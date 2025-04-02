Best water purifier for home with advanced technology and features: Top 8 picks from Kent, Havells, Aquagrard and others

With rising water pollution and varying water sources, choosing a reliable purifier is essential. The best water purifiers for home use advanced technologies like RO, UV, and UF to remove bacteria, viruses, heavy metals, and dissolved impurities. The best water purifiers today come with smart features like real-time monitoring, long filter life, and energy-efficient technology. Some models include alkaline boosters and copper infusion for added health benefits. Water-saving designs also help reduce wastage, making them eco-friendly choices. Explore the top models for the best water purifier for home in April 2025

Selecting the right purifier depends on water quality, household size, and budget. From compact wall-mounted units to large-capacity models, various options cater to different needs, ensuring access to pure, mineral-rich drinking water for a healthier lifestyle.

The Urban Company Native M1 offers superior water purification with a 10-stage filtration system that removes contaminants while restoring essential minerals like copper and alkaline boosters. Its in-tank UV protection continuously keeps stored water safe. Designed for convenience, it boasts a 2-year filter life, reducing the need for frequent servicing. If you're looking for a reliable, low-maintenance water purifier, this is a solid choice and one of the best water purifiers for home.

Specifications Capacity 8 litres Material Polypropylene Material Polypropylene Dimensions 33.5L x 25.2W x 62.2H cm Colour Black Reasons to buy Enhances water with copper and alkaline minerals Long-lasting filter life reduces upkeep Reasons to avoid Bulkier design compared to compact models Click Here to Buy Urban Company Native M1 Water Purifier | Needs No Service For 2 Years | RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline | 10-Stage Purifier | 4-in-1 Health Booster | 8L Capacity | 2 Year Warranty (Filters Included)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers are pleased with its efficiency, stylish appearance, and affordability. The great taste, simple installation, and low servicing costs are standout features.

Why choose this product?

Select this if you want a durable, low-maintenance purifier that delivers clean, enriched water with minimal servicing needs.

Designed for efficiency, this is one of the latest Aquaguard water purifier models that features a long-lasting cartridge and smart LED indicators. Its advanced six-stage filtration effectively removes bacteria, viruses, and contaminants, making it suitable for various water sources, including borewell and municipal supplies. RO Maxx Technology filters out lead, mercury, and microplastics, while UV E-Boiling ensures water safety equivalent to 20 minutes of boiling. Ultra-filtration enhances clarity, providing safe and refreshing drinking water.

Specifications Material Plastic Capacity 6 litres Colour Black Dimensions 32L x 27W x 48H cm Click Here to Buy Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT 6-Stage Water Purifier | RO+UV+UF Tech | Free Service Plan worth ₹2000 | India’s #1 Water Purifier | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its efficiency and user-friendly design but mention concerns about water wastage.

Why choose this product?

Select this if you need a high-performance RO purifier with advanced filtration, durable components, and intelligent monitoring for safe and pure drinking water at home.

The HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver minimises water wastage while delivering clean, mineral-enriched drinking water. Its 7-stage purification process removes harmful contaminants while maintaining essential nutrients like Calcium and Magnesium. UV sterilisation further enhances safety by eliminating 99.9% of bacteria and viruses. With SmartSense technology, you’ll always know when it’s time to replace the filter, making maintenance simple and stress-free.

Specifications Material Plastic Capacity 10 litres Colour Black Dimensions 36L x 29.4W x 48.8H cm Click Here to Buy HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver RO+UV+MF+Mineral | INR 2000 Off on Exchange | 7 stage | 10L | Upto 60% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | Table Top | Wall Mountable |Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers are pleased with the water quality, service, and installation process, but some report leakage concerns and mixed views on overall value.

Why choose this product?

Choose this if you want an efficient, water-saving purifier that delivers safe, mineral-rich drinking water with smart maintenance features.

The KENT Supreme Lite is one of the best water purifiers with an 8-litre storage capacity and a purification rate of 20 litres per hour. It uses a combination of RO, UF, and TDS control to ensure 100% pure drinking water by removing dissolved impurities, bacteria, and harmful chemicals. The TDS control allows users to retain essential natural minerals, ensuring safe and healthy drinking water. Designed for wall mounting, it saves space and features an auto-on/off function for convenience.

