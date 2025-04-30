Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 30, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Amazon Summer Sale 2025 starts at 12 am tonight for Prime Members: Up to 60% off on top models of fans and coolers

ByAishwarya Faraswal
Apr 30, 2025 01:00 PM IST

Prime members gear up for the Amazon Summer Sale 2025 starting midnight. Get never seen before discounts on air coolers and fans. Additional bank offers await.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Havells Kace 65 L Desert Air Cooler for Home| Powerful Air-Delivery|Bacteria Shield Honeycomb Pads Technology |XXL Ice Chamber| Ice Chill Drip Technology | Inverter compatible|Front wheels with brakes View Details checkDetails

₹9,699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bajaj Frore Turbo BLDC 1200 MM 5 Star Rated Ceiling Fans For Home | BEE Stars Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | Aluminium Motor | 2 Years Warranty 【 Red Walnut】 View Details checkDetails

₹2,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Hindware Smart Appliances | Frostwave 38L Personal Air cooler | Fan Based | 12 Fan Blade and Ice Chamber | White & Grey View Details checkDetails

₹5,219

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bajaj Frore Neo 400 MM Oscillating Pedestal Fan For Home | Aerodynamically Balanced Blades | 100% Copper Motor | High Air Delivery | 3-Speed Control | Rust Free | 2 Yrs Warranty 【White】 View Details checkDetails

₹2,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Livpure Koolbliss Desert Air Cooler - 88 L | 190W Motor with Thermal Overload Protection | Big Ice Chamber | Antibacterial Honeycomb Pads | Inverter Compatibility | 2 Years Warranty on Motor | View Details checkDetails

₹9,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ACTIVA Gracia 1200 MM (28 Watts) BLDC Motor Fan With LED Light |Remote| 3 Blade Energy Saving Ceiling Fan With 5 Year Warranty Pack Of 2 (Smoke Brown) View Details checkDetails

₹4,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

RR Signature Zello HC 70 LTR | Desert Air Cooler with High Air Delivery | Honeycomb Pads | 4-Way Air Deflection | Vertical Auto Swing | Castor Wheels | Inverter Compatibility |1 Year Warranty by RR View Details checkDetails

₹7,549

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Gaiatop Small Table Fan, 6.5 Inch Ultra-quiet, 90° Adjustment for Better Cooling, 3 Speeds Portable Mini Powerful Desktop Table Fan, Small Personal Cooling Fan for Home Office (Black leaf) View Details checkDetails

₹796

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Havells 2-in-1 Convertible 80 L Desert Air Cooler for room| Dual functionality & easy storing| Can be used as side table| 5 Leaf Metal Blade Fan| Powerful Air-Delivery| Bacteria shield honeycomb pads View Details checkDetails

₹13,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Livpure Koolbliss Desert Air Cooler - 88 L | 190W Motor with Thermal Overload Protection | Big Ice Chamber | Antibacterial Honeycomb Pads | Inverter Compatibility | 2 Years Warranty on Motor | View Details checkDetails

₹9,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Orient Electric Aerostorm 92 L Desert Air Cooler For Home | Densenest Honeycomb Pads For More Cooling| Inverter Compatible | 4000 Mch High Air Delivery | Auto-Fill Feature |Air Cooler For Room | White View Details checkDetails

₹9,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Kenstar MAHA KOOL HC 90 L Desert Air Cooler WITH FRONT LOCKING COMMERCIAL GRADE WHEELS for Home|Anti-Bacterial Honeycomb Pads|High-Speed |Invertor ready|50Ft Air Throw|1-Yr Product Warranty|Grey View Details checkDetails

₹13,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Crompton Ozone 55 Litres Desert Air Cooler for home | Large & Easy Clean Ice Chamber | 4-Way Air Deflection | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Everlast Pump | Auto Fill View Details checkDetails

₹10,099

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Crompton Optimus 100 Litres Desert Air Cooler for home | Large & Easy Clean Ice Chamber | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Auto-Fill & Drain | Everlast Pump | Humidity Control View Details checkDetails

₹13,852

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Crompton Ozone 75 Litres Desert Air Cooler for home | Large & Easy Clean Ice Chamber | 4-Way Air Deflection | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Everlast Pump | Auto Fill View Details checkDetails

₹10,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bepure CoolX 40L Air Cooler | Air Delivery upto 2400 M3/H | Low Noise Operation | Low Power Consumption | 3 Side Honeycomb Cooling Pad | Large Ice Box View Details checkDetails

₹6,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

EECOCOOL Santoz Plus 150 L Air Cooler | High-Performance Cooling for Large Spaces | 4-Way Air Deflection, Everlast Pump, Heavy-Duty Build & Inverter Compatible | Energy-Saving with Powerful Airflow View Details checkDetails

