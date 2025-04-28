Menu Explore
Amazon Summer Sale 2025 countdown begins! Grab up to 70% off on pre-deals on ACs, coolers, refrigerators and more

By Aishwarya Faraswal
Apr 28, 2025 12:44 PM IST

Amazon Summer Sale 2025 starts 1st May with up to 70% off on ACs, coolers, refrigerators, and more. Check out some Amazon Sale pre-deals for bigger savings.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode, Diet Mode+, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, US-Q18JNXE, White) View Details checkDetails

₹36,690

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Godrej 308 L 2 Star Nano Shield Technology Inverter Frost Free Double Door Vibe Refrigerator (RF EON 331B RCIT ST RH, Steel Rush) View Details checkDetails

₹29,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 7 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (T70VBMB1Z, Auto Prewash, Turbodrum, Stainless Steel drum, LED Display, Smart Diagnosis Middle Black) View Details checkDetails

₹17,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Livpure Emerald 60 Cm 1400 m3/hr Slant || Filterless Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney with oil collector || 10 Year Warranty On Motor (2 Year Comprehensive), (Touch And Gesture Control, Black) View Details checkDetails

₹10,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AQUA D PURE 4 in 1 Copper RO Water Purifier with 10 Stage Purification Filtration, UV, UF, TDS Adjuster and 12 Liter Large Storage Tank, Suitable for all type of water supply View Details checkDetails

₹4,948

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Hindware Smart Appliances | Frostwave 38L Personal Air cooler | Fan Based | 12 Fan Blade and Ice Chamber | White & Grey View Details checkDetails

₹5,219

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ILIFE A20 Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner & Mopping,6500Pa Strong Suction,Advanced LiDAR Navigation,Customized Cleaning Upto 4500sft,5200mAh,WiFi App,Alexa,GH,Ideal for Cats,Dogs Hair View Details checkDetails

₹19,899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode, Diet Mode+, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, US-Q18JNXE, White) View Details checkDetails

₹36,690

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Voltas 1.5 ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, 183V Vectra CAW, White) View Details checkDetails

₹33,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, US-Q19YNZE, White) View Details checkDetails

₹45,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Whirlpool 1.0 Ton 3 Star, Magicool Inverter Split AC (MAGICOOL 10T 3S INV CNV S5K1PP0, Copper, Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling Mode, HD Filter White) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, 2023 Model, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS18I3FWAGC) View Details checkDetails

₹34,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Hitachi 1.5 Ton Class 3 Star, 4-Way Swing, ice Clean, Xpandable+, Inverter Split AC (100% Copper, Dust Filter, 3400SXL RAS.D318PCCIBS, White) View Details checkDetails

₹37,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Premium Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC (Matter Enabled, Higher Airflow, Copper Condenser, 7in1 Convertible, True AI, 2-Way, PM 0.1 Filter, CS/CU-SU18AKY3W, White) View Details checkDetails

₹36,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Haier 1 Ton 3 Star Twin Inverter Split AC (Copper, 7 in 1 Convertible, Frost Self Clean, HD Filter, Cools at 54°C, Long Air Throw - HSU11V-TMS3BN-INV,White) View Details checkDetails

₹30,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Godrej 308 L 2 Star Nano Shield Technology Inverter Frost Free Double Door Vibe Refrigerator (RF EON 331B RCIT ST RH, Steel Rush) View Details checkDetails

₹29,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C3733S8/HL, Silver, Elegant Inox) View Details checkDetails

₹26,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 242 L 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator (GL-I292RPZX, Shiny Steel, Door Cooling+) View Details checkDetails

₹25,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Godrej 180 L 2 Star Advanced Capillary Technology, With Jumbo Vegetable Tray Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator(RD EDGE 205B WRF PP BL, Pep Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹12,390

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 272 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Compressor Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S312SPZX, Shiny Steel, Convertible & Multi Air Flow Cooling) View Details checkDetails

₹29,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 183 L, 4 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR20C1824CR/HL, Red, Camellia Purple, Base Stand Drawer) View Details checkDetails

