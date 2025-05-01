Amazon Summer Sale 2025 LIVE: Best washing machine deals for Prime Members on Samsung, LG, IFB front and top load models
May 01, 2025 06:00 AM IST
The Amazon Sale 2025 offers exclusive washing machine discounts for Prime Members. Avail extra savings with bank offers during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025!
LG 9 Kg, 5 Star, AI Direct Drive Technology, Steam, 6 Motion DD & Wi-Fi Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHP1209Z5M, Intelligent & Convenient Fabric Care, Allergy Care, Middle Black) View Details
₹38,990
Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 6.5 Kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WFL6512B7CUSKA/WXV, White, In-Built Heater) View Details
₹21,490
Samsung 9 kg, 5 star, AI EcoBubble, Super Speed, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW90DG5U24AXTL, Inox) View Details
₹37,990
Godrej 7 Kg 5 Star Zero Pressure Technology Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine Appliance (WTEON MGNS 70 5.0 FDTN SRGR, Storm Grey, With Toughened Glass Lid) View Details
Bosch 8 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WAJ2826BIN, Shiny Silver, AI active water plus, In-Built Heater) View Details
₹35,490
Samsung 9 kg, 5 Star, AI Control, AI Ecobubble, Super Speed, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW90DG6U24ASTL, NAVY) View Details
₹39,990
Bosch 9kg 5 Star Anti Stain & AI Active Water Plus Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with Built in Heater (WGA14200IN, Pretreatment & Steam with Anti Bacteria and 5 Star Inverter, White) View Details
₹37,900
LG 9 Kg (Wash) / 5 Kg (Dry), Ai Direct Drive Technology, Steam, TurboWash & Wi-Fi Fully Automatic Front Load Washer Dryer (FHD0905SWM, Intelligent & Convenient Fabric Care, Allergy Care, Middle Black) View Details
₹49,990
IFB 8 Kg 5 Star Powered by AI with 9 Swirl Wash, WiFi, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (Senator MBN 8012, Steam Refresh Program with Eco Inverter, Mocha) View Details
₹33,990
Bosch 10.5/6 KG Inverter Fully Automatic Front Load Washer Dryer with LED TOUCH DISPLAY (WNA2E4U1IN,Cast Iron Grey) View Details
₹72,650
LG 8 Kg, 5 Star, Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash, 6 motion DD, Smart Diagnosis, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHM1408BDW, Allergy Care, In-Built Heater, Touch Panel, White) View Details
₹33,990
LG 7 Kg, 5 Star, Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1207Z2M, Allergy Care, In-Built Heater, Touch Panel, Middle Black) View Details
₹29,990
Bosch 10kg 5 Star Anti Stain & AI Active Water Plus Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with Built in Heater (WGA252ZSIN, Pretreatment, Iron Steam Assist & Allergy Plus, Silver) View Details
₹44,490
Samsung 12 kg, 5star, AI Ecobubble, Super Speed, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW12DG5B24AXTL, Inox) View Details
₹43,990
LG 7 Kg 5 Star Steam, Inverter Direct Drive Technology, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1207Z2WB, Dial + Full Touch Buttons & LED Display, Essence White) View Details
₹27,990
Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 11 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WTL1106UEA / OBS1060, Grey, Double Waterfall Technology) View Details
₹23,990
LG 8 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (T80VBMB4Z, Turbodrum, Auto Prewash, Stainless Steel drum, LED Display, Smart Diagnosis, Middle Black) View Details
₹19,990
Samsung 8 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Tech, Digital Inverter Motor, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA80BG4441BGTL, Light Gray) View Details
₹19,990
Godrej 8 Kg 5 Star Zero Pressure (0.02 MPa) Technology With Steel Drum Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WTEON ADA 80 5.0 FEFN GLGR, Glacial Grey, With Soft Close Lid) View Details
₹17,990
Haier 8 Kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine with Oceanus Wave Drum, Magic Filter, 8 Wash Programs (HWM80-AE, Titanium Grey, Stainless Steel Drum, 15 Mins Quick Wash) View Details
₹16,990
Panasonic 8 Kg Wifi Fully-Automatic Top Loading Smart Washing Machine (NA-F80CH3CRB, Charcoal Inox Grey, Drynamic Spin) View Details
₹19,240
Whirlpool 7 kg Magic Clean 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine Grey (MAGIC CLEAN 7.0 GENX GREY 5YMW) View Details
₹14,790
LG 7 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (T70VBMB1Z, Auto Prewash, Turbodrum, Stainless Steel drum, LED Display, Smart Diagnosis Middle Black) View Details