₹17,340

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SUMMERCOOL Solitaire Desert Air Cooler with Wheel | 75Ltr | Automatic Water Inlet | Auto Swing | 30ft Air Throw Distance | Inverter Compatible | 12 inch fan | Honey Comb Pad | Ideal for room View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Crompton Optimus Neo 35 Litres Tower Air Cooler for home | Easy Clean Ice Chamber | 4-Way Air Deflection | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Everlast Pump View Details checkDetails

₹8,679

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Symphony Storm 70 XL Desert Tower Air Cooler 70-litres with Multistage Air Purification, Powerful Fan, 3-Side Honeycomb Pads, Automatic Vertical Swing & Low Power Consumption (White) View Details checkDetails

₹14,370

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Symphony Diet 12T Personal Tower Air Cooler for Home with Honeycomb Pad, Powerful Blower, i-Pure Technology and Low Power Consumption (12L, White) View Details checkDetails

₹5,989

amazonLogo
GET THIS

V-Guard Arido T50 H Air Cooler For Home | 50 Litre | Air Delivery- 1300 M3/H | Two Years ManufacturerS Warranty On Motor & Pump, White View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

V-Guard Arido T25 H Air Cooler | 25 Litre | Air Delivery- 1300 M3/H |Two Years ManufacturerS Warranty On Motor & Pump, White View Details checkDetails

₹8,790

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Hindware Smart Appliances | Frostwave 38L Personal Air cooler | Fan Based | 12 Fan Blade and Ice Chamber | White & Grey View Details checkDetails

₹5,219

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Havells Kalt Pro 17 L Personal Air Cooler for Room|With Fan & 3 Side Bacteria Shield Honeycomb Pads|Aerodynamically Designed Blades|Sleek & stunning design |Front Wheel with Brakes|Inverter Compatible View Details checkDetails

₹8,790

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Crompton Marvel Neo Inverter Compatible Portable Personal Air Cooler (40L, White). View Details checkDetails

₹7,449

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bajaj PX97 Torque New 36L Personal Air Cooler For Home | High Speed Fan | 30Ft Powerful Air Throw | Inverter Compatible | Cooler For Room | 3 Yrs (1 Yr Standard + 2 Yrs Extended) Warranty【White】 View Details checkDetails

₹5,749

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Symphony HiFlo 40 Personal Air Cooler For Home with Powerful Blower, Honeycomb Pads, i-Pure Technology and Low Power Consumption (40L, Light Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹6,491

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Symphony Ice Cube 27 Personal Air Cooler For Home with Powerful Fan, 3-Side Honeycomb Pads, i-Pure Technology and Low Power Consumption (27L, White) View Details checkDetails

₹5,791

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Havells 1200Mm Ambrose Bldc Motor Ceiling Fan|Premium Matt Finish, Decorative Fan, Remote Control, High Air Delivery|5 Stars Rated, Upto 60% Energy Saving, 2 Yr Warranty|(Pack Of 1, Copper) View Details checkDetails

₹3,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bajaj Frore Turbo 1200 MM BLDC Ceiling Fan For Home | Remote Control Operated | 5 Star Rated | Energy Saving | Lightweight Ceiling Fan | High Speed | Anti Corrosive Blacdes | 2 Year Warranty 【White】 View Details checkDetails

₹2,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Crompton Energion Hyperjet 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan | Point Anywhere Remote Control | BEE 5 Star Rated Energy Efficient | Superior Air Delivery | Anti-Rust | 2 Year Manufacturer Warranty | Brown View Details checkDetails

₹2,699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

atomberg Efficio Alpha 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control | BEE 5 star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators | 2 Year Warranty (Gloss Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Orient Electric 1200 mm Zeno BLDC | BLDC energy saving ceiling fan with Remote |BEE 5-star rated | Saves up to 50% on electricity bills | 3-year warranty by Orient | Brown, pack of 1 View Details checkDetails

₹2,899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Havells 1200mm Elio BLDC Ceiling Fan | Remote Controlled, High Air Delivery Fan | 5 Star Rated, Upto 60% Energy Saving, 2+1* Year Warranty | (Pack of 1, Smoke Brown) View Details checkDetails

₹3,473

amazonLogo
GET THIS

atomberg Renesa Enzel 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control | BEE 5 star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators| 3 Year Warranty (Gloss White) View Details checkDetails

₹3,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

KUHL Arctis A8 1200 mm BLDC 65% Power Saving BLDC Ceiling Fan With Remote | BEE 5 Star Rated |ISI Marked | High Air Flow & LED Indicators| 5 Year Brand Warranty on Motor | Espresso | Free Installation View Details checkDetails

