Dehumidifier buying guide: How to save money while achieving perfect humidity control

Monsoon weather is here, bringing with it peak humidity levels that can make you feel sticky and uncomfortable. Excess humidity not only affects your comfort but also creates a breeding ground for mould, mildew, and dust mites, which can aggravate allergies and respiratory issues. High humidity levels can also damage wooden furniture, electronics, and other household items by causing them to bend or malfunction. Therefore, controlling humidity is crucial to maintaining a healthy and comfortable indoor environment during this season. Enhance your home's comfort with the best dehumidifiers for your home.

The answer to your humidity problems is a dehumidifier. This device reduces excess moisture in the air, preventing mould growth and cutting down on allergens, making your home healthier. By removing moisture, a dehumidifier stops condensation, protecting your home's structure. It also helps dry damp areas like basements and bathrooms faster and speeds up indoor clothes drying. Overall, a dehumidifier improves comfort and air quality during the monsoon season.

In this guide, we'll explore different types of dehumidifiers and their benefits. We'll provide maintenance tips to keep your dehumidifier running efficiently and share cost-saving strategies like strategic placement and using programmable timers. Follow these tips to achieve ideal humidity levels in your home without overspending.

Now, let’s understand what relative humidity is and how it affects us.

What is relative humidity?

Relative humidity (RH) is the amount of moisture in the air compared to the maximum amount the air can hold at a specific temperature. It is expressed as a percentage. When the air has high relative humidity, it means there is a lot of moisture in the air, making it feel warmer and more uncomfortable.

Impact on health and comfort

High relative humidity can significantly affect your health and comfort. It creates an environment conducive to mould, mildew, and dust mites, which can trigger allergies and respiratory issues. High humidity can also lead to excessive sweating and discomfort, making it difficult to sleep and relax.

Common problems caused by high humidity

Mould growth: High humidity provides the perfect conditions for mould to grow, especially in areas with poor ventilation like basements and bathrooms. Mould can damage surfaces and pose serious health risks.

Musty odours: Excess moisture can lead to musty odours in your home, making it feel damp and uninviting.

Damage to belongings: Wooden furniture, electronics, and other household items can be damaged by prolonged exposure to high humidity, causing them to warp or malfunction.

Condensation: High humidity can cause condensation on windows and walls, leading to water damage and potential structural issues in your home.

Understanding and controlling relative humidity is crucial for maintaining a healthy, comfortable, and safe indoor environment.

Now that we've discussed the issues, let's learn about dehumidifiers.

What is a dehumidifier?

A dehumidifier is a device that takes moisture out of the air. It helps keep your home dry and comfortable by reducing humidity levels. For example, if your basement feels damp and smells musty, a dehumidifier can help make it dry and fresh again.

How does a dehumidifier work?

Here's an explanation of how a dehumidifier works in simple steps given below:

Air Intake: The dehumidifier pulls in humid air from the room.

Cooling coils: The humid air passes over cooling coils, which cool the air below its dew point (the temperature at which water vapour condenses into liquid).

Condensation: As the air cools, the moisture in the air condenses into water droplets.

Collection: The water collects in a removable bucket or tray inside the dehumidifier.

Air output: The now drier air is reheated and blown back into the room.

Continuous Drainage (optional): Some dehumidifiers have a hose or pump that allows continuous drainage of collected water into a sink or drain.

Maintenance: Regular maintenance includes emptying the water bucket, cleaning the air filter, and ensuring proper drainage to maintain efficient operation.

This process effectively reduces humidity levels in the room, preventing mould growth, musty odours, and other issues associated with high moisture content in the air.

Benefits of dehumidifiers:

Using a dehumidifier offers several advantages that enhance home comfort and health:

1) Improved air quality: By reducing humidity, a dehumidifier helps to eliminate musty odours and prevent mould growth, creating a fresher and more pleasant indoor environment. For example, in a coastal area where humidity levels are high, a dehumidifier keeps the air dry and odour-free.

2) Reduced allergens: Lower humidity levels discourage the growth of dust mites and mould, which are common allergens. This can alleviate symptoms for allergy sufferers and improve overall respiratory health. For instance, using a dehumidifier in bedrooms can help reduce dust mite populations and ease allergy symptoms.