₹16,390

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Haier 190 L, 4 Star, Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (HED-204DS-P, Dazzle Steel) View Details checkDetails

₹14,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi (RS76CG8003S9HL, Silver, Refined Inox) View Details checkDetails

₹79,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

IFB 206L 5 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (IFBDC-2325DBSE, Brush Grey, Advanced Inverter Compressor, Extraordinary Storage with Humidity Controller) View Details checkDetails

₹17,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Godrej 238 L 3 Star With 95%+ Food Surface Disinfection with Nano Shield Technology Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator Appliance (RF EON 253C RI ST GL, Steel Glow) View Details checkDetails

₹23,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Godrej 7 Kg 5 Star Zero Pressure Technology Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine Appliance (WTEON MGNS 70 5.0 FDTN SRGR, Storm Grey, With Toughened Glass Lid) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 8 Kg 5 Star Eco Bubble Technology, AI Control & Wi-Fi, Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine Appliance (WW80T604DLB1TL, Digital Inverter, In-Built Heater, Black Caviar) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 7 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (T70VBMB1Z, Auto Prewash, Turbodrum, Stainless Steel drum, LED Display, Smart Diagnosis Middle Black) View Details checkDetails

₹17,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Panasonic 7 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (2025 Model, NA-F70LF4CRB, Charcoal Inox Grey, 12 Wash Program, Active Foam Wash Technology, Antibacterial Water Inlet) View Details checkDetails

₹14,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Whirlpool 7 kg Magic Clean 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine Grey (MAGIC CLEAN 7.0 GENX GREY 5YMW) View Details checkDetails

₹14,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 9 Kg, 5 Star, AI Direct Drive Technology, Steam, 6 Motion DD & Wi-Fi Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHP1209Z5M, Intelligent & Convenient Fabric Care, Allergy Care, Middle Black) View Details checkDetails

₹38,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Panasonic 6.5 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (2025 Model, NA-F65LF4CRB, Charcoal Inox Grey, 12 Wash Program, Active Foam Wash Technology, Antibacterial Water Inlet) View Details checkDetails

₹14,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 7 kg, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA70A4002GS/TL, Imperial Silver) View Details checkDetails

₹15,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

IFB 7 Kg 5 Star with Deep Clean Technology Powered by AI, Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (TL701MG1, ActivMix, Aqua Energie, Med Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹17,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Havells Koolmate 40 L Desert Air Cooler for Home| Powerful Air-Delivery|Bacteria Shield Honeycomb Pads Technology |Large Ice Chamber| Ice Chill Drip Technology |4 N Castor wheel (White Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹6,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Livpure Koolbliss Desert Air Cooler - 88 L | 190W Motor with Thermal Overload Protection | Big Ice Chamber | Antibacterial Honeycomb Pads | Inverter Compatibility | 2 Years Warranty on Motor | View Details checkDetails

₹9,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Hindware Smart Appliances | Frostwave 38L Personal Air cooler | Fan Based | 12 Fan Blade and Ice Chamber | White & Grey View Details checkDetails

₹5,219

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Symphony Ice Cube 27 Personal Air Cooler For Home with Powerful Fan, 3-Side Honeycomb Pads, i-Pure Technology and Low Power Consumption (27L, White) View Details checkDetails

₹4,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Symphony HiFlo 40 Personal Air Cooler For Home with Powerful Blower, Honeycomb Pads, i-Pure Technology and Low Power Consumption (40L, Light Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹6,491

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Crompton Optimus 100 Litres Desert Air Cooler for home | Large & Easy Clean Ice Chamber | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Auto-Fill & Drain | Everlast Pump | Humidity Control View Details checkDetails

₹13,852

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Orient Electric Aerostorm 92 L Desert Air Cooler For Home | Densenest Honeycomb Pads For More Cooling| Inverter Compatible | 4000 Mch High Air Delivery | Auto-Fill Feature |Air Cooler For Room | White View Details checkDetails