₹3,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bajaj Frore Neo Table Fan 400 MM | Table Fans For Home & Office | Aerodynamically Balanced Blades | 100% Copper Motor | High Air Delivery | 3-Speed Control | 2-Yrs Warranty 【White】 View Details checkDetails

₹1,899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

atomberg Renesa 400mm Table Fan for Home | Silent BLDC Stand Fan | LED Display | 6 Speeds | Remote with Oscillation, Timer, Sleep | 2 Year Warranty (Midnight Black)-Newly launched model View Details checkDetails

₹2,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Gaiatop Small Table Fan, 6.5 Inch Ultra-quiet, 90° Adjustment for Better Cooling, 3 Speeds Portable Mini Powerful Desktop Table Fan, Small Personal Cooling Fan for Home Office (Black leaf) View Details checkDetails

₹796

amazonLogo
GET THIS

USHA Maxx Air Ultra Table Fan | 400MM Sweep Size | 1350 RPM | Aerodynamic Blade Design for High Air Delivery | Corrosion Protection with Plastic Blades | 3 Speed Settings | 100% Copper Motor | 2 Year Warranty | White View Details checkDetails

₹2,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Crompton Wave Star 400MM High Speed Table Fan | High Air Delivery| Smooth Oscillation |2 Year Warranty | Cool Grey View Details checkDetails

₹1,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

NUUK LIT v2 Cordless & Rechargeable 7 Inch Table Fan with Night Light & Remote Control | Auto Oscillation with 4 Wind Modes | BLDC Fan with Up To 17 Hour Run Time | Portable Table Fan for Home, Office View Details checkDetails

₹2,899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

atomberg Renesa 400mm Table Fan for Home | Silent BLDC Stand Fan | LED Display | 6 Speeds | Remote with Oscillation, Timer, Sleep | 2 Year Warranty (Midnight Black)-Newly launched model View Details checkDetails

₹2,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

amazon basics 16-Inch Table Fan | Tilting Head | 1400 RPM | Silent Operation | 400mm Sweep Length (Grey) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bajaj Frore Neo 400 MM Oscillating Pedestal Fan For Home | Aerodynamically Balanced Blades | 100% Copper Motor | High Air Delivery | 3-Speed Control | Rust Free | 2 Yrs Warranty 【White】 View Details checkDetails

₹2,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Crompton Wave Plus 400 mm High Speed Pedestal Fan | Adjustable Height | Smooth Oscillation | Superior Air Delivery | 2 Year Warranty | White View Details checkDetails

₹2,469

amazonLogo
GET THIS

amazon basics 16-Inch Pedestal Fan | Tilting Head | 1400 RPM | Silent Operation| 400mm Sweep Length (Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹2,179

amazonLogo
GET THIS

V-Guard Esfera STS Plus Pedestal Cum Table Fan | Versatile 2-In-1 Operation | 1350 RPM Motor | Customisable Tilt And Oscillation Control | Yellow Black | 40 cm (400mm) View Details checkDetails

₹2,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

USHA Cyclotron 5 Blade Pedestal Fan | 1200RPM | Anti - Rust Protection | 100% Copper Motor | 2 Year Warranty | Black View Details checkDetails

₹3,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

atomberg Renesa 400mm Pedestal Fan for Home | Silent BLDC Stand Fan | LED Display | 6 Speeds | Remote with Oscillation, Timer, Sleep | 2 Year Warranty (Midnight Black) View Details checkDetails

₹3,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

USHA Maxx Air Ultra Pedestal Fan | 400MM Sweep Size | 1350 RPM | Aerodynamic Blade Design for High Air Delivery | Anti - Rust Protection | Copper Motor | Light Blue View Details checkDetails

₹2,899

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

The heat is here—and so is the Amazon Summer Sale 2025! Starting tonight at 12 AM, Prime members get early access to massive deals on fans and coolers. If your old cooler isn’t keeping up or your ceiling fan is struggling, this is the perfect time.

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 start tonight at 12 AM for Prime members!
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 start tonight at 12 AM for Prime members!

Get up to 60% off on top-rated models from Havells, Crompton, Usha, Bajaj, and more. From powerful tower fans to energy-saving ceiling fans and efficient desert coolers, everything you need to stay cool this summer is up for grabs at jaw-dropping prices.

And it doesn’t stop at discounts, bank offers make the deals even better. Use your HDFC Bank credit card or EMI option to get an extra 10% instant discount, or enjoy unlimited 5% cashback with the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card. Prices are live at midnight for Prime members and 1st May noon for all shoppers.

Hottest deals on Amazon Sale for Prime members to wishlist now! Discounts on fans and coolers

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Desert air coolers at up to 50% off on Amazon Sale 2025

Amazon Summer Sale 2025 is live from midnight for Prime members—and it brings up to 50% off on desert air coolers! Get early access to powerful cooling solutions from top brands like Crompton, Havells, Bajaj, Symphony, and more. If your old cooler can’t handle the heat anymore, this is your chance to bring home high-capacity models at unbeatable prices.

