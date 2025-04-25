Menu Explore
Summer T-shirts for men at 50% off: These deals are too hot to handle, too cool to miss!

BySamarpita Yashaswini
Apr 25, 2025 01:34 PM IST

Beat the heat with 50% off on summer tees! From graphic & oversized to sporty & solid, shop your new faves without burning your budget.

Product Rating Price

Pepe Jeans Mens Printed Fitted T-Shirt (PM508832_Indigo L) View Details checkDetails

₹899

Pepe Jeans Cotton Mens Slim Fit Graphic Printed T-Shirts, Yellow, Medium View Details checkDetails

₹719

Bewakoof Official NASA Merchandise Mens Graphic Print Oversized Fit Half Sleeve Round Neck Cotton T-Shirt View Details checkDetails

₹689

The Souled StoreOfficial Popeye: Comic Strip White Color Men Oversized T Shirts for Men Baggy Off-Shoulder Loose Fit Relaxed Drop Shoulder Half Sleeve Round Neck Back Printed View Details checkDetails

₹649

Puma Mens Printed Slim Fit T-Shirt (683640_Black View Details checkDetails

₹719

Bewakoof Mens Graphic Printed Oversized Fit T-Shirt_620199_Black_M View Details checkDetails

₹645

Bewakoof Official NASA Merchandise Mens Graphic Printed Oversized Fit Half Sleeve Round Neck Cotton Plus Size T-Shirt_591105_Black_5XL View Details checkDetails

₹699

Levis Mens Geometric Oversized Fit T-Shirt (A7970-0060_Black View Details checkDetails

₹638.56

The Souled Store ISRO: Chandrayaan 3 Mens Oversized Fit Graphic Printed Half Sleeve Cotton Blue Oversized T-Shirts View Details checkDetails

₹699

Veirdo Mens Geometric Oversized Fit T-Shirt (PO2_OSVEIRDORB_SW3006_XXL_Multicolour View Details checkDetails

₹799

Bewakoof X Official Marvel Merchandise Mens Galaxy Ship Graphic Printed Oversized 100% Cotton Jersey T-Shirt Oversized Fit, Round Neck, Half Sleeves Black View Details checkDetails

₹681

The Souled Store Men TSS Originals: Mumbai Oversized T-Shirts Pink View Details checkDetails

₹649

Puma Mens Classic Fit Tees (68866829_Lemon Sherbert View Details checkDetails

₹659

U.S. POLO ASSN. Mens Striped Slim Fit T-Shirt (UDTSH1883_Black View Details checkDetails

₹749

Levis Mens Cotton Relaxed Fit T-Shirt (16960-1303_Blue, Large View Details checkDetails

₹649

Puma Mens Printed Slim Fit T-Shirt (670232_White M) View Details checkDetails

₹674

United Colors of Benetton Mens Slim T-Shirt (3099J7106I906_Green M) View Details checkDetails

₹649

Levis Mens Cotton Geometric Oversized Fit T-Shirt (A7970-0054_Black View Details checkDetails

₹749

Allen Solly Cotton Mens Solid Regular FiT-Shirt (Askpcurgf681008_Red XL) View Details checkDetails

₹699

Tommy Helfiger Red Color Mens T-Shirt (L) View Details checkDetails

₹1,799

Puma Mens Polyester Classic Fit Tees (68709850_Blue Shimmer, Medium View Details checkDetails

₹919

JACK & JONES Mens Yellow Slim Fit T-Shirt View Details checkDetails

₹959

Allen Solly Mens Regular Fit T-Shirt (ASKPCURGFI04455_Green S) View Details checkDetails

₹649

Spykar Men Blue Slim Fit Solid Casual T-Shirt (Size: M)-EMKTFP2BD001-Bleached Aqua View Details checkDetails

₹799

Puma Mens Printed Slim Fit T-Shirt (683640_Black View Details checkDetails

₹719

Puma Mens Printed Regular Fit T-Shirt (627305_Black View Details checkDetails

₹1,599

Bewakoof Mens Typography 100% Cotton T-Shirt - Oversized Fit, Round Neck, Half Sleeves Black View Details checkDetails