₹9,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bajaj PX97 Torque New 36L Personal Air Cooler For Home | High Speed Fan | 30Ft Powerful Air Throw | Inverter Compatible | Cooler For Room | 3 Yrs (1 Yr Standard + 2 Yrs Extended) Warranty【White】 View Details checkDetails

₹5,749

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AQUA D PURE 4 in 1 Copper RO Water Purifier with 10 Stage Purification Filtration, UV, UF, TDS Adjuster and 12 Liter Large Storage Tank, Suitable for all type of water supply View Details checkDetails

₹4,948

amazonLogo
GET THIS

All India Group® Aqua New RO Domestic Water Purifier (RO+ LED UV+ ORC COPPER+ HIGH TDS MEMBRANE+ TDS CONTROL) Best For Home/Office Purpose | 12 Stages | 20 LPH | 12 Liter Storage (Aqua G+ Standard) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Aquaguard Delight NXT Aquasaver 9-Stage Water Purifier | Upto 60% Water Savings | RO+UV+UF+MC Tech | Taste Adjuster | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | India’s #1 Water Purifier View Details checkDetails

₹10,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Havells AQUAS Water Purifier (White and Blue), RO+UF, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 5 stage Purification, 7L Tank, Suitable for Borwell, Tanker & Municipal Water View Details checkDetails

₹7,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Native by UC Urban Company M1 Water Purifier | Needs No Service For 2 Years | RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline | 10-Stage Purifier | 4-in-1 Health Booster | 8L Capacity | 2 Year Warranty (Filters Included) View Details checkDetails

₹14,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

KENT Supreme Alkaline RO Water Purifier|RO+UV+UF+Alkaline+TDS Control+UV LED Tank |.0001 Micron RO Membrane|Auto flush feature|20LPH|Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water View Details checkDetails

₹14,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Aquaguard Marvel NXT 10-Stage Active Copper Tech Water Purifier | Up to 60% Water Savings | RO+UV+UF+Active Copper Tech | Taste Adjuster | Suitable for Tanker, Borewell & Municipal Water View Details checkDetails

₹11,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Pureit Eco RO+UV+MF+Mineral | 7 stage | 10L | Upto 60% Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | Table Top | Wall Mountable |Black View Details checkDetails

₹12,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Glen 90 cm 1200 m3/hr Auto-Clean Filterless Kitchen Chimney Motion Sensor (NEO Black) View Details checkDetails

₹14,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Livpure Emerald 60 Cm 1400 m3/hr Slant || Filterless Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney with oil collector || 10 Year Warranty On Motor (2 Year Comprehensive), (Touch And Gesture Control, Black) View Details checkDetails

₹10,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Glen 60 cm 1500 m³/hr BLDC Filterless Thermal Autoclean Kitchen Chimney, Curved Glass |(Hood RICA 60, Heat Sensor| Aeration technology|Touch & Gesture Control,Black) View Details checkDetails

₹13,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Glen 75 cm 1600 m³/hr BLDC Filterless Thermal Autoclean Kitchen Chimney, Slant |(Hood KOPPA HSR 76, Heat Sensor| Aeration technology| Auto On/Off| Touch & Gesture Control,Black) View Details checkDetails

₹19,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Crompton IntelliMotion 90 cm Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney with Auto-Clean & 990 m³/hr Suction | Silent Kitchen Chimney With Baffle Filter, Motion Sensor and Touch Control (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹14,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Livpure Avian 90 Cm 1450 m3/hr Curved Glass || Filterless Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney || 10 Yr Warranty On Motor (2 Yr Comprehensive) by Livpure (Touch And Gesture Control, Black) View Details checkDetails

₹11,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

KAFF K-Series KES 60A Slant Filterless Auto Clean Kitchen Chimney, 60 CM, 1450 m3/hr Suction Capacity with Touch & Motion Sensor, 2 Years Comprehensive Warranty and Lifetime on Motor* (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹11,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Wonderchef Ultima D-Lite 60cm 1400 m3/hr Auto Clean Curved Glass Chimney | Baffle Filter | Powerful suction | Touch + 3 speed Motion Sensor control | Low Noise | 7 Year Warranty | Black View Details checkDetails

