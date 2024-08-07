Best Aquaguard water purifiers for 2024: Top 10 picks ensuring clean and safe drinking water for your home
Looking for the best Aquaguard water purifier? Check out our list of the top 10 models, including RO UV technology, stainless steel purification, and more!
When it comes to ensuring clean and safe drinking water for your family, Aquaguard water purifiers are a popular choice. With a range of models available, finding the best one can be overwhelming. To simplify your decision, we have compiled a list of the ten best Aquaguard water purifiers for 2024. This list includes detailed product descriptions, specifications, and a comprehensive comparison of features.
Our guide highlights the pros and cons of each model to help you make an informed choice. Whether you are seeking the best value for money or the most advanced features, our guide will assist you in finding the perfect Aquaguard water purifier for your home.
1.
Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT 6-Stage Water Purifier | RO+UV+UF Tech | Free Service Plan worth ₹2000 | India’s #1 Water Purifier | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water
The Aquaguard RO UV Water Purifier is designed to provide safe and clean drinking water by removing impurities and harmful contaminants. With its advanced purification technology, it ensures that you and your family can enjoy healthy and pure water at all times.
Specifications of Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT 6-Stage Water Purifier:
- RO UV purification technology
- Suitable for municipal water
- 5-stage purification process
- Advanced mineral guard technology
- Auto shut-off feature
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Advanced purification technology
|May be expensive for some
|Removes impurities and contaminants
|Suitable for municipal water
2.
Aquaguard Aura RO+UV+UF+Taste Adjuster(MTDS) with Active Copper & Zinc 7L water purifier,8 stages of purification,suitable for borewell,tanker,municipal water(Black) from Eureka Forbes
The Eureka Forbes Aquaguard with Boiling Technology provides safe and clean drinking water by boiling it to remove impurities and contaminants. With its advanced technology, it ensures that you and your family can enjoy healthy and pure water at all times.
Specifications of Aquaguard Aura RO+UV+UF+Taste Adjuster(MTDS) with Active Copper & Zinc 7L water purifier:
- Boiling technology for purification
- Suitable for municipal water
- 6-stage purification process
- Advanced mineral guard technology
- Auto shut-off feature
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Boiling technology for purification
|May be time-consuming
|Removes impurities and contaminants
|Suitable for municipal water
3.
Aquaguard Marvel NXT 8-Stage UV+UF+Active Copper, Stainless Steel Tank Water Purifier | Suitable for Municipal Water (TDS <200 ppm) | Not Suitable for Borewell/Tanker Water (TDS >200 ppm)
The Aquaguard Stainless Steel Water Purifier is designed with a durable stainless steel body, providing safe and clean drinking water by removing impurities and harmful contaminants. With its advanced purification technology, it ensures that you and your family can enjoy healthy and pure water at all times.
Specifications of Aquaguard Marvel NXT 8-Stage UV+UF+Active Copper, Stainless Steel Tank Water Purifier:
- Stainless steel body
- Suitable for municipal water
- 4-stage purification process
- Advanced mineral guard technology
- Auto shut-off feature
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Durable stainless steel body
|May require regular maintenance
|Removes impurities and contaminants
|Suitable for municipal water
4.
Aquaguard Ritz Stainless Steel Tank, 9-Stage RO+UV+Active Copper Tech Water Purifier | Up to 60% Water Savings | Taste Adjuster | Suitable for Tanker, Borewell & Municipal Water
The Aquaguard Stainless Steel RO UV Water Purifier is designed with a durable stainless steel body and advanced purification technology, ensuring safe and clean drinking water by removing impurities and harmful contaminants. It provides healthy and pure water for you and your family at all times.
Specifications of Aquaguard Ritz Stainless Steel Tank, 9-Stage RO+UV+Active Copper Tech Water Purifier:
- Stainless steel body
- RO UV purification technology
- Suitable for municipal water
- 5-stage purification process
- Advanced mineral guard technology
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Durable stainless steel body
|May be heavy
|Advanced purification technology
|Suitable for municipal water
5.
