Amazon Summer Sale 2025 LIVE: Up to 55% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, Whirlpool and more – Limited time deals!
May 02, 2025 10:00 AM IST
The Amazon Summer Sale 2025 is LIVE for all! Don't miss out on exclusive deals and incredible discount offers on refrigerators during the Amazon Sale 2025.
Samsung 396 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, WiFi Enabled Bespoke AI Refrigerator (RT41DG6A4DSLHL, Ez Clean Steel) View Details
₹47,490
|
Haier 596 L, 3 Star, 100% Convertible Fridge Space, Expert Inverter, Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator, (HES-690SS-P, Shiny Silver) View Details
₹59,990
|
LG 655 L Frost Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side by Side Refrigerator (GL-B257HWBY, Western Black, Express Freezing | Multi Air-Flow) View Details
₹73,990
|
Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi (RS76CG8003S9HL, Silver, Refined Inox) View Details
₹79,990
|
Samsung 396 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, Bespoke AI WiFi Enabled Refrigerator (RT41DG6A4DB1HL, Black Matte) View Details
₹47,990
|
LG 272 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Compressor Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S312SPZX, Shiny Steel, Convertible & Multi Air Flow Cooling) View Details
₹28,990
|
Haier 325 L, 3 Star, Convertible 14-in-1 Triple Inverter & Fan Motor Technology, with Display Frost Free Double Door Bottom Mount Refrigerator (HEB-333DS-P, Dazzle Steel) View Details
₹50,990
|
Godrej 600 L, 3 Star, 1+2 Years Additional Warranty, Smart Convertible Zones, Toughened Glass Door Frost Free Inverter Side By Side Refrigerator(2025 Model, RS EONVELVET 646C RIT OP BK, Opera Black) View Details
₹69,990
|
Samsung 350 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, WiFi Enabled Bespoke AI Refrigerator (RT38DG5A4DS8HL, Elegant Inox, Silver) View Details
₹40,990
|
Godrej 223 L 3 Star Convertible Freezer 6-In-1, Nano Shield Technology, Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator(RT EONVALOR 260C RCIF ST RH, Steel Rush) View Details
₹22,490
|
IFB 243L 2 Star Frost Free inverter with Double Door Refrigerator (IFBFF-2902NBSE, Brush Grey) 7 in 1 Multi Mode with 360 Degree Cooling View Details
₹22,490
|
Whirlpool 235 L 2 Star Frost Free inverter Double Door Refrigerator (NEO DF278 PRM RADIANT STEEL(2S)-TL) View Details
₹21,990
|
Haier 268 L, 2 Star, 5 In 1 Convertible, Twin Inverter Technology, Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (HEF-272TS-P, Inox Steel) View Details
₹24,990
|
Whirlpool 192 L 3 Star Vitamagic PRO Frost Free Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (215 VMPRO PRM 3S RADIANT STEEL-Z Fridge, Silver, Auto Defrost Technology) View Details
₹15,740
|
Godrej 272 L 2 Star Wood Finish, 30 Days Farm Freshness, Frost Free Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (RT EONVOGUE 310B RI OK WD, Oak Wood) View Details
₹26,200
|
Haier 328 L, 3 Star, Convertible 10-in-1, Triple Inverter & Fan Motor Technology, Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (HRF-3783YGG-P, Yellow Grey Glass) View Details
₹41,990
|
Bosch 207 L,3 Star, Single Door, Direct Cool Refrigerator with Chrome handle, Multi box and cool bottle zone (CST20W33NI, Feather Wine) View Details
|
|
Samsung 183 L, 4 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR20C1824CR/HL, Red, Camellia Purple, Base Stand Drawer) View Details
₹16,390
|
Haier 190 L, 4 Star, Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (HED-204DS-P, Dazzle Steel) View Details
₹14,990
|
Godrej 194 L 5 Star Turbo Cooling Technology Ensuring Faster Cooling Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator With Advanced Inverter Technology (RD EMARVEL 215E THI FS ST, Fossil Steel) View Details
₹16,490
|
