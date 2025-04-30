Amazon Summer Sale 2025 starts at 12 am tonight for Prime Members: Up to 60% off on top models of fans and coolers
Apr 30, 2025 01:00 PM IST
Prime members gear up for the Amazon Summer Sale 2025 starting midnight. Get never seen before discounts on air coolers and fans. Additional bank offers await.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Havells Kace 65 L Desert Air Cooler for Home| Powerful Air-Delivery|Bacteria Shield Honeycomb Pads Technology |XXL Ice Chamber| Ice Chill Drip Technology | Inverter compatible|Front wheels with brakes View Details
|
₹9,699
|
|
|
Bajaj Frore Turbo BLDC 1200 MM 5 Star Rated Ceiling Fans For Home | BEE Stars Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | Aluminium Motor | 2 Years Warranty 【 Red Walnut】 View Details
|
₹2,599
|
|
|
Hindware Smart Appliances | Frostwave 38L Personal Air cooler | Fan Based | 12 Fan Blade and Ice Chamber | White & Grey View Details
|
₹5,219
|
|
|
Bajaj Frore Neo 400 MM Oscillating Pedestal Fan For Home | Aerodynamically Balanced Blades | 100% Copper Motor | High Air Delivery | 3-Speed Control | Rust Free | 2 Yrs Warranty 【White】 View Details
|
₹2,399
|
|
|
Livpure Koolbliss Desert Air Cooler - 88 L | 190W Motor with Thermal Overload Protection | Big Ice Chamber | Antibacterial Honeycomb Pads | Inverter Compatibility | 2 Years Warranty on Motor | View Details
|
₹9,499
|
|
|
ACTIVA Gracia 1200 MM (28 Watts) BLDC Motor Fan With LED Light |Remote| 3 Blade Energy Saving Ceiling Fan With 5 Year Warranty Pack Of 2 (Smoke Brown) View Details
|
₹4,499
|
|
|
RR Signature Zello HC 70 LTR | Desert Air Cooler with High Air Delivery | Honeycomb Pads | 4-Way Air Deflection | Vertical Auto Swing | Castor Wheels | Inverter Compatibility |1 Year Warranty by RR View Details
|
₹7,549
|
|
|
Gaiatop Small Table Fan, 6.5 Inch Ultra-quiet, 90° Adjustment for Better Cooling, 3 Speeds Portable Mini Powerful Desktop Table Fan, Small Personal Cooling Fan for Home Office (Black leaf) View Details
|
₹796
|
|
|
Havells 2-in-1 Convertible 80 L Desert Air Cooler for room| Dual functionality & easy storing| Can be used as side table| 5 Leaf Metal Blade Fan| Powerful Air-Delivery| Bacteria shield honeycomb pads View Details
|
₹13,490
|
|
|
Livpure Koolbliss Desert Air Cooler - 88 L | 190W Motor with Thermal Overload Protection | Big Ice Chamber | Antibacterial Honeycomb Pads | Inverter Compatibility | 2 Years Warranty on Motor | View Details
|
₹9,499
|
|
|
Orient Electric Aerostorm 92 L Desert Air Cooler For Home | Densenest Honeycomb Pads For More Cooling| Inverter Compatible | 4000 Mch High Air Delivery | Auto-Fill Feature |Air Cooler For Room | White View Details
|
₹9,299
|
|
|
Kenstar MAHA KOOL HC 90 L Desert Air Cooler WITH FRONT LOCKING COMMERCIAL GRADE WHEELS for Home|Anti-Bacterial Honeycomb Pads|High-Speed |Invertor ready|50Ft Air Throw|1-Yr Product Warranty|Grey View Details
|
₹13,990
|
|
|
Crompton Ozone 55 Litres Desert Air Cooler for home | Large & Easy Clean Ice Chamber | 4-Way Air Deflection | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Everlast Pump | Auto Fill View Details
|
₹10,099
|
|
|
Crompton Optimus 100 Litres Desert Air Cooler for home | Large & Easy Clean Ice Chamber | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Auto-Fill & Drain | Everlast Pump | Humidity Control View Details
|
₹13,852
|
|
|
Crompton Ozone 75 Litres Desert Air Cooler for home | Large & Easy Clean Ice Chamber | 4-Way Air Deflection | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Everlast Pump | Auto Fill View Details