₹10,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Eurodomo 60 cm 1000 m³/hr pyramid Kitchen Chimney (HOOD CARBON PB BK 60 (EURODOMO), Baffle Filter, Black) View Details checkDetails

₹9,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

INALSA Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner for Home, 12 LTR Capacity,1200 W, 17 kPa Suction, Blower Function, Wet Vacuum Cleaner for Sofa, House Cleaning Machine,Stainless Steel Body (WD 12) View Details checkDetails

₹3,784

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ILIFE A20 Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner & Mopping,6500Pa Strong Suction,Advanced LiDAR Navigation,Customized Cleaning Upto 4500sft,5200mAh,WiFi App,Alexa,GH,Ideal for Cats,Dogs Hair View Details checkDetails

₹19,899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ECOVACS Deebot Y1 Pro 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, 6500 Pa Powerful Suction, 5200 Mah Battery, Covers 3500+ Sq. Ft. in One Charge, Advanced Navigation Technology & True Mapping, 330 Minutes Run-Time View Details checkDetails

₹21,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dyson V8 Absolute Cord-Free Vacuum Cleaner, Grey View Details checkDetails

₹29,899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

INALSA Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner for Home,35 ltr Capacity,1700 W, 22 kPa Suction,Blower Function,2 Yr Warranty, HEPA Filter, House Cleaning Machine,Industrial Vacuum Cleaner Heavy duty(MasterVac 35) View Details checkDetails

₹6,976

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Portronics Mopcop 3, Rechargeable Handheld Vacuum Cleaner for Home & Car, Washable HEPA Filter, Multi-Function Nozzles, Floor Brush Nozzle, Cordless, Dry Vacuum, for Home Appliances (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

DREAME K10 Pro Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner, Light Weight Cordless Vacuum Cleaner with 15Kpa Suction Power, Enhanced Edge Cleaning, Smart Dirt Detection for Hard Floors View Details checkDetails

₹19,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS
The Amazon Summer Sale 2025 countdown has officially begun, and it’s time to gear up for some unbeatable offers! Starting from 1st May noon, and 12 hours earlier for Amazon Prime members, the Amazon Sale is bringing some of the biggest discounts of the season.

Can’t wait for the Amazon Summer Sale 2025 to start? Check out the pre deals here.
Can’t wait for the Amazon Summer Sale 2025 to start? Check out the pre deals here.

If you can’t wait until the main event, don’t worry! Amazon has already dropped some exciting pre-deals you can grab right now. From cooling solutions like ACs, air coolers, and refrigerators to essential home and kitchen appliances like washing machines, chimneys, and water purifiers, you can enjoy up to 70% off across categories.

Top brands such as LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, Crompton, Bajaj, and many more are participating, making it the perfect time to upgrade your appliances. Check out the best Amazon deals today and bring home top-notch appliances at unbelievable prices.

Highest discount Amazon pre deals are out! Shop now

ACs at up to 54% off on Amazon Summer Sale pre deals

Get ready to beat the heat with amazing offers on ACs during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025! As part of the pre-deals, ACs are available at up to 54% off, making it the perfect time to bring home the best cooling solutions. The Amazon Sale starts on 1st May, but you can already grab incredible discounts from top brands like LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, and more.

The summer sale is packed with unbeatable prices and exciting Amazon deals on a wide range of cooling appliances. With these early deals on Amazon Sale, staying cool this season just got a lot more affordable. Don't miss out on these limited-time offers that are too good to ignore.

Amazon Summer Sale pre deals on refrigerators: Up to 40% off

Big savings are here with Amazon Summer Sale 2025 pre-deals on refrigerators! Get up to 40% off on the latest models from trusted brands like LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, and more. The Amazon Sale kicks off on 1st May, but the early Amazon deals are already heating up. This summer sale brings an incredible opportunity to bring home efficient and stylish refrigerators at unbeatable prices.