Specifications Dimensions 40L x 25W x 52.5H cm Installation Wall-mounted Weight 7.5 kg Power Source Electric Reasons to buy High purification capacity Customisable mineral retention Reasons to avoid No pre-filter included Click Here to Buy KENT Supreme Lite RO Water Purifier | RO + UF + TDS Control |.0001 Micron RO Membrane | 8L | 20 LPH Flow | White | Ideal for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water |Largest Service Network

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the easy installation and excellent water quality. However, some have mixed opinions about noise levels, service quality, and overall performance.

Why choose this product?

This purifier is a great choice for families seeking a reliable water purifier with large capacity, effective filtration, and mineral retention for better water quality.

The Aquaguard Aura 2X Life is a highly efficient water purifier, offering a 2-year service-free operation due to its advanced Dual Layer Filter Technology (DLFT). Its 8-stage purification process, combined with Active Copper Technology and a Taste Adjuster, ensures safe and great-tasting water. Additionally, its water-saving RO technology minimises wastage by 50%, making it a sustainable and reliable choice for households.

Specifications Material Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Dimensions 31L x 25W x 46H cm Capacity 7 litres Colour Black Reasons to buy Active Copper Technology for added health benefits Taste Adjuster enhances drinking experience Reasons to avoid Limited 7L storage capacity Click Here to Buy Aquaguard Aura 2X Aquasaver RO+UV+Copper | Needs No Service for 2 Years | Free Alkaline bottle worth ₹1500 | 60% Water Saving | Includes Mega Sediment filter | 7-Stage Purification | 7L storage

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the easy installation, taste adjuster, and value for money. However, opinions on water quality and durability vary.

Why choose this product?

Pick this if you want a compact yet powerful purifier with copper-enriched water, low maintenance, and efficient water-saving technology.

The Havells AQUAS is a reliable water purifier with a 7-litre capacity and a 5-stage filtration process that uses RO and UF technologies. It enhances water by adding essential minerals such as copper and zinc. Its user-friendly design includes a removable transparent tank for effortless cleaning and a controlled faucet to minimise splashing. Offering three installation options and smart alerts for system updates, it delivers a seamless purification experience for households seeking both efficiency and convenience.

Specifications Dimensions 38.2L x 27.3W x 49H cm Installation type Wall-mounted/countertop Weight 8 kg Power source Corded electric Reasons to buy Space-saving design with multiple mounting options Removable tank for easy cleaning Reasons to avoid Not as durable as metal alternatives Click Here to Buy Havells AQUAS Water Purifier (White and Blue), RO+UF, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 5 stage Purification, 7L Tank, Suitable for Borwell, Tanker & Municipal Water

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers its quality, simple installation, and stylish design. Many are happy with its value, taste, and purification speed, though some have mixed opinions about service.

Why choose this product?

This purifier is a great choice for small families or compact spaces, offering mineral-enriched water and user-friendly maintenance in a sleek, space-efficient design.

The Livpure GLO PRO++ boasts a seven-stage purification system, making it ideal for various water sources. It includes sediment filtration, carbon absorption, anti-scalant treatment, RO, UV, UF, and post-carbon filtration. UV eliminates bacteria without altering taste, while UF retains essential minerals. The post-carbon filter enhances flavour and prevents bacterial growth. An LED display provides real-time updates on power, purification, and water levels. With a 7-litre storage capacity, it efficiently meets household water needs, ensuring safe and clean drinking water.

Specifications Dimensions 29L x 25.6W x 50H cm Power source Corded electric Installation type Wall mount Item weight‎ 7.4 kg Reasons to buy 7-stage purification ensures thorough water purification LED indicators along with a sleek design Reasons to avoid 7 litres might not be enough for larger families Click Here to Buy Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF | Water Purifier for Home - 7 L Storage | Free Standard Installation | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water | Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the purifier for its great taste, sleek design, and hassle-free installation.However, some have faced performance concerns. Opinions differ on water quality and after-sales service.

Why choose this product?

This model stands out for its advanced purification system, effectively removing harmful impurities while preserving essential minerals, ensuring safe and healthy drinking water.

The AO Smith Z9 takes water purification to the next level with its instant hot water feature, making it ideal for tea, coffee, and cooking. It employs a 100% RO+SCMT purification system, ensuring every drop is safe and free from contaminants. Its 8-stage filtration effectively removes impurities, while MIN-TECH technology restores essential minerals for better taste and health benefits. Designed for efficiency, this model saves up to 55% more water than standard RO purifiers, making it one of the best water purifiers online.