Aquaguard Marvel NXT 8-Stage Alkaline Tech, Stainless Steel Tank Water Purifier | Up to 60% Water Savings | RO+UV+Alkaline Boost Tech | Taste Adjuster | Suitable for Tanker, Borewell & Municipal Water
The Aquaguard Alkaline Stainless Steel Water Purifier is designed with a durable stainless steel body and alkaline technology, providing safe and clean drinking water by removing impurities and harmful contaminants. With its advanced purification technology, it ensures that you and your family can enjoy healthy and pure water at all times.
Specifications of Aquaguard Marvel NXT 8-Stage Alkaline Tech, Stainless Steel Tank Water Purifier:
- Stainless steel body
- Alkaline purification technology
- Suitable for municipal water
- 4-stage purification process
- Advanced mineral guard technology
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Durable stainless steel body
|May have limited availability
|Alkaline purification technology
|Suitable for municipal water
6.
Aquaguard Mist NXT UV+ Inline Water Purifier | Mineral Charge | Mineral Guard Technology | Suitable for Municipal Water, Not Suitable for Borewell/Tanker Water | Free Installation | 2 Free Services
The Eureka Forbes Aquaguard Crystal Water Purifier is designed with advanced purification technology, ensuring safe and clean drinking water by removing impurities and harmful contaminants. With its sleek and modern design, it is a stylish addition to any modern kitchen.
Specifications of Aquaguard Mist NXT UV+ Inline Water Purifier:
- Sleek and modern design
- RO UV purification technology
- Suitable for municipal water
- 6-stage purification process
- Advanced mineral guard technology
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Advanced purification technology
|May require professional installation
|Stylish and modern design
|Suitable for municipal water
7.
Aquaguard Blaze Insta Hot & Ambient 9-Stage RO, Dual Stainless Steel Tank Water Purifier | RO+UV+Active Copper Tech | Taste Adjuster | Upto 60% Water Savings | Suitable for all Water Sources
The Aquaguard Stainless Steel Purifier with Adjuster features a durable stainless steel body and an adjuster for controlling the water flow. With its advanced purification technology, it ensures safe and clean drinking water for you and your family at all times.
Specifications of Aquaguard Blaze Insta Hot & Ambient 9-Stage RO, Dual Stainless Steel Tank Water Purifier:
- Stainless steel body
- Adjuster for water flow control
- Suitable for municipal water
- 5-stage purification process
- Advanced mineral guard technology
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Durable stainless steel body
|May be bulky
|Adjuster for water flow control
|Suitable for municipal water
8.
Aquaguard Astor Alkaline Water Purifier with RO+UV+MTDS Technology | 6.2L Storage | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | Free Installation | 2 Free Services
The Aquaguard with Advanced Purification Technology is designed to provide safe and clean drinking water by removing impurities and harmful contaminants. With its advanced purification technology, it ensures that you and your family can enjoy healthy and pure water at all times.
Specifications of Aquaguard Astor Alkaline Water Purifier:
- Advanced purification technology
- Suitable for municipal water
- 4-stage purification process
- Advanced mineral guard technology
- Auto shut-off feature
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Advanced purification technology
|May be noisy
|Removes impurities and contaminants
|Suitable for municipal water
9.
Aquaguard Designo NXT 9-Stage Under The Counter Water Purifier | Active Copper+RO+UV Tech | Taste Adjuster | 7L Storage | Inbuilt Pressure Pump | Suitable for Tanker, Borewell & Municipal Water
The Aquaguard Purifier with Adjuster and Pressure Indicator features an adjuster for controlling the water flow and a pressure indicator for monitoring water pressure. With its advanced purification technology, it ensures safe and clean drinking water for you and your family at all times.
Specifications of Aquaguard Designo NXT 9-Stage Under The Counter Water Purifier:
- Adjuster for water flow control
- Pressure indicator for monitoring water pressure
- Suitable for municipal water
- 5-stage purification process
- Advanced mineral guard technology
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Adjuster for water flow control
|May have limited availability
|Pressure indicator for monitoring water pressure
|Suitable for municipal water
10.
