt for Women SlateGrey 3XL View Details
|
₹349
|
|
|
MyTees Women Pure Cotton Casual Blah Blah Blah Toons Printed Baggy Tshirt for Women Oversized Round Neck Drop Shoulder Tshirt, Black, Size L Large View Details
|
₹449
|
|
|
Maniac Mens Printed Round Neck 3/4th Sleeve Lavender and White Cotton Oversized T-Shirt View Details
|
₹389
|
|
|
The Souled Store Shroomy Vibes Women and Girls Short Sleeve Round Neck Off-White Graphic Printed Cotton Oversized T-Shirts Graphic Printed Casual Half Sleeves Baggy Loose Fit Drop Shoulder Round View Details
|
₹699
|
|
|
KOTTY Womens Cotton Blend Printed Oversized T-Shirts View Details
|
₹320
|
|
|
The Souled Store So Annoying Women and Girls Short Sleeve Round Neck Off White Graphic Printed Cotton Oversized T-Shirts View Details
|
₹499
|
|
|
JUNEBERRY® Round Neck Drop Shoulder Orange Graphic Printed Pure Cotton Oversized T-Shirt for Women/Girls (GL_OS_KPGRWING_OR_XL) View Details
|
₹399
|
|
|
Veirdo® Cotton Black Oversized Fit Half Sleeve Crew-Neck Printed T-Shirt for Men (OS_102_Flower_BK_XXL) View Details
|
₹399
|
|
|
JUNEBERRY® Pure Cotton Oversized Baggy Fit Cool Sassy Graphic Printed White T-Shirt for Women (OS_J_Sassy_WT_L) View Details
|
₹399
|
|
|
JUNEBERRY® Oversize Loose Baggy Fit Drop Shoulder Cool and Stylish Latest Stay Weird Pocket Print Design Lilac Half Sleeve T-Shirt for Women & Girls View Details
|
₹399
|
|
|
JUNEBERRY® Round Neck Drop Shoulder Orange Graphic Printed Pure Cotton Oversized T-Shirt for Women/Girls (GL_OS_KPGRWING_OR_XL) View Details
|
₹399
|
|
View More Products