Best copper water purifier: Top 9 models to harness the health benefits of copper-infused water

Are you looking for a copper water purifier? You’ve come to the right place! Copper water purifiers are gaining popularity for their remarkable health benefits and advanced purification technology. Copper is known for its natural antibacterial properties, which help eliminate harmful bacteria and viruses, ensuring that your drinking water is not only clean but also enriched with essential minerals. This technology provides an additional layer of protection against contaminants, while also enhancing the taste and quality of the water. Improve your water with the best copper water purifiers for better purity and health benefits.

Using a copper water purifier can boost your overall health by improving digestion, supporting the immune system, and promoting better skin health. The copper-infused water aids in the prevention of waterborne diseases and supports the body's natural detoxification processes. Additionally, the copper ions in the water have been shown to help with cellular regeneration and maintaining overall vitality.

To help you find the best option, we’ve handpicked the top copper water purifiers available on Amazon. Each model has been selected for its superior purification capabilities and health benefits. Explore our curated list to discover the perfect purifier for your needs and enjoy the many advantages of clean, copper-enriched water. Our recommendations make it easy to choose the best purifier to enhance your daily hydration and health.

The Livpure Glo Star Copper Water Purifier is designed to offer superior water purification and health benefits. It features an advanced 8-stage purification system combining RO (Reverse Osmosis), UV (Ultraviolet), and UF (Ultrafiltration) technologies to ensure your water is thoroughly cleaned. The unique copper cartridge infused water with essential minerals, enhancing taste and promoting better health. In-tank UV sterilisation adds an extra layer of protection by killing any remaining bacteria and viruses. With a generous 7-litre storage capacity, it provides ample clean water for your household needs. Additionally, the purifier comes with a valuable free service plan worth INR 2500, ensuring maintenance and support are covered. Ideal for those seeking both effective water purification and health benefits, this copper water purifier is a reliable choice for clean, healthy drinking water.

Specifications of Livpure Glo Star Copper Water Purifier:

Purification Stages: 8

Technology: RO+UV+UF Copper

Mineraliser: Yes

In-Tank UV Sterilisation: Yes

Storage Capacity: 7 Litres

Colour: Black

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Advanced 8-stage purification Higher initial cost Copper infusion for added health benefits Limited to 7L storage capacity

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the advanced purification and health benefits from the copper technology. Some note that the service plan is a valuable addition.

Why choose this product?

Choose this copper water purifier as it offers comprehensive purification with added health benefits from copper. The included service plan enhances its value, making it a smart investment for clean, healthy water.

The KENT Supreme Copper RO Water Purifier provides advanced purification with a multi-stage process: RO (Reverse Osmosis), UV (Ultraviolet), UF (Ultrafiltration), and copper filtration. This ensures your water is clean, safe, and enriched with essential minerals. The TDS control feature adjusts taste and quality, while the UV LED tank keeps stored water hygienic. With an 8-litre capacity, it offers ample storage for daily needs. It also comes with 4 years of free service, adding great value. The ISI mark guarantees adherence to quality standards, making it a reliable choice for clean, healthy drinking water. This purifier combines top-notch technology with health benefits and long-term support, making it an ideal addition to any household.

Specifications of KENT Supreme Copper RO Water Purifier:

Purification Stages: RO + UV + UF + Copper + TDS Control

Tank Capacity: 8 Litres

Features: UV LED Tank

Mark: ISI Marked

Service: 4 Years Free

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Multiple purification technologies Higher initial cost Copper filtration for added health benefits 8L tank may be small for large families

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the comprehensive purification and health benefits from the copper filter. Many appreciate the value added by the free service and exchange discount.

Why choose this product?

Choose this copper water purifier as it offers advanced purification with copper filtration and excellent value with a significant exchange discount and extended service period.

The AQUA D PURE 4 in 1 Copper RO Water Purifier provides top-notch purification with its advanced 10-stage filtration system. This unit integrates RO (Reverse Osmosis), UV (Ultraviolet), and UF (Ultrafiltration) technologies, enhanced with a copper filter to enrich your water with essential minerals. The TDS adjuster allows you to customise the water’s taste and quality, ensuring it meets your preferences. With a large 12-litre storage tank, this purifier offers ample purified water for your household needs. It is suitable for all types of water supplies, making it a versatile choice for various settings. The extensive purification stages and copper filtration ensure superior cleanliness and health benefits, making this purifier ideal for clean, mineral-rich drinking water.

