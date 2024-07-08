Best home appliances: Buying guide for essential gadgets like ACs, washing machines, and water purifiers

No contemporary household can do without a bunch of essential household appliances. Gone are the days when ‘simple living high thinking’ was considered the gold standard. The days of our grandparents when home would be spartan with the most basic requirements in place - few kitchen utensils, a bed, a mattress, a cupboard etc - is long over. Today's complex world requires us to have a bunch of important home appliances at all times. We bring to you a buying guide on best home appliances that can help you invest in what you consider important for you. Here's a buying guide to best home appliances.

Let's first try and see what all come under this segment. Essential home appliances for Indian homes include air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, refrigerators, water purifiers and fans among a host of other items. During the monsoon season, certain appliances become particularly crucial. Water purifiers are a must-have due to the heightened risk of water contamination. Air conditioners help manage the fluctuating temperatures and humidity when it doesn't rain. Washing machines are indispensable, as drying clothes naturally becomes challenging in the damp weather. These appliances ensure a comfortable, clean, and healthy living environment, making them vital for tackling the unique challenges posed by the rainy season.

In this buying guide, we will cover a bunch of appliances. Apart from discussing what are the factors you must keep in mind while picking them, we will also give you a list of best brands in home appliances across categories for your convenience.

What all products come under home appliances?

Ask anyone to list out a few home appliances and chances are you will get a quick reply which will include products like air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, refrigerators and TVs. However, the ambit of such appliances goes well beyond - you can also include fans, air fryers, water purifiers, dash cams among many others.

What to keep in mind while buying appliances for home

Size: Ensure the appliance fits the available space in your home. Measure your space accurately before purchasing.

Energy efficiency: Look for appliances with high energy efficiency ratings to save on electricity bills and reduce your carbon footprint.

Ease of use: Choose appliances that are user-friendly and have intuitive controls, making daily tasks simpler.

Price: Set a budget and compare prices across different brands to get the best value for your money.

Warranty: Check the warranty period and what it covers to safeguard your investment against defects and malfunctions.

Customer service: Opt for brands known for excellent customer service and easy access to support and repairs.

Style and design: Select appliances that match your home decor and personal style, ensuring they complement your living space.

What to keep in mind while buying an AC

When buying an AC, consider energy efficiency, cooling capacity, noise levels, and ease of maintenance. Check for a good warranty and reliable customer service. Ensure it fits your room size and matches your budget and aesthetic preferences. Daikin, Mitsubishi Electric, LG, Voltas, Blue Star are top AC brands.

Also read: Buying guide for budget air purifiers: Get rid of dangerous gases and allergens like pollen and dust mites from homes

What to keep in mind while buying washing machines

When buying a washing machine, consider capacity, energy efficiency, wash programmes, and spin speed. Check for ease of use, noise levels, and maintenance requirements. Ensure it fits your budget, space, and meets your specific laundry needs. Look for a good warranty. LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, Bosch, IFB can be considered leading washing machine brands in India.

What to keep in mind while buying refrigerators

When buying a refrigerator, consider size, energy efficiency, storage capacity, and cooling technology. Check for features like frost-free operation, adjustable shelves, and smart controls. Ensure it fits your kitchen space and matches your budget. Look for a good warranty and reliable customer service. Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, Bosch, Haier are among the top refrigerator brands in India.

What to keep in mind while buying vacuum cleaners

When buying a vacuum cleaner, consider suction power, type (upright, canister, robotic), and filtration system. Check for ease of use, noise levels, and maintenance requirements. Ensure it suits your flooring type and specific cleaning needs. Look for a good warranty. Dyson, Shark, Hoover, Eureka Forbes are renowned brands in vacuum cleaners.

What to keep in mind while buying TVs

When buying a TV, consider screen size, resolution (HD, 4K), refresh rate, smart features, and connectivity options (HDMI, USB). Check for HDR capability, audio quality, and brand reputation. Ensure it fits your viewing space and budget. Samsung, LG, Sony, TCL, Panasonic are top brands in TVs.

What to keep in mind while buying dash cams

When buying a dash cam, consider video resolution (HD, Full HD, 4K), field of view, low-light performance, and storage capacity. Check for features like loop recording, GPS, parking mode, and reliability in extreme temperatures. Ensure it meets legal requirements and offers easy installation and use. Boult, Qubo, 70mai, Crossbeats are few of the top dash cam brands available in India.