From compact designs for smaller spaces to large double-door options for big families, there’s something for everyone in these deals on Amazon Sale. Start exploring today and grab the best refrigerator deals during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025 before they’re gone!

Amazon Summer Sale pre deals on washing machines: Up to 40% off

The Amazon Summer Sale 2025 has kicked off early with exciting pre-deals on washing machines! Grab up to 40% off on top models from brands like LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, and more. The Amazon Sale officially starts on 1st May, but early shoppers can already take advantage of these fantastic Amazon deals.

This summer sale brings a wide range of washing machines, including fully automatic and semi-automatic models, designed to make laundry easier and quicker. With these deals on Amazon Sale, finding a reliable, budget-friendly washing machine for your home is now simpler than ever.

Amazon Great Summer Sale Countdown starts!
Amazon Great Summer Sale Countdown starts!

Amazon Summer Sale pre deals on air coolers: Up to 40% off

Enjoy up to 40% off on top brands like Crompton, Bajaj, Symphony, and many more. Although the Amazon Sale officially starts on 1st May, you can already grab exciting Amazon deals and cool your home without delay.

The summer sale brings a wide selection of air coolers suited for every need, from compact personal coolers to powerful desert models. These early deals on Amazon Sale make it easy to bring home efficient cooling solutions at unbeatable prices. If you're planning to shop smart this season, these Amazon deals are too good to miss.

Water purifiers at up to 80% off on Amazon Summer Sale pre deals

As part of the exciting pre-deals, water purifiers are available at up to 80% off, featuring trusted brands like Kent, Aquaguard, HUL Pureit, and more. Although the Amazon Sale officially begins on 1st May, early shoppers can already grab some of the best Amazon deals available now.

The summer sale is packed with smart choices to bring safe and clean drinking water to your home. From RO to UV and advanced multi-stage filtration systems, the deals on Amazon Sale cover a wide variety of models to suit different needs and budgets.

Chimney pre deals on Amazon Summer Sale 2025: up to 70% off

Get your kitchen ready for the Amazon Summer Sale 2025 with incredible pre-deals on chimneys! Enjoy up to 70% off on top brands like Faber, Elica, Kaff, and more. The Amazon Sale officially starts on 1st May, but you can already take advantage of these amazing Amazon deals right now.

If you’re renovating your kitchen or simply looking for a more efficient chimney, these deals on Amazon Sale offer a wide range of options to choose from. With powerful suction, sleek designs, and noise-reducing features, these chimneys make your cooking space cleaner and more comfortable.

Vacuum cleaners at up to 80% off on pre deals: Amazon Summer Sale 2025

The Amazon Summer Sale 2025 pre-deals are here, and it's the perfect time to grab a vacuum cleaner at up to 80% off! With top brands like Dyson, Philips, Eureka Forbes, and more offering incredible discounts, keeping your home spotless has never been easier. While the official Amazon Sale starts on 1st May, these early Amazon deals let you get a head start on your cleaning needs.

The summer sale features a wide range of vacuum cleaners, from handheld models to powerful upright and robotic options, designed to meet various cleaning requirements. Tackling carpets, hard floors, or pet hair, these vacuum cleaners have you covered.

Amazon Summer Sale 2025

  • When does the Amazon Summer Sale 2025 start?

    The sale officially starts on 1st May, with early access for Prime members available 12 hours before the launch.

  • What products are included in the Amazon Summer Sale 2025?

    The sale features deals on a wide range of products, including ACs, refrigerators, washing machines, air coolers, and more.

  • How do I find the best deals during the sale?

    Visit the Amazon Summer Sale 2025 page regularly, and check the "Deals of the Day" and "Lightning Deals" for exclusive discounts.

  • Can I return items bought during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025?

    Yes, returns are allowed based on Amazon's return policy. Check the individual product return guidelines for specific details.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

News / Technology / Amazon Summer Sale 2025 countdown begins! Grab up to 70% off on pre-deals on ACs, coolers, refrigerators and more
