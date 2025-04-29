Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 countdown is on: Pre-deals on small appliances like toasters, blenders, and more

ByBharat Sharma
Apr 29, 2025 12:38 PM IST

Upgrade your home with incredible deals on essential small appliances! From kitchen helpers to home comfort solutions, our sale starts on May 1st. 

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Cookwell Air Fryer - 5L With See Through Window - 1400W (Grey & Black) View Details checkDetails

₹3,498

amazonLogo
GET THIS

INALSA Air Fryer for Home|5.5 liter Capacity|Visible Window & Internal Light|1600 W with Smart AirCrisp Technology|6-In-1 Appliance With 8 Preset Menu & Digital Display (Tasty fry DW5.5)Black View Details checkDetails

₹4,994

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

₹1,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Pigeon by Stovekraft Amaze Plus Electric Kettle (14289) with Stainless Steel Body, 1.5 litre, used for boiling Water, making tea and coffee, instant noodles, soup etc. (Silver) View Details checkDetails

₹549

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Havells Aqua Plus 1.2 litre Double Wall Kettle / 304 Stainless Steel Inner Body / Cool touch outer body / Wider mouth/ 2 Year warranty (Black, 1500 Watt) View Details checkDetails

₹1,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Morphy Richards Europa Drip Espresso Coffee Machine For Home|600W Drip Coffee Maker|6-Cups Capacity*|Anti-Drip Function|Dry Heat Protection|Warming Plate|2-Yr Warranty By Brand|Black View Details checkDetails

₹1,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AGARO Imperial Espresso Coffee Maker, Coffee Machine, 15 Bars, With Foaming Milk, Frother Wand for Espresso, Cappuccino, Latte and Mocha, Steam Espresso Maker For Home, Adjustable Milk Frothing and Double Temperature Control System, Stainless Steel, 1100W. View Details checkDetails

₹8,858

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

₹599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Wonderchef Nutri-blend Activ Mixer Grinder Blender, Smoothie Maker, 500W 22000 RPM 100% Full Copper Motor, 2 Unbreakable Jars, SS Blades, 2 Year Warranty, Recipe book by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, Red View Details checkDetails

₹1,889

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Cookwell Air Fryer - 5L With See Through Window - 1400W (Grey & Black) View Details checkDetails

₹3,498

amazonLogo
GET THIS

INALSA Air Fryer for Home|5.5 liter Capacity|Visible Window & Internal Light|1600 W with Smart AirCrisp Technology|6-In-1 Appliance With 8 Preset Menu & Digital Display (Tasty fry DW5.5)Black View Details checkDetails

₹4,994

amazonLogo
GET THIS

INALSA Air Fryer Oven|16L, 1800W|Stainless Steel Body12-in-1 Functions,Fry,Bake,Grill,Dehydrate,Roast& Reheat|10 Preset|Rotisserie & Convection|Dishwasher Safe Accessories|2Yr Warranty,Aero Crisp 16 View Details checkDetails

₹9,998

amazonLogo
GET THIS

COSORI 4.7 Liter Air Fryer, 1500W Fast Cooking 9 Preset Menu, 30 Recipes Cookbook, Grill, Broil, Roast, Toast, Bake, Reheat, Defrost, Digital Touch Panel (4.7L Air Fryer (CAF-L501)), Black View Details checkDetails

₹8,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

iBELL AEROFRY420DM Air Fryer 4.2 Litre - 1500W with Multiple Cooking Options, Dishwasher Safe, Non-stick Coating & Adjustable Temperature Control (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,888

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Milton Rapid New Launch 4.2L Air Fryer ! 1450W | 360° High Speed Air Circulation for Fry, Grill, Roast & Bake ! Digital Timer & Temperature Control ! 360° High Speed Air Circulation ! (Black, 4.2 L) View Details checkDetails