₹17,990
Samsung 8 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Tech, Digital Inverter Motor, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA80BG4441BGTL, Light Gray) View Details
₹19,990
Whirlpool 9 Kg 5 Star BloomWash Royal Plus Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (BW ROYAL PLUS H 9 KG GREY 10YMW with In-Built Heater) View Details
₹22,990
Acer 10.0 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (AR10HFATLH2C2IG24D, Inox Grey,12 Wash Programs, In-Built Heater, Magic Filter, Robust Motor) View Details
₹23,499
Haier 9 Kg 5 Star Powered by AI-DBT with Direct Drive Technology, PuriSteam, 525mm Super Drum Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (EFL90-DM14IBIEBK,In-Built Heater,Steel Drum,Black) View Details
₹35,990
BOSCH 8.5 kg 5 Star with Vario Pulsator +,Scrub Zone & 1360 High RPM Spin Motor Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machine Black (WJG855G0IN) View Details
₹14,900
LG 11 Kg 5 Star Wind Jet Dry Rat Away Technology Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (P1155SKAZ, Roller Jet Pulsator, Punch + 3, Middle Black) View Details
₹18,990
Samsung 9 kg, 5 Star, AI Control, AI Ecobubble, Super Speed, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW90DG6U24ASTL, NAVY) View Details
₹39,990
Panasonic 7 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (2025 Model, NA-F70LF4CRB, Charcoal Inox Grey, 12 Wash Program, Active Foam Wash Technology, Antibacterial Water Inlet) View Details
₹14,990
Samsung 9 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Technology, Wi-Fi, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA90BG4542BDTL, Versailles Gray) View Details
₹23,990
Whirlpool 9 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (MAGIC CLEAN 9.0 GREY DAZZLE,2x Drying Power) View Details
₹14,490
LG WashTower 13 Kg /10 Kg with AI Direct Drive & DUAL Inverter Heat Pump, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine and Dryer (FWT1310BG) with Wi Fi & Central Control Panel Natural Beige & Green View Details
₹159,990
Bosch 10.5/6 KG Inverter Fully Automatic Front Load Washer Dryer with LED TOUCH DISPLAY (WNA2E4U1IN,Cast Iron Grey) View Details
₹72,650
LG 9 Kg (Wash) / 5 Kg (Dry), Ai Direct Drive Technology, Steam, TurboWash & Wi-Fi Fully Automatic Front Load Washer Dryer (FHD0905SWM, Intelligent & Convenient Fabric Care, Allergy Care, Middle Black) View Details
₹49,990
IFB 8.5 Kg / 6.5 Kg / 2.5 Kg 5 Star, Front Load 3-In-1, AI Powered, Fully Automatic Washer Dryer Refresh (2023 Model, Laundrimagic, Executive ZXB, 9 Swirl Wash, Eco Inverter Technology, Black) View Details
₹63,700
Bosch 10.5/6 KG Inverter Fully Automatic Front Load Washer Dryer with LED TOUCH DISPLAY (WNA264U9IN,Silver) View Details
₹79,180
LG 15 Kg (Wash) / 8 Kg (Dry) Ai Direct Drive With Wi-Fi Fully Automatic Front Load Washer Dryer (Fhd1508Stb, With Steam Remove Allergen & Turbowash, Black Vcm) View Details
₹81,990
Samsung 12 kg, 5star, AI Ecobubble, Super Speed, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW12DG5B24AXTL, Inox) View Details
₹43,990
Samsung 12 kg, 5star, AI Control, AI Ecobubble, Super Speed, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW12DG6B24ASTL, Navy) View Details
₹46,990
LG 7 Kg 5 Star Wind Jet Dry Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (P7020NGAZ, Dark Gray, Rat Away Feature) View Details
₹11,490
Whirlpool 7.0 Kg 5 Star Ace Supreme Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (ACE SUPREME RYL SRS 7.0 GREY DAZZLE (5YR), 4 Year Comprehensive Warranty, 1400 RPM Motor, 5 Year Motor Warranty) View Details
Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 9 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WTT90UHA/OK5B1B1S23, Black, Pulsator Wash Method and Double waterfall technology) View Details
₹12,190
Samsung 8 kg, 5 star, Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WT80C4200GG/TL, Air Turbo Drying, Light Gray,) View Details
₹12,990
Whirlpool 8.5 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (ACE DRY 8.5 Kg, GREY DAZZLE ,2x Drying Power) View Details
₹12,990
Samsung 7 kg, 5 star, Semi-Automatic Washing Machine (WT70M3000UU/TL, Air Turbo Drying, LIGHT GRAY) View Details
₹10,690
Samsung 6.5 kg, 5 star, Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WT65R2200LL/TL, Air Turbo Drying, LIGHT GRAY) View Details
₹9,490
Samsung 8.5 Kg 5 Star Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WT85B4200GD/TL,DARK GRAY) View Details
₹14,800
Godrej 7.5 Kg 5 Star Storm Force Pulsator Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WS EDGE CLS 75 5.0 PN2 GPGR, Graphite Grey, With Translucent Lid) View Details
₹10,590