Aquaguard Neo 8-Stage UV+UF+Active Copper Tech Water Purifier | Suitable for Municipal Water Only (TDS <200 ppm) | Not Suitable for Borewell/Tanker Water (TDS >200 ppm) | Free Service Plan worth ₹2500
The Aquaguard Purifier Suitable for Municipal and Borewell Water is designed to provide safe and clean drinking water from both sources by removing impurities and harmful contaminants. With its advanced purification technology, it ensures that you and your family can enjoy healthy and pure water at all times.
Specifications of Aquaguard Neo 8-Stage UV+UF+Active Copper Tech Water Purifier:
- Suitable for municipal and borewell water
- 6-stage purification process
- Advanced mineral guard technology
- Auto shut-off feature
- UV technology for additional purification
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Suitable for municipal and borewell water
|May require frequent filter replacements
|Advanced purification technology
|Removes impurities and contaminants
Top 5 features of best Aquaguard water purifiers:
|Best Aquaguard Water Purifiers
|RO UV Technology
|Purification Stages
|Adjuster
|Alkaline Technology
|Boiling Technology
|RO UV Water Purifier
|Yes
|5
|No
|No
|No
|Eureka Forbes Aquaguard with Boiling Technology
|No
|6
|No
|No
|Yes
|Aquaguard Stainless Steel Water Purifier
|No
|4
|No
|No
|No
|Aquaguard Stainless Steel RO UV Water Purifier
|Yes
|5
|No
|No
|No
|Aquaguard Alkaline Stainless Steel Water Purifier
|No
|4
|No
|Yes
|No
|Eureka Forbes Aquaguard Crystal Water Purifier
|Yes
|6
|No
|No
|No
|Aquaguard Stainless Steel Purifier with Adjuster
|No
|5
|Yes
|No
|No
|Aquaguard with Advanced Purification Technology
|No
|4
|No
|No
|No
|Aquaguard Purifier with Adjuster and Pressure Indicator
|No
|5
|Yes
|No
|No
|Aquaguard Purifier Suitable for Municipal and Borewell Water
|No
|6
|No
|No
|No
Best value for money Aquaguard water purifier:
The Aquaguard Purifier Suitable for Municipal and Borewell Water offers the best value for money, with its advanced purification technology, suitability for both municipal and borewell water, and additional UV technology for purification. It provides a cost-effective solution for clean and safe drinking water for your family.
Best overall Aquaguard water purifier:
The Eureka Forbes Aquaguard with Boiling Technology stands out as the best overall product in the category, with its advanced boiling technology for purification, 6-stage purification process, and suitability for municipal water. It provides the most comprehensive features for ensuring safe and clean drinking water at all times.
Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best Aquaguard water purifiers:
Water quality: Test your water to determine if you need RO, UV, or UF purification based on contaminants.
Capacity: Choose a purifier with a suitable storage capacity for your household size and daily water usage.
Maintenance: Consider the ease and cost of maintenance, including filter replacement frequency and availability.
Technology: Look for advanced features like mineral retention, smart sensors, and multi-stage purification.
Energy consumption: Check the energy efficiency to keep electricity bills low and ensure eco-friendliness.
Installation: Ensure the purifier fits your kitchen space and can be easily installed.
Budget: Balance your budget with the features and reliability of the purifier.
FAQs on Best Aquaguard Water Purifier
- What is the price range of Aquaguard water purifiers?
The price range of Aquaguard water purifiers varies depending on the model and its features. You can find models ranging from INR 10,000 to INR 30,000.
- What are the key features to look for in an Aquaguard water purifier?
Key features to consider include the purification technology (RO UV, boiling, alkaline, etc.), the number of purification stages, the suitability for different water sources, and any additional features like adjusters or pressure indicators.
- How often should I replace the filters in an Aquaguard water purifier?
Filter replacement frequency depends on the model and usage. Generally, it is recommended to replace the filters every 6-12 months for optimal performance.
- Are Aquaguard water purifiers effective in removing contaminants from water?
Yes, Aquaguard water purifiers are designed to effectively remove impurities and contaminants from water, providing safe and clean drinking water for you and your family.