Specifications of AQUA D PURE 4 in 1 Copper RO Water Purifier:

Purification Stages: 10

Technologies: RO + UV + UF + Copper

TDS Adjuster: Yes

Storage Capacity: 12 Litres

Suitable For: All types of water supply

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Comprehensive 10-stage purification Higher initial cost Large 12-litre tank for ample storage Might be bulky for small spaces

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the comprehensive filtration and large tank capacity. Many appreciate the added health benefits from the copper filter.

Why choose this product?

Opt this product as it offers extensive purification with a large storage tank and added copper benefits. Ideal for households needing reliable and health-enhancing water purification.

The Aquaguard Marvel NXT 10-Stage Active Copper Tech Water Purifier provides advanced purification with a comprehensive 10-stage filtration system. It integrates RO (Reverse Osmosis), UV (Ultraviolet), UF (Ultrafiltration), and Active Copper Tech to deliver water that is not only pure but also enriched with vital minerals. The built-in taste adjuster lets you tailor the water's flavour to your preference. Suitable for various water sources including tanker, borewell, and municipal, this purifier also boasts up to 60% water savings, making it an eco-friendly choice. Perfect for those who want top-notch water quality and efficient water use, this model combines cutting-edge technology with sustainable benefits for a healthier home.

Specifications of Aquaguard Marvel NXT 10-Stage Active Copper Tech Water Purifier:

Purification Stages: 10

Technologies: RO + UV + UF + Active Copper Tech

Taste Adjuster: Yes

Water Savings: Up to 60 percent

Suitable For: Tanker, Borewell & Municipal Water

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid 10-stage advanced filtration for thorough purity Higher cost compared to basic models Active Copper Tech enhances mineral content Larger footprint might not suit small kitchens

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the thorough filtration and the water savings feature. Many also value the mineral enrichment provided by Active Copper Tech.

Why choose this product?

Choose this copper water purifier as it offers comprehensive 10-stage purification with significant water savings and added copper benefits. Ideal for versatile water sources and efficient, eco-friendly purification.

The Aquaguard Aura 2X Life is a state-of-the-art 10-stage water purifier that combines RO (Reverse Osmosis), UV (Ultraviolet), and Active Copper technologies. This advanced purifier ensures your water is thoroughly cleaned and enriched with copper, which provides additional antibacterial benefits. It features a taste adjuster to customise the water’s flavour and is designed to save up to 50% of water, promoting eco-friendly usage. With no service required for 2 years, it offers hassle-free maintenance and is suitable for all types of water sources. Additionally, it provides benefits worth ₹4500, adding great value to your purchase. So, if you're looking for a reliable, low-maintenance purifier that combines advanced technology with health benefits, the Aquaguard Aura 2X Life is a top choice to consider.

Specifications of Aquaguard Aura 2X Life 10-Stage Copper Water Purifier:

Purification Stages: 10

Technologies: RO + UV + Active Copper

Taste Adjuster: Yes

Water Savings: Up to 50 percent

Service Requirement: No service for 2 years

Suitable For: All water sources

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid 10-stage purification for superior water quality Higher price compared to basic models Active Copper for added health benefits Large footprint may not suit compact spaces

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the advanced purification and copper enrichment, along with the no-service benefit. Many find the 50 percent water savings feature particularly valuable.

Why choose this product?

Choose this product as it combines extensive purification with copper benefits and significant water savings. Ideal for a low-maintenance solution that enhances health and promotes eco-friendly use.

The HUL Pureit Copper+ Mineral RO + UV + MF is a versatile 7-stage water purifier designed for superior purification and mineral enrichment. With its advanced RO (Reverse Osmosis), UV (Ultraviolet), and MF (Microfiltration) technologies, it ensures your water is thoroughly purified and free from contaminants. The copper filtration adds essential minerals, enhancing both the taste and health benefits of your drinking water. This model features an 8-litre capacity and can be installed as a tabletop or wall-mounted unit, providing flexibility for your space. Its sleek black and copper design adds a touch of elegance to any setting.

Specifications of HUL Pureit Copper+ Mineral RO + UV + MF 7 stage Copper Water Purifier:

Purification Stages: 7

Technologies: RO + UV + MF + Copper

Capacity: 8 litres

Mounting Options: Tabletop / Wall Mountable

Design: Black & Copper

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid 7-stage filtration for thorough purification Higher price compared to simpler models Copper filtration adds essential minerals Limited to 8 litres capacity

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the combination of copper enrichment and multiple purification stages. Many also like the flexible installation options and the stylish design.

Why choose this product?

Choose this product as It offers comprehensive purification with added copper benefits and versatile installation. Ideal for those seeking an elegant, effective solution for clean, mineral-enriched water.

