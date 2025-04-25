Amazon Great Summer Sale begins May 1: Big discounts expected on Galaxy S24 Ultra and more

Amazon’s Great Summer Sale is just around the corner, officially starting at noon on May 2. However, there’s good news for Prime members, you will get early access, with the sale starting 12 hours earlier for you. As part of the sale, there will be major discounts on various electronics, including mobile phones. Here’s what we know so far. Know how Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy S24 Enterprise Edition will satisfy corporate needs. (HT Tech)

Big discounts expected on several models

Amazon is advertising that several brands will be in focus, and it appears that there will be discounts on models such as the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy A55, and Samsung Galaxy M35.

In addition, Amazon is also promoting deals on Lenovo, Asus, and HP laptops. While exact prices have not yet been revealed, given that these products are being advertised, it is likely they will be included in the sale.

Having said that, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is already discounted on Amazon. While there could be an additional offer during the Great Summer Sale, the phone is currently listed at ₹92,249. You can get it for even less when using an Amazon ICICI Bank credit card, which makes you eligible for 5 percent cashback, bringing the price below ₹90,000. This is notably much lower than the phone's MRP of ₹1,34,999.

Bank offers expected

According to the teaser page for Amazon's Great Summer Sale, HDFC Bank credit card holders will be eligible for a 10 percent instant discount. This means you may be able to purchase smartphones and other electronics at reduced prices. Amazon is also promoting exchange offers and no-cost EMI options when buying products during the sale.