Specifications Material Plastic Capacity 10 litres Colour Black Dimensions 14.5L x 12.8W x 19H cm Reasons to buy Instant hot water at 45°C and 80°C 55% water-saving technology Reasons to avoid Slightly bulkier than basic models Click Here to Buy AO Smith Z9 Instant Hot+Ambient Water Purifier for Home with MIN-TECH | 10L Storage | 8-Stage Purification |100% RO + SCMT (Silver Charged Membrane Tech) | 55% Water Savings

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers highlight the purifier’s efficiency, superior water quality, and ease of use. While installation is straightforward, opinions vary regarding its overall value.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this for pure, mineral-rich water with instant hot water dispensing, advanced filtration, and water-saving technology

What are the best water purifiers for home use?

The best water purifiers for home include RO, UV, and UF models from brands like Urban Company, Kent, Aquaguard, HUL Pureit, and AO Smith, among others. These purifiers effectively remove impurities while retaining essential minerals, ensuring safe and healthy drinking water. Choose based on water quality, capacity, and purification technology.

Which is better: RO, UV, or UF water purifiers?

RO purifiers remove dissolved salts and heavy metals, making them ideal for hard water. UV purifiers kill bacteria and viruses, while UF purifiers remove physical impurities. The best water purifiers for home often combine RO, UV, and UF technologies for comprehensive water purification.

Are copper water purifiers better than regular RO purifiers?

Copper-enriched water offers antimicrobial benefits and boosts immunity. Some of the best water purifiers for home, like Aquaguard, Urban Company and Havells, include advanced technology, combining RO purification with mineral enhancement. This ensures safe, mineral-rich drinking water without compromising on purity.

Factors to consider before buying the best water purifiers for home

Water Quality : Test for TDS levels and contaminants to choose between RO, UV, or UF purifiers.

: Test for TDS levels and contaminants to choose between RO, UV, or UF purifiers. Purification Stages : Multi-stage purifiers ensure better filtration and mineral retention.

: Multi-stage purifiers ensure better filtration and mineral retention. Storage Capacity : Choose based on family size and daily water usage.

: Choose based on family size and daily water usage. Filter Replacement Cost : Consider long-term maintenance expenses.

: Consider long-term maintenance expenses. Water Wastage : Opt for models with water-saving features.

: Opt for models with water-saving features. Smart Features: Alerts for filter changes, UV protection, and taste adjusters add convenience.

Top 3 features of the best water purifier for home

Best water purifier for home Purification Method Capacity Special features Urban Company Native M1 Water Purifier RO+UV 8 litres 10-Stage Purifier, 4-in-1 Health Booster Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT 6-Stage Water Purifier Reverse Osmosis, Ultraviolet, Ultra Filtration 6 litres Superior RO Maxx Technology, Smart LED Indication HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Reverse Osmosis, Ultraviolet 10 litres Up to 60% water savings, Smartsense indicators KENT Supreme Lite RO Water Purifier Reverse Osmosis, Ultraviolet, Ultra Filtration 8 litres .0001 Micron RO Membrane, 20 litres per hour flow Aquaguard Aura 2X Aquasaver Reverse Osmosis, Ultraviolet 7 litres Patented Active Copper Technology, Dual Layer Filter Technology Havells AQUAS Water Purifier Activated Carbon 7 litres Compact design, 5 stage Purification Livpure GLO PRO++ Water Purifier for Home RO+UV+UF 7 litres LED Indications, Taste enhancer AO Smith Z9 Instant Hot+Ambient Water Purifier for Home Reverse Osmosis 10 litres Instant hot water purifier, One touch dispensing

FAQs on Best water purifier for home Which water purifier is best for borewell water? RO water purifiers are ideal for borewell water as they remove high TDS, heavy metals, and contaminants effectively.

Do UV water purifiers work without electricity? No, UV water purifiers require electricity to function as they use ultraviolet light to kill bacteria and viruses.

Can I install a water purifier myself? Some purifiers offer DIY installation, but professional setup is recommended for RO models to ensure proper filtration and performance.

How much TDS is safe in drinking water? The ideal TDS level for drinking water is between 50-150 ppm. RO purifiers help maintain safe TDS levels.