The Proven Pixer Copper Water Purifier provides top-notch water purification with RO (Reverse Osmosis), UV (Ultraviolet), and UF (Ultrafiltration) technologies. Its 12-litre food-grade ABS tank ensures you have plenty of clean water for home or office. The copper filtration enriches your water with essential minerals, offering health benefits like improved digestion and enhanced immune support. You can easily adjust the water’s taste and quality with the TDS adjuster. Additionally, the purifier includes a free pre-filter to enhance its performance and longevity. Made in India, this purifier combines effective purification with added health benefits, making it a practical and beneficial choice for ensuring clean, mineral-rich water.

Specifications of Proven Pixer Copper Water Purifier:

Purification Technologies: RO + UV + UF

TDS Adjuster: Yes

Water Tank Capacity: 12 litres

Material: Food-grade ABS

Included: Free pre-filter

Usage: Suitable for home & office

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Advanced 3-stage purification for thorough cleaning Larger size may not suit small spaces 12-litre tank for ample storage Requires regular maintenance

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users praise the effective purification and large tank capacity. The TDS adjuster and free pre-filter are also appreciated for added convenience.

Why choose this product?

It combines advanced filtration with a large capacity and customisation options. Ideal for both home and office settings, offering reliable and flexible water purification.

The Livpure Bolt+ Copper Water Purifier is designed for efficient and effective water purification. It features advanced Copper + RO technology combined with In-Tank UV and a Mineraliser+ for enhanced water quality. The 7-litre tank provides ample purified water, suitable for municipal, tanker, and borewell sources. With up to 80% water savings, this purifier is both eco-friendly and cost-effective. The copper filtration adds essential minerals, improving water taste and health benefits. Ideal for home use, this model ensures clean, mineral-enriched water while conserving resources.

Specifications of Livpure Bolt+ Copper with 80% Water Savings Water Purifier:

Purification Technologies: Copper + RO + In-Tank UV + Mineraliser+

Water Tank Capacity: 7 litres

Water Savings: Up to 80 percent

Suitable For: Municipal, Tanker, Borewell water

Colour: Grey

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Advanced Copper+RO with In-Tank UV Limited to 7-litre capacity Up to 80 percent water savings Higher initial investment

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the effective purification and significant water savings. The addition of copper and mineralisation is praised for enhancing water quality.

Why choose this product?

It combines advanced purification technologies with copper benefits and water-saving features. Ideal for those looking for efficient, eco-friendly water purification at home.

The Aquaguard Ritz Water Purifier is designed to deliver superior water purification with its advanced 9-stage filtration system. Combining RO (Reverse Osmosis), UV (Ultraviolet), and Active Copper Tech, it ensures thorough cleansing and adds essential minerals to your water. The durable stainless steel tank enhances hygiene and provides additional protection against contamination. With a taste adjuster, you can customise the water to your liking. Suitable for various water sources, including tanker, borewell, and municipal, this purifier offers up to 60% water savings, promoting eco-friendly usage. Ideal for those seeking both high-performance purification and long-lasting durability, the Aquaguard Ritz ensures you enjoy clean, safe, and mineral-enriched drinking water.

Specifications of Aquaguard Ritz Stainless Steel Tank Copper Tech Water Purifier:

Purification Technologies: 9-Stage RO + UV + Active Copper Tech

Water Tank Material: Stainless Steel

Water Savings: Up to 60 percent

Taste Adjuster: Yes

Suitable For: Tanker, Borewell, Municipal water

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Advanced 9-stage purification for thorough cleaning Stainless steel tank may be heavier Up to 60 percent water savings Higher initial cost

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers commend the effective purification and durable stainless steel tank. The water savings and taste adjuster are also highlighted as key features.

Why choose this product?

It offers comprehensive purification with advanced technology and water-saving benefits. Ideal for users seeking durability and enhanced water quality.

How does copper filtration technology in a water purifier benefit health?

Copper filtration technology in a water purifier enhances health by infusing drinking water with essential minerals. Copper’s natural antibacterial properties help in eliminating harmful bacteria and viruses, contributing to cleaner, safer water. It supports improved digestion, boosts the immune system, and promotes overall wellness. Opting for a copper water purifier ensures that you receive both health benefits and superior water quality.

What factors should I consider regarding the capacity and design of a copper water purifier?

When choosing a copper water purifier, consider the tank capacity to ensure it meets your household’s needs. A larger storage tank is beneficial for families with higher water consumption. The design of the purifier should fit well within your kitchen space and complement your home decor. Additionally, ease of maintenance and user-friendly features should be prioritised to enhance convenience.

Why is additional purification technology important in a copper water purifier?