|
₹10,299
|
|
|
Bepure CoolX 40L Air Cooler | Air Delivery upto 2400 M3/H | Low Noise Operation | Low Power Consumption | 3 Side Honeycomb Cooling Pad | Large Ice Box View Details
|
₹6,999
|
|
|
EECOCOOL Santoz Plus 150 L Air Cooler | High-Performance Cooling for Large Spaces | 4-Way Air Deflection, Everlast Pump, Heavy-Duty Build & Inverter Compatible | Energy-Saving with Powerful Airflow View Details
|
₹17,340
|
|
|
SUMMERCOOL Solitaire Desert Air Cooler with Wheel | 75Ltr | Automatic Water Inlet | Auto Swing | 30ft Air Throw Distance | Inverter Compatible | 12 inch fan | Honey Comb Pad | Ideal for room View Details
|
|
|
|
Crompton Optimus Neo 35 Litres Tower Air Cooler for home | Easy Clean Ice Chamber | 4-Way Air Deflection | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Everlast Pump View Details
|
₹8,679
|
|
|
Symphony Storm 70 XL Desert Tower Air Cooler 70-litres with Multistage Air Purification, Powerful Fan, 3-Side Honeycomb Pads, Automatic Vertical Swing & Low Power Consumption (White) View Details
|
₹14,370
|
|
|
Symphony Diet 12T Personal Tower Air Cooler for Home with Honeycomb Pad, Powerful Blower, i-Pure Technology and Low Power Consumption (12L, White) View Details
|
₹5,989
|
|
|
V-Guard Arido T50 H Air Cooler For Home | 50 Litre | Air Delivery- 1300 M3/H | Two Years ManufacturerS Warranty On Motor & Pump, White View Details
|
|
|
|
V-Guard Arido T25 H Air Cooler | 25 Litre | Air Delivery- 1300 M3/H |Two Years ManufacturerS Warranty On Motor & Pump, White View Details
|
₹8,790
|
|
|
Hindware Smart Appliances | Frostwave 38L Personal Air cooler | Fan Based | 12 Fan Blade and Ice Chamber | White & Grey View Details
|
₹5,219
|
|
|
Havells Kalt Pro 17 L Personal Air Cooler for Room|With Fan & 3 Side Bacteria Shield Honeycomb Pads|Aerodynamically Designed Blades|Sleek & stunning design |Front Wheel with Brakes|Inverter Compatible View Details
|
₹8,790
|
|
|
Crompton Marvel Neo Inverter Compatible Portable Personal Air Cooler (40L, White). View Details
|
₹7,449
|
|
|
Bajaj PX97 Torque New 36L Personal Air Cooler For Home | High Speed Fan | 30Ft Powerful Air Throw | Inverter Compatible | Cooler For Room | 3 Yrs (1 Yr Standard + 2 Yrs Extended) Warranty【White】 View Details
|
₹5,749
|
|
|
Symphony HiFlo 40 Personal Air Cooler For Home with Powerful Blower, Honeycomb Pads, i-Pure Technology and Low Power Consumption (40L, Light Grey) View Details
|
₹6,491
|
|
|
Symphony Ice Cube 27 Personal Air Cooler For Home with Powerful Fan, 3-Side Honeycomb Pads, i-Pure Technology and Low Power Consumption (27L, White) View Details
|
₹5,791
|
|
|
Havells 1200Mm Ambrose Bldc Motor Ceiling Fan|Premium Matt Finish, Decorative Fan, Remote Control, High Air Delivery|5 Stars Rated, Upto 60% Energy Saving, 2 Yr Warranty|(Pack Of 1, Copper) View Details
|
₹3,199
|
|
|
Bajaj Frore Turbo 1200 MM BLDC Ceiling Fan For Home | Remote Control Operated | 5 Star Rated | Energy Saving | Lightweight Ceiling Fan | High Speed | Anti Corrosive Blacdes | 2 Year Warranty 【White】 View Details
|
₹2,599
|
|
|
Crompton Energion Hyperjet 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan | Point Anywhere Remote Control | BEE 5 Star Rated Energy Efficient | Superior Air Delivery | Anti-Rust | 2 Year Manufacturer Warranty | Brown View Details
|
₹2,699
|
|
|
atomberg Efficio Alpha 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control | BEE 5 star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators | 2 Year Warranty (Gloss Black) View Details
|
₹2,699
|
|
|
