Water is vital for life, and ensuring access to clean and safe drinking water is essential. With rising pollution levels and various contaminants in water sources, investing in a reliable water purifier has become increasingly important. A good purifier not only enhances the quality of water but also contributes to better health for you and your family. Enjoy pure, safe drinking water effortlessly with our advanced and efficient water purifiers.

In this article, we have compiled a list of the top 10 best water purifiers available in India. Whether you are in search of a reverse osmosis (RO) purifier, a UV water purifier, or simply the best overall purifier for your home, our recommendations will guide you in making the right choice. We aim to help you find the perfect water purifier that suits your specific needs, ensuring that you enjoy clean, safe drinking water every day. Read on to discover the ideal solution for your water purification requirements.

The HUL Pureit Copper+ Mineral RO + UV + MF 7 stage water purifier is a versatile purifier that offers a 7-stage purification process. It comes with a copper charge technology that infuses copper ions into the water for added health benefits. With a 12-liter storage capacity, this purifier is suitable for small to medium-sized families.

Specifications of HUL Pureit Copper+ Mineral RO + UV + MF 7 stage water purifier

7-stage purification process

Copper charge technology

12-liter storage capacity

RO + UV + MF purification

Table top / Wall Mountable design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 7-stage purification process Small storage capacity for larger families Copper charge technology

The AquaguardSure UV+UF water purifier is equipped with double purification modes, making it suitable for low TDS/municipal water sources. It offers UV and UF purification to ensure safe and clean drinking water. With a sleek and compact design, this purifier is perfect for modern kitchens.

Specifications of AquaguardSure UV+UF water purifier is equipped with double purification

UV+UF double purification mode

Suitable for low TDS/municipal water

Sleek and compact design

Easy installation

High purification capacity

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Double purification mode May not be suitable for high TDS water sources Suitable for low TDS/municipal water

The Copper RO+UV+UF+TDS water purifier offers a comprehensive purification process with the added benefits of copper infusion. It also features an automatic water level controller for hassle-free operation. This purifier is ideal for households looking for a reliable and efficient water purification solution.

Specifications of Copper RO+UV+UF+TDS water purifier

RO+UV+UF+TDS purification

Copper infusion technology

Automatic water level controller

Large storage capacity

Energy-efficient

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Comprehensive purification process May be expensive for some households Copper infusion technology

The Aquaguard Benefits RO+UV+MTDS water purifier comes with an adjustable mineral guard that allows you to customize the taste of the purified water. It offers RO, UV, and MTDS purification to ensure the removal of impurities and contaminants. With its sleek design, this purifier adds a touch of elegance to any kitchen.

Specifications of Aquaguard Benefits RO+UV+MTDS water purifier

RO+UV+MTDS purification

Adjustable mineral guard

Elegant design

High purification capacity

User-friendly interface

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Adjustable mineral guard May require frequent filter replacements Elegant design

The Native Water Purifier RO+UV+UF+TDS Control with Copper Alkaline Technology offers a unique combination of purification methods along with copper alkaline technology. It provides a multi-stage purification process to ensure the highest quality of drinking water. The copper alkaline technology adds essential minerals to the water for improved health benefits.

Specifications of Native Water Purifier RO+UV+UF+TDS Control with Copper Alkaline Technology

RO+UV+UF+TDS purification

Copper alkaline technology

Multi-stage purification process

High flow rate

Low maintenance

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Copper alkaline technology May not be suitable for low water pressure areas High flow rate

The KENT 11119 Wall-Mountable RO+UV+UF+TDS water purifier is designed for easy installation and convenient operation. It offers a 20-liter storage capacity, making it suitable for large families. With its advanced purification technologies, this purifier ensures the removal of all impurities and contaminants from the water.

Specifications of KENT 11119 Wall-Mountable RO+UV+UF+TDS water purifier

RO+UV+UF+TDS purification

Wall-mountable design

20-liter storage capacity

High purification capacity

Energy-efficient

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 20-liter storage capacity May require professional installation Energy-efficient

The Havells Fab Alkaline Technology RO+UV water purifier offers 8 stages of purification to ensure the highest quality of drinking water. It features alkaline technology to maintain the pH balance of the water, along with mineral fortification for added health benefits. With its sleek and stylish design, this purifier is a perfect blend of form and function.

Specifications of Havells Fab Alkaline Technology RO+UV water purifier

RO+UV purification

Alkaline technology

8 stages of purification

Mineral fortification

Sleek and stylish design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Alkaline technology May be expensive compared to other models Mineral fortification

The Native Water Purifier RO+UV+UF+TDS Control with Copper Alkaline Technology offers a multi-stage purification process with the added benefits of copper alkaline technology. It ensures the removal of all impurities and contaminants from the water, while adding essential minerals for improved health benefits.

