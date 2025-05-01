Menu Explore
Amazon Summer Sale 2025 LIVE: Best washing machine deals for Prime Members on Samsung, LG, IFB front and top load models

ByKanika Budhiraja
May 01, 2025 06:00 AM IST

The Amazon Sale 2025 offers exclusive washing machine discounts for Prime Members. Avail extra savings with bank offers during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025!

LG 9 Kg, 5 Star, AI Direct Drive Technology, Steam, 6 Motion DD & Wi-Fi Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHP1209Z5M, Intelligent & Convenient Fabric Care, Allergy Care, Middle Black) View Details checkDetails

₹38,990

Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 6.5 Kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WFL6512B7CUSKA/WXV, White, In-Built Heater) View Details checkDetails

₹21,490

Samsung 9 kg, 5 star, AI EcoBubble, Super Speed, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW90DG5U24AXTL, Inox) View Details checkDetails

₹37,990

Godrej 7 Kg 5 Star Zero Pressure Technology Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine Appliance (WTEON MGNS 70 5.0 FDTN SRGR, Storm Grey, With Toughened Glass Lid) View Details checkDetails

Bosch 8 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WAJ2826BIN, Shiny Silver, AI active water plus, In-Built Heater) View Details checkDetails

₹35,490

Samsung 9 kg, 5 Star, AI Control, AI Ecobubble, Super Speed, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW90DG6U24ASTL, NAVY) View Details checkDetails

₹39,990

Bosch 9kg 5 Star Anti Stain & AI Active Water Plus Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with Built in Heater (WGA14200IN, Pretreatment & Steam with Anti Bacteria and 5 Star Inverter, White) View Details checkDetails

₹37,900

LG 9 Kg (Wash) / 5 Kg (Dry), Ai Direct Drive Technology, Steam, TurboWash & Wi-Fi Fully Automatic Front Load Washer Dryer (FHD0905SWM, Intelligent & Convenient Fabric Care, Allergy Care, Middle Black) View Details checkDetails

₹49,990

IFB 8 Kg 5 Star Powered by AI with 9 Swirl Wash, WiFi, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (Senator MBN 8012, Steam Refresh Program with Eco Inverter, Mocha) View Details checkDetails

₹33,990

Bosch 10.5/6 KG Inverter Fully Automatic Front Load Washer Dryer with LED TOUCH DISPLAY (WNA2E4U1IN,Cast Iron Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹72,650

LG 8 Kg, 5 Star, Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash, 6 motion DD, Smart Diagnosis, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHM1408BDW, Allergy Care, In-Built Heater, Touch Panel, White) View Details checkDetails

₹33,990

LG 7 Kg, 5 Star, Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1207Z2M, Allergy Care, In-Built Heater, Touch Panel, Middle Black) View Details checkDetails

₹29,990

Bosch 10kg 5 Star Anti Stain & AI Active Water Plus Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with Built in Heater (WGA252ZSIN, Pretreatment, Iron Steam Assist & Allergy Plus, Silver) View Details checkDetails

₹44,490

Samsung 12 kg, 5star, AI Ecobubble, Super Speed, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW12DG5B24AXTL, Inox) View Details checkDetails

₹43,990

LG 7 Kg 5 Star Steam, Inverter Direct Drive Technology, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1207Z2WB, Dial + Full Touch Buttons & LED Display, Essence White) View Details checkDetails

₹27,990

Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 11 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WTL1106UEA / OBS1060, Grey, Double Waterfall Technology) View Details checkDetails

₹23,990

LG 8 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (T80VBMB4Z, Turbodrum, Auto Prewash, Stainless Steel drum, LED Display, Smart Diagnosis, Middle Black) View Details checkDetails

₹19,990

Samsung 8 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Tech, Digital Inverter Motor, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA80BG4441BGTL, Light Gray) View Details checkDetails

₹19,990

Godrej 8 Kg 5 Star Zero Pressure (0.02 MPa) Technology With Steel Drum Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WTEON ADA 80 5.0 FEFN GLGR, Glacial Grey, With Soft Close Lid) View Details checkDetails

₹17,990

Haier 8 Kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine with Oceanus Wave Drum, Magic Filter, 8 Wash Programs (HWM80-AE, Titanium Grey, Stainless Steel Drum, 15 Mins Quick Wash) View Details checkDetails

₹16,990

Panasonic 8 Kg Wifi Fully-Automatic Top Loading Smart Washing Machine (NA-F80CH3CRB, Charcoal Inox Grey, Drynamic Spin) View Details checkDetails

₹19,240

Whirlpool 7 kg Magic Clean 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine Grey (MAGIC CLEAN 7.0 GENX GREY 5YMW) View Details checkDetails

