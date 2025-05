Grab Samsung and Apple tablets with up to 60% discount on Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025

The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is in full swing and as it enters its second day, the deals just keep getting better. Shoppers can now take advantage of major discounts across a wide range of electronics, with tablets being one of the top categories drawing attention. Massive tablet discounts on Android and iPads in Amazon’s Summer Sale.

Apple iPads and Android tablets from top brands like Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi and Lenovo are available at up to 60% off. From budget-friendly options to high-end models, there's something for everyone.

Discounts and offers on tablets during the Amazon Sale 2025

The Amazon Summer Sale 2025 brings exciting savings with 10% instant discounts on HDFC Bank credit and EMI transactions, 5% unlimited cashback on Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cards and more deals expected throughout the event. Prime members will also get exclusive one-day delivery across products.

Apple iPad Pro is a perfect choice for creative professionals and the Amazon Summer Sale is the perfect chance to grab it at a discount. You get top tier performance with the powerful M2 chip, a stunning Liquid Retina display, and ultra-fast Wi-Fi 6E connectivity. It supports seamless multitasking via iPadOS and offers up to 2TB of storage. Ideal for professionals and creatives, it features Face ID, all-day battery life, and compatibility with Apple Pencil (2nd Gen) and Magic Keyboard, making it a versatile productivity powerhouse.

Specifications Processor Apple M2 chip with 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU Display 11″ Liquid Retina display Storage 2TB internal storage Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E support Cameras 12MP front camera; 12MP + 10MP rear cameras Click Here to Buy Apple iPad Pro 11″ (4th Generation): with M2 chip, Liquid Retina Display, 2TB, Wi-Fi 6E, 12MP front/12MP and 10MP Back Cameras, Face ID, All-Day Battery Life – Space Grey

If you are looking to grab an iPad on budget, get the iPad Air with M1 chip during the Amazon Sale 2025. The Apple iPad Air (5th Generation) offers impressive performance in a sleek, lightweight design, powered by the M1 chip. Its 10.9″ Liquid Retina display delivers vibrant visuals, while Wi-Fi 6 and 5G connectivity keep you connected anywhere. With Touch ID, all-day battery life, and support for Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard, it's a perfect device for productivity, creativity and entertainment on the move.

Specifications Processor Apple M1 chip Display 10.9″ Liquid Retina display (27.69 cm) Storage 64GB internal storage Connectivity Wi-Fi 6 + 5G Cellular Cameras 12MP front and 12MP rear cameras Click Here to Buy Apple iPad Air (5th Generation): with M1 chip, 27.69 cm (10.9″) Liquid Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi 6 + 5G Cellular, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Pink

Check out more iPad deals during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ features an 11 inch WQXGA LCD display with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate, delivering vibrant visuals for entertainment and productivity. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon SM6375 processor, it offers 8GB RAM and 128GB storage (expandable). With 5G and Wi-Fi support, quad speakers, and a 7040mAh battery, it's a reliable, all-around tablet for daily use, media and multitasking. Grab this all-rounder tablet on a discount during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025.

Specifications Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon SM6375 Display 11 inch LCD, 1920 x 1200 resolution, 90Hz refresh rate Storage and RAM 128GB ROM (expandable) with 8GB RAM Connectivity Wi-Fi + 5G, nano SIM support Cameras 8MP rear, 5MP front; quad speaker surround sound Click Here to Buy Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi+5G, Tablet, Gray

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 is a flagship offering from the brand in the tablet category. It combines premium performance with a stunning 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display at a 120Hz refresh rate, perfect for immersive viewing. It boasts a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 12GB RAM, and 256GB expandable storage. With quad AKG speakers, dual SIM, an in-box S Pen with bi-directional charging, and IP68-rated durability, it’s a top-tier tablet for power users available with a discount on Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025.

Specifications Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 8-core CPU Display 11″ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 2560 × 1600, 120Hz refresh rate Memory and Storage 12GB RAM, 256GB ROM (expandable) Cameras 13MP rear, 12MP ultra-wide front; quad speakers by AKG Battery and Build 8400mAh battery, IP68-rated waterproof tablet and S Pen with bi-directional charging Click Here to Buy Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, S Pen in-Box, 27.81 cm (11 inch) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, RAM 12 GB, ROM 256 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi Tablet, Beige

Check out more Samsung tablets on Amazon Sale 2025

The OnePlus Pad 2 features a 12.1-inch 3K+ IPS LCD with a 144Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, it delivers smooth multitasking with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. AI tools boost productivity, while 6 speakers and Dolby Atmos offer immersive audio. With a 9510mAh battery and 67W fast charging, it’s ideal for work, gaming, and media.

Specifications Display 12.1" 3K+ IPS LCD, 144Hz Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 RAM & Storage 8GB + 128GB Audio 6 speakers, Dolby Atmos Battery 9510mAh, 67W SUPERVOOC fast charging Click Here to Buy OnePlus Pad 2 (12.1 Inch)LCD Display,8GB RAM, 128GB Storage,Snapdragon 8 Gen 3,144Hz Refresh Rate,Dolby Vision & Atmos,Open Canvas,AI features,6 speakers,Wi-Fi with Cellular Data Sharing [Nimbus Gray]

The OnePlus Pad offers a vivid 11.61-inch 3K+ IPS LCD with Dolby Vision and a smooth 144Hz refresh rate. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset and Android 13.1, it ensures high performance with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. Featuring 8MP/13MP cameras with 4K recording, 9510mAh battery, and Auto Connect for calling and data sharing, it’s a powerful productivity and entertainment tablet.

