Best UV water purifiers in 2025: Top 10 options for safe, pure, and hygienic drinking water at home

UV water purifiers use ultraviolet light to kill bacteria, viruses, and other microorganisms, making water safer to drink. They are particularly useful for water sourced from rivers, ponds (pokhars), and wells, which may contain harmful pathogens. Even municipal supply water can get contaminated due to sewage leaks, waste, or microbial growth, making purification essential. Enjoy safe and pure drinking water with a UV purifier that kills bacteria and viruses effectively.

However, UV technology does not remove dissolved solids, heavy metals, or chemical pollutants found in borewell water or industrial and agricultural runoff—RO filtration is better for that. The good news is that many modern purifiers combine UV and RO for complete protection. We've selected some of the best options available on Amazon—check them out here!

The Livpure GLO PRO++ ensures safe drinking water with RO+UV+UF triple purification, removing bacteria, viruses, and dissolved impurities. It features a 7-litre storage tank, providing a steady supply even during power cuts. Designed for borewell, tanker, and municipal water, it adapts to different sources for efficient purification.

Specifications Container Type Food-grade plastic Installation Type Wall-mounted or countertop Purification Method RO+UV+UF Power Source Type Electric Model Name GLO PRO++ Reasons to buy Triple purification for complete safety Suitable for multiple water sources Reasons to avoid Requires electricity for operation No hot water dispensing feature Click Here to Buy Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF | Water Purifier for Home - 7 L Storage | Free Standard Installation | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water | Black

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Good purification, easy installation, and reliable storage. Works well for different water sources, but some users mention frequent filter changes.

Why choose this product?

Triple-layer filtration, 7L storage, and compatibility with multiple water sources make it a smart, reliable choice for home water purification.

The Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT ensures 30x impurity removal, making it far superior to local purifiers. Its RO+UV purification effectively removes bacteria, viruses, and dissolved impurities for safe drinking water. The free service plan worth ₹2000 adds extra value, ensuring hassle-free maintenance. Designed for borewell, tanker, and municipal water, it adapts to different sources for reliable purification.

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Reliable purification, great for various water sources, and easy maintenance. Some users mention minor delays in installation service.

Why choose this product?

Superior purification, free service plan, and trusted Aquaguard technology make it a reliable and value-for-money water purifier for homes.

The AQUA D PURE features 10-stage purification, ensuring thorough filtration with RO, UV, UF, and a TDS adjuster for safe drinking water. The copper infusion technology enhances water quality with antimicrobial properties. With a large 12-litre storage tank, it provides ample purified water, making it ideal for families. Suitable for all water sources, including borewell, tanker, and municipal supplies.

Specifications Container Type Food-grade plastic Installation Type Wall-mounted Purification Method RO+UV+UF+TDS adjuster Power Source Type Electric Model Name 4-in-1 Copper RO Reasons to buy 10-stage purification for superior filtration Large 12-litre storage capacity Reasons to avoid Bulky design may require more space Requires regular filter maintenance Click Here to Buy AQUA D PURE 4 in 1 Copper RO Water Purifier with 10 Stage Purification Filtration, UV, UF, TDS Adjuster and 12 Liter Large Storage Tank, Suitable for all type of water supply

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Good purification, large capacity, and value for money. Some users report installation delays, but overall, it's a reliable and effective purifier.

Why choose this product?

Advanced 10-stage purification, copper infusion, and large storage make it a great choice for safe, high-quality drinking water at home.

The KENT Grand features an advanced RO membrane (0.0001 micron) that effectively removes dissolved impurities, bacteria, and viruses. Its RO+UF+TDS Control with UV LED tank ensures safe and great-tasting water. With an 8-litre storage capacity and 20 litres per hour flow rate, it provides a steady supply, making it ideal for homes. Suitable for borewell, tanker, and municipal water, it guarantees reliable purification.

Specifications Container Type Food-grade plastic Installation Type Wall-mounted Purification Method RO+UF+TDS Control+UV LED Power Source Type Electric Model Name Grand Reasons to buy High purification with advanced RO membrane Fast 20LPH filtration rate Reasons to avoid Requires electricity to function No hot water dispensing feature Click Here to Buy KENT Grand RO Water Purifier | Advanced RO Membrane of .0001 Micron | RO+UF+TDS Control+ UV LED Tank | 8L | 20LPH Flow | Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water | Largest Service Network

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Excellent purification, steady water flow, and good after-sales service. Some mention frequent filter replacements, but overall, it's a reliable choice.

Why choose this product?