Samsung 215 L, 5 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR23D2H359U/HL, Paradise Bloom Blue, Base Stand Drawer) View Details
₹19,990
|
Whirlpool 192 L 3 Star Vitamagic PRO Frost Free Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (215 VMPRO PRM 3S RADIANT STEEL-Z Fridge, Silver, Auto Defrost Technology) View Details
₹15,740
|
Samsung 183 L, 5 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR20D2825HV/NL, Himalaya Poppy Blue, Base Stand Drawer) View Details
₹17,490
|
Godrej 183 L 1 Star Advanced Capillary Technology Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (2025 Model, RD EDGE 190A TRF ST WN, Steel Wine) View Details
₹11,490
|
Godrej 180 L 2 Star Advanced Capillary Technology, With Jumbo Vegetable Tray Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator(RD EDGE 205B WRF PP BL, Pep Blue) View Details
₹11,990
|
Whirlpool 184 L 5 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator with Intellisense Inverter Compressor (205 WDE ROY 5S Inv SAPPHIRE SPRING-Z) View Details
₹16,790
|
Godrej 234 L 3 Star 24 Advanced Capillary Technology Direct Cool Single Door Door Refrigerator With Base Drawer (RD EDGEPRO 240C TDF MN WN, Marine Wine) View Details
₹18,490
|
Samsung 183 L, 4 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR20C1724CU/HL, Camellia Blue) View Details
₹15,690
|
LG 185 L 5 Star Direct Cool Smart Inverter Compressor Single Door Refrigerator (GL-D201ABIU, Blue ILAN, Moist N Fresh, Auto Smart Connect with Base Stand Drawer) View Details
₹17,390
|
Samsung 653 L, 5 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi (RS76CG8115B1HL, Black Doi, Black Matte) View Details
₹94,990
|
Godrej 600 L, 3 Star, 1+2 Years Additional Warranty, Smart Convertible Zones, Toughened Glass Door Frost Free Inverter Side By Side Refrigerator(2025 Model, RS EONVELVET 646C RIT OP BK, Opera Black) View Details
₹69,990
|
Haier 598 L, 3 Star, 83% Convertible Fridge Space, Expert Inverter, Frost Free, Side by Side Refrigerator, (HRT-683GK, Graphite Black) View Details
₹79,990
|
Haier 602 L, 3 Star, 100% Convertible Fridge Space, Expert Inverter, Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator, (HRS-682KS, Black Steel) View Details
₹61,990
|
LG 655 L Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side-By-Side Refrigerator (GL-B257HDSY, Dazzle Steel, Express Freeze | Multi Air-Flow) View Details
₹72,990
|
Haier 596 L, Wi-Fi enabled Water Dispenser Frost Free, 2-Door Side by Side Refrigerator with 100% Convertible Fridge Space & Expert Inverter Technology (HRS-682SWDU1, Shiny Steel) View Details
₹69,890
|
Midea 592 L Side By Side,frost free Wi-Fi Double Door Refrigerator Voice Assistant, App Control, Inverter, (MDRS791MIF28IND Jazz Black) View Details
₹48,990
|
Haier 598L, 3-Star, Vogue 83% Convertible Fridge Space, Expert Inverter 3-Door Side by Side Refrigerator, (HRT-683GOG, Grey Onyx Glass) View Details
₹99,990
|
Haier 592 L, Wi-Fi enabled Water Dispenser Frost Free, 3-Door Side by Side Refrigerator with 83% Convertible Fridge Space & Expert Inverter Technology (HRT-683WGKU1, Graphite Black, 2025 Model) View Details
₹89,990
|
Godrej 600 L, 3 Star, 1+2 Years Additional Warranty, Smart Convertible Zones, Toughened Glass Door Frost Free Inverter Side By Side Refrigerator(2025 Model, RS EONVELVET 646C RIT OP BK, Opera Black) View Details
₹69,990
|
Midea 661 L Side By Side Refrigerator With Inverter (Mdrs853Fgg22Ind, Black, Glass Finish) - 1 Star, Frost Free View Details
₹57,990
|
Samsung 700 L with Inverter Side-by-Side Refrigerator View Details
₹101,300
|
Haier 520 L, Lumiere Series Wi-Fi enabled 4-Door Side by Side frost free Refrigerator with 85% Convertible Fridge & Expert Inverter Technology, Colourful Display Panel (HRB-600MGU1, Mirror Glass) View Details
₹95,990
|
Samsung 692 L Inverter Frost-Free Side-by-Side Refrigerator (RS72A50K1B4/TL) View Details
|
|
