Best RO water purifiers in India: Your access to safe and sound drinking water; stay healthy and hydrated

Out of the many ailments, plenty of them are caused due to our lack of access to clean drinking water. In fact, clean and safe drinking water is crucial for healthy and sound living. And for that, all you need is to install a basic RO water purifier at your home. An RO (Reverse Osmosis) water purifier is an essential appliance for households seeking clean, safe drinking water. This advanced purification system utilizes a semi-permeable membrane to remove impurities, including bacteria, viruses, heavy metals, and dissolved salts, ensuring the water is not only portable but also free from harmful contaminants. RO water purifiers often come equipped with multiple stages of filtration, such as sediment filters, carbon filters, and UV sterilizers, enhancing the overall purification process. Trust these top 10 RO water purifiers for clean drinking water

These purifiers are particularly beneficial in areas with hard water or high levels of pollution, as they significantly improve water quality and taste. Additionally, many modern RO purifiers feature smart technology for real-time monitoring, auto shut-off, and filter replacement indicators, making them user-friendly and efficient. So, we too have listed top 10 RO water purifiers for you:

The Livpure GLO PRO++ Water Purifier combines advanced RO, UV, and UF purification technologies to provide safe and clean drinking water. This purifier features a six-stage filtration process that removes impurities, bacteria, and viruses, ensuring pure and healthy water. With a storage capacity of 7 liters, it is perfect for medium to large families. The purifier is designed with a sleek and modern look, making it a stylish addition to any kitchen. It also includes an advanced taste enhancer and mineralizer that retains essential minerals, providing not only safe but also tasty water.

Specifications of Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF Water Purifier:

Purification Technology: RO+UV+UF

Stages of Filtration: 6

Storage Capacity: 7 liters

Purification Capacity: 12 liters per hour

Power Consumption: 60W

Tank Material: Food-grade plastic

Dimensions: 29.5 x 25 x 50 cm

Weight: 7 kg

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Advanced 6-stage purification High power consumption Large 7-liter storage capacity Requires regular maintenance Sleek and modern design Installation not included Enhances taste and retains minerals May produce some noise during operation

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate the Livpure GLO PRO++ for its efficient purification process and large storage capacity. Many have praised its modern design and the taste of the purified water. Some concerns were noted about the maintenance requirements.

Why choose this product? Choose the Livpure GLO PRO++ for its comprehensive purification technology and large storage capacity, ensuring your family always has access to clean and tasty water.

The HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO+UV+MF Water Purifier is designed to provide safe and pure drinking water while conserving water. It features a seven-stage purification process, including RO, UV, and MF, ensuring the removal of all harmful contaminants. This wall-mounted purifier comes with a large 10-liter storage tank, ideal for larger households. The Eco Recovery Technology reduces water wastage, making it an environmentally friendly choice. It also includes a mineral cartridge that adds essential minerals to the water, improving its taste and health benefits.

Specifications of HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO+UV+MF AS Water Purifier:

Purification Technology: RO+UV+MF

Stages of Filtration: 7

Storage Capacity: 10 liters

Purification Capacity: 24 liters per hour

Power Consumption: 60W

Tank Material: Food-grade plastic

Dimensions: 29.7 x 36.1 x 48.7 cm

Weight: 8 kg

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Advanced 7-stage purification Slightly bulky design Large 10-liter storage capacity Higher initial cost Eco Recovery Technology conserves water Requires regular filter replacements Adds essential minerals to water Installation costs extra

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers have praised the HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver for its excellent purification and large storage capacity. The Eco Recovery Technology has been highlighted as a great feature. Some users mentioned the higher cost and regular filter replacements as drawbacks.

Why choose this product? Opt for the HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver for its advanced purification and water-saving features, ensuring both health and sustainability.

The AQUA D PURE 4 in 1 Copper RO Water Purifier integrates advanced RO purification with the goodness of copper, known for its health benefits. This purifier offers a multi-stage filtration process, effectively removing impurities, bacteria, and viruses. It features a 10-liter storage tank, suitable for large families. The added copper cartridge enhances the water's taste and provides antimicrobial benefits. The sleek and compact design makes it an ideal fit for modern kitchens. Additionally, the purifier includes a TDS controller to maintain essential minerals in the water.

Specifications of AQUA D PURE 4 in 1 Copper RO Water Purifier:

Purification Technology: RO + Copper

Stages of Filtration: 6

Storage Capacity: 10 liters

Purification Capacity: 15 liters per hour

Power Consumption: 55W

Tank Material: Food-grade plastic

Dimensions: 30 x 25 x 50 cm

Weight: 8 kg

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Incorporates copper for health benefits Regular filter replacements required Large 10-liter storage capacity High power consumption Sleek and modern design May require professional installation TDS controller maintains essential minerals Slightly higher price point

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers appreciate the AQUA D PURE for its effective purification and the benefits of copper-enriched water. The large storage capacity and modern design are also highlighted. Some users have noted the need for regular maintenance as a drawback.

