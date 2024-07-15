Best alkaline water purifier: Choose from the top 9 models for alkaline-rich drinking water

Water is absolutely vital for life, as it keeps us hydrated and supports our overall health. However, it's getting harder to ensure water purity due to potential contaminants. If you're thinking about getting a water purifier, alkaline water purifiers are a great option. They not only clean the water but also add essential minerals like calcium and magnesium, which are good for your health. Improve hydration with the best alkaline water purifier for better health and taste.

Alkaline water purifiers work by filtering out impurities while adjusting the water's pH to a more alkaline level. This adjustment is believed to neutralise acidity in the body and enhance hydration efficiency, potentially offering benefits such as improved digestion and increased energy levels.

To simplify your search, we've carefully selected some of the best alkaline water purifiers available on Amazon. Our curated list includes models known for their effectiveness and durability, ensuring that you can find a reliable purifier with ease. With just a click, you can purchase the ideal water purifier for your home, providing clean and refreshing water that supports your well-being effortlessly.

The KENT Supreme Alkaline RO Water Purifier provides advanced 6-stage purification with RO, UV, UF, alkaline, and TDS control technologies, ensuring clean and healthy drinking water. It boasts an 8-litre tank capacity and includes a UV LED tank for enhanced purification and safety. Designed in a sleek black finish and ISI marked for quality assurance, it offers INR 1000 off on exchange and a 4-year free service warranty. Ideal for homes and offices, this purifier is renowned for its reliability in delivering great-tasting water. It stands out as a preferred choice for those seeking superior water purification solutions that combine efficiency with ease of maintenance and long-term satisfaction.

Specifications of KENT Supreme Alkaline RO Water Purifier:

Purification Process: RO+ UV+ UF+ Alkaline + TDS Control + UV LED Tank

Tank Capacity: 8 Litres

Colour: Black

Warranty: 4 Years Free Service

Certification: ISI Marked

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Efficient 6-stage purification ensures safe drinking water Higher initial cost compared to basic models Alkaline feature enhances water quality Requires electricity, not suitable for areas with frequent power cuts

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers on Amazon praise the KENT Supreme Alkaline RO Water Purifier for its excellent purification capabilities and easy maintenance. They appreciate the great tasting water it provides, making it a popular choice for health-conscious consumers.

Why choose this product?

Choose this alkaline water purifier for comprehensive purification and alkaline enhancement, KENT Supreme Alkaline RO is the top choice for health-conscious households.

The V-Guard Rejive Water Purifier features an advanced 8-stage purification system, including RO, UF, Mineral, and Alkaline filters, ensuring thorough cleaning of water with TDS levels up to 2000 ppm. Its 6.5-litre capacity and sleek blue-black design make it suitable for any kitchen, providing reliable purification and convenience. This purifier is ideal for households seeking effective water filtration without compromising on style or functionality. With its emphasis on comprehensive purification, the V-Guard Rejive ensures clean drinking water that meets health and hydration needs effortlessly.

Specifications of V-Guard Rejive Alkaline Water Purifier RO:

Purification Stages: 8 (RO, UF, Mineral, Alkaline)

Suitable for TDS up to: 2000 ppm

Capacity: 6.5 Litres

Colour: Blue Black

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Effective 8-stage purification ensures safe drinking water Requires periodic maintenance and filter replacements Suitable for high TDS levels up to 2000 ppm Higher initial cost compared to basic models Compact design fits well in kitchens Requires electricity, not ideal for areas with frequent power cuts

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the purifier's robust performance and compact size, though some mention the need for occasional maintenance.

Why choose this product?

Choose this product for reliable purification of high-TDS water and compact design suitability, the V-Guard Rejive is a practical choice for households seeking quality drinking water solutions.