3) Preservation of furniture and belongings: High humidity can bend wood, corrode metal, and damage electronics over time. A dehumidifier helps protect these items by maintaining optimal moisture levels in the air. For example, in a living room with antique furniture, a dehumidifier prevents deterioration and extends the lifespan of valuable possessions.

4) Energy efficiency: In humid climates, air conditioners work harder to cool humid air. Using a dehumidifier alongside your AC can reduce its workload, leading to lower energy bills. For example, in a hot and humid climate, using a dehumidifier allows the air conditioner to operate more efficiently, saving on electricity costs.

By incorporating a dehumidifier into your home, you can enjoy these benefits while maintaining a comfortable and healthy living environment for you and your family.

Now let’s understand its types and their products in detail.

Types of dehumidifiers:

Dehumidifiers come in different types, each suited for specific needs and environments:

1) Refrigerant-based (compressor) dehumidifiers

Refrigerant-based dehumidifiers, often referred to simply as compressor dehumidifiers, operate using a compressor and refrigeration cycle similar to air conditioners. They draw in moist air, cool it down to condense moisture, and then reheat the air before releasing it back into the room. These units are more powerful, capable of removing larger volumes of moisture per day (measured in pints or litres), and are suitable for larger areas such as basements, living rooms, or whole homes. They are also more effective in warmer temperatures and higher humidity levels.

How do compressor or refrigerant dehumidifiers work?

Step-by-step brief explanations are provided below:

Air intake: The dehumidifier pulls in humid air from the room using a fan.

Cooling coils: The humid air passes over cold coils that contain refrigerant. As the air cools, the moisture in the air condenses into water droplets.

Water collection: The condensed water is collected in a bucket or drained through a hose.

Reheated air: The now dry air passes over warm coils and is reheated before being released back into the room.

Major benefits of refrigerant-based (Compressor) dehumidifiers:

Efficiency in warm climates: These dehumidifiers work best in temperatures above 60°F (15.5°C), making them ideal for use in basements, living rooms, and other warm areas.

Effective moisture removal: They can remove a large amount of moisture quickly, making them suitable for high humidity areas.

They can remove a large amount of moisture quickly, making them suitable for high humidity areas. Energy efficiency: While they use more energy compared to desiccant models, their efficiency in high humidity environments often makes them more cost-effective in the long run.

Example

Suppose your bedroom feels humid and uncomfortable during the summer. Using a refrigerant-based dehumidifier can quickly reduce the humidity, making the air fresher and more comfortable. This helps prevent mould growth and protects your furniture and electronics from moisture damage.

Let’s discuss a few of the best refrigerant-based (compressor) dehumidifier products available on Amazon.

1. Sharp dehumidifier with Air Purifier

The Sharp dehumidifier with air purifier uses advanced Plasma cluster technology to combat mould, fungus, and VOCs while efficiently absorbing moisture. This dual-purpose device functions as both a dehumidifier and an air purifier, making it a versatile addition to any home. With the capacity to cover up to 550 square feet and drain up to 20 litres of moisture per day, it is ideal for large spaces. Additionally, it features HEPA, Carbon, and Pre-Filter systems to ensure superior air quality, enhancing the overall health and comfort of your living environment.

Specifications of Sharp dehumidifier with Air Purifier:

Model: DW-J20FM-W

Technology: Plasma cluster

Filters: HEPA, Carbon, Pre-Filter

Area Coverage: 550 ft square

Moisture Removal: 20 litre/day

Additional Features: Clothes Dryer Function

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Dual Functionality: Acts as both a dehumidifier and an air purifier. Higher Initial Cost: More expensive compared to basic dehumidifiers. Effective Moisture Removal: Drains up to 20 litres per day. Maintenance: Requires regular filter replacements to maintain efficiency. Large Coverage Area: Suitable for spaces up to 550 square feet. Noise Levels: Can be noisy, especially in high power modes.

2. POWER PYE ELECTRONICS 30 L/Day Dehumidifier

The Power Pye Electronics 30 Litre/Day Dehumidifier offers versatile functionality as a 3-in-1 appliance: a powerful dehumidifier, efficient clothes dryer, and effective air purifier. With a capacity to remove 30 litres of moisture per day and a low power consumption of 260 Watts, it's suitable for large spaces. Features include auto-defrost, humidity control, a timer, and a washable air filter for convenience. Ideal for reducing humidity levels, drying clothes efficiently, and improving indoor air quality, it balances functionality with energy efficiency. Consider its size and noise level for optimal placement in home or office environments.