Additional purification technologies like RO (Reverse Osmosis), UV (Ultraviolet), and UF (Ultrafiltration) are vital in a copper water purifier to ensure comprehensive water treatment. While copper technology provides essential minerals and has antibacterial properties, these advanced systems are crucial for removing a wide range of contaminants. This combination guarantees that your drinking water is not only enriched but also thoroughly purified and safe.

Best value for money copper water purifier:

The KENT Supreme Copper RO Water Purifier stands out as the best value-for-money option. It offers a robust combination of RO, UV, UF, and copper technologies for comprehensive purification. The 8-litre tank ensures ample storage, while the TDS control feature enhances water taste. With a 4-year free service plan and ISI certification, it provides long-term reliability and peace of mind. Its multiple purification processes and extended service coverage make it a top choice for those seeking quality and value.

Best overall copper water purifier:

The Livpure Glo Star Copper Water Purifier is the best overall water purifier. Featuring advanced RO, UV, and copper technology, it ensures exceptional water purification while enriching it with essential minerals. With a 7-litre tank and 80% water savings, it offers both efficiency and eco-friendliness. The taste adjuster allows for customised water flavour, and its suitability for all water sources adds to its versatility. This model combines effective purification with significant water savings, making it a top choice for comprehensive, cost-effective water treatment.

Factors to consider while purchasing the best copper water purifier from Amazon:

Technology: Ensure the purifier uses advanced technologies like RO, UV, and copper for effective purification.

Ensure the purifier uses advanced technologies like RO, UV, and copper for effective purification. Tank capacity: Choose a model with a tank size that suits your household or office needs.

Choose a model with a tank size that suits your household or office needs. Water source compatibility: Verify that the purifier is suitable for your specific water source (municipal, borewell, tanker).

Verify that the purifier is suitable for your specific water source (municipal, borewell, tanker). Maintenance requirements: Consider models with low or no maintenance needs to save on upkeep costs.

Consider models with low or no maintenance needs to save on upkeep costs. Special features: Look for added benefits like taste adjusters, water savings, and long-term warranties.

Top 3 features of the best copper water purifiers:

Best Copper Water Purifiers Technology Tank Capacity Special Features Livpure Glo Star Copper Water Purifier RO + UV + Copper + In-Tank UV + Mineraliser 7 Litres 80% water savings, taste adjuster, suitable for all water sources KENT Supreme Copper RO Water Purifier RO + UV + UF + Copper + TDS Control + UV LED Tank 8 Litres 4 years free service, ISI marked, multiple purification processes AQUA D PURE 4 in 1 Copper RO Water Purifier RO + UV + UF + Copper + TDS Adjuster 12 Litres 10-stage purification, suitable for all types of water supply Aquaguard Marvel NXT 10-Stage Active Copper Tech Water Purifier RO + UV + UF + Active Copper Tech 7 Litres Up to 60% water savings, taste adjuster, suitable for multiple water sources Aquaguard Aura 2X Life 10-Stage Copper Water Purifier RO + UV + Active Copper 7 Litres Needs no service for 2 years, 50% water savings, benefits worth ₹ 4500 HUL Pureit Copper+ Mineral RO + UV + MF 7 stage Copper Water Purifier RO + UV + MF + Copper 8 Litres Table top / wall mountable, advanced 7-stage purification Proven Pixer Copper Water Purifier RO + UV + UF + Copper + TDS Adjuster 12 Litres Free pre-filter, made in India, comprehensive purification Livpure Bolt+ Copper Water Purifier RO + UV + Copper + In-Tank UV + Mineraliser 7 Litres 80% water savings, suitable for municipal, tanker, and borewell water Aquaguard Ritz Stainless Steel Tank Copper Tech Water Purifier RO + UV + Active Copper Tech 8 Litres Up to 60% water savings, stainless steel tank, taste adjuster

FAQs on the best copper water purifiers 1. What are the benefits of using a copper water purifier? Copper purifiers offer antibacterial properties and add essential minerals. They improve water quality, support digestion, and boost immunity.

2. How does copper technology work in water purifiers? Copper technology infuses water with copper ions that kill bacteria and viruses, while enriching the water with beneficial minerals.

3. What types of water sources can copper water purifiers handle? Copper purifiers can handle various sources, including municipal, borewell, and tanker water. Check the model’s compatibility for best results.

4. How often should I service a copper water purifier? Service intervals vary, but generally, purifiers need servicing every 6 to 12 months. Some models, like the Aquaguard Aura 2X Life, require less frequent maintenance.

5. Can copper water purifiers remove all contaminants from water? While copper purifiers remove many contaminants and bacteria, they might not address all pollutants. Choose models with comprehensive filtration technologies for best results.