Also Read: Best home appliances: Buying guide for ACs, TVs, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, fans and water purifiers

The Havells Gracia FAB Alkaline Water Purifier combines RO, UV, and Alkaline purification technologies to ensure clean drinking water. It offers hot, warm, and ambient water options and enriches water with Copper, Zinc, and essential minerals through its 8-stage purification system. With a durable 6.5-litre stainless steel tank, it suits Borewell, Tanker, and Municipal water sources, providing versatility and reliability in water purification for households. Ideal for those prioritising comprehensive purification and multiple water temperature settings, the Havells Gracia FAB promises quality water for drinking and cooking needs, making it a practical choice for health-conscious families.

Specifications of Havells Gracia FAB Alkaline Water Purifier:

Purification Technology: RO + UV + Alkaline

Water Temperature Options: Hot, Warm, Ambient

Tank Capacity: 6.5 Litres (Stainless Steel)

Colour: Black

Suitable for: Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Provides hot, warm, and ambient water options Higher initial investment compared to basic models Includes Copper, Zinc, and mineral enrichment Requires electricity, not suitable for areas with frequent power cuts

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the multiple water temperature options and mineral enrichment, though some mention the need for regular maintenance.

Why choose this product?

For versatile water purification with multiple temperature options and mineral enhancement, the Havells Gracia FAB is an ideal choice for homes seeking comprehensive water treatment solutions.

Experience advanced water purification with the V-Guard RequPro. This purifier features a 9-stage filtration system including RO, UV, UF, and Alkaline technologies. It boasts a high 60% water recovery rate, saving water while providing 100% RO purified water. The stainless steel storage tank ensures durability, and its sleek black design suits modern kitchens. Ideal for households prioritising efficiency and purity, the V-Guard RequPro delivers reliable performance with its robust filtration and dependable water supply, ensuring clean drinking water at home. Transform the quality of your drinking water with the V-Guard RequPro, ensuring every drop is clean and refreshing.

Specifications of V-Guard RequPro True High Recovery RO UV UF Alkaline Water Purifier:

Purification Stages: 9 (RO, UV, UF, Alkaline)

Water Recovery Rate: 60 percent

Tank Material: Stainless Steel

Colour: Black

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High 60% water recovery rate Higher initial cost due to advanced purification technologies Durable stainless steel tank Requires regular maintenance for optimal performance Offers 100% RO purified water Requires electricity, not ideal for areas with frequent power cuts

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers commend the high recovery rate and quality of purified water, although some mention the need for occasional maintenance.

Why choose this product?

Choose this alkaline water purifier for households prioritising high water recovery and top-notch purification, the V-Guard RequPro offers advanced technology and durability in a sleek design, ensuring reliable access to clean drinking water.

The KENT Supreme Alkaline RO Water Purifier ensures pure and healthy drinking water. It integrates RO, UV, UF, Alkaline, TDS Control, and UV LED technologies for comprehensive purification. With an 8-litre tank capacity and a purification rate of 20 litres per hour, it caters well to larger households. ISI and NSF certifications assure top quality and safety. Its sleek white design blends seamlessly into any kitchen. Ideal for homes and offices, this purifier delivers reliable performance with minimal maintenance, offering continuous access to clean and refreshing drinking water. Choose the KENT supreme alkaline water purifier for its effective purification system and high capacity, ensuring clean water that promotes your family's health and well-being.

Specifications of KENT Supreme Alkaline RO Water Purifier:

Purification Technology: RO + UV + UF + Alkaline + TDS Control + UV LED in Tank

Tank Capacity: 8 Litres

Purification Rate: 20 LPH

Colour: White

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Comprehensive 6-stage purification system Higher initial cost due to advanced features High purification rate suitable for large households Requires electricity, not ideal for areas with frequent power cuts ISI and NSF certification for quality assurance Regular maintenance required for optimal performance

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers value the effective purification and high-quality water output, though some note the need for periodic maintenance.

Why choose this product?

Choose the KENT Supreme Alkaline RO Water Purifier for its robust 6-stage purification system and high purification rate, ensuring safe and clean drinking water for your family's health and well-being.