Why choose this product? Choose the AQUA D PURE for its copper enrichment and advanced purification, ensuring safe and healthy drinking water for your family.



The Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT Water Purifier ensures safe drinking water with its 6-stage purification process. This purifier features RO, UV, and UF technologies, effectively removing contaminants and ensuring pure water. With a 7-liter storage tank, it is ideal for medium-sized families. The purifier’s design is sleek and compact, making it a perfect fit for modern kitchens. It also includes an advanced taste enhancer, ensuring the water is not only safe but also pleasant to drink. The built-in UV chamber provides additional protection against bacteria and viruses.

Specifications of Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT 6-Stage Water Purifier:

Purification Technology: RO+UV+UF

Stages of Filtration: 6

Storage Capacity: 7 liters

Purification Capacity: 12 liters per hour

Power Consumption: 50W

Tank Material: Food-grade plastic

Dimensions: 30 x 25 x 50 cm

Weight: 7 kg

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Comprehensive 6-stage purification Requires regular maintenance Compact and sleek design May produce some noise during operation Advanced taste enhancer Installation not included Built-in UV chamber Smaller storage capacity

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers have praised the Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT for its effective purification and sleek design. The advanced taste enhancer is a favorite feature among users. Some concerns were noted about the noise level and maintenance requirements.

Why choose this product? Opt for the Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT for its effective purification and compact design, perfect for ensuring clean and tasty water in modern kitchens.

The V-Guard Zenora RO UF Water Purifier offers reliable and effective purification with its advanced RO and UF technologies. This purifier features a multi-stage filtration process, ensuring the removal of impurities, bacteria, and viruses. With a storage capacity of 7 liters, it is suitable for medium-sized families. The sleek and modern design enhances the aesthetic of any kitchen. Additionally, the purifier includes a mineralizer that adds essential minerals back into the water, improving its taste and health benefits. The V-Guard Zenora is designed to provide clean and safe drinking water consistently.

Specifications of V-Guard Zenora RO UF Water Purifier:

Purification Technology: RO+UF

Stages of Filtration: 6

Storage Capacity: 7 liters

Purification Capacity: 10 liters per hour

Power Consumption: 50W

Tank Material: Food-grade plastic

Dimensions: 30 x 25 x 50 cm

Weight: 6.5 kg

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Advanced RO and UF purification Requires regular filter replacements Sleek and modern design Smaller storage capacity Adds essential minerals to water Limited purification capacity Compact and space-saving Installation costs extra

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers appreciate the V-Guard Zenora for its effective purification and sleek design. The mineralizer feature is highly valued for improving water taste. Some users mentioned the need for regular filter replacements as a downside.

Why choose this product? Choose the V-Guard Zenora for its reliable purification and compact design, ensuring your family has access to safe and tasty water.

The Urban Company Native by UC M1 Water Purifier combines advanced RO and UV technologies with the benefits of copper and alkaline water. This purifier offers a comprehensive 7-stage filtration process, removing impurities and ensuring pure water. With a 9-liter storage capacity, it caters to larger households. The copper cartridge adds antimicrobial properties, while the alkaline filter balances the pH level of the water, making it healthier to drink. The sleek and modern design fits seamlessly into any kitchen. This purifier is designed to provide safe, tasty, and healthy drinking water consistently.

Specifications of Urban Company Native by UC M1 RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline Water Purifier:

Purification Technology: RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline

Stages of Filtration: 7

Storage Capacity: 9 liters

Purification Capacity: 15 liters per hour

Power Consumption: 55W

Tank Material: Food-grade plastic

Dimensions: 30 x 25 x 50 cm

Weight: 7.5 kg

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Comprehensive 7-stage purification Requires regular maintenance Copper and alkaline filters Higher power consumption Large 9-liter storage capacity Installation not included Sleek and modern design Slightly higher price point

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers have praised the Urban Company Native by UC M1 for its advanced purification and the benefits of copper and alkaline water. The large storage capacity and modern design are also appreciated. Some concerns were noted about maintenance requirements.

Why choose this product? Choose the Urban Company Native by UC M1 for its comprehensive purification and health benefits, ensuring your family has access to safe and healthy drinking water.

The AO Smith Z5 Pro Water Purifier combines advanced RO technology with the benefits of mineral enrichment, ensuring safe and tasty drinking water. This purifier features a 7-stage filtration process that effectively removes impurities, bacteria, and viruses. With an 8-liter storage capacity, it is ideal for medium to large families. The sleek and modern design makes it a stylish addition to any kitchen. The purifier also includes a mineralizer that retains essential minerals, enhancing the water's taste and health benefits. Additionally, the AO Smith Z5 Pro is designed for energy efficiency, reducing power consumption.

