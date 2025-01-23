Water purifiers are essential for ensuring the safety and health of your family. Livpure offers a range of water purifiers with advanced filtration technology to remove impurities and contaminants from your drinking water. With options for municipal water sources and taste enhancers, Livpure water purifiers provide high-quality drinking water for your home. In this article, we will explore the top 8 Livpure water purifiers and compare their features, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision for your family's health and well-being.
Loading Suggestions...
The Livpure PRO Taste Enhancer Water Purifier is designed to enhance the taste of your drinking water while providing advanced filtration. With a sleek and modern design, this purifier is suitable for municipal water sources and offers a compact and efficient solution for your home. The taste enhancer feature ensures refreshing and clean drinking water for your family.
Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF | Water Purifier for Home - 7 L Storage | Free Standard Installation | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water | Black
Loading Suggestions...
The Livpure Glo Star Mineraliser Water Purifier is designed to add essential minerals back into your drinking water while removing impurities. With a built-in mineraliser, this purifier ensures that your family receives healthy and balanced drinking water. The modern design and efficient filtration system make it an ideal choice for your home.
Livpure Glo Star RO+In-Tank UV+UF+Mineraliser - 7 L Storage, 15 LPH Water Purifier for Home, Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water (Black)
Loading Suggestions...
The Livpure Adjuster Taste Enhancer Water Purifier is designed to enhance the taste of your drinking water with adjustable settings. This purifier offers flexibility in adjusting the taste according to your preferences, making it suitable for different members of your family. With an efficient filtration system, it ensures clean and refreshing drinking water for your home.
Specifications
Technology
Adjustable Taste Technology
Filtration
Efficient Filtration System
Capacity
6 liters
Installation
Countertop
Reasons to buy
Adjustable taste settings
Flexibility for different preferences
Reasons to avoid
May require regular maintenance for taste adjustment
Livpure Bolt+ Star, 80% Water Savings, RO+In Tank UV+UF+Min+Copper+ 7 L Tank, Water Purifier for home, (Black) Suitable for Municipal, Tanker, Borewell water
Loading Suggestions...
The Livpure Glitz Ultrafiltration Water Purifier offers advanced ultrafiltration technology to remove impurities and contaminants from your drinking water. With a high-capacity tank and efficient filtration system, this purifier provides a reliable and convenient solution for your home. The modern and sleek design makes it a stylish addition to your kitchen.
The Livpure Technology Mountable Mineraliser Water Purifier offers a space-saving and efficient solution for your home. With a mountable design and built-in mineraliser, this purifier ensures that your family receives healthy and balanced drinking water. The modern and sleek design makes it an ideal choice for smaller spaces.
Specifications
Technology
Mountable Design with Mineraliser
Filtration
Efficient Filtration System
Capacity
5 liters
Installation
Wall-Mountable
Reasons to buy
Space-saving mountable design
Built-in mineraliser for balanced water
Reasons to avoid
Smaller capacity may require more frequent refills
Livpure Platino+ copper with 87% Water Savings (HR Tech), Feather Touch Display, Copper+RO+In-Tank UV+UF+Mineraliser+Auto Flush, 8.5 L tank, Water Purifier for home, (White)
Loading Suggestions...
The Livpure Technology Mountable Mineraliser Water Purifier offers a space-saving and efficient solution for your home. With a mountable design and built-in mineraliser, this purifier ensures that your family receives healthy and balanced drinking water. The modern and sleek design makes it an ideal choice for smaller spaces.
Specifications
Technology
Mountable Design with Mineraliser
Filtration
Efficient Filtration System
Capacity
5 liters
Installation
Wall-Mountable
Reasons to buy
Space-saving mountable design
Built-in mineraliser for balanced water
Reasons to avoid
Smaller capacity may require more frequent refills
Livpure Zinger Copper Hot with Water Saving Technology and Interactive Touch Display, RO+UV+UF+Copper, 6.5L Storage, Instant Hot, Warm and Ambient Water Purifier for home (White)
Loading Suggestions...
The Livpure Enhancer Water Purifier is designed to provide clean and safe drinking water from municipal sources. With an efficient filtration system and compact design, this purifier offers a reliable solution for your home. The modern and sleek design makes it an ideal addition to your kitchen.
The Livpure Service Worth Water Purifier offers a reliable and efficient solution for clean drinking water in your home. With advanced filtration technology and a high-capacity tank, this purifier ensures that your family receives safe and healthy drinking water. The sleek and modern design makes it a stylish addition to your kitchen.
Livpure Technology Mountable Mineraliser Water Purifier
Mountable Design with Mineraliser
Efficient Filtration System
5 litres
Wall-Mountable
Livpure Technology Mountable Mineraliser Water Purifier
Mountable Design with Mineraliser
Efficient Filtration System
5 litres
Wall-Mountable
Livpure Enhancer Water Purifier
Efficient Filtration System
Advanced Filtration Technology
7 litres
Countertop
Livpure Service Worth Water Purifier
Advanced Filtration Technology
High-Capacity Filtration System
9 litres
Tabletop
FAQs on livpure water purifier
What is the price range of Livpure water purifiers?
The price range of Livpure water purifiers varies based on the model and features. You can find options to fit different budgets, from affordable solutions to more advanced systems.
Are Livpure water purifiers suitable for well water sources?
While some Livpure water purifiers are designed for municipal water sources, there are options available with advanced filtration systems that can effectively purify well water for safe drinking.
Do Livpure water purifiers require regular maintenance?
Livpure water purifiers are designed for easy maintenance, with user-friendly features for filter replacement and cleaning. Regular maintenance ensures optimal performance and clean drinking water for your family.
Are there any new releases of Livpure water purifiers this year?
Livpure continues to innovate and introduce new releases of water purifiers with advanced features and technology. Keep an eye out for the latest models to find the best solution for your home.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.