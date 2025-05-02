Amazon Summer Sale 2025 LIVE: Up to 55% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, Whirlpool and more – Limited time deals!

Planning a fridge upgrade? Amazon Summer Sale 2025 is the time to grab one! With jaw dropping discounts and limited time offers on refrigerators from top brands like Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, Haier, and more, you can now get your ideal appliance at a steal. Amazon Summer Sale 2025 LIVE for all! Check out unbeatable deals on refrigerators from top brands like Samsung, LG, Whirlpool and more. Don't miss these exclusive offers!

From single door and double door to side-by-side, triple door, and high-capacity refrigerators, the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 brings something for every home. If you're shopping for your first fridge or planning to upgrade to a smarter, more energy-efficient model, this Amazon Sale 2025 has you covered. Don’t miss out on the chance to grab premium refrigerators at unmissable prices before the sale ends!

Banks offers and exclusive discounts on refrigerators during the Amazon Sale 2025:

Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card: Enjoy unlimited 5% cashback on every purchase.

Enjoy unlimited 5% cashback on every purchase. HDFC Bank: Get 10% instant discount on credit cards and EMI transactions.

Get 10% instant discount on credit cards and EMI transactions. SBI Credit Cards: Avail a 10% instant discount on both credit card and EMI payments.

Avail a 10% instant discount on both credit card and EMI payments. RBL Bank: Receive a 7.5% instant discount on credit card and EMI transactions.

Receive a 7.5% instant discount on credit card and EMI transactions. One Card: Save up to ₹ 3,500 instantly on credit card and EMI purchases.

Save up to 3,500 instantly on credit card and EMI purchases. No Cost EMI: Flexible, interest-free EMI options available across leading banks.

Exclusive top deals on refrigerators during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025:

Hottest top 10 refrigerator deals on Amazon during Amazon Summer Sale 2025

Experience smart cooling with the Samsung 396 litres 3 star Convertible 5-in-1 Double Door Refrigerator, now available with exciting discounts during the Amazon Sale 2025. Currently this refrigerator is on 29% off on Amazon.

As part of the Amazon Summer Sale 2025, this model brings you generous storage and thoughtful features. Bring home this reliable fridge at a steal during Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025!

Specifications Annual Energy Consumption 249 Kilowatt Hours Per Year Freezer Capacity ‎95 Litres Special Features ‎Twin CoolingTwin, Convertible 5-in-1, Wi-Fi Embedded, SmartThings App, SmartThings AI Energy Mode, Fresh room, All Round Cooling Voltage 230 Volts Click Here to Buy Samsung 396 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, Bespoke AI WiFi Enabled Refrigerator (RT41DG6A4DB1HL, Black Matte)

The LG 272 litre 3 star Double Door Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor and Multi Air Flow Cooling offers smart features and generous storage to suit daily needs. Its convertible feature lets you adjust storage space based on your routine. Now available at 32% off during the Amazon Sale 2025.

Don’t miss your chance to grab this offer during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025. Big brands, bigger bargains! Don’t miss LG deals at the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025!

Specifications Special Features Smart Inverter Compressor, Multi Air Flow, Door alarm, Auto Smart Connect, Smart Diagnosis, Works Without Stabiliser Voltage 220 Volts Wattage ‎85 Watts Refrigerator Fresh Food Capacity ‎214 litres Click Here to Buy LG 272 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Compressor Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S312SPZX, Shiny Steel, Convertible & Multi Air Flow Cooling)

The Haier 325 litres 3 star Double Door Refrigerator offers 14-in-1 convertible modes, triple inverter, and fan motor tech for daily use. Its bottom freezer design keeps fresh items within easy reach. Available in dazzle steel, this model is now at 32% off during the Amazon Sale.

Make the most of the Amazon Summer Sale 2025 and explore limited-time offers on Haier. The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 has made premium features more accessible than ever.

Specifications Annual Energy Consumption 250 Kilowatt Hours Per Year Freezer Capacity ‎85 Litres Special Features ‎Inverter Compressor Door Material ‎Stainless Steel Voltage 220 Volts Click Here to Buy Haier 325 L, 3 Star, Convertible 14-in-1 Triple Inverter & Fan Motor Technology, with Display Frost Free Double Door Bottom Mount Refrigerator (HEB-333DS-P, Dazzle Steel)

Mega deals on double door refrigerators from Voltas, Haier, Bosch and more during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025: Up to 38% off

Grab this Bosch single door refrigerator at 36% off during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025. With a stylish chrome handle, spacious multi box storage, and a cool bottle zone, this fridge brings smart storage to your daily routine. Don’t miss this limited-time offer on Amazon Sale — it’s a standout pick for daily cooling needs.

Explore more during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 and enjoy exclusive deals before they’re gone! Amazon Sale 2025 is a great opportunity to grab the best fridge for your home today.

Specifications Annual Energy Consumption ‎178 Kilowatt Hours Freezer Capacity ‎20 Litres Special Features Largest (14L) Water Storage | 2.5 x Faster Bottle Cooling with smart shield ​| Fastest ice making in less than 60 min​ | 18 hours cooling retention Voltage 220 volts Click Here to Buy Bosch 207 L,3 Star, Single Door, Direct Cool Refrigerator with Chrome handle, Multi box and cool bottle zone (CST20W33NI, Feather Wine)

Samsung brings you this 183 litres 4 star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator that makes everyday storage easy. The Digital Inverter adjusts cooling based on usage, while the base stand drawer gives extra space for dry items.

