Amazon Summer Sale 2025 starts at 12 am tonight for Prime Members: Up to 60% off on top models of fans and coolers

The heat is here—and so is the Amazon Summer Sale 2025! Starting tonight at 12 AM, Prime members get early access to massive deals on fans and coolers. If your old cooler isn’t keeping up or your ceiling fan is struggling, this is the perfect time. Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 start tonight at 12 AM for Prime members!

Get up to 60% off on top-rated models from Havells, Crompton, Usha, Bajaj, and more. From powerful tower fans to energy-saving ceiling fans and efficient desert coolers, everything you need to stay cool this summer is up for grabs at jaw-dropping prices.

And it doesn’t stop at discounts, bank offers make the deals even better. Use your HDFC Bank credit card or EMI option to get an extra 10% instant discount, or enjoy unlimited 5% cashback with the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card. Prices are live at midnight for Prime members and 1st May noon for all shoppers.

Hottest deals on Amazon Sale for Prime members to wishlist now! Discounts on fans and coolers

Desert air coolers at up to 50% off on Amazon Sale 2025

Amazon Summer Sale 2025 is live from midnight for Prime members—and it brings up to 50% off on desert air coolers! Get early access to powerful cooling solutions from top brands like Crompton, Havells, Bajaj, Symphony, and more. If your old cooler can’t handle the heat anymore, this is your chance to bring home high-capacity models at unbeatable prices.

Enjoy exclusive discounts, limited-time deals, and exciting bank offers like 10% instant discount with HDFC Bank credit cards and 5% unlimited cashback on Amazon Pay ICICI credit card. Don’t miss the chance to grab the best coolers before they sell out!

Amazon Great Summer Sale: Tower air cooler at up to 50% off

The Amazon Great Summer Sale kicks off at midnight for Prime members—and it’s raining deals on tower air coolers with up to 50% off! Sleek, space-saving, and powerful, tower coolers are perfect for small to medium-sized rooms. Top brands like Symphony, Bajaj, Crompton, and Havells are offering some of their best models at unbeatable prices.

Early access comes with more perks, 10% instant discount on HDFC Bank credit card and EMI payments, plus 5% unlimited cashback on Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card.

Personal air coolers at up to 60% off on Amazon Summer Sale 2025

Looking for a budget-friendly way to stay cool this summer? The Amazon Summer Sale 2025 has personal air coolers at up to 60% off—starting tonight at midnight for Prime members! Compact yet effective, these coolers are perfect for single users, small rooms, or work desks. Brands like Symphony, Bajaj, and Crompton are dropping prices on their top-rated models.

With additional perks like 10% instant discount on HDFC Bank credit cards and 5% cashback via Amazon Pay ICICI cards, now’s the time to act. These coolers are lightweight, portable, and flying off the shelves fast—shop early, stay cool.

Amazon Summer Sale offers deals on BLDC fans at up to 50% off

Amazon Summer Sale 2025 is bringing big savings on energy-efficient BLDC fans—now at up to 50% off! If you’re tired of high electricity bills and noisy motors, this is the best time to switch to smart, silent, and power-saving BLDC ceiling fans. Top brands like Atomberg, Havells, Crompton, and Orient have dropped prices on their bestselling models.

Deals go live at midnight for Prime members, along with 10% instant discount on HDFC Bank credit cards and 5% unlimited cashback on Amazon Pay ICICI cards. Don’t miss the chance to bring home better cooling that also cuts down your bills.

Table fans at up to 50% off on Amazon Sale 2025

Need a quick cooling fix for your work desk or study corner? Amazon Sale 2025 has table fans at up to 50% off—starting midnight for Prime members! Compact, portable, and powerful, table fans from brands like Usha, Bajaj, Havells, and Crompton are now available at unbeatable prices.

Plus, enjoy extra savings with 10% instant discount on HDFC Bank credit cards and EMIs, along with 5% unlimited cashback using Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card. These fans are easy to move, low on noise, and perfect for personal spaces. Stocks won’t last long—add to cart before they’re gone!

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 deals on pedestal fans: Up to 50% off

Stay cool this summer with pedestal fans at up to 50% off in the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025! From high airflow to adjustable heights, these fans from trusted brands like Usha, Havells, Bajaj, and Crompton offer powerful cooling for any room. They’re perfect for large spaces or wherever you need extra breeze.

Enjoy even more savings with 10% instant discount using HDFC Bank credit cards and 5% cashback on Amazon Pay ICICI cards. These fans are designed for comfort and performance—so don’t wait, grab yours before they’re gone!

Amazon Summer Sale 2025 When does the Amazon Summer Sale 2025 start? The sale starts at 1st May, 12 AM for Prime members, and at 12 PM for all shoppers.

What discounts are available on fans and coolers? Get up to 60% off on selected fans and coolers from top brands like Havells, Crompton, and Bajaj.

Can I get additional discounts on fans and coolers? Yes, there are bank offers like 10% instant discounts on HDFC Bank cards and 5% cashback with Amazon Pay ICICI credit card.

Which fan types are included in the sale? The sale includes BLDC fans, pedestal fans, table fans, and ceiling fans.

Is there a return policy for fans and coolers bought during the sale? Yes, Amazon follows its standard return policy for products bought during the sale. Be sure to check the return window for each product.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.