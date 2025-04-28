Amazon Summer Sale 2025 countdown begins! Grab up to 70% off on pre-deals on ACs, coolers, refrigerators and more
Apr 28, 2025 12:44 PM IST
Amazon Summer Sale 2025 starts 1st May with up to 70% off on ACs, coolers, refrigerators, and more. Check out some Amazon Sale pre-deals for bigger savings.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode, Diet Mode+, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, US-Q18JNXE, White) View Details
|
₹36,690
|
|
|
Godrej 308 L 2 Star Nano Shield Technology Inverter Frost Free Double Door Vibe Refrigerator (RF EON 331B RCIT ST RH, Steel Rush) View Details
|
₹29,990
|
|
|
LG 7 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (T70VBMB1Z, Auto Prewash, Turbodrum, Stainless Steel drum, LED Display, Smart Diagnosis Middle Black) View Details
|
₹17,990
|
|
|
Livpure Emerald 60 Cm 1400 m3/hr Slant || Filterless Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney with oil collector || 10 Year Warranty On Motor (2 Year Comprehensive), (Touch And Gesture Control, Black) View Details
|
₹10,499
|
|
|
AQUA D PURE 4 in 1 Copper RO Water Purifier with 10 Stage Purification Filtration, UV, UF, TDS Adjuster and 12 Liter Large Storage Tank, Suitable for all type of water supply View Details
|
₹4,948
|
|
|
Hindware Smart Appliances | Frostwave 38L Personal Air cooler | Fan Based | 12 Fan Blade and Ice Chamber | White & Grey View Details
|
₹5,219
|
|
|
ILIFE A20 Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner & Mopping,6500Pa Strong Suction,Advanced LiDAR Navigation,Customized Cleaning Upto 4500sft,5200mAh,WiFi App,Alexa,GH,Ideal for Cats,Dogs Hair View Details
|
₹19,899
|
|
|
LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode, Diet Mode+, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, US-Q18JNXE, White) View Details
|
₹36,690
|
|
|
Voltas 1.5 ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, 183V Vectra CAW, White) View Details
|
₹33,990
|
|
|
LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, US-Q19YNZE, White) View Details
|
₹45,990
|
|
|
Whirlpool 1.0 Ton 3 Star, Magicool Inverter Split AC (MAGICOOL 10T 3S INV CNV S5K1PP0, Copper, Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling Mode, HD Filter White) View Details
|
|
|
|
Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, 2023 Model, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS18I3FWAGC) View Details
|
₹34,490
|
|
|
Hitachi 1.5 Ton Class 3 Star, 4-Way Swing, ice Clean, Xpandable+, Inverter Split AC (100% Copper, Dust Filter, 3400SXL RAS.D318PCCIBS, White) View Details
|
₹37,490
|
|
|
Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Premium Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC (Matter Enabled, Higher Airflow, Copper Condenser, 7in1 Convertible, True AI, 2-Way, PM 0.1 Filter, CS/CU-SU18AKY3W, White) View Details
|
₹36,490
|
|
|
Haier 1 Ton 3 Star Twin Inverter Split AC (Copper, 7 in 1 Convertible, Frost Self Clean, HD Filter, Cools at 54°C, Long Air Throw - HSU11V-TMS3BN-INV,White) View Details
|
₹30,990
|
|
|
Godrej 308 L 2 Star Nano Shield Technology Inverter Frost Free Double Door Vibe Refrigerator (RF EON 331B RCIT ST RH, Steel Rush) View Details
|
₹29,990
|
|
|
Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C3733S8/HL, Silver, Elegant Inox) View Details
|
₹26,990
|
|
|
LG 242 L 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator (GL-I292RPZX, Shiny Steel, Door Cooling+) View Details
|
₹25,990
|
|
|
Godrej 180 L 2 Star Advanced Capillary Technology, With Jumbo Vegetable Tray Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator(RD EDGE 205B WRF PP BL, Pep Blue) View Details
|
₹12,390
|
|
|
LG 272 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Compressor Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S312SPZX, Shiny Steel, Convertible & Multi Air Flow Cooling) View Details
|
₹29,990
|
|
|
Samsung 183 L, 4 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR20C1824CR/HL, Red, Camellia Purple, Base Stand Drawer) View Details
|
₹16,390
|
|
|
Haier 190 L, 4 Star, Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (HED-204DS-P, Dazzle Steel) View Details
|
₹14,990
|
|
|
Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi (RS76CG8003S9HL, Silver, Refined Inox) View Details
|
₹79,990
|
|
|