Advanced RO technology, fast filtration, and trusted KENT service make it a great option for safe and clean drinking water at home.

The Aquaguard Marvel NXT offers 8-stage UV+UF purification, ensuring safe drinking water by eliminating bacteria and viruses while retaining essential minerals. Its active copper technology enhances water quality by adding health benefits. The stainless steel storage tank ensures durability and hygiene, making it a superior choice over plastic tanks. Designed specifically for municipal water (TDS <200 ppm), it is not suitable for borewell or tanker water.

Specifications Container Type Stainless steel Installation Type Wall-mounted Purification Method UV+UF+Active Copper Power Source Type Electric Model Name Marvel NXT Reasons to buy Stainless steel tank for better hygiene Active copper enhances water quality Reasons to avoid Not suitable for borewell/tanker water Requires electricity to function Click Here to Buy Aquaguard Marvel NXT 8-Stage UV+UF+Active Copper, Stainless Steel Tank Water Purifier | Suitable for Municipal Water (TDS <200 ppm) | Not Suitable for Borewell/Tanker Water (TDS >200 ppm)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Great for municipal water, stylish design, and good copper benefits. Some buyers note it’s unsuitable for high-TDS water sources.

Why choose this product?

Superior 8-stage purification, hygienic stainless steel tank, and active copper infusion make it an excellent choice for municipal water users.

The Aquaguard Ritz Pro is a Wi-Fi-enabled smart purifier with 9-stage purification, ensuring advanced filtration for safe drinking water. Its Titanium Duo Filters last up to 2 years, reducing maintenance costs. The filter life monitoring and automated service alerts provide hassle-free upkeep. Featuring 3-in-1 active copper technology, it enhances water with essential minerals.

Specifications Container Type Food-grade plastic Installation Type Wall-mounted Purification Method RO+UV+3-in-1 Active Coppe Power Source Type Electric Model Name Ritz Pro Reasons to buy Smart features with Wi-Fi connectivity Long-lasting Titanium Duo Filters Reasons to avoid Requires stable Wi-Fi for smart features Higher price than basic purifiers Click Here to Buy Aquaguard Ritz Pro RO+UV Wi-Fi enabled SMART Water Purifier | Titanium Duo Filters last for 2 Yrs | Filter Life Monitoring | Automated Service Alerts | 9 Stage Purification | 3-in-1 Active Copper

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Impressive smart features, great purification, and long filter life. Some users feel the Wi-Fi connectivity is unnecessary but appreciate the technology.

Why choose this product?

Advanced smart features, long-lasting filters, and 9-stage purification make it a premium, low-maintenance solution for home water purification.

The Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT is designed specifically for municipal water (TDS <200 ppm), offering UV+UF purification to remove bacteria, viruses, and other contaminants while retaining essential minerals. Its free service plan worth ₹2000 ensures hassle-free maintenance. The compact design and efficient purification make it an excellent choice for urban households relying on municipal water.

Specifications Container Type Food-grade plastic Installation Type Wall-mounted Purification Method UV+UF Power Source Type Electric Model Name Sure Delight NXT Reasons to buy Free service plan adds value Retains essential minerals in water Reasons to avoid Not suitable for borewell/tanker water No RO filtration for dissolved impurities Click Here to Buy Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT UV+UF Water Purifier | Suitable for Municipal Water Only (TDS <200 ppm) | Not Suitable for Borewell/Tanker Water (TDS >200 ppm) | Free Service Plan worth ₹2000

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Effective for municipal water, easy to install, and good value. Some users wish it had RO for additional purification options.

Why choose this product?

Perfect for municipal water, retains minerals, and comes with a free service plan, ensuring great value and long-term reliability.

The AquaDart Alkaline RO purifier offers multi-stage purification with RO, UV, UF, and a TDS controller, ensuring pure and mineral-rich water. Its alkaline and ORP technology enhances water quality for better health benefits. The copper infusion adds antimicrobial properties, while the 12-litre storage capacity makes it ideal for both homes and offices.

Specifications Container Type Food-grade plastic Installation Type Wall-mounted Purification Method RO+UV+UF+TDS Controller+Alkaline+ORP Power Source Type Electric Model Name Alkaline + ORP RO Reasons to buy Alkaline and copper infusion for health benefits Large 12-litre storage capacity Reasons to avoid Bulky design may need extra space Requires regular filter maintenance Click Here to Buy AquaDart Alkaline + ORP with Copper + RO + UV + UF + TDS Controller/Adjuster RO Water Purifier-12 Liter Storage Home and Office (Made In India)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Great water taste, excellent purification, and good value. Some users mention occasional servicing needs but are satisfied with overall performance.