Specifications of AO Smith Z5 Pro Water Purifier:

Purification Technology: RO + Mineralizer

Stages of Filtration: 7

Storage Capacity: 8 liters

Purification Capacity: 15 liters per hour

Power Consumption: 50W

Tank Material: Food-grade plastic

Dimensions: 30 x 25 x 50 cm

Weight: 7.5 kg

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Advanced 7-stage purification Requires regular filter replacements Energy-efficient design Slightly higher initial cost Mineralizer enhances water taste Installation costs extra Sleek and modern design May produce some noise during operation

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers appreciate the AO Smith Z5 Pro for its efficient purification and energy-saving design. The mineralizer feature is highly valued for improving water taste. Some users mentioned the need for regular maintenance as a drawback.

Why choose this product? Opt for the AO Smith Z5 Pro for its advanced purification and energy efficiency, ensuring safe and tasty water with reduced power consumption.

The Aquaguard Marvel NXT Water Purifier offers a comprehensive 10-stage purification process, ensuring safe and pure drinking water. This purifier integrates advanced RO, UV, and UF technologies with Active Copper Tech, providing antimicrobial benefits and enhancing the water's taste. With a 7-liter storage tank, it is suitable for medium-sized families. The sleek and modern design fits seamlessly into any kitchen. The purifier also includes a mineralizer that adds essential minerals back into the water, improving its health benefits. The Aquaguard Marvel NXT is designed to provide consistent and reliable purification.

Specifications of Aquaguard Marvel NXT 10-Stage Active Copper Tech Water Purifier:

Purification Technology: RO+UV+UF+Active Copper

Stages of Filtration: 10

Storage Capacity: 7 liters

Purification Capacity: 12 liters per hour

Power Consumption: 60W

Tank Material: Food-grade plastic

Dimensions: 30 x 25 x 50 cm

Weight: 7 kg

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Comprehensive 10-stage purification High power consumption Active Copper Tech enhances water Requires regular maintenance Sleek and modern design Installation not included Mineralizer retains essential minerals Smaller storage capacity

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers have praised the Aquaguard Marvel NXT for its thorough purification process and the benefits of Active Copper Tech. The sleek design and mineralizer are also appreciated. Some concerns were noted about the power consumption and maintenance requirements.

Why choose this product? Choose the Aquaguard Marvel NXT for its comprehensive purification and health benefits, ensuring your family has access to safe and tasty water.

The Faber Neutron Pro Water Purifier offers advanced RO and UV purification with the added benefits of MAT, Copper Guard, and a pH Enhancer. This comprehensive purification system ensures the removal of impurities, bacteria, and viruses, providing safe drinking water. The purifier features a 9-liter storage tank, ideal for larger households. The Copper Guard adds antimicrobial properties, while the pH Enhancer balances the water's pH level, making it healthier to drink. The sleek and modern design fits seamlessly into any kitchen. The Faber Neutron Pro is designed to provide clean, safe, and healthy drinking water consistently.

Specifications of Faber Neutron Pro RO + UV + MAT + Copper Guard + PH Enhancer Water Purifier:

Purification Technology: RO+UV+MAT+Copper Guard+PH Enhancer

Stages of Filtration: 8

Storage Capacity: 9 liters

Purification Capacity: 15 liters per hour

Power Consumption: 55W

Tank Material: Food-grade plastic

Dimensions: 30 x 25 x 50 cm

Weight: 8 kg

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Comprehensive 8-stage purification Requires regular maintenance Copper Guard and pH Enhancer Higher power consumption Large 9-liter storage capacity Installation not included Sleek and modern design Slightly higher price point

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers appreciate the Faber Neutron Pro for its effective purification and the benefits of Copper Guard and pH Enhancer. The large storage capacity and sleek design are also highlighted. Some users have noted the need for regular maintenance as a drawback.

Why choose this product? Opt for the Faber Neutron Pro for its advanced purification and health benefits, ensuring your family has access to safe and healthy drinking water.

The KENT Supreme Copper RO Water Purifier combines advanced RO purification with the benefits of copper, ensuring safe and healthy drinking water. This purifier features a multi-stage filtration process, effectively removing impurities, bacteria, and viruses. With a 9-liter storage tank, it is suitable for larger households. The added copper cartridge enhances the water's taste and provides antimicrobial benefits. The sleek and modern design makes it a perfect fit for any kitchen. Additionally, the purifier includes a TDS controller to maintain essential minerals in the water.