Also Read: Best water purifiers: Top 10 options under ₹10000

Discover the AQUA D PURE Zinc RO Alkaline Water Purifier, designed for homes and offices seeking reliable water purification. With Bio Copper and Alkaline Filter Technology, it ensures thorough cleansing using RO, UV, UF, and TDS Controller. Its 12-litre capacity meets continuous water needs effortlessly. Enjoy its fully automatic function for easy operation, ensuring clean water at the touch of a button. Ideal for those valuing convenience and efficiency, this purifier combines advanced technology with user-friendly design. Enhance your living or working space with the AQUA D PURE alkaline water purifier, delivering clean, safe, and refreshing drinking water with every drop.

Specifications of AQUA D PURE Zinc RO Alkaline Water Purifier:

Purification Technology: RO, UV, UF, TDS Controller

Additional Features: Bio Copper, Alkaline Filter Technology

Capacity: 12 Litres

Suitable For: Home and Office

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Advanced Bio Copper and Alkaline Filter Technology Higher initial investment due to advanced features Large 12-litre capacity for extended use Requires electricity, not ideal for areas with frequent power cuts

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the effective purification performance and user-friendly operation, although some note the requirement for periodic maintenance.

Why choose this product?:

Choose the AQUA D PURE Zinc Alkaline RO Water Purifier for its advanced purification technology and large capacity, ensuring clean and healthy drinking water for homes and offices with ease.

Are you looking for a reliable water purifier that enhances your drinking water with essential minerals? Meet the Havells Fab Alkaline Water Purifier in White & Sky Blue. Designed with RO, UV, and Alkaline technologies, it ensures thorough purification through its 7-stage process. Equipped with features like Filter Alert and enriched with Copper, Zinc, and Minerals, it caters to various water sources—whether from Borewells, Tankers, or Municipal supplies. With a 7-litre capacity and a sleek modern design, it blends seamlessly into any kitchen. Users appreciate its effective purification and stylish appeal, though regular maintenance is recommended for optimal performance. Choose the Havells Fab for clean, mineral-enriched water that supports your family's health and fits beautifully into your home.

Specifications of Havells Fab Alkaline Water Purifier:

Purification Technology: RO + UV + Alkaline

Additional Features: Filter Alert, Copper + Zinc + Minerals

Tank Capacity: 7 Litres

Suitable For: Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Comprehensive 7-stage purification Higher initial cost due to advanced features Enhanced with Copper, Zinc, and Minerals Requires electricity, not ideal for areas with frequent power cuts Sleek design suitable for modern kitchens Regular maintenance needed for optimal performance

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers on Amazon commend the Havells Fab for its value, appearance, and water quality improvement within budget. They appreciate its sleek design and ease of use, although opinions vary on long-term durability and customer service satisfaction.

Why choose this product?

Choose this Havells Fab Alkaline Water Purifier for its thorough purification capabilities, enriched mineral content, and modern aesthetic, ensuring clean and healthy drinking water for your household.

Also Read: Best air purifiers under ₹20000: Top 9 purifiers delivering clean air

Meet the AQUA D PURE Copper + Alkaline RO Water Purifier, crafted to enhance your drinking water with the goodness of copper and alkaline purification. This sleek black purifier integrates advanced RO, UV, and UF technologies for thorough cleansing, ensuring every sip is safe and refreshing. With a generous 12-litre capacity, it meets the needs of larger households effortlessly. Enjoy the benefits of copper infusion for enhanced health benefits and alkaline purification for better taste. While it requires electricity for operation, its comprehensive purification system guarantees water free from harmful contaminants. Ideal for those prioritising health and convenience, the AQUA D PURE promises reliable performance with minimal maintenance, making it a smart choice for ensuring clean and enriched drinking water for your family's well-being.

Specifications of AQUA D PURE Copper + Alkaline RO Water Purifier 12 Litre

Purification Technology: RO + UV + UF

Additional Features: Copper + Bio - Alkaline, TDS Control, UV Purified Water

Tank Capacity: 12 Litres

Colour: Black

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Enhanced with Copper and Bio-Alkaline Higher initial cost due to advanced features Comprehensive RO+UV+UF purification Requires electricity, not ideal for areas with frequent power cuts Large 12-litre capacity Maintenance required for optimal performance

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the AQUA D PURE water purifier for its copper benefits, alkaline purification, and large capacity, though some note concerns about maintenance and initial cost.