Display: 11.61 inch 3K+ IPS LCD, 144Hz

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9000

RAM & Storage: 12GB + 256GB

Camera: 13MP rear, 8MP front, 4K recording

Battery: 9510mAh, 1-month standby

Specifications Display 11.61 inch 3K+ IPS LCD, 144Hz Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9000 RAM & Storage 12GB + 256GB Camera 13MP rear, 8MP front, 4K recording Battery 9510mAh, 1-month standby Click Here to Buy OnePlus Pad 29.49Cm (11.61 Inch) LCD Display, 12Gb Ram,256Gb Storage, Mediatek Dimensity 9000, Android 13.1, 144Hz Refresh Rate, Dolby Vision Atmos, Wi-Fi with Cellular Data Sharing Tablet, Green

The Xiaomi Pad 7 offers a premium visual and performance experience with its 11 inch 3.2K CrystalRes display, boasting a 144Hz refresh rate and 68.7 billion colours. Powered by the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chip, it supports smooth multitasking with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. With quad Dolby Atmos speakers, Wi-Fi 6E, HyperOS 2, and a robust 8850mAh battery, it's built for immersive entertainment and productivity.

Specifications Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 Display 11.16″ 3.2K CrystalRes (3200 × 2136), 144Hz Adaptive Sync Memory & Storage 8GB RAM, 128GB internal storage Audio Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos and 200% Volume Booster Battery 8850mAh with 45W Turbo Charging Click Here to Buy Xiaomi Pad 7 |Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 |28.35cm(11.16) Display |8GB, 128GB |3.2K CrystalRes Display |HyperOS 2 |68 Billion+ Colours |Dolby Vision Atmos |Quad Speakers |Wi-Fi 6e |Mirage Purple

The Redmi Pad SE is an affordable, feature-rich tablet with an 11″ FHD+ display and 90Hz AdaptiveSync refresh rate for smooth visuals. It runs on the Snapdragon 680 processor, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Ideal for media and everyday use, it features quad Dolby Atmos speakers, Android 14, and an 8000mAh battery. TÜV Rheinland eye care certification ensures comfortable viewing during long sessions. Save big on this budget tablet during the Amazon Sale 2025.

Specifications Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 680, Adreno 610 GPU Display 11 inch FHD+ (1920 × 1200) with 90Hz AdaptiveSync Memory & Storage 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB internal storage Audio Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos Battery 8000mAh battery, long-lasting usage Click Here to Buy Redmi Pad SE| All Day Battery | Qualcomm Snapdragon 680| 90Hz Refresh Rate| 8GB, 128GB Tablet| FHD+ Display (11-inch/27.81cm)| Dolby Atmos| Quad Speakers| Wi-Fi| Gray

Check out more Xiaomi tablets on Amazon Sale 2025

The Lenovo IdeaTab Pro is a powerhouse tablet featuring a 12.7″ 3K LCD display with 144Hz refresh rate for ultra-smooth visuals. It’s equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 8300 processor, 12GB RAM, and 256GB UFS 4.0 storage (expandable). With quad JBL speakers enhanced by Dolby Atmos, a 10200mAh battery, Pen Plus stylus, and Wi-Fi 6E, it’s ideal for performance-driven users and creative professionals. This Pro tablet is available on discount during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025.

Specifications Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8300 (4nm octa-core) Display 12.7″ 3K LCD, 2944 × 1840 resolution, 144Hz refresh rate Memory & Storage 12GB LPDDR5X RAM, 256GB UFS 4.0 (expandable up to 1TB) Audio Quad JBL speakers with Dolby Atmos Battery 10200mAh battery, 45W fast charging, up to 11 hours YouTube streaming Click Here to Buy Lenovo {Smartchoice} Idea Tab Pro with Pen Plus|12.7 3K Display|144 Hz Refresh|12 GB RAM, 256 GB ROM| AI-Enabled| MediaTek Dimensity 8300|Quad JBL Speakers|10200 mAh Battery with 45 W Charger|WiFi 6e

The Lenovo Tab Plus offers rich entertainment with its 11.5″ 2K display at 90Hz refresh rate and eight JBL Hi-Fi speakers enhanced by Dolby Atmos. Powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 processor, it includes 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, and an 8600mAh battery with 45W fast charging. With Android 14, TÜV Rheinland eye care certification, built-in kickstand, and IP52 resistance, it blends performance with practicality.

Specifications Processor MediaTek Helio G99 Octa-core Display 11.5″ 2K (2560 × 1440), 90Hz refresh rate Memory & Storage 8GB RAM, 128GB ROM (expandable via microSD) Audio 8 JBL Hi-Fi speakers (4 tweeters, 4 bass), Dolby Atmos Battery 8600mAh battery with 45W fast charging Click Here to Buy Lenovo Tab Plus with Octa JBL Hi-Fi Speakers| 8 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM| 11.5 Inch, 2K, 90 Hz Refresh| Wi-Fi Tablet| Android 14| 45 W Fast Charger| Built-in Kickstand| Color: Luna Grey

Check out more Lenovo tablets on Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025

FAQ on tablets How long will the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 last? The sale is ongoing now, and while the end date isn't confirmed, it's best to shop early for the best deals.

Are there any bank offers during the sale? Yes, shoppers can get 10% instant discounts with HDFC Bank cards and 5% cashback with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cards.

Are all products eligible for discounts? Most categories, including electronics, fashion, and home essentials, are included, but offers vary by product.

Can I get EMI options during the sale? Yes, no-cost EMI and other flexible payment options are available on select products and cards.

Do I need a Prime membership to access the deals? Prime members often get early access to deals, but most offers are available to all users.