Specifications of Power Pye Electronics 30 L/Day Dehumidifier:

Capacity: 30 litres per day

Power Consumption: 260 Watts

Functions: Dehumidifier, Clothes Dryer, Air Purifier

Features: Auto-defrost, Humidity Control, Timer, Washable Air Filter

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Efficient dehumidification up to 30 litres/day Size and weight considerations Versatile functions: dryer and air purifier Noise levels Energy efficient Regular maintenance required

2) Desiccant dehumidifiers

Desiccant dehumidifiers, utilising materials like silica gel, are adept at directly absorbing moisture from the air. Unlike compressor models, they perform efficiently in colder conditions, making them ideal for bedrooms or quiet areas in homes. Their silent operation and portability make them suitable for environments requiring effective moisture control without noise disturbance. These units are versatile, maintaining optimal humidity levels while being lightweight and easy to relocate. Desiccant dehumidifiers are especially advantageous for both home and room settings where quiet performance and reliability in lower temperatures are essential, ensuring a consistently comfortable and dry indoor environment throughout the year.

How do desiccant dehumidifiers work?

Desiccant dehumidifiers operate using a desiccant material, often silica gel, to absorb moisture from the air. Here's a breakdown of their operation:

Adsorption process: Humid air is drawn into the dehumidifier and passed over the desiccant material.

Humid air is drawn into the dehumidifier and passed over the desiccant material. Moisture absorption: The desiccant material absorbs moisture molecules from the air, effectively reducing humidity levels.

The desiccant material absorbs moisture molecules from the air, effectively reducing humidity levels. Regeneration: Once saturated, the desiccant is heated to release the captured moisture, renewing its ability to absorb more moisture from the air.

Continuous operation: This cycle allows desiccant dehumidifiers to operate effectively even in colder temperatures, unlike compressor-based models that may struggle in such conditions.

Major benefits of desiccant dehumidifiers:

Effective in low temperatures: Ideal for colder environments where compressor dehumidifiers are less efficient.

Quiet operation: Operates silently, making it suitable for bedrooms and quiet spaces.

Portability: Lightweight and easy to move around as needed.

Versatility: Can be used in various room sizes and environments requiring moisture control.

Example:

Suppose you have a small recreational vehicle that often gets musty during rainy seasons. To maintain a pleasant living environment on your travels, you opt for a desiccant dehumidifier. Its compact size and efficient moisture absorption using silica gel help keep the air dry and fresh inside the RV without consuming much power or making disruptive noise, ensuring a comfortable and mould-free journey.

3) Thermo-Electric Dehumidifiers

Thermo-electric dehumidifiers utilise a Peltier module to cool air and condense moisture without a compressor. They operate quietly, making them ideal for bedrooms and offices. These dehumidifiers are compact, energy-efficient, and require minimal maintenance compared to traditional models. By drawing in humid air, passing it over the cooled surface, and collecting condensed moisture in a reservoir, they effectively reduce humidity levels in small to medium-sized spaces. Thermo-electric dehumidifiers are popular for their portability, low energy consumption, and ease of use, offering a convenient solution for managing humidity in various indoor environments without the noise associated with compressor-based units.

How do thermo-electric dehumidifiers work?

Thermo-Electric Dehumidifiers operate using a thermoelectric cooling principle known as the Peltier effect. Here’s how they work:

Peltier module: Utilises a Peltier module to create a temperature difference between its two sides.

Cooling process: One side of the module cools down while the other side heats up when an electric current passes through it.

Condensation: Humid air is drawn into the dehumidifier, where it passes over the cool surface of the Peltier module.

Moisture collection: As the air cools, moisture condenses on the cold surface and drips into a collection reservoir.

Continuous cycle: The process repeats, gradually reducing humidity levels in the room.

Major benefits of thermo-electric dehumidifiers:

Thermo-Electric Dehumidifiers offer several advantages:

Quiet operation: They operate silently, making them suitable for bedrooms, offices, and other quiet environments.

Energy efficiency: They consume less energy compared to compressor-based dehumidifiers, reducing electricity costs.

