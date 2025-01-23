Menu Explore
Best Livpure water purifiers: Top 8 models offering advanced filtration, reliability and safe drinking water

ByAffiliate Desk
Jan 23, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Explore the best Livpure water purifiers for clean, safe drinking water, tailored to your family’s needs and budget.

Water purifiers are essential for ensuring the safety and health of your family. Livpure offers a range of water purifiers with advanced filtration technology to remove impurities and contaminants from your drinking water. With options for municipal water sources and taste enhancers, Livpure water purifiers provide high-quality drinking water for your home. In this article, we will explore the top 8 Livpure water purifiers and compare their features, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision for your family's health and well-being.

Livpure water purifiers ensure safe, clean drinking water, offering advanced filtration for healthier family living.

Loading Suggestions...

The Livpure PRO Taste Enhancer Water Purifier is designed to enhance the taste of your drinking water while providing advanced filtration. With a sleek and modern design, this purifier is suitable for municipal water sources and offers a compact and efficient solution for your home. The taste enhancer feature ensures refreshing and clean drinking water for your family.

Specifications

Technology
Enhanced Taste Technology
Filtration
Advanced Filtration System
Capacity
8 liters
Installation
Wall-Mountable

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Enhances the taste of drinking water

affiliate-tick

Efficient and compact design

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

May not be suitable for well water sources

Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF | Water Purifier for Home - 7 L Storage | Free Standard Installation | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water | Black

Loading Suggestions...

The Livpure Glo Star Mineraliser Water Purifier is designed to add essential minerals back into your drinking water while removing impurities. With a built-in mineraliser, this purifier ensures that your family receives healthy and balanced drinking water. The modern design and efficient filtration system make it an ideal choice for your home.

Specifications

Technology
Mineraliser Technology
Filtration
Advanced Filtration System
Capacity
7 liters
Installation
Tabletop

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Adds essential minerals to drinking water

affiliate-tick

Modern and sleek design

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

May require additional space on the countertop

Livpure Glo Star RO+In-Tank UV+UF+Mineraliser - 7 L Storage, 15 LPH Water Purifier for Home, Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water (Black)

Loading Suggestions...

The Livpure Adjuster Taste Enhancer Water Purifier is designed to enhance the taste of your drinking water with adjustable settings. This purifier offers flexibility in adjusting the taste according to your preferences, making it suitable for different members of your family. With an efficient filtration system, it ensures clean and refreshing drinking water for your home.

Specifications

Technology
Adjustable Taste Technology
Filtration
Efficient Filtration System
Capacity
6 liters
Installation
Countertop

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Adjustable taste settings

affiliate-tick

Flexibility for different preferences

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

May require regular maintenance for taste adjustment

Livpure Bolt+ Star, 80% Water Savings, RO+In Tank UV+UF+Min+Copper+ 7 L Tank, Water Purifier for home, (Black) Suitable for Municipal, Tanker, Borewell water

Loading Suggestions...

The Livpure Glitz Ultrafiltration Water Purifier offers advanced ultrafiltration technology to remove impurities and contaminants from your drinking water. With a high-capacity tank and efficient filtration system, this purifier provides a reliable and convenient solution for your home. The modern and sleek design makes it a stylish addition to your kitchen.

Specifications

Technology
Ultrafiltration Technology
Filtration
High-Capacity Filtration System
Capacity
10 liters
Installation
Wall-Mountable

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Advanced ultrafiltration technology

affiliate-tick

High-capacity tank for convenience

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

May be larger in size for some kitchen spaces

Livpure Glitz Pure UV+UF Water Purifier with 7 L tank capacity - Suitable for Municipal Water, TDS upto 250ppm (White) (Not Suitable for tanker or borewell water)

Also read:Best budget water purifiers in India for 2024: Top 8 picks for clean and safe-drinking water

Loading Suggestions...

Livpure Zinger Copper Hot with Water Saving Technology and Interactive Touch Display, RO+UV+UF+Copper, 6.5L Storage, Instant Hot, Warm and Ambient Water Purifier for home (White)

Loading Suggestions...

The Livpure Enhancer Water Purifier is designed to provide clean and safe drinking water from municipal sources. With an efficient filtration system and compact design, this purifier offers a reliable solution for your home. The modern and sleek design makes it an ideal addition to your kitchen.

Specifications

Technology
Efficient Filtration System
Filtration
Advanced Filtration Technology
Capacity
7 liters
Installation
Countertop

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Efficient filtration for municipal water sources

affiliate-tick

Compact and modern design

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

May not be suitable for well water sources

Livpure Pep Pro++ RO+UV+UF+Taste Enhancer with Carbon Filter, 7 L Storage Tank, Water Purifier for home, White (Suitable for Tanker, Municipal, Borewell Water)

Also read:Best water purifiers for home in India: Top 10 purifiers that preserve essential minerals

Loading Suggestions...

The Livpure Service Worth Water Purifier offers a reliable and efficient solution for clean drinking water in your home. With advanced filtration technology and a high-capacity tank, this purifier ensures that your family receives safe and healthy drinking water. The sleek and modern design makes it a stylish addition to your kitchen.

Specifications

Technology
Advanced Filtration Technology
Filtration
High-Capacity Filtration System
Capacity
9 liters
Installation
Tabletop

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Advanced filtration for safe drinking water

affiliate-tick

High-capacity tank for convenience

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

May be larger in size for some kitchen spaces

Livpure PEP PRO+ RO+UV | Free Service Plan Worth INR 2500 | Water Purifier for Home - 7 L Storage |Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water | Black

Also read:Best Aqua Pure water purifiers for home water filtration: Top 8 reliable and advanced picks

Top 3 features of best Livpure water purifiers:

Best Livpure Water PurifiersTechnologyFiltrationCapacityInstallation
Livpure PRO Taste Enhancer Water PurifierEnhanced Taste TechnologyAdvanced Filtration System8 litresWall-Mountable
Livpure Glo Star Mineraliser Water PurifierMineraliser TechnologyAdvanced Filtration System7 litresTabletop
Livpure Adjuster Taste Enhancer Water PurifierAdjustable Taste TechnologyEfficient Filtration System6 litresCountertop
Livpure Glitz Ultrafiltration Water PurifierUltrafiltration TechnologyHigh-Capacity Filtration System10 litresWall-Mountable
Livpure Technology Mountable Mineraliser Water PurifierMountable Design with MineraliserEfficient Filtration System5 litresWall-Mountable
Livpure Technology Mountable Mineraliser Water PurifierMountable Design with MineraliserEfficient Filtration System5 litresWall-Mountable
Livpure Enhancer Water PurifierEfficient Filtration SystemAdvanced Filtration Technology7 litresCountertop
Livpure Service Worth Water PurifierAdvanced Filtration TechnologyHigh-Capacity Filtration System9 litresTabletop

FAQs on livpure water purifier

  • What is the price range of Livpure water purifiers?

    The price range of Livpure water purifiers varies based on the model and features. You can find options to fit different budgets, from affordable solutions to more advanced systems.

  • Are Livpure water purifiers suitable for well water sources?

    While some Livpure water purifiers are designed for municipal water sources, there are options available with advanced filtration systems that can effectively purify well water for safe drinking.

  • Do Livpure water purifiers require regular maintenance?

    Livpure water purifiers are designed for easy maintenance, with user-friendly features for filter replacement and cleaning. Regular maintenance ensures optimal performance and clean drinking water for your family.

  • Are there any new releases of Livpure water purifiers this year?

    Livpure continues to innovate and introduce new releases of water purifiers with advanced features and technology. Keep an eye out for the latest models to find the best solution for your home.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Follow Us On