Enjoy exclusive discounts, limited-time deals, and exciting bank offers like 10% instant discount with HDFC Bank credit cards and 5% unlimited cashback on Amazon Pay ICICI credit card. Don’t miss the chance to grab the best coolers before they sell out!

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Great Summer Sale: Tower air cooler at up to 50% off

The Amazon Great Summer Sale kicks off at midnight for Prime members—and it’s raining deals on tower air coolers with up to 50% off! Sleek, space-saving, and powerful, tower coolers are perfect for small to medium-sized rooms. Top brands like Symphony, Bajaj, Crompton, and Havells are offering some of their best models at unbeatable prices.

Early access comes with more perks, 10% instant discount on HDFC Bank credit card and EMI payments, plus 5% unlimited cashback on Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Personal air coolers at up to 60% off on Amazon Summer Sale 2025

Looking for a budget-friendly way to stay cool this summer? The Amazon Summer Sale 2025 has personal air coolers at up to 60% off—starting tonight at midnight for Prime members! Compact yet effective, these coolers are perfect for single users, small rooms, or work desks. Brands like Symphony, Bajaj, and Crompton are dropping prices on their top-rated models.

With additional perks like 10% instant discount on HDFC Bank credit cards and 5% cashback via Amazon Pay ICICI cards, now’s the time to act. These coolers are lightweight, portable, and flying off the shelves fast—shop early, stay cool.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Summer Sale offers deals on BLDC fans at up to 50% off

Amazon Summer Sale 2025 is bringing big savings on energy-efficient BLDC fans—now at up to 50% off! If you’re tired of high electricity bills and noisy motors, this is the best time to switch to smart, silent, and power-saving BLDC ceiling fans. Top brands like Atomberg, Havells, Crompton, and Orient have dropped prices on their bestselling models.

Deals go live at midnight for Prime members, along with 10% instant discount on HDFC Bank credit cards and 5% unlimited cashback on Amazon Pay ICICI cards. Don’t miss the chance to bring home better cooling that also cuts down your bills.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Table fans at up to 50% off on Amazon Sale 2025

Need a quick cooling fix for your work desk or study corner? Amazon Sale 2025 has table fans at up to 50% off—starting midnight for Prime members! Compact, portable, and powerful, table fans from brands like Usha, Bajaj, Havells, and Crompton are now available at unbeatable prices.

Plus, enjoy extra savings with 10% instant discount on HDFC Bank credit cards and EMIs, along with 5% unlimited cashback using Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card. These fans are easy to move, low on noise, and perfect for personal spaces. Stocks won’t last long—add to cart before they’re gone!

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 deals on pedestal fans: Up to 50% off

Stay cool this summer with pedestal fans at up to 50% off in the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025! From high airflow to adjustable heights, these fans from trusted brands like Usha, Havells, Bajaj, and Crompton offer powerful cooling for any room. They’re perfect for large spaces or wherever you need extra breeze.

Enjoy even more savings with 10% instant discount using HDFC Bank credit cards and 5% cashback on Amazon Pay ICICI cards. These fans are designed for comfort and performance—so don’t wait, grab yours before they’re gone!

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Similar articles for you

Amazon Summer Sale 2025 starts at midnight for Prime members: Exclusive Prime member deals on AC, refrigerator and more

Amazon Great Summer Sale Countdown begins! Pre deals revealed on top wearables like smartwatches, earbuds and headphones

Amazon Great Summer Sale is here, bringing you massive discounts on the best TV: Expect up to 55% off from top brands

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 countdown is on: Pre-deals on small appliances like toasters, blenders, and more

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 starting May 1: Expected deals and offers on AC, washing machine, refrigerators and more

Amazon Summer Sale 2025

  • When does the Amazon Summer Sale 2025 start?

    The sale starts at 1st May, 12 AM for Prime members, and at 12 PM for all shoppers.

  • What discounts are available on fans and coolers?

    Get up to 60% off on selected fans and coolers from top brands like Havells, Crompton, and Bajaj.

  • Can I get additional discounts on fans and coolers?

    Yes, there are bank offers like 10% instant discounts on HDFC Bank cards and 5% cashback with Amazon Pay ICICI credit card.

  • Which fan types are included in the sale?

    The sale includes BLDC fans, pedestal fans, table fans, and ceiling fans.

  • Is there a return policy for fans and coolers bought during the sale?

    Yes, Amazon follows its standard return policy for products bought during the sale. Be sure to check the return window for each product.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

News / Technology / Amazon Summer Sale 2025 starts at 12 am tonight for Prime Members: Up to 60% off on top models of fans and coolers
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 30, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On