Compact and lightweight: Their small size and lightweight make them easy to move and place in different locations.

Their small size and lightweight make them easy to move and place in different locations. Low maintenance: They have fewer moving parts and no refrigerants, reducing maintenance needs.

Example:

In a small, quiet office where maintaining a comfortable environment is crucial, a Thermo-Electric Dehumidifier quietly hums in the corner, efficiently pulling moisture from the air using its Peltier module. Without the noise of a compressor, it allows colleagues to focus without distraction. Its compact size fits neatly under a desk, ensuring it doesn't disrupt the room's layout. This type of dehumidifier is ideal for such spaces, providing effective humidity control while blending seamlessly into the office environment.

Let’s discuss a few of the best thermo-electric dehumidifier products available on Amazon.

1. Better & Brighter Homecare Bbh Powerful Mid-Size Thermo-Electric Dehumidifier

The Better & Brighter Homecare Bbh Powerful Mid-Size Thermo-Electric Dehumidifier efficiently removes up to 500 ml of water daily, designed for spaces up to 1500 cubic feet. Operating quietly, it's ideal for bedrooms, offices, and closets, ensuring effective humidity control. Its compact size facilitates easy placement, while maintenance-free operation adds convenience for maintaining comfortable indoor environments.

Specifications of Better & Brighter Homecare Bbh Powerful Mid-Size Thermo-Electric Dehumidifier:

Capacity: Up to 500 ml/day

Coverage: Up to 1500 cubic feet

Technology: Thermo-Electric

Operation: Quiet

Suitability: Bedrooms, offices, closets

Additional Features: Compact design, maintenance-free operation

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Efficiently removes up to 500 ml of water per day Limited capacity for larger spaces Quiet operation suitable for bedrooms and offices Not suitable for high humidity environments Compact design for easy placement Basic features without advanced humidity control settings

2. Techzere Electric Dehumidifier

The Techzere Electric Dehumidifier is designed for small rooms and spaces, efficiently removing up to 350 ml of moisture per day. It features a compact size with a 1000 ml water tank capacity, suitable for bedrooms, offices, and other small areas. Operating at 45 watts, it provides quiet operation, ensuring minimal disruption. This dehumidifier is easy to use and maintain, making it ideal for maintaining comfortable indoor humidity levels without noise.

Specifications of Techzere Electric Dehumidifier

Capacity: 350 ml/day

Water Tank Capacity: 1000 ml

Power Consumption: 45 Watts

Suitability: Small rooms & spaces

Operation: Quiet

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Efficiently removes up to 350 ml of moisture per day Not suitable for larger rooms or high humidity environments Compact size and easy placement Limited capacity of the water tank

3. INKBIRD PLUS Home Dehumidifier

The INKBIRD PLUS Home Dehumidifier offers efficient moisture control with a capacity of 300 ml per day at 30℃ and 80% relative humidity. Featuring a 1100 ml water tank, it operates quietly, making it ideal for offices, bedrooms, and other small spaces. It includes 2 modes and a 7-colour LED light for added ambiance, automatically shutting off when the tank is full for safety. This portable unit is designed for ease of use in areas like closets, bathrooms, and basements, ensuring a comfortable environment by preventing mould and mildew growth.

Specifications of INKBIRD PLUS Home Dehumidifier:

Capacity: 300 ml/day

Water Tank Capacity: 1100 ml

Operation: Quiet

Modes: 2 modes

Additional Features: 7-colour LED light, Auto-off

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Efficiently removes up to 300 ml of moisture per day Limited capacity for larger spaces Quiet operation suitable for bedrooms and offices Not suitable for high humidity environments Includes 7-colour LED light for ambiance Basic features without advanced humidity control settings

4. HANNEA 2.4 Litre Dehumidifiers for Room Home

HANNEA 2.4 Litre Dehumidifiers for Room Home effectively removes excess moisture, making it ideal for home and room use. With a capacity of 2.4 litres/day and coverage up to 400 sq. ft, it ensures optimal air quality in bedrooms, bathrooms, RVs, and closets. This quiet-operating dehumidifier features auto shut off for safety and enhances ambiance with 7 colours LED light. Its compact design fits seamlessly into smaller spaces, preventing mould and dampness while providing convenience and comfort. Perfect for maintaining a healthy environment, this unit combines efficiency with user-friendly features, catering to both home and room dehumidification needs effectively.

