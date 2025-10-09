Ratan Tata death anniversary: India fondly remembers the legendary industrialist and his legacy

Ratan Tata Death Anniversary: October 9, 2025, marks the first death anniversary of Ratan Tata, a veteran industrialist, philanthropist, and visionary. On this day, people have shared their tributes on social media, remembering the legendary personality and his legacy. Tata Group shared this picture, tweeting how the industrialist had "shaped generations". (X/@TataCompanies)

What did social media say?

An individual commented, “Remembering the visionary leader, a true patriot and the guiding light of Indian industry Ratan Tata sir on his death anniversary!!!” Another joined, “Honouring the legacy of Padma Vibhushan Ratan Tata. The legend. The man of inspiration. The business hero, who redefined Indian industry and inspired generations.” He received India's highest civilian honour in 2008.

A third posted, “Remembering the visionary leader, Ratan Tata, on his memorial day. His contributions to the nation's progress and his unwavering commitment to ethical business practices continue to inspire us all.” A fourth wrote, “A true leader leaves footprints of inspiration. Remembering the legendary Ratan Tata. A visionary who built not just businesses, but a better nation. The pride of India. A tribute to the man whose vision and values will guide generations. Sir #RatanTata stays forever in our hearts.”

What did the Tata Group tweet?

A smiling picture of Ratan Tata was posted on the company's official X profile with the caption, “A life that shaped generations. Today, we remember our Chairman Emeritus Ratan N Tata with deep respect.”

Born on December 28, 1937, to Naval Tata and Sonoo Commissariat, Ratan Tata was raised by his grandmother, Lady Navajbai Tata. He was known not only for his business endeavours but also for his philanthropic acts.

What are people searching on Google?

People have been Googling the legend, searching for how and when he died and about the Tata Group. According to Google Trends, the majority of the queries are coming from Jharkhand, followed by Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat, and Telangana.

Ratan Tata died late on October 9 at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. He was 86.