Specifications of KENT Supreme Copper RO Water Purifier:

Purification Technology: RO + Copper

Stages of Filtration: 7

Storage Capacity: 9 liters

Purification Capacity: 20 liters per hour

Power Consumption: 60W

Tank Material: Food-grade plastic

Dimensions: 39 x 28 x 56 cm

Weight: 10 kg

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Incorporates copper for health benefits Requires regular maintenance Large 9-liter storage capacity High power consumption Sleek and modern design May produce some noise during operation TDS controller maintains essential minerals Installation costs extra

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate the KENT Supreme Copper for its efficient purification and the benefits of copper-enriched water. The large storage capacity and modern design are also highlighted. Some users have noted the need for regular maintenance as a drawback.

Why choose this product? Choose the KENT Supreme Copper for its copper enrichment and advanced purification, ensuring safe and healthy drinking water for your family.

How to find the right RO water purifier for your home?

RO water purifier is recommended if the total dissolved salts in your drinking water exceeds 80 PPM. Otherwise, UV based purifiers are also a good choice.

How many ppm in water is safe?

The World Health Organization (WHO) sets out guidelines for drinking water quality that include the recommendation that water with TDS below 300 PPM is considered safe for drinking.

Does RO water expire?

RO/UV purified water can be stored up to 6 months or even longer, again depending on the storage container.





Top Three features of the best RO water purifiers:

RO Water Purifiers Stages of Filtration Storage Capacity Tank Material Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF 6-stage filtration 7 liters Food-grade plastic HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO+UV+MF 7-stage filtration 10 liters Food-grade plastic AQUA D PURE 4 in 1 Copper RO Water Purifier 6-stage filtration with copper 8 liters ABS plastic Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT 6-Stage Water Purifier 6-stage filtration 7 liters ABS plastic V-Guard Zenora RO UF Water Purifier 7-stage filtration 7 liters Food-grade plastic Urban Company Native by UC M1 RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline 7-stage filtration with copper, alkaline 8 liters Food-grade plastic AO Smith Z5 Pro Water Purifier 8-stage filtration 9 liters Food-grade plastic Aquaguard Marvel NXT 10-Stage Active Copper Tech 10-stage filtration with copper 8 liters ABS plastic Faber Neutron pro RO + UV + MAT +Copper Guard + PH Enhancer 9-stage filtration with copper, MAT, pH enhancer 10 liters Food-grade plastic KENT Supreme Copper RO Water Purifier 8-stage filtration with copper 8 liters Food-grade plastic

Best value RO Water Purifier on Amazon

The HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO+UV+MF stands out as the best value RO water purifier on Amazon. It features a comprehensive 7-stage filtration process ensuring thorough purification of water. The large 10-liter storage capacity makes it ideal for families, while the food-grade plastic tank ensures the water remains safe and hygienic. Its efficient design and advanced technology offer great value for money, making it a preferred choice for those looking for an economical yet highly effective water purifier.

Best overall RO Water Purifier on Amazon

The Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF is the best overall RO water purifier on Amazon. With a robust 6-stage filtration system, it guarantees pure and safe drinking water. The 7-liter storage capacity is sufficient for daily household needs, and the food-grade plastic tank ensures water safety. Its advanced purification technology, combined with user-friendly features and reliable performance, makes it a top pick for consumers seeking the best in water purification.

Factors to consider before buying the Best RO Water Purifiers

Finding the best RO water purifier involves considering several critical factors. First, check the filtration stages: more stages generally mean better purification, removing a wider range of contaminants. Common stages include RO, UV, UF, and additional features like copper, alkaline, and pH enhancers. Storage capacity is another essential aspect, especially for larger families or areas with frequent water shortages; a capacity between 7 and 10 liters is typically sufficient for most households. The tank material should be food-grade plastic or ABS plastic to ensure the water remains safe and free from harmful chemicals. Additionally, consider the maintenance and filter replacement costs; some purifiers have higher ongoing costs which can add up over time. It's also beneficial to read customer reviews and ratings to understand real-world performance and reliability. Brands like Livpure, HUL Pureit, and Aquaguard are known for their quality and customer support, making them reliable choices.



FAQ on Best RO Water Purifiers Q: What is the importance of multiple stages of filtration in an RO water purifier? A: Multiple stages of filtration ensure comprehensive removal of impurities, including dissolved salts, chemicals, and biological contaminants, providing safe and pure drinking water.

Q: How often should I replace the filters in my RO water purifier? A: It is recommended to replace the filters every 6 to 12 months, depending on the water quality and usage. Check the manufacturer’s guidelines for specific recommendations.

Q: Can an RO water purifier remove bacteria and viruses? A: Yes, RO water purifiers, especially those with UV and UF stages, are effective in removing bacteria, viruses, and other microorganisms from the water.

Q: Is it safe to store water in a plastic tank of an RO water purifier? A: Yes, it is safe if the tank is made of food-grade plastic, which is designed to store drinking water without leaching harmful chemicals.

Q: What additional features should I look for in an RO water purifier? A: Look for features like copper infusion, alkaline water, pH enhancement, and mineral retention to ensure the water is not only pure but also healthy and balanced in terms of minerals and pH level.