What to keep in mind while buying drill machines

When buying drill machines, consider the power (voltage and wattage), drill type (corded or cordless), chuck size, speed settings, and ergonomic design for comfort and control. Check for additional features like hammer action, variable speed, and warranty coverage. Bosch, Black+Decker, Hitachi, iBell, JCB Professionals are few of the popular drill machine brands in India.

Also read: Ceiling fan buying guide: Know all about ceiling fans, types, our top 6 picks, and more before making a purchase

What to keep in mind while buying air fryers

When buying air fryers, consider capacity (quarts/litres), power wattage, cooking presets, temperature range, and ease of cleaning. Look for features like digital controls, timer settings, and safety features. Check reviews for cooking performance and durability to ensure value for money. Philips, Havells, Prestige, Pigeon, Kenstar are popular air fryer brands in India

What to keep in mind while buying table fans

When buying table fans, consider size (blade diameter), oscillation, noise levels, and airflow settings. Look for adjustable height and tilt angles for flexibility. Check for energy efficiency, ease of cleaning, and durability. Consider brands with good customer reviews and warranty coverage. Bajaj, Usha, Orient Electric, Havells, Crompton are top table fan brands in India.

What to keep in mind while buying water purifiers

When buying water purifiers, consider purification technology (RO, UV, UF), storage capacity, purification rate, and maintenance requirements. Check for certifications ensuring removal of contaminants. Evaluate water quality and source to choose a suitable purifier type for your needs and budget. Kent, Aquaguard, Pureit, Livpure, Blue Star are leading water purifier brands in India.

Let's discuss the best product from each of the above-mentioned categories.

Panasonic's 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC sets a new standard in home cooling. Featuring India's first Matter Enabled technology, it boasts a durable copper condenser and 7-in-1 convertible modes for versatile usage. With True AI capabilities and a 4-way swing function, it ensures precise air distribution for enhanced comfort. Equipped with a PM 0.1 filter, it effectively purifies indoor air. The CS/CU-NU18ZKY5W model, in sleek white, offers advanced features tailored for optimal cooling and energy efficiency.

Specifications of Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC

1.5 Ton capacity

5 Star energy rating

Wi-Fi Inverter technology

Matter Enabled RAC

PM 0.1 Filter

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid True AI for smart cooling Possibly high initial cost 7-in-1 convertible modes Requires stable Wi-Fi connection for smart features

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the AC's excellent air quality, effective cooling, and energy efficiency. However, poor service and installation delays are concerns.

Why choose this product?

This product offers advanced cooling with True AI and energy efficiency in a sleek design, perfect for modern homes.

The Samsung 7 kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WA70A4002GS/TL) in Imperial Silver combines efficiency and convenience. It features a powerful motor for thorough cleaning and gentle fabric care. With a user-friendly control panel and multiple wash programs, it caters to various laundry needs. The sleek design complements modern homes, while the top-loading feature offers easy access. Samsung's reputation for reliability ensures peace of mind. Ideal for smaller households, it balances performance with energy efficiency, making laundry hassle-free.

Specifications of Samsung 7 kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

7 kg capacity

Fully-automatic operation

Top-loading design

Multiple wash programmes

Imperial Silver colour

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient cleaning performance May not be suitable for large families User-friendly control panel Requires adequate space for top-loading access

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the washer dryer combo for quality, efficiency, appearance, and energy savings, though opinions vary on noise and installation.

Why choose this product?

This washin machine provides reliable performance with multiple wash options in an attractive and easy-to-use design, ideal for average-sized households.

The Eureka Forbes Quick Clean DX Vacuum Cleaner offers powerful 1200 Watts suction control for effective cleaning. It includes three free reusable dust bags valued at ₹500, along with multiple accessories for versatile cleaning tasks. Featuring a dust bag full indicator (Red), it ensures timely maintenance. The vacuum cleaner stands out for its robust performance and user-friendly design, making it ideal for homes seeking efficient and convenient cleaning solutions.

Specifications of Eureka Forbes Quick Clean DX Vacuum Cleaner

1200 Watts powerful suction control

Includes 3 free reusable dust bags worth ₹500

Multiple accessories included

Dust bag full indicator (Red)

Standard design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Strong suction for effective cleaning Might be noisy during operation Comes with multiple accessories for versatile use Dust bags may need frequent emptying

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the vacuum cleaner's quality, usefulness, ease of use, and portability, although some express concerns about overheating issues.