₹14,790

LG 7 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (T70VBMB1Z, Auto Prewash, Turbodrum, Stainless Steel drum, LED Display, Smart Diagnosis Middle Black) View Details checkDetails

₹17,990

Samsung 8 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Tech, Digital Inverter Motor, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA80BG4441BGTL, Light Gray) View Details checkDetails

₹19,990

Whirlpool 9 Kg 5 Star BloomWash Royal Plus Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (BW ROYAL PLUS H 9 KG GREY 10YMW with In-Built Heater) View Details checkDetails

₹22,990

Acer 10.0 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (AR10HFATLH2C2IG24D, Inox Grey,12 Wash Programs, In-Built Heater, Magic Filter, Robust Motor) View Details checkDetails

₹23,499

Haier 9 Kg 5 Star Powered by AI-DBT with Direct Drive Technology, PuriSteam, 525mm Super Drum Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (EFL90-DM14IBIEBK,In-Built Heater,Steel Drum,Black) View Details checkDetails

₹35,990

BOSCH 8.5 kg 5 Star with Vario Pulsator +,Scrub Zone & 1360 High RPM Spin Motor Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machine Black (WJG855G0IN) View Details checkDetails

₹14,900

LG 11 Kg 5 Star Wind Jet Dry Rat Away Technology Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (P1155SKAZ, Roller Jet Pulsator, Punch + 3, Middle Black) View Details checkDetails

₹18,990

Samsung 9 kg, 5 Star, AI Control, AI Ecobubble, Super Speed, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW90DG6U24ASTL, NAVY) View Details checkDetails

₹39,990

Panasonic 7 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (2025 Model, NA-F70LF4CRB, Charcoal Inox Grey, 12 Wash Program, Active Foam Wash Technology, Antibacterial Water Inlet) View Details checkDetails

₹14,990

Samsung 9 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Technology, Wi-Fi, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA90BG4542BDTL, Versailles Gray) View Details checkDetails

₹23,990

Whirlpool 9 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (MAGIC CLEAN 9.0 GREY DAZZLE,2x Drying Power) View Details checkDetails

₹14,490

LG WashTower 13 Kg /10 Kg with AI Direct Drive & DUAL Inverter Heat Pump, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine and Dryer (FWT1310BG) with Wi Fi & Central Control Panel Natural Beige & Green View Details checkDetails

₹159,990

Bosch 10.5/6 KG Inverter Fully Automatic Front Load Washer Dryer with LED TOUCH DISPLAY (WNA2E4U1IN,Cast Iron Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹72,650

LG 9 Kg (Wash) / 5 Kg (Dry), Ai Direct Drive Technology, Steam, TurboWash & Wi-Fi Fully Automatic Front Load Washer Dryer (FHD0905SWM, Intelligent & Convenient Fabric Care, Allergy Care, Middle Black) View Details checkDetails

₹49,990

IFB 8.5 Kg / 6.5 Kg / 2.5 Kg 5 Star, Front Load 3-In-1, AI Powered, Fully Automatic Washer Dryer Refresh (2023 Model, Laundrimagic, Executive ZXB, 9 Swirl Wash, Eco Inverter Technology, Black) View Details checkDetails

₹63,700

Bosch 10.5/6 KG Inverter Fully Automatic Front Load Washer Dryer with LED TOUCH DISPLAY (WNA264U9IN,Silver) View Details checkDetails

₹79,180

LG 15 Kg (Wash) / 8 Kg (Dry) Ai Direct Drive With Wi-Fi Fully Automatic Front Load Washer Dryer (Fhd1508Stb, With Steam Remove Allergen & Turbowash, Black Vcm) View Details checkDetails

₹81,990

Samsung 12 kg, 5star, AI Ecobubble, Super Speed, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW12DG5B24AXTL, Inox) View Details checkDetails

₹43,990

Samsung 12 kg, 5star, AI Control, AI Ecobubble, Super Speed, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW12DG6B24ASTL, Navy) View Details checkDetails

₹46,990

LG 7 Kg 5 Star Wind Jet Dry Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (P7020NGAZ, Dark Gray, Rat Away Feature) View Details checkDetails

₹11,490

Whirlpool 7.0 Kg 5 Star Ace Supreme Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (ACE SUPREME RYL SRS 7.0 GREY DAZZLE (5YR), 4 Year Comprehensive Warranty, 1400 RPM Motor, 5 Year Motor Warranty) View Details checkDetails

Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 9 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WTT90UHA/OK5B1B1S23, Black, Pulsator Wash Method and Double waterfall technology) View Details checkDetails

₹12,190

Samsung 8 kg, 5 star, Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WT80C4200GG/TL, Air Turbo Drying, Light Gray,) View Details checkDetails

₹12,990

Whirlpool 8.5 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (ACE DRY 8.5 Kg, GREY DAZZLE ,2x Drying Power) View Details checkDetails