₹3,699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

iBELL AEROFRY422M Air Fryer 4.2 Litre - 1500W, Multiple Cooking Options, Dishwasher Safe, Nonstick Coating, Adjustable Time & Temperature Control (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,767

amazonLogo
GET THIS

INALSA Air Fryer 4.2 ltr|1400 W with Air Crisp Technology|Temperature & Timer Control|8 Preset Menu & Digital Display|Air fry, Bake,Roast,Reheat,Dehydrate|Airfryer Recipe book(Tasty Fry Digital) View Details checkDetails

₹3,994

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Faber 6L 1500W Digital Air Fryer | Fry, Bake, Roast, Toast, Defrost, Grill & Reheat | 85% Less Oil, 360° Air Cooking | 8-Preset Menu, LED Display & Touch Control, Non-Stick Pan, View Window | (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹5,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

INALSA Air Fryer for Home 6.5L Capacity-1600 W with Digital Control and 8 Preset control|Quick Heat Circulation Variable Temp. Control, Baking,Grilling, Air Frying,Roasting up to 60 Min, 2 Yr Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹5,998

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Pigeon 2 Slice Auto Pop up Toaster. A Smart Bread Toaster for Your Home (750 Watt) (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,370

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

₹1,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Prestige PGMFB 800 Watt Grill Sandwich Toaster with Fixed Grill Plates, Black View Details checkDetails

₹1,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Singer Duo Pop 2 Slice Electric Toaster For Home | Smart Auto Pop Up | 700 Watts | Defrost and Reheat | 7 Brown Levels | Mid-Cycle Cancel Feature | Removable Crumb Tray | 2 Years Warranty | White View Details checkDetails

₹1,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Russell Hobbs 16600 2-Slice Pop Up Toaster | 700W Power | Inbuilt Bun Warmer | Variable Browning Control (7 Settings) | Anti-Jam, Pop-Up & Cancel Functions | Removable Crumb Tray | 2-Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹2,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Borosil 1500W Pop-up Toaster | 4 Slice Automatic Pop up | Toasting, Reheating & Defrosting Options | Removable Bread Crumb Tray | 7 Temprature Settings | Cord Winder | 2 Years Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹2,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Crompton SunBrown Classic Pop-up Toaster 700W with Removable Crumb Tray | 6 Browning Levels with Cancel Function | Dust Cover Plate | White Cool Touch Body View Details checkDetails

₹1,649

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Pigeon by Stovekraft Amaze Plus Electric Kettle (14289) with Stainless Steel Body, 1.5 litre, used for boiling Water, making tea and coffee, instant noodles, soup etc. (Silver) View Details checkDetails

₹549

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

₹699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Havells Aqua Plus 1.2 litre Double Wall Kettle / 304 Stainless Steel Inner Body / Cool touch outer body / Wider mouth/ 2 Year warranty (Black, 1500 Watt) View Details checkDetails

₹1,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

₹849

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Pigeon by Stovekraft Hot Plus Electric Kettle (16245) with Stainless Steel Body, 1.5 litre, used for boiling Water, making tea and coffee, instant noodles, soup etc. (Green) View Details checkDetails

₹549

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Cadlec Crystal 1.5 Litre Electric Kettle with Stainless Steel Body | Automatic Cut-Off | Cool-Touch Handle & Lid | Multi-Use for Tea, Coffee, Noodles | 1500W | 2-Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹498

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Pigeon by Stovekraft Crystal Glass Electric Kettle 1.8 litre with LED Illumination, Heat Resistant Pyrex 1500 Watt View Details checkDetails

₹999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Milton Euroline Go Electro 2.0 Stainless Steel Electric Kettle, 1 Piece, 2 Litre, Silver, Power Indicator, 1350 Watts, Auto Cut-off, Detachable 360 Degree Connector, Boiler for Water, Instant Noodles View Details checkDetails