Why choose this product?

This vacuum cleaner has powerful suction, reusable dust bags, and versatile accessories for efficient and thorough home cleaning tasks.

The Mi 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV (L43M8-A2IN) in Black offers a high-definition viewing experience with advanced smart features. It supports Google TV for seamless streaming and comes equipped with a variety of apps. With 4K Ultra HD resolution, it delivers crisp and vibrant visuals. The TV's sleek design complements modern interiors, while its user-friendly interface enhances accessibility. Ideal for entertainment enthusiasts seeking quality and convenience in home viewing.

Specifications of Mi 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV

108 cm (43 inches) screen size

4K Ultra HD resolution

Smart Google TV platform

Sleek Black design

Various app compatibility

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-definition viewing experience May require stable internet connection Smart features for seamless streaming Audio quality could vary depending on setup

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the TV's value and quality, praising its good picture quality, but some report issues with the remote control.

Why choose this product?

This television offers 4K clarity, smart functionality, and app versatility, ideal for immersive home entertainment experiences with modern design appeal.

The Bosch Professional GSB 500 RE Corded-Electric Drill Tool Set in Blue is a versatile choice for DIY enthusiasts and professionals alike. With a 500 Watt motor and 10 mm drill capacity, it offers robust performance for various drilling tasks. The set includes a comprehensive 100-piece accessory kit, ensuring versatility and convenience. Ideal for both home and workshop use, this drill set combines reliability with precision, making it a must-have for tackling diverse drilling projects.

Specifications of Bosch Professional GSB 500 RE Corded-Electric Drill Tool Set

Corded-electric drill

500 Watt motor

10 mm drilling capacity

Blue colour

Includes 100-piece accessory set

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful motor for efficient drilling Requires access to a power outlet Comprehensive accessory set for versatility May be less portable compared to cordless drills

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the rotary tool's lightweight, value, and usability, finding it easy to use and suitable for home tasks.

Why choose this product?

You can expect robust drilling performance from this product with a wide range of accessories, ideal for precise and varied DIY projects.

The Instant Pot Air Fryer Vortex 6 Litre features advanced 360° Evencrisp Technology, ensuring crispy results with 95% less oil usage. This 6-in-1 appliance offers versatility with air fry, roast, broil, bake, reheat, and dehydrate functions. Powered by 1500 Watts in a sleek silver design, it includes a touch control panel for easy operation. Ideal for health-conscious cooking enthusiasts, it combines multiple cooking methods in one compact unit, promising delicious meals with minimal oil for guilt-free indulgence.

Specifications of Instant Pot Air Fryer

6 litre capacity

360° Evencrisp Technology

Touch control panel

1500 Watts power

6-in-1 functions: Air fry, roast, broil, bake, reheat, dehydrate

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Uses 95% less oil for healthier cooking May require learning curve for new users Versatile with multiple cooking functions Large size may occupy significant counter space

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the air fryer's simplicity, efficiency, and cooking results. It's user-friendly, cooks with less oil, and feels premium.

Why choose this product?

This air fryer can give you efficient cooking with minimal oil, versatile functions, and user-friendly controls for diverse culinary needs.

The USHA Maxx Air Ultra 400MM Table Fan in Light Blue offers powerful air circulation with a 400mm sweep. Designed for quiet operation, it features aerodynamically balanced blades for optimal airflow. With three-speed settings, it provides customizable comfort in any room. The fan's lightweight and portable design make it easy to move and position as needed. Ideal for home or office use, it combines performance, durability, and aesthetics for effective cooling in a compact package.

Specifications of USHA Maxx Air Ultra 400MM Table Fan (Light Blue)

400MM sweep (blade diameter)

Light Blue colour

Three-speed settings

Aerodynamically balanced blades

Lightweight and portable design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful air circulation May not oscillate Quiet operation Basic design without additional features

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the fan's quality and quiet operation, finding it easy to assemble and lightweight, but some report concerns about durability.

Why choose this product?

Combat humidity and heat with this fan which offers effective cooling with powerful airflow, quiet operation, and a portable design, perfect for versatile use in any setting.

The Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF Water Purifier offers comprehensive purification with RO, UV, and UF technologies. Ideal for various water sources including borewell, tanker, and municipal supply, it features a 7-litre storage capacity. The purifier ensures safe and clean drinking water by effectively removing impurities and microorganisms. With a sleek black design, it combines functionality with aesthetics, making it a reliable choice for home use. Perfect for households seeking advanced water purification solutions with minimal maintenance requirements.

Specifications of Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF, Water Purifier for Home

RO+UV+UF purification technologies

7 L storage capacity

Suitable for borewell, tanker, municipal water

Black colour

Compact design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Comprehensive purification for safe drinking water May require periodic filter replacement Suitable for various water sources Initial installation cost may be high

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the water purifier's pleasant taste, affordability, appearance, ease of installation, and overall quality, but some note performance concerns.

Why choose this product?

This water purifier provides thorough water purification with multiple technologies, ideal for different water sources, ensuring safe drinking water at home.



Top 3 features of best home appliances

Best Home Appliances Special Features Price in INR Ratings in figures Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC Matter Enabled RAC, Copper Condenser, 7in1 Convertible, True AI, 4 Way Swing, PM 0.1 Filter ₹ 44,990 4/5 Samsung 7 kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine Fully-automatic, Top-loading, Multiple wash programs ₹ 15,690 4.5/5 Eureka Forbes Quick Clean DX Vacuum Cleaner 1200 Watts Powerful Suction, Red dust bag full indicator, Comes with multiple accessories ₹ 3,399 4/5 Mi 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV Google TV platform, 4K Ultra HD resolution, Various app compatibility ₹ 26,499 4.2/5 Qubo Car Dash Camera Pro X Full HD 1080p, Super Capacitor, Wide Angle, Emergency Recording ₹ 3,490 4.3/5 Bosch Professional GSB 500 RE Corded-Electric Drill Tool Set 500 Watt motor, 10 mm drill capacity, Blue colour, 100 Pc Accessory Set ₹ 3,960 4.4/5 Instant Pot Air Fryer, Vortex 6 Litre 360° Evencrisp Technology, Uses 95% Less Oil, 6-in-1 Appliance ₹ 8,998 4.7/5 USHA Maxx Air Ultra 400MM Table Fan 400MM sweep, Light Blue colour, Three-speed settings, Aerodynamically balanced blades ₹ 2,149 4.1/5 Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF Water Purifier RO+UV+UF purification technologies, 7 L storage, Suitable for various water sources ₹ 8,199 4.2/5

FAQs about home appliances

How can I improve the energy efficiency of my home appliances?

You can improve energy efficiency by choosing appliances with high Energy Star ratings, using appliances during off-peak hours, maintaining regular cleaning and maintenance, and considering smart appliances that optimise energy usage.

What should I consider when buying a refrigerator?

Consider factors like size (to fit your space and family needs), energy efficiency (look for Energy Star ratings), type (top freezer, bottom freezer, side-by-side), features (ice maker, water dispenser), and maintenance requirements.

How often should I clean my washing machine?

It's recommended to clean your washing machine every month to prevent mould, mildew, and odours. Run a cleaning cycle using vinegar or a washing machine cleaner, and wipe down the door seal and detergent dispenser regularly.

What is the lifespan of typical home appliances?

Lifespans can vary, but generally:

Refrigerators: 10-15 years

Washing machines: 8-12 years

Dishwashers: 8-12 years

Air conditioners: 10-15 years

Microwaves: 8-10 years

These durations can be influenced by usage, maintenance, and brand quality.

How can I troubleshoot common issues with my home appliances?

For common issues like poor cooling in refrigerators or dishwashers not cleaning properly, refer to the appliance manual for troubleshooting steps. Check for power supply, settings, and clean filters or vents regularly. If problems persist, contact professional repair services.

Similar articles for you

Patio furniture buying guide: How to choose the best outdoor furniture for your home and top options to choose from

Kids' room furniture ideas: Comprehensive buying guide to pick the right furniture for a kid's room



Microwave oven buying guide: Tips to buy the right one for your kitchen and the best options to choose from



Buying guide for budget air purifiers: Get rid of dangerous gases and allergens like pollen and dust mites from homes



Ceiling fan buying guide: Know all about ceiling fans, types, our top 6 picks, and more before making a purchase

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.