Enjoy 29% off on this deal, now live as part of the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025! Hurry, don’t miss this fab deal!

Specifications Annual Energy Consumption 148 Kilowatt Hours Per Year Noise Level ‎40 dB Special Features Energy Efficient,Inverter Compressor,Base Drawer,Low Noise,Adjustable Shelves,Door Lock Voltage 230 Volts Click Here to Buy Samsung 183 L, 4 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR20C1824CR/HL, Red, Camellia Purple, Base Stand Drawer)

If you're shopping during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025, this Haier 190 litre fridge is now available at 32% off—a solid deal to consider while browsing through Amazon Sale 2025 offers. It’s easy to maintain, runs quietly, and suits small households well.

The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is packed with major refrigerator deals, and this single door model stands out. Check it out before stocks run out—it’s a top pick for seasonal savings on appliances.

Specifications Annual Energy Consumption ‎155 Kilowatt Hours Per Year Refrigerator Fresh Food Capacity ‎176 litres Special Features ‎Portable Voltage 220 volts Click Here to Buy Haier 190 L, 4 Star, Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (HED-204DS-P, Dazzle Steel)

Big discounts on single door refrigerators from Whirlpool, Haier, LG and more during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025: Up to 37% off!

Looking for a fridge with space that truly works for you? The Samsung 653 litres Side By Side Refrigerator offers a 5-in-1 convertible mode and a digital inverter for smooth operation. With smart AI features and WiFi connectivity, it’s ready for daily use.

Now available at a 37% discount during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025, this deal won’t last. Check it out during the Amazon Great Summer Sale for top offers on large capacity fridges.

Specifications Refrigerator Fresh Food Capacity 409 litres Freezer Capacity 244 Litres Special Features ‎Inverter, Wi-fi, Door Ajar Alarm Voltage 220 volts Click Here to Buy Samsung 653 L, 5 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi (RS76CG8115B1HL, Black Doi, Black Matte)

Score 40% off on the Godrej 600 litres Side By Side Refrigerator during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025! Featuring smart convertible zones, an inverter compressor, and a sleek toughened glass door, it's the ultimate blend of style and innovation.

Make the most of the Amazon Sale 2025 and grab this latest 2025 model today. Don't miss these top refrigerator deals during the Amazon Great Summer Sale—only while stocks last.

Specifications Refrigerator Fresh Food Capacity ‎387 litres Annual Energy Consumption ‎449 Kilowatt Hours Per Year Freezer Capacity ‎213 Litres Special Features ‎Inverter technology, Movable Icemaker, Digital control touch panel on the door, Smart convertible zone Click Here to Buy Godrej 600 L, 3 Star, 1+2 Years Additional Warranty, Smart Convertible Zones, Toughened Glass Door Frost Free Inverter Side By Side Refrigerator(2025 Model, RS EONVELVET 646C RIT OP BK, Opera Black)

Now’s the time to bring home the Haier 598 litres Side by Side Refrigerator with 83% convertible fridge space and expert inverter tech, now available at 41% off during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025.

With a clean layout and thoughtful space design, it’s a smart pick for large homes. Hurry and grab these limited-time fridge deals in the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025, only on Amazon!

Specifications Refrigerator Fresh Food Capacity ‎399 litres Freezer Capacity 199 Litres Special Features ‎Inverter Compressor Voltage ‎230 volts Click Here to Buy Haier 598 L, 3 Star, 83% Convertible Fridge Space, Expert Inverter, Frost Free, Side by Side Refrigerator, (HRT-683GK, Graphite Black)

Unlock 43% off on the Haier 602 litres Convertible Side by Side Refrigerator during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025! Featuring 100% convertible storage and an expert inverter for optimal cooling, it’s designed for smart space management and ultimate flexibility in your home.

With a frost-free design and cutting edge inverter technology, this refrigerator is best for large households. Don’t miss this exclusive deal, available only during the Amazon Great Summer Sale!

Specifications Annual Energy Consumption 528 Kilowatt Hours Per Year Refrigerator Fresh Food Capacity ‎398 litres Freezer Capacity 204 Litres Voltage 220 volts Click Here to Buy Haier 602 L, 3 Star, 100% Convertible Fridge Space, Expert Inverter, Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator, (HRS-682KS, Black Steel)

Check out a few more side by side door high capacity refrigerators during the Amazon Sale 2025: Up to 50% off

FAQs on Amazon Summer Sale 2025 on refrigerators What discounts can I expect during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025 on refrigerators? Expect discounts of up to 50% on top refrigerator brands.

Is the Amazon Summer Sale 2025 available for all refrigerator types? Yes, the sale covers single door, double door, side by side, and more.

Can I get additional warranties or services during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025 on refrigerators? Some refrigerators come with extended warranty options during the sale.

Are EMI options available for refrigerators during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025? Yes, EMI transactions are available, including 3, 6, 9, and 12-month plans.

Which banks are offering discounts on refrigerators during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025? Banks like HDFC, ICICI, SBI, and Axis are offering exciting discounts and cashback.