Specifications of Native Water Purifier RO+UV+UF+TDS Control

RO+UV+UF+TDS purification

Copper alkaline technology

Multi-stage purification process

High flow rate

Low maintenance

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Copper alkaline technology May not be suitable for low water pressure areas High flow rate

The PROVENÂ® RO+UV+UF water purifier is equipped with an adjustable mineral cartridge and TDS controller to customize the taste and quality of the purified water. It offers a comprehensive purification process to ensure the removal of all impurities and contaminants. With its user-friendly interface, this purifier is easy to operate and maintain.

Specifications of PROVENÂ® RO+UV+UF water purifier

RO+UV+UF purification

Adjustable mineral cartridge

TDS controller

High purification capacity

User-friendly interface

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Adjustable mineral cartridge May require frequent filter replacements User-friendly interface

The Kinsco UV+UF water purifier and hot and cold water dispenser machine offers a convenient and versatile solution for households. It provides a 3-stage purification process to ensure safe and clean drinking water. With its hot and cold water dispenser functionality, this purifier is perfect for all-season use.

Specifications of Kinsco UV+UF water purifier and hot and cold water dispenser machine

UV+UF purification

Hot and cold water dispenser

3-stage purification process

Large storage capacity

Energy-efficient

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Hot and cold water dispenser May not be suitable for households with limited space Energy-efficient

Top 3 features of best water purifiers:

Best Water Purifiers Storage Capacity Purification Technology Design HUL Pureit Copper+ Mineral RO + UV + MF 7 stage 12 liters RO + UV + MF Table top / Wall Mountable AquaguardSure UV+UF Water Purifier Not specified UV+UF Sleek and compact Copper RO+UV+UF+TDS Water Purifier Not specified RO+UV+UF+TDS Automatic water level controller Aquaguard Benefits RO+UV+MTDS Water Purifier Not specified RO+UV+MTDS Elegant design Native Water Purifier RO+UV+UF+TDS Control Not specified RO+UV+UF+TDS Copper Alkaline Technology KENT 11119 Wall-Mountable RO+UV+UF+TDS Water Purifier 20 liters RO+UV+UF+TDS Wall-mountable Havells Fab Alkaline Technology RO+UV Water Purifier Not specified RO+UV Sleek and stylish Native Water Purifier RO+UV+UF+TDS Control Not specified RO+UV+UF+TDS Copper Alkaline Technology PROVENÂ® RO+UV+UF Water Purifier Not specified RO+UV+UF Adjustable mineral cartridge and TDS controller Kinsco UV+UF Water Purifier and Hot and Cold Water Dispenser Machine Not specified UV+UF Hot and cold water dispenser

Best value for money water purifier:

The HUL Pureit Copper+ Mineral RO + UV + MF 7 stage water purifier offers the best value for money with its 7-stage purification process and copper charge technology. It provides a comprehensive solution for clean and safe drinking water at an affordable price.

Best overall water purifier:

The KENT 11119 Wall-Mountable RO+UV+UF+TDS Water Purifier stands out as the best overall product with its 20-liter storage capacity and advanced purification technologies. It offers a combination of convenience, efficiency, and reliability for households of all sizes.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best water purifier:

Water source: Consider the source of your water supply. Different purifiers cater to specific sources, such as borewell, municipal, or tank water.

Purification technology: Evaluate the purification technology, whether it’s reverse osmosis (RO), ultraviolet (UV), or a combination of both, to ensure effective contaminant removal.

Capacity: Choose a purifier with adequate capacity for your household’s daily water consumption, ensuring it meets your needs without frequent refills.

Maintenance: Check the maintenance requirements, including filter replacement frequency and overall upkeep, to ensure ease of use.

Budget: Set a budget and compare options, balancing quality and cost for the best value without compromising on safety.

FAQs on Best water purifier What is the price range for these water purifiers? The price range for these water purifiers varies from INR 8,000 to INR 25,000, depending on the brand, features, and purification technologies.

Are these water purifiers suitable for high TDS water sources? Yes, some of these water purifiers are specifically designed to handle high TDS water sources and provide effective purification.

How often do the filters need to be replaced? The frequency of filter replacements depends on the usage and water quality. Generally, filters need to be replaced every 6-12 months for optimal performance.

Do these water purifiers require professional installation? While some water purifiers can be easily installed by the users, others may require professional installation. It is recommended to follow the manufacturer's guidelines for installation.

