Massive 60% discount on gaming PC accessories during the Amazon sale - Check now

The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is currently ongoing, and it has entered its second day. Luckily for you, there are several offers available. There are discounts on iPads, mobile phones, and a whole lot more. But here, we’re going to tell you about the big discounts on gaming PC accessories because now could be the ideal time to buy them and enhance your gaming experience. Amazon Summer Sale on gaming PC accessories: Grab up to 60% off.

Here are several major savings and deals you shouldn't miss. There are also multiple bank offers available on these products, so if you want to save more, you certainly can. Let’s get started, read on.

Discounts and offers on Gaming PC accessories during the Amazon Sale 2025

Yes, this is a PlayStation 5 controller, but how does it fit into gaming PC accessories? The thing is, this controller has gained widespread support for PCs. Many PlayStation games are now available on PC, and this controller provides an excellent experience. It's also worth mentioning that most games support it now, even Steam does.

Considering the feature set, including adaptive triggers and haptic feedback, this is arguably one of the most feature-rich gaming controllers available on the market right now. If you plan to play a lot of PlayStation Studios games on your PC, this is the one to get.

If you’re in the market for a new headset, this one by Razer is heavily discounted. It’s available for ₹3,195, down from its MRP of ₹7,999, and it offers compatibility with a wide range of devices including your gaming PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

It provides a wired experience, preferred by many for low latency and stability, especially in competitive gaming. It’s available in multiple colours, including black, and offers 7.1 surround sound and 50mm drivers.

It also comes with a HyperClear mic and is quite lightweight at just 240 grams. Razer says the ear cushions are made of breathable fabric, so your ears won’t get sweaty during long gaming sessions.

If you’re looking for an affordable gaming-centric mouse, the Logitech G102 is a great option, especially at its currently discounted price of around ₹1,100. This mouse typically costs over ₹2,000 and is currently available at a 50% discount.

It features a wired connection, customisable RGB lighting, and six programmable buttons. It also includes an 8K DPI gaming sensor, offering a reliable performance that should last for years.

This is another useful gaming PC accessory. The keyboard features yellow switches and is typically priced over ₹10,000. If you prefer the tenkeyless form factor, this is a great choice.

You can also choose green switches, which are slightly cheaper. The keyboard is made from aluminium, so it feels quite premium.

It features customisable lighting effects and is rated for a keystroke lifespan of 80 million. If you're in the market for a gaming-focused mechanical keyboard, this one by Razer is a solid pick.

While accessories like a mouse and keyboard are important, so is maintaining your gaming PC. The Ambrane 20-in-1 Cleaning Kit could be an ideal solution.

It includes various attachments, such as different brush types, keyboard key pullers for easy key removal, a large brush, and a spray bottle. In short, it has most of the tools you need to clean your electronics, be it your gaming PC, gaming laptop, or more.

There's also a built-in screen duster to clean your screens with ease.