Why choose this product?

Advanced multi-stage purification, alkaline benefits, and large capacity make it a reliable choice for clean and healthy drinking water.

The Faber CUV 8000 features 7-stage filtration with UV+UF and Cu Guard, ensuring effective removal of bacteria and viruses while retaining essential minerals. Its 7-litre storage tank provides a steady supply of purified water, making it suitable for small households. The pressure and purification indicators allow real-time monitoring, ensuring optimal performance. Designed for municipal water with TDS up to 200 ppm, it is not suitable for borewell or tanker water.

Specifications Container Type Food-grade plastic Installation Type Wall-mounted Purification Method UV+UF+Cu Guard Power Source Type Electric Model Name CUV 8000 Reasons to buy 7-stage filtration ensures thorough purification Cu Guard retains essential minerals Reasons to avoid Not suitable for high-TDS water Requires electricity to function Click Here to Buy Faber CUV 8000 Water Purifier | UV+UF+Cu Guard |7L Tank, 7 Stage Filtration, Pre & Post Carbon| Not Suitable for Borewell/Tanker Water| Pressure & Purification Indicator | Upto 200 TDS | (Black)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Compact design, effective purification, and good water taste. Some users mention it’s only for municipal water and wish for RO compatibility.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for municipal water, advanced Cu Guard filtration, and real-time indicators ensure safe, great-tasting water with minimal maintenance.

Is UV good for a water purifier?

Yes, UV technology is excellent for water purifiers as it effectively kills bacteria and viruses. However, it doesn’t remove dissolved impurities, making it ideal for low-TDS municipal water.

Is UV better than RO?

UV is effective against bacteria and viruses but doesn’t remove dissolved solids. RO eliminates heavy metals, salts, and chemicals. RO is better for high-TDS water, while UV suits municipal water.

What are the disadvantages of UV water purifiers?

UV water purifiers don’t remove dissolved solids, heavy metals, or chemicals. They require electricity and work only with clear water, as turbidity can reduce effectiveness. Regular lamp replacement is needed.

Top 3 features of best UV water purifiers

Best UV Water Purifier Material Type Special Features Purification Method Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF Food-grade plastic 7L storage, Free installation RO+UV+UF Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT RO+UV Food-grade plastic Free service plan, 30x impurity removal RO+UV AQUA D PURE 4 in 1 Copper RO Food-grade plastic 10-stage filtration, 12L tank RO+UV+UF+TDS Adjuster KENT Grand RO Water Purifier ABS plastic Advanced RO membrane, 8L tank RO+UF+TDS Control+UV LED Tank Aquaguard Marvel NXT Stainless steel 8-stage purification, Active Copper UV+UF+Active Copper Aquaguard Ritz Pro RO+UV Food-grade plastic Wi-Fi enabled, Titanium Duo Filters RO+UV Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT UV+UF Food-grade plastic Free service plan, For municipal water UV+UF AquaDart Alkaline + ORP Food-grade plastic Alkaline ORP, 12L storage RO+UV+UF+TDS Controller Faber CUV 8000 (Black) Food-grade plastic 7-stage filtration, Cu Guard UV+UF+Cu Guard Faber CUV 8000 (Black) Food-grade plastic Pre & post-carbon filters UV+UF+Cu Guard

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best UV water purifier

Water quality: Check if your water source has bacteria, viruses, or dissolved impurities. UV purifiers work best for municipal water with low TDS.

Purification technology: Opt for UV+UF for biological contaminants or UV+RO if heavy metals and salts are present.

Storage capacity: Choose a suitable tank size based on family size and daily water usage.

Maintenance and filter life: Look for long-lasting UV lamps and easy filter replacements to reduce upkeep costs.

Additional features: Consider copper enrichment, TDS control, and smart indicators for enhanced purification and convenience.

FAQs on UV water purifier How does a UV water purifier work? It uses ultraviolet light to kill bacteria, viruses, and pathogens, making water microbiologically safe.

Does a UV purifier remove dissolved impurities? No, it doesn’t remove heavy metals, salts, or chemicals—only RO filtration can.

Is UV purification safe? Yes, it’s a chemical-free process that doesn’t alter water’s taste or composition.

Does UV work in cloudy or muddy water? No, UV is ineffective if water has high turbidity or suspended particles.

How often should the UV lamp be replaced? Usually every 12 months for optimal performance.

