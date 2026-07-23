Investigation into Tata Sons shares stalls transfer under Ratan Tata's will

The transfer of the late Ratan Tata’s shares in Tata Sons to two charitable foundations he created has been thrown into uncertainty after a complaint over the ownership of some of those shares triggered an investigation by the Maharashtra charity commissioner, potentially delaying the implementation of one of the country’s most closely watched wills. Ratan Tata died on October 9, 2024, at the age of 86. (HT file)

The situation has left the four executors of Tata’s will—including his half-sisters Shireen and Deanna Jejeebhoy, lawyer Darius Khambata and long-time confidant Mehli Mistry—unable to transfer the 3,368 Tata Sons shares to the Ratan Tata Endowment Foundation (RTEF) and the Ratan Tata Endowment Trust (RTET), according to an executive familiar with the matter.

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“The issue is that we don’t know the details of the case and have come to know about it through newspaper reports,” said the executive, requesting anonymity. “(But) we cannot transfer the shares if their ownership is being contested and is being probed by a regulator.”

The investigation stems from a complaint in May 2026 by Sunil Patilkhede—through his lawyer Katyayani Agrawal—that 833 equity shares of Tata Sons were transferred in 1989 from the Navajbai Ratan Tata Trust to Naval H. Tata, without proper consideration, trustee approval, or valid documentation.

Those shares were later inherited by his sons Ratan Tata, Noel Tata (chairman of Tata Trusts), and Jimmy Tata. Mint independently could not ascertain how many of the 833 shares Ratan Tata inherited from his father.

Following the legal notice, former defence secretary Vijay Singh asked the Maharashtra charity commissioner to investigate the claims about this 37-year-old share transfer.