₹12,990

Samsung 7 kg, 5 star, Semi-Automatic Washing Machine (WT70M3000UU/TL, Air Turbo Drying, LIGHT GRAY) View Details checkDetails

₹10,690

Samsung 6.5 kg, 5 star, Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WT65R2200LL/TL, Air Turbo Drying, LIGHT GRAY) View Details checkDetails

₹9,490

Samsung 8.5 Kg 5 Star Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WT85B4200GD/TL,DARK GRAY) View Details checkDetails

₹14,800

Godrej 7.5 Kg 5 Star Storm Force Pulsator Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WS EDGE CLS 75 5.0 PN2 GPGR, Graphite Grey, With Translucent Lid) View Details checkDetails

₹10,590

The Amazon Sale 2025 is now live for prime members, offering exclusive discounts on top-rated washing machines. Shop and save big on top load and front load models from leading brands like Samsung, LG, Bosch, and Whirlpool. With incredible offers available only for prime members, now is the best time to grab a new washing machine at a fantastic price.

Exclusive washing machine deals for Prime Members in the Amazon Sale 2025.
Exclusive washing machine deals for Prime Members in the Amazon Sale 2025.

The Amazon Summer Sale brings even more limited-time deals! Don’t miss out on these amazing discounts—shop now and take full advantage of the sale to score exceptional offers on washing machines. You can save up to 60% off on these washing machines during the sale. Hurry, these deals won’t last long!

Banks offers and exclusive discounts on washing machines during the Amazon Summer Sale:

  • Unlimited 5% back on Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card
  • HDFC Bank: Up to 4500 instant discount on credit cards and EMI transactions
  • SBI Bank: 10% Instant discount on credit cards and EMI transactions
  • RBL Bank: 7.5% instant discount on credit cards and EMI transactions
  • One Card: Up to 3500 instant discount on credit cards and EMI transactions
  • No Cost EMI options
  • Coupons up to 2500

Don't miss these exclusive top deals on washing machines for Prime Members during the Amazon Sale:

Grab front load washing machines with exclusive discounts starting at 21,490 during the Amazon Sale: Up to 38% off

The Amazon Sale 2025 brings special discounts on front load washing machines, starting at just 21,490. Prime members can access these exclusive deals ahead of the crowd.

Don’t miss out on the Amazon Summer Sale 2025. Enjoy significant savings on top-rated washing machines from trusted brands.

Top deals on front load washing machines:

Grab early top load washing machine deals starting at 11,990 during the Amazon Sale: Up to 40% off

Don't miss out on incredible deals during the Amazon Summer Sale! Top load washing machines are available at discounted prices starting from just 11,990.

Explore fantastic savings on a variety of models in the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025. This is the ideal time to upgrade your washing machine and enjoy unmatched offers during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025.

Top deals on top load washing machines:

Unbeatable offers on high capacity washing machines, fully and semi automatic models during the Amazon Sale: Over 30% off

Looking for incredible deals on high capacity washing machines? During the Amazon Sale 2025, prime members can access exclusive offers on fully and semi automatic washers.

Don’t miss out on amazing discounts and save big on top brands during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025. Grab the best offers now and make laundry days easier with high-performance washing machines at great prices!

Top deals on high capacity washers:

Grab built-in washing machines at special prices during the Amazon Summer Sale: Over 40% off

Looking for a washer with a built-in type? Now is the time to bring one home with great deals during the Amazon Sale. These built-in washing machines are space saving and practical—ideal for modern homes.

The Amazon Summer Sale 2025 brings you exciting discounts on premium models. Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 offers limited time deals curated for prime members.

Top deals on washers with built in dryers:

Grab semi automatic washing machines on Amazon Summer Sale starting at 6,300: Over 45% off

Bring home semi automatic washing machines from 6,300 with top deals, bank offers, no cost EMI and early prime member access on Amazon.

During the Amazon Summer Sale 2025, shoppers can expect special discounts on trusted brands. Don’t miss these pre-deals and save big before the sale ends!

Top deals on semi automatic washing machines:

FAQs on Amazon Summer Sale 2025: Washing machine deals for Prime Members

  • When does the Amazon Summer Sale 2025 start for prime members?

    It begins at 12 am on May 1, 2025, with early access for prime members.

  • Are there discounts on both top load and front load washing machines?

    Yes, deals are available on both top load and front load models from top brands.

  • Can I get offers on semi-automatic washing machines during the sale?

    Absolutely, semi-automatic washers start at prices as low as 6,300.

  • Which brands are offering deals during the Amazon Sale 2025?

    Popular brands like Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, Bosch, and more are included.

  • Are bank offers and No Cost EMI available during the sale?

    Yes, select bank cards offer instant discounts and No Cost EMI is also available.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