Orient Electric 1200 mm Zeno BLDC | BLDC energy saving ceiling fan with Remote |BEE 5-star rated | Saves up to 50% on electricity bills | 3-year warranty by Orient | Brown, pack of 1 View Details
|
₹2,899
|
|
|
Havells 1200mm Elio BLDC Ceiling Fan | Remote Controlled, High Air Delivery Fan | 5 Star Rated, Upto 60% Energy Saving, 2+1* Year Warranty | (Pack of 1, Smoke Brown) View Details
|
₹3,473
|
|
|
atomberg Renesa Enzel 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control | BEE 5 star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators| 3 Year Warranty (Gloss White) View Details
|
₹3,399
|
|
|
KUHL Arctis A8 1200 mm BLDC 65% Power Saving BLDC Ceiling Fan With Remote | BEE 5 Star Rated |ISI Marked | High Air Flow & LED Indicators| 5 Year Brand Warranty on Motor | Espresso | Free Installation View Details
|
₹3,499
|
|
|
Bajaj Frore Neo Table Fan 400 MM | Table Fans For Home & Office | Aerodynamically Balanced Blades | 100% Copper Motor | High Air Delivery | 3-Speed Control | 2-Yrs Warranty 【White】 View Details
|
₹1,899
|
|
|
atomberg Renesa 400mm Table Fan for Home | Silent BLDC Stand Fan | LED Display | 6 Speeds | Remote with Oscillation, Timer, Sleep | 2 Year Warranty (Midnight Black)-Newly launched model View Details
|
₹2,999
|
|
|
Gaiatop Small Table Fan, 6.5 Inch Ultra-quiet, 90° Adjustment for Better Cooling, 3 Speeds Portable Mini Powerful Desktop Table Fan, Small Personal Cooling Fan for Home Office (Black leaf) View Details
|
₹796
|
|
|
USHA Maxx Air Ultra Table Fan | 400MM Sweep Size | 1350 RPM | Aerodynamic Blade Design for High Air Delivery | Corrosion Protection with Plastic Blades | 3 Speed Settings | 100% Copper Motor | 2 Year Warranty | White View Details
|
₹2,199
|
|
|
Crompton Wave Star 400MM High Speed Table Fan | High Air Delivery| Smooth Oscillation |2 Year Warranty | Cool Grey View Details
|
₹1,799
|
|
|
NUUK LIT v2 Cordless & Rechargeable 7 Inch Table Fan with Night Light & Remote Control | Auto Oscillation with 4 Wind Modes | BLDC Fan with Up To 17 Hour Run Time | Portable Table Fan for Home, Office View Details
|
₹2,899
|
|
|
atomberg Renesa 400mm Table Fan for Home | Silent BLDC Stand Fan | LED Display | 6 Speeds | Remote with Oscillation, Timer, Sleep | 2 Year Warranty (Midnight Black)-Newly launched model View Details
|
₹2,999
|
|
|
amazon basics 16-Inch Table Fan | Tilting Head | 1400 RPM | Silent Operation | 400mm Sweep Length (Grey) View Details
|
|
|
|
Bajaj Frore Neo 400 MM Oscillating Pedestal Fan For Home | Aerodynamically Balanced Blades | 100% Copper Motor | High Air Delivery | 3-Speed Control | Rust Free | 2 Yrs Warranty 【White】 View Details
|
₹2,399
|
|
|
Crompton Wave Plus 400 mm High Speed Pedestal Fan | Adjustable Height | Smooth Oscillation | Superior Air Delivery | 2 Year Warranty | White View Details
|
₹2,469
|
|
|
amazon basics 16-Inch Pedestal Fan | Tilting Head | 1400 RPM | Silent Operation| 400mm Sweep Length (Grey) View Details
|
₹2,179
|
|
|
V-Guard Esfera STS Plus Pedestal Cum Table Fan | Versatile 2-In-1 Operation | 1350 RPM Motor | Customisable Tilt And Oscillation Control | Yellow Black | 40 cm (400mm) View Details
|
₹2,799
|
|
|
USHA Cyclotron 5 Blade Pedestal Fan | 1200RPM | Anti - Rust Protection | 100% Copper Motor | 2 Year Warranty | Black View Details
|
₹3,999
|
|
|
atomberg Renesa 400mm Pedestal Fan for Home | Silent BLDC Stand Fan | LED Display | 6 Speeds | Remote with Oscillation, Timer, Sleep | 2 Year Warranty (Midnight Black) View Details
|
₹3,599
|
|
|
USHA Maxx Air Ultra Pedestal Fan | 400MM Sweep Size | 1350 RPM | Aerodynamic Blade Design for High Air Delivery | Anti - Rust Protection | Copper Motor | Light Blue View Details
|
₹2,899
|
|