Specifications of HANNEA 2.4 Litre Dehumidifiers for Room Home:

Capacity: 2.4 litres/day

Coverage Area: Up to 400 sq. ft

Operation: Quiet operation

Features: Auto shut off, 7 colours LED light

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Effective dehumidification for home and room use Small tank size may require frequent emptying Quiet operation ideal for bedrooms and living spaces Limited coverage area Compact design fits well in various small spaces LED lights may not be necessary for all users

Comparison table of all the types of dehumidifiers for your home:

Dehumidifier Models Effectiveness Energy Efficiency Suitability for Different Climates SHARP Dehumidifier with Air Purifier High Moderate Suitable for moderate climates, effective air purification POWER PYE ELECTRONICS 30 L/Day Dehumidifier Very high Moderate to high Suitable for humid climates, large spaces HANNEA 2.4 Litre Dehumidifiers for Room Home Moderate High Suitable for small to medium-sized rooms, various climates Better & Brighter Homecare Bbh Thermo-Electric Dehumidifier Low to moderate High Suitable for small spaces, mild climates Techzere Electric Dehumidifier Low to moderate High Suitable for small spaces, moderate climates INKBIRD PLUS Home Dehumidifier Portable Low to moderate High Suitable for small spaces, moderate climates

Factors to consider when buying a dehumidifier for your home:

When buying a dehumidifier, consider the following factors to ensure it meets your needs:

1. Capacity: Determine the amount of moisture the dehumidifier can remove per day, typically measured in litres or pints. Choose a capacity suitable for the size of the room or space you intend to use it in.

2. Energy efficiency: Look for Energy Star ratings or energy labels to ensure the dehumidifier operates efficiently, saving on electricity costs while being environmentally friendly.

3. Additional features:

Auto shut-off: Automatically turns off the unit when the water tank is full to prevent overflow and ensure safety.

Hygrometer and humidistat: Allows you to monitor and set the desired humidity level, automatically adjusting the operation of the dehumidifier.

Allows you to monitor and set the desired humidity level, automatically adjusting the operation of the dehumidifier. Continuous drain option: Enables you to connect a hose for continuous drainage, ideal for areas where frequent emptying of the water tank may be inconvenient.

Filter indicator: Alerts you when the filter needs cleaning or replacement, ensuring optimal performance.

Portability: Consider the weight and size if you plan to move the dehumidifier between rooms or store it when not in use.

Choosing a dehumidifier with these features tailored to your specific needs ensures efficient moisture control and convenience in managing indoor humidity levels.

Maintenance tips for dehumidifiers:

To maintain optimal performance and longevity of your dehumidifier, follow these guidelines:

Regular cleaning: Clean the water tank and internal components with a mild detergent and water solution every 1-2 weeks to prevent mould and bacteria buildup. Filter maintenance: Clean or replace the air filter every 3-6 months, depending on usage, to ensure efficient airflow and filtration. Inspect and clear drainage: Check and clear the drainage system, including hoses and drains, to prevent clogging and ensure continuous operation. Exterior cleaning: Wipe down the exterior surfaces regularly to remove dust and dirt buildup.

Cost-saving tips for dehumidifiers:

To maximise energy efficiency and save on operating costs:

Strategic placement: Position the dehumidifier in the centre of the room or near moisture sources for optimal effectiveness. Use programmable timers: Set timers to operate the dehumidifier during off-peak electricity hours or when humidity levels typically rise, reducing overall energy consumption. Monitor humidity levels: Use the built-in humidistat or a separate hygrometer to maintain optimal humidity levels, avoiding unnecessary operation. Ventilation: Ensure proper ventilation in the room to help the dehumidifier operate more efficiently.

Implementing these maintenance and cost-saving tips will help ensure your dehumidifier operates efficiently, extends its lifespan, and reduces energy expenses over time.

To conclude, a dehumidifier is indispensable for maintaining a healthy indoor environment by effectively controlling humidity levels and preventing mould and allergens. Choosing the right model based on your needs and climate conditions ensures effective moisture management. Regular maintenance and energy-saving practices help optimise performance and reduce costs over time, making it a valuable investment for your home's comfort and longevity.