IFB 206L 5 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (IFBDC-2325DBSE, Brush Grey, Advanced Inverter Compressor, Extraordinary Storage with Humidity Controller) View Details
|
₹17,990
|
|
|
Godrej 238 L 3 Star With 95%+ Food Surface Disinfection with Nano Shield Technology Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator Appliance (RF EON 253C RI ST GL, Steel Glow) View Details
|
₹23,990
|
|
|
Godrej 7 Kg 5 Star Zero Pressure Technology Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine Appliance (WTEON MGNS 70 5.0 FDTN SRGR, Storm Grey, With Toughened Glass Lid) View Details
|
|
|
|
Samsung 8 Kg 5 Star Eco Bubble Technology, AI Control & Wi-Fi, Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine Appliance (WW80T604DLB1TL, Digital Inverter, In-Built Heater, Black Caviar) View Details
|
|
|
|
LG 7 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (T70VBMB1Z, Auto Prewash, Turbodrum, Stainless Steel drum, LED Display, Smart Diagnosis Middle Black) View Details
|
₹17,990
|
|
|
Panasonic 7 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (2025 Model, NA-F70LF4CRB, Charcoal Inox Grey, 12 Wash Program, Active Foam Wash Technology, Antibacterial Water Inlet) View Details
|
₹14,990
|
|
|
Whirlpool 7 kg Magic Clean 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine Grey (MAGIC CLEAN 7.0 GENX GREY 5YMW) View Details
|
₹14,990
|
|
|
LG 9 Kg, 5 Star, AI Direct Drive Technology, Steam, 6 Motion DD & Wi-Fi Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHP1209Z5M, Intelligent & Convenient Fabric Care, Allergy Care, Middle Black) View Details
|
₹38,990
|
|
|
Panasonic 6.5 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (2025 Model, NA-F65LF4CRB, Charcoal Inox Grey, 12 Wash Program, Active Foam Wash Technology, Antibacterial Water Inlet) View Details
|
₹14,490
|
|
|
Samsung 7 kg, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA70A4002GS/TL, Imperial Silver) View Details
|
₹15,490
|
|
|
IFB 7 Kg 5 Star with Deep Clean Technology Powered by AI, Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (TL701MG1, ActivMix, Aqua Energie, Med Grey) View Details
|
₹17,990
|
|
|
Havells Koolmate 40 L Desert Air Cooler for Home| Powerful Air-Delivery|Bacteria Shield Honeycomb Pads Technology |Large Ice Chamber| Ice Chill Drip Technology |4 N Castor wheel (White Grey) View Details
|
₹6,599
|
|
|
Livpure Koolbliss Desert Air Cooler - 88 L | 190W Motor with Thermal Overload Protection | Big Ice Chamber | Antibacterial Honeycomb Pads | Inverter Compatibility | 2 Years Warranty on Motor | View Details
|
₹9,499
|
|
|
Hindware Smart Appliances | Frostwave 38L Personal Air cooler | Fan Based | 12 Fan Blade and Ice Chamber | White & Grey View Details
|
₹5,219
|
|
|
Symphony Ice Cube 27 Personal Air Cooler For Home with Powerful Fan, 3-Side Honeycomb Pads, i-Pure Technology and Low Power Consumption (27L, White) View Details
|
₹4,999
|
|
|
Symphony HiFlo 40 Personal Air Cooler For Home with Powerful Blower, Honeycomb Pads, i-Pure Technology and Low Power Consumption (40L, Light Grey) View Details
|
₹6,491
|
|
|
Crompton Optimus 100 Litres Desert Air Cooler for home | Large & Easy Clean Ice Chamber | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Auto-Fill & Drain | Everlast Pump | Humidity Control View Details
|
₹13,852
|
|
|
Orient Electric Aerostorm 92 L Desert Air Cooler For Home | Densenest Honeycomb Pads For More Cooling| Inverter Compatible | 4000 Mch High Air Delivery | Auto-Fill Feature |Air Cooler For Room | White View Details
|
₹9,299
|
|
|
Bajaj PX97 Torque New 36L Personal Air Cooler For Home | High Speed Fan | 30Ft Powerful Air Throw | Inverter Compatible | Cooler For Room | 3 Yrs (1 Yr Standard + 2 Yrs Extended) Warranty【White】 View Details
|
₹5,749
|
|
|
AQUA D PURE 4 in 1 Copper RO Water Purifier with 10 Stage Purification Filtration, UV, UF, TDS Adjuster and 12 Liter Large Storage Tank, Suitable for all type of water supply View Details
|
₹4,948
|
|
|
All India Group® Aqua New RO Domestic Water Purifier (RO+ LED UV+ ORC COPPER+ HIGH TDS MEMBRANE+ TDS CONTROL) Best For Home/Office Purpose | 12 Stages | 20 LPH | 12 Liter Storage (Aqua G+ Standard) View Details
|
|
|
|
Aquaguard Delight NXT Aquasaver 9-Stage Water Purifier | Upto 60% Water Savings | RO+UV+UF+MC Tech | Taste Adjuster | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | India’s #1 Water Purifier View Details
|
₹10,999
|
|
|