₹636

JACK & JONES Mens Black Over Sized T-Shirt View Details checkDetails

₹1,034

Wrangler Mens Loose Polo Shirt (WMTS003071_Black Medium) View Details checkDetails

₹718

Levis Mens Relaxed T-Shirt (81786-0083_Black Beauty M) View Details checkDetails

₹754.12

Nike Mens Solid Regular fit T-Shirt (768941-10_Black White S) View Details checkDetails

₹1,169

Under Armour Mens Plain Loose Fit T-Shirt (1326799-408_Academy_X-Large) View Details checkDetails

₹3,211.29

Puma Mens Solid Regular Fit T-Shirt (84868231_Bamboo View Details checkDetails

₹999

Puma Men Classic Fit Shirt (75225401_Royal Blue_S) View Details checkDetails

₹349

Amazon Brand - Symbol Mens Solid Active Regular Fit T-Shirt Navy M View Details checkDetails

₹349

Reebok Mens Solid Regular Fit T-Shirt (DY9549-S-MGREYH_Mgreyh_S) View Details checkDetails

₹479

This summer, let your tees do the talking. Lucky for you, Amazon’s summer drop checks both boxes and slashes prices in half. From punchy graphics to timeless solids, they’ve got a 50% off deal that’ll have your wardrobe thanking you—and your wallet still full.

Summer T-shirts for men at 50% off: Too hot to handle, too cool to miss!(Pexels)
Summer T-shirts for men at 50% off: Too hot to handle, too cool to miss!(Pexels)

We’re talking oversized vibes, statement logos, sporty fits, and classic blacks that never go out of style. If you’re heading to a brunch, a beach day, or just flexin’ at your local coffee shop, these tees have got you covered—literally and fashionably. So, go ahead. Shop now, double your collection, and still save half.

Best summer T-shirts to get now:

Graphic T-shirts

Say it loud, wear it proud. Graphic tees are your personality printed in ink. Be it retro vibes, memes, pop culture icons, or quirky quotes—these tees speak fluent "you." Perfect for casual hangouts or Insta flexes, they’re conversation starters and outfit makers all in one.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Oversized T-shirts

Loose, laid-back, and oozing street style—oversized tees are here to make a big statement. Pair them with cargos, shorts, or even layer them up with a shirt. They're made for that effortlessly cool look where comfort meets swagger. Bonus: extra space means extra breeze this summer.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Logo T-shirts

Let the logo do the talking. Whether you're repping your favourite brand or sporting a minimal monogram, logo tees are low-effort, high-impact fashion. Clean, classic, and always in trend—these tees are your shortcut to a polished look without trying too hard. Think of it as brand power, with a chill vibe.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Solid coloured T-shirts

When in doubt, go solid. These are your wardrobe's real OGs—easy to style, easy to wear, and never out of season. Go bold with bright hues or keep it classy with neutrals. Solid tees are like that reliable mate who’s always got your back—no fuss, just pure fashion chemistry.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Classic black T-shirts

A black tee is not just a piece of clothing. It’s an identity. The most versatile t-shirt in your drawer, it goes with everything—from denim to joggers, jackets to just itself. Dress it up, dress it down—either way, you’re going to look like a rockstar. One tee to rule them all.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Sports T-shirts

Made for moves, built for sweat—sports tees are your go-to for everything active. Whether you're hitting the gym or hitting the snacks, these quick-dry, breathable tees have got your back. And let’s be honest, who doesn’t want to look sporty even when doing absolutely nothing?

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Half the price, all the style—this summer, don’t just wear a t-shirt, wear a vibe. With 50% off on every must-have category, there’s no better time to level up your style game. So go on, fill that cart and flex some fabric—because good tees and great deals don’t stick around forever.

Summer T-shirts for men at 50% off: FAQs

  • Are these t-shirts available in all sizes?

    Yes, this collection runs from S to XXL—because summer style is for every body.

  • Are these t-shirts suitable for gym wear too?

    Yes! Especially the sports tees—they're made to move and breathe with you.

  • Can I return or exchange discounted items?

    Absolutely! The standard return/exchange policy applies even during the sale.

  • How long is the 50% off sale valid?

    The sale is on for a limited time only. So shop now before your size vanishes!

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