₹799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Havells MARINO Low Noise Glass Electric Kettle 1L|1200W Borosilicate Glass inner & Cool Touch Outer Body| Detachable LID|304 Rust Resistant SS Base|2 Yr Manufacturer Warranty (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AGARO Sonnet Electric Kettle, 1.5L, 1500W, Stainless Steel Body, Quick Boil, Water Boiler, Hot Water Kettle , For Making Black Tea & Black Coffee, Instant Noodles, Auto Shut Off, Cool Touch Handle View Details checkDetails

₹599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

₹1,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Philips HD7430/90 1000W Drip Coffee Maker View Details checkDetails

₹2,579

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AGARO Imperial Espresso Coffee Maker, Coffee Machine, 15 Bars, With Foaming Milk, Frother Wand for Espresso, Cappuccino, Latte and Mocha, Steam Espresso Maker For Home, Adjustable Milk Frothing and Double Temperature Control System, Stainless Steel, 1100W. View Details checkDetails

₹8,858

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Morphy Richards New Europa 800-Watt Espresso and Cappuccino 4-Cup Coffee Maker (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹4,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

NESCAFE E | Coffee Maker for Cafe-like Frothy Coffee At Home | Make Espresso, Cappuccino, Latte at Home with E coffee maker View Details checkDetails

₹5,849

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Nova Rechargeable Milk Frother & Coffee Whisker with Dual Spring Tech | 1 Year Replacement Warranty | Free Coffee Frothing Recipe Book View Details checkDetails

₹299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

INALSA Espresso/Cappuccino 4Cup Coffee Maker 800W- Bonjour (3in1- Espresso,Cappuccino & Latte)|Frothing Function,4Bar Pressure|Multipurpose Control Knob,Removable Drip Tray & Borosilicate Glass Carafe View Details checkDetails

₹3,994

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Black+Decker BXCM1201IN 900W 12-Cup Drip Coffee Maker | 1.5L Water Tank Capacity | Anti-Drip Feature | Auto Keep-Warm Function | 2-year Warranty -(Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Coffee Frother Electric with Double Whisk | C Type Rechargeable Coffee Maker Machine for Home | 1 Year Warranty | Free Coffee Blender Recipe Book | Big Battery 1 Charge = 15 Days Use View Details checkDetails

₹285

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Portable Blender, USB Rechargeable Mini Juicer Blender,Electric Bottle Grinder Mixer, Personal Size for Juices, Shakes and Smoothies,Fruit Juicer Machine (GREEN) View Details checkDetails

₹599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Wonderchef Nutri-blend Activ Mixer Grinder Blender, Smoothie Maker, 500W 22000 RPM 100% Full Copper Motor, 2 Unbreakable Jars, SS Blades, 2 Year Warranty, Recipe book by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, Red View Details checkDetails

₹1,889

amazonLogo
GET THIS

INALSA Blender Mixer Grinder|5 Jar & 600 W Copper Motor| Blenders for Smoothies and Juices| Smoothie Maker Blender|Nutri Blender |3 Blades Including Froth Blade|2Yr Warranty,Jazz 600 View Details checkDetails

₹2,198

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Hamilton Beach Portable Blender with Sipper Lid and Blade Guard, Portable Juicer, Smoothie Maker Blender, 450ml Food Grade Tritan Jar, Travel Blender for Smoothies, Milkshakes, Protien Shakes (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

GaxQuly Electric Juicer 6 Blade Rechargable Portable USB Bottle Blender Shaker Juicer A 2000 Juicer Mixer Grinder for Smothies and Juices (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

NutriPro Juicer Mixer Grinder - Smoothie Maker - 500 Watts (2 Jar, Silver) - 2 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹1,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Cookwell Bullet Mixer Grinder (5 Jars, 3 Blades, Silver) - Copper, 600 Watts - 2 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹2,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Qlect Portable Blender For Smoothie And Juices : Powerful 40 Watts Juicer Blender that Can Crush Ice too | Juicer Machine With 1800 Mah Rechargeable Battery-Smoothie Blender With Built In 400 ML Jar View Details checkDetails