Why choose this product?

Choose the AQUA D PURE Copper + Alkaline RO Water Purifier for its superior purification with copper infusion and alkaline benefits, ensuring clean and health-enhancing drinking water at home.

Are you searching for an alkaline water purifier that combines advanced technology with exceptional taste enhancement? Meet the Aquaguard Marvel NXT 8-Stage Alkaline Tech Water Purifier. Engineered with RO, UV, and Alkaline Boost Tech, it ensures thorough purification, promising safe and refreshing drinking water. With a unique Taste Adjuster feature, it customises water flavour to perfection. Experience up to 60% water savings, making it eco-friendly and cost-effective. Ideal for homes using Tanker, Borewell, or Municipal water, it guarantees purity with minimal wastage. While requiring electricity, its innovative design ensures reliable performance and reduced maintenance. Choose the Aquaguard Marvel NXT for its advanced purification and water-saving benefits, providing clean, great-tasting water that enhances your daily life effortlessly.

Specifications of Aquaguard Marvel NXT 8-Stage Alkaline Tech Water Purifier:

Purification Technology: RO + UV + Alkaline Boost Tech

Additional Features: 8-Stage Alkaline Tech, Taste Adjuster

Water Savings: Up to 60 percent

Suitable For: Tanker, Borewell, Municipal Water

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Advanced 8-stage purification Initial cost may be higher due to advanced features Alkaline Boost Tech for enhanced water quality Requires electricity for operation

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the Aquaguard Marvel NXT Alkaline Water Purifier for its advanced purification technology and water-saving features, though some mention the need for regular maintenance.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Aquaguard Marvel NXT water purifier for its comprehensive 8-stage purification, enhanced water quality with alkaline boost, and significant water savings, ensuring clean and healthy drinking water with ease.

Also Read: Best water dispenser with refrigerator: Top 6 options to invest in

Why is an alkaline water purifier important?

Alkaline water purifiers are important because they:

Maintain balanced pH levels in the body, neutralising acidity and reducing health risks.

Enrich water with essential minerals crucial for bone health and muscle function.

Support detoxification and improve cellular hydration efficiency.

Provide antioxidant properties that combat free radicals and reduce oxidative stress.

Offer long-term health benefits such as improved digestion, enhanced immune function, and better skin health.

How does alkaline water purifier technology impact water taste and health benefits compared to standard filtration methods?

Alkaline water purifier technology enhances water taste by increasing alkalinity and adding beneficial minerals like calcium and magnesium. This not only improves flavour but also potentially offers health benefits such as better hydration and antioxidant properties. In contrast, standard filtration methods focus on removing contaminants without altering pH or enhancing mineral content, catering more to specific water quality concerns rather than overall health enhancement.

Are alkaline water purifiers effective at removing contaminants?

Alkaline water purifiers utilise advanced filtration technologies like RO, UV, and UF to effectively remove contaminants such as bacteria, viruses, heavy metals, and chemicals from water. These purifiers not only ensure water safety but also enhance its taste and health benefits by adding essential minerals.

Best value for money alkaline water purifier:

The Havells Gracia FAB Alkaline Water Purifier stands out as the best value for money alkaline water purifier. Combining RO, UV, and Alkaline technologies, it ensures thorough purification and mineral enrichment. With a 7-litre capacity suitable for various water sources, including borewell and municipal water, it also features copper, zinc, and mineral cartridges for enhanced health benefits. The Filter Alert system notifies timely replacements, maximising performance and longevity. Havells' commitment to quality and affordability makes it an excellent choice for health-conscious households seeking reliable water purification.

Best overall alkaline water purifier:

The KENT Supreme Alkaline RO Water Purifier stands out as the best overall water purifier due to its comprehensive purification system and advanced features. It combines RO, UV, UF, Alkaline, and TDS Control technologies to ensure the removal of contaminants while enriching water with essential minerals. With an 8-litre tank capacity and a high purification rate of 20 LPH, it meets the needs of large households effectively. The UV LED in the tank ensures further disinfection, making it suitable for diverse water sources. KENT's robust build quality and efficient performance make it a top choice for households prioritising health and safety.