Havells AQUAS Water Purifier (White and Blue), RO+UF, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 5 stage Purification, 7L Tank, Suitable for Borwell, Tanker & Municipal Water View Details
|
₹7,199
|
|
|
Native by UC Urban Company M1 Water Purifier | Needs No Service For 2 Years | RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline | 10-Stage Purifier | 4-in-1 Health Booster | 8L Capacity | 2 Year Warranty (Filters Included) View Details
|
₹14,499
|
|
|
KENT Supreme Alkaline RO Water Purifier|RO+UV+UF+Alkaline+TDS Control+UV LED Tank |.0001 Micron RO Membrane|Auto flush feature|20LPH|Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water View Details
|
₹14,499
|
|
|
Aquaguard Marvel NXT 10-Stage Active Copper Tech Water Purifier | Up to 60% Water Savings | RO+UV+UF+Active Copper Tech | Taste Adjuster | Suitable for Tanker, Borewell & Municipal Water View Details
|
₹11,499
|
|
|
Pureit Eco RO+UV+MF+Mineral | 7 stage | 10L | Upto 60% Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | Table Top | Wall Mountable |Black View Details
|
₹12,999
|
|
|
Glen 90 cm 1200 m3/hr Auto-Clean Filterless Kitchen Chimney Motion Sensor (NEO Black) View Details
|
₹14,990
|
|
|
Livpure Emerald 60 Cm 1400 m3/hr Slant || Filterless Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney with oil collector || 10 Year Warranty On Motor (2 Year Comprehensive), (Touch And Gesture Control, Black) View Details
|
₹10,499
|
|
|
Glen 60 cm 1500 m³/hr BLDC Filterless Thermal Autoclean Kitchen Chimney, Curved Glass |(Hood RICA 60, Heat Sensor| Aeration technology|Touch & Gesture Control,Black) View Details
|
₹13,999
|
|
|
Glen 75 cm 1600 m³/hr BLDC Filterless Thermal Autoclean Kitchen Chimney, Slant |(Hood KOPPA HSR 76, Heat Sensor| Aeration technology| Auto On/Off| Touch & Gesture Control,Black) View Details
|
₹19,990
|
|
|
Crompton IntelliMotion 90 cm Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney with Auto-Clean & 990 m³/hr Suction | Silent Kitchen Chimney With Baffle Filter, Motion Sensor and Touch Control (Black) View Details
|
₹14,299
|
|
|
Livpure Avian 90 Cm 1450 m3/hr Curved Glass || Filterless Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney || 10 Yr Warranty On Motor (2 Yr Comprehensive) by Livpure (Touch And Gesture Control, Black) View Details
|
₹11,999
|
|
|
KAFF K-Series KES 60A Slant Filterless Auto Clean Kitchen Chimney, 60 CM, 1450 m3/hr Suction Capacity with Touch & Motion Sensor, 2 Years Comprehensive Warranty and Lifetime on Motor* (Black) View Details
|
₹11,990
|
|
|
Wonderchef Ultima D-Lite 60cm 1400 m3/hr Auto Clean Curved Glass Chimney | Baffle Filter | Powerful suction | Touch + 3 speed Motion Sensor control | Low Noise | 7 Year Warranty | Black View Details
|
₹10,499
|
|
|
Eurodomo 60 cm 1000 m³/hr pyramid Kitchen Chimney (HOOD CARBON PB BK 60 (EURODOMO), Baffle Filter, Black) View Details
|
₹9,490
|
|
|
INALSA Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner for Home, 12 LTR Capacity,1200 W, 17 kPa Suction, Blower Function, Wet Vacuum Cleaner for Sofa, House Cleaning Machine,Stainless Steel Body (WD 12) View Details
|
₹3,784
|
|
|
ILIFE A20 Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner & Mopping,6500Pa Strong Suction,Advanced LiDAR Navigation,Customized Cleaning Upto 4500sft,5200mAh,WiFi App,Alexa,GH,Ideal for Cats,Dogs Hair View Details
|
₹19,899
|
|
|
ECOVACS Deebot Y1 Pro 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, 6500 Pa Powerful Suction, 5200 Mah Battery, Covers 3500+ Sq. Ft. in One Charge, Advanced Navigation Technology & True Mapping, 330 Minutes Run-Time View Details
|
₹21,499
|
|
|
Dyson V8 Absolute Cord-Free Vacuum Cleaner, Grey View Details
|
₹29,899
|
|
|
INALSA Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner for Home,35 ltr Capacity,1700 W, 22 kPa Suction,Blower Function,2 Yr Warranty, HEPA Filter, House Cleaning Machine,Industrial Vacuum Cleaner Heavy duty(MasterVac 35) View Details
|
₹6,976
|
|
|
Portronics Mopcop 3, Rechargeable Handheld Vacuum Cleaner for Home & Car, Washable HEPA Filter, Multi-Function Nozzles, Floor Brush Nozzle, Cordless, Dry Vacuum, for Home Appliances (Black) View Details
|
₹1,399
|
|
|
DREAME K10 Pro Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner, Light Weight Cordless Vacuum Cleaner with 15Kpa Suction Power, Enhanced Edge Cleaning, Smart Dirt Detection for Hard Floors View Details
|
₹19,999
|
|
View More Products