₹699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Wonderchef Nutri-blend 500W Juicer Mixer Grinder, 22000 RPM Copper Motor, Smoothie Maker, Masala Grinder, Chutney Blender, 2 Unbreakable Jars, Recipe Book by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, 2 Yr Warranty, Black View Details checkDetails

₹2,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

The buzz is building – the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is just around the corner! And for those in the know, the smart money's on checking out the pre-deals dropping right now. Think about those kitchen upgrades you've been eyeing: a new air fryer for guilt-free treats, a toaster that actually browns evenly, or that sleek kettle you deserve. Plus, imagine scoring deals on coffee makers for your morning ritual, blenders for those healthy smoothies, and even a handy new microwave. Get a sneaky peek and bag some brilliant bargains on these everyday essentials before the main event kicks off on May the first. Your home will thank you!

Amazon Great Summer sale starts May 1st! Big savings on your home essentials.
Amazon Great Summer sale starts May 1st! Big savings on your home essentials.

Top offers for you:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Great Summer sale 2025 deals on air fryers

Get ready for the Amazon Great Summer Sale! Air fryers are featured, offering a healthier way to enjoy your favourite crispy foods. 1 These handy gadgets use hot air, meaning less oil and less fuss. 2 Enjoy the convenience of quick, delicious meals with easy cleanup. Upgrade your kitchen and simplify cooking.

Best deals for you:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Toaster deals during Great Summer Sale

The Amazon Great Summer Sale pre-deals are live. Toast to savings on top brands like Pigeon, Prestige, and Morphy Richards. Upgrade your breakfast routine with reliable and efficient toasters. Enjoy perfectly browned slices with various features and designs to suit your kitchen needs. Don't miss these early bird offers.

Best deals for you:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Kettles at Amazon Great Summer sale

The Amazon Great Summer Sale is brewing up fantastic deals on kettles. Whether you need a quick boil for your morning tea or a stylish addition to your kitchen counter, find top brands offering efficient and reliable kettles at great prices. Keep an eye out for pre-deals dropping before the main sale on May 1st!

Best deals for you:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 deals on coffee makers

The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is brewing up fantastic deals on coffee makers! Start your day right with offers on top brands like Philips, AGARO, and Morphy Richards. Find the perfect machine for your daily caffeine fix, from simple drip models to espresso makers. Keep an eye out for pre-deals before the main sale on May 1st to snag the best offers.

Best deals for you:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Blenders during Great Summer Sale

The Amazon Great Summer Sale is your chance to blend up savings. Discover fantastic pre-deals on blenders from top brands like Wonderchef and INALSA. Whether you're making healthy smoothies or quick sauces, find powerful blenders at great prices. Simplify your kitchen prep and enjoy nutritious drinks with ease. Keep an eye out before the main sale on May 1st.

Best deals for you:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Similar articles for you

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 starting May 1: Expected deals and offers on AC, washing machine, refrigerators and more

Amazon Great Summer Sale begins May 1: Big discounts expected on Galaxy S24 Ultra and more

Amazon Summer Sale 2025 countdown begins! Grab up to 70% off on pre-deals on ACs, coolers, refrigerators and more

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Best office chairs with up to 80% off plus early access for Amazon Prime users

FAQs on small appliances

  • What kind of air fryer deals can I expect during the Great Summer Sale?

    Expect discounts on various air fryer sizes and features, offering a healthier way to fry with less oil and more convenience for quick meals.

  • Will there be offers on different types of toasters in the pre-deals?

    Yes, the pre-deals often include discounts on various toasters, from basic two-slice models to those with extra features like bagel settings.

  • What should I look for when buying a kettle on sale?

    Consider capacity, boiling speed, material (stainless steel is durable), and any extra features like temperature control for different beverages.

  • Are the coffee maker deals focused on specific brewing methods?

    Deals will likely span various types, including drip coffee makers, French presses, and even some espresso machines, catering to different coffee preferences.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

News / Technology / Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 countdown is on: Pre-deals on small appliances like toasters, blenders, and more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 29, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On