Factors to consider when purchasing the best alkaline water purifier from Amazon:

Purification technologies: It's crucial to choose an alkaline water purifier that utilises advanced purification technologies like RO, UV, UF, and Alkaline filtration. These technologies work together to ensure thorough removal of contaminants and enhance the quality of drinking water.

Storage tank capacity: Consider the capacity of the purifier's storage tank based on your household's water consumption. Opt for a larger tank capacity if you have a larger family or higher water usage to ensure a continuous supply of purified water.

Additional features: Look for features such as TDS (Total Dissolved Solids) control to adjust water taste, mineral enrichment for adding essential minerals, and smart alerts for timely filter replacements. These additional features enhance convenience and ensure optimal performance of the purifier over time.

Top 3 features of the best alkaline water purifiers:

Best Alkaline Water Purifiers Purification Process Capacity Special Features KENT Supreme Alkaline RO Water Purifier RO + UV + UF + Alkaline + TDS Control 8 litres UV LED in Tank, 20 LPH Purification, ISI & NSF Certified V-Guard Rejive Alkaline Water Purifier RO RO + Alkaline + UV + UF 6.5 litres Copper+ Zinc+ Minerals, Suitable for all water types Havells Gracia FAB Alkaline Water Purifier RO + UV + Alkaline 7 litres Copper + Zinc + Minerals, Filter Alert V-Guard RequPro True High Recovery RO UV UF Alkaline RO + UV + UF + Alkaline 9 litres High water recovery rate, Stainless steel tank AQUA D PURE Zinc Alkaline RO Water Purifier RO + UV + UF + Alkaline + TDS Control 12 litres Bio-Copper and Alkaline filter technology Havells Fab Alkaline Water Purifier RO + UV + Alkaline 7 litres Copper + Zinc + Minerals, 7-stage purification AQUA D PURE Copper + Alkaline RO Water Purifier 12L RO + UV + UF + Alkaline + TDS Control 12 litres Copper + Alkaline filter, Fully automatic function Aquaguard Marvel NXT 8-Stage Alkaline Tech Water Purifier 8-stage purification 12 litres Alkaline technology, Suitable for multiple water sources AQUA D PURE Bio-Copper and Alkaline RO Water Purifier RO + UV + UF + Alkaline + TDS Control 6 litres Bio-Copper and Alkaline filter, UV Purified Water

Similar stories for you to read:

Water Purifier for home: Buying guide to help you choose the right one for healthy and clean drinking water

Best water purifiers in 2024: 10 picks that ensure you get clean and safe drinking water

Best Pureit water purifiers: Top 8 models for clean and safe drinking water at home

Best water purifiers: Top 10 choices to consider for pure, clean, and safe drinking water

FAQs on the best alkaline water purifiers:

1. What are the benefits of drinking alkaline water?

Alkaline water is believed to help balance the body's pH levels, support detoxification, and provide essential minerals like calcium and magnesium for improved overall health.

2. How do alkaline water purifiers work?

Alkaline water purifiers typically use a combination of filtration technologies such as RO (Reverse Osmosis), UV (Ultraviolet), and Alkaline filtration to remove impurities while enhancing water with minerals, resulting in clean and alkaline-rich drinking water.

3. Are alkaline water purifiers effective in reducing TDS (Total Dissolved Solids) in water?

Yes, alkaline water purifiers with TDS controllers can effectively reduce the TDS level in water, ensuring it meets safe drinking standards.

4. How often should I replace the filters in an alkaline water purifier?

Filter replacement frequency varies by model and usage. Generally, it's recommended to replace filters every 6 months to maintain optimal purification performance.

5. Can alkaline water purifiers be used with different water sources?

Yes, most alkaline water purifiers are versatile and can be used with various water sources such as borewell water, tanker water, and municipal water, providing clean and safe drinking water